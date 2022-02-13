Experts: Here’s How Much You Should Have In Your Checking Account

Andrew Lisa
·7 min read
anandaBGD / iStock.com
anandaBGD / iStock.com

Checking accounts are the bedrock of personal finance in the United States. According to a recent GOBankingRates survey of more than 1,300 adults from all over the country, more than 95% of America has a checking account, the highest percentage among all account types. However, more than one-third of those surveyed say they barely keep any money in checking at all.

Read More: Gen Z and Millennials Favor National and Online Banks, Survey Shows — What Does That Mean for the Future of Credit Unions?
See: GOBankingRates’ Best Online Banks of 2022

GOBankingRates talked to experts who were stunned by the study’s findings, as well as some who thought it sounded just about right. Here’s what money professionals think is the appropriate amount of cash to keep liquid and at the ready in a checking account.

GOBankingRates’ Top Picks: Best Savings Account of 2022

A Hundred Bucks? That’s It?

The study found that 35% of the country — more than 1 in 3 Americans — keep less than $100 in their checking accounts at any given time. For context, consider that the next-biggest groups — the 18% who have balances of either $101-$500 or $501-$1,000 — were only about half as big.

For about 11% of the country, the magic number falls between $1,001 and $1,500. A little less than 6% have up to $2,000 in checking and about 13% keep more than $2,000.

If you think that a double-digit account balance for one-third of the country sounds insufficient, you’re in good company.

“It honestly surprises me that the number is so low,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. “I would expect many to be putting the bulk of their income into a checking account still.”

So, if $99 or less is low, where is the sweet spot?

“The short answer is that most experts advise keeping one to two months worth of living expenses in your checking account,” Ramhold said. “It’s also good to pad out that number with an extra 25% to 30% of your monthly living expenses as an extra cushion.”

Boost Your Finances: 7 Simple Habits That Will Make You Richer in 2022

Some, on the Other Hand, Think That Less Is More

Not all experts were shocked by the study’s findings — in fact, at least one thinks the results are right on the money.

“I keep less than $100 in my checking account for several reasons,” said Wendy Barlin, CPA.

The first argument in favor of an ultra-low balance is that checking accounts earn zero interest or, in the best of cases, close to it — but Barlin cited another point that’s equally convincing.

“Checking accounts are linked to debit cards, which are the biggest fraud problem,” Barlin said. “I don’t want someone taking money out of my checking account. I keep all my money in a savings or money market account.”

It is, after all, much easier to get credit card companies to reverse fraudulent charges than it is to get banks to return cash.

Find Out: How To Compound Your Income in 2022

The Right Amount Is… There Is No One Right Amount

As you can see, the spectrum is so broad that it ranges from $99 to two months worth of living expenses plus 30% — and that’s after speaking to only two experts. Some said you should have up to six months on hand.

A consensus is elusive, of course, because everyone’s life and financial footprint are unique.

“How much you should keep in your checking account depends on various factors, such as your income and expected expenses, recurring bill payments and cash withdrawals,” said Laura Adams, MBA, a personal finance expert with Finder.com.

Another reason that the “right amount” is so hard to nail down has to do with the transitory nature of money held in checking accounts. Checking accounts are a temporary way station for money that will be redirected to pay credit card bills, fund investment accounts and IRAs, and settle up for the month with the mortgage lender.

“Most people deposit income into their checking and make disbursements from that central account for everyday expenses and savings,” Adams said.

One school of thought says that the right amount is whatever you need to cover your expenses — and not much else. Whatever’s left over, after all, could be put to better use elsewhere.

“Since interest earnings on bank accounts are typically a fraction of 1%, keeping large sums in a checking account isn’t a wise option,” Adams said. “Moving excess money into higher-yield savings allows you to earn more interest and maintain a separate fund for emergencies.”

There’s even an argument to be made for putting that money in an index fund since savings yields aren’t much better than checking yields, but if you are a checking account minimalist, remember that it’s better to have a little too much money than not enough.

Keep Reading: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

The Fee Trap Waits for Those Who Cut It Too Close

While you don’t want too much money idling in checking when it could be earning you money somewhere else, a healthy cushion of cash is an absolute must if you want to avoid the significant penalties that come with maintaining an underfunded checking account.

“As a general rule of thumb, your goal should be to maintain a balance that helps you to avoid the risk of becoming overdrawn or incurring bank fees,” said Maxim Manturov, head of investment research at Freedom Finance Europe, a subdivision of Nasdaq-traded Freedom Holding Corp. “With this in mind, your account should never drop below your minimum required balance, so it’s important to consider your expenses accordingly, as well as your general monthly outflow.”

Regulation D: Use Savings as a Failsafe — But Only Sparingly

It’s likely that part of the reason people keep so little money in their checking accounts today is that low balances aren’t as dangerous as they once were. Most banks let you transfer money instantly from savings to checking if things get tight — even after hours — or you can set up overdraft protection that moves money automatically from savings to checking to cover a debit in progress. Those are all incredibly helpful tools that would have seemed like magic a generation ago to anyone who ever wrote a check that they didn’t realize they couldn’t cover.

But unlike checking accounts, the money you put in savings was not designed to be transitory. That money is supposed to stay put, and if you overuse your savings account as a backstop to your checking account, you’ll start incurring penalties. That’s because Federal Reserve Board Regulation D forbids you from making more than six withdrawals from a savings account per month.

For Your Financial Future: $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

The Nature of Banking Is Changing

In the GOBankingRates survey, the oldest Americans — those ages 65 and up — were far more likely to have larger balances in their checking accounts and far less likely to have low balances than all other age groups, with younger sets trending farthest in the other direction.

It’s not only because 20-somethings tend to have less money than their elders — technology has forced a generational divide in banking habits and attitudes.

In a world of crypto wallets and Venmo, paper checks — and the accounts they’re linked to — have taken on a very 20th-century feel. Many young people have never written a check and have certainly never used longhand arithmetic to balance a checkbook, which is by now the financial equivalent of cursive.

Older people tend to favor the security of having plenty of cash “on hand” in their checking accounts, while younger generations tend to view all their money as being on hand all the time. With 24/7 access to PayPal, p2p payments, buy now, pay later purchasing options, and nearly instant transfers from brokerages to banks, why should they fret about the balance in their checking accounts?

“In the height of the information age, people are getting smarter about personal financial wellness,” said James Dunavant, CEO of the personal finance platform Tend. “Naturally, their preferences are also shifting toward more transparent platforms that offer faster, simpler and more personalized services. Rather than keeping their money in a checking account, consumers are exploring other options that provide greater benefits, whether it’s increased convenience, speedier processing, more rewards or fewer hidden fees. The next generation, in particular, has a deeper understanding of the wide breadth of financial tools that are available to them, and they’re willing to do the extra research to move their money into the best money management services, platforms and apps that make sense for their individual needs and goals.”

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed 1,335 Americans aged 18 and older from across the country on between December 1 and 3, 2021, asking twelve different questions: (1) What category does your current financial institution fall under?; (2) Have you considered changing Banks within the past year?; (3) If you have considered changing banks in the past year, were any of the following factors? (select all that apply):; (4) Which feature, perk, or other offering is most important to you when opening an account with a new institution?; (5) Are you currently satisfied with all your banking products and services offered by your Bank/Credit Union?; (6) Would you ever have different types of accounts across multiple banks? (i.e. Checking at Chase, but Savings at TD Bank); (7) What is your most preferred method of banking?; (8) Which of the following is the biggest factor of you staying with your current bank?; (9) Which of the following bank accounts do you currently use/have open? (Select all that apply); (10) How much is the minimum balance you keep in your Checking Account?; (11) How much do you currently have in your Savings Account?; and (12) If you are in a relationship or married do you share bank account(s) with your partner? All respondents had to pass a screener question of: Are you currently a member of a Bank (online included) or Credit Union?, with an answer of “Yes”. GOBankingRates used PureSpectrum’s survey platform to conduct the poll.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Experts: Here’s How Much You Should Have In Your Checking Account

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The One Cleaning Habit that Might be Ruining Your Relationship

    You consider yourself Marie Kondo-light while your significant other is more...Hoarders. They don’t [fold the laundry, do the dishes, make the bed] the right way, but you just follow up and re-do the job. No...

  • One of Joe Burrow’s viral pre-game outfits was to help a friend

    Joe Burrow's never lost sight of the bigger picture.

  • Toyota Makes $90M Investment In Two US Manufacturing Facilities

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) has made a million investment in two of its U.S. manufacturing facilities to expand the production of electrified vehicles. The company has made a $73 million investment in Toyota West Virginia (TMMWV) and $17 million in Toyota Tennessee (TMMTN). The move comes after the $240 million investment announced in November, with the plan to increase hybrid transaxle production capacity to 600,000 units per year. Related: Toyota Invests 0M In West Virginia For Hybrid Transax

  • Winter weather advisory still in effect for New Jersey with more snow on the way

    Snow with sleet and rain, could bring slippery conditions and will continue through the morning before tapering off by late this afternoon.

  • Valieva's entourage targeted by IOC

    The entourage of teenage Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva could be on thin ice.They are set to be investigated by the World Anti-Doping Agency as the 15-year-old awaits a verdict on her future at the Beijing Games.Valieva tested positive for a banned heart drug at her national championships last December but it took more than six weeks for the result to be made public.A Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) hearing is scheduled to take place later on Sunday (February 13) after the IOC, the International Skating Union (ISU) and WADA appealed against the lifting of the 15-year-old's provisional suspension by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).Her future at the Beijing Games and a gold for the Russian Olympic Committee in the team event that she dominated last Monday (February 7) now hangs in the balance.IOC spokesman Mark Adams says the results will be announced quickly."Yeah, I mean again as usual with the health warning, I can't say too much about this, but obviously yes we want this to be expedited as quickly as possible we made that very clear, and this is why it is going to the ad hoc Court of Arbitration this evening and we will have a result tomorrow."Many have questioned the role of the adults around the teenage skater and the continuing scourge of Russian doping in international sports.Valieva's coach Eteri Tutberidze said she was certain the teen was "clean and innocent" in an interview with Russian state television on Saturday (February 12).Valieva will be notified of CAS's ruling on Monday (February 14), one day before she is due to take the ice for the women's single event.

  • 7 Fastest Ways To Save $20K, According to Experts

    When it comes to saving $20,000, it's unlikely that one financial move is going to help you achieve that goal in a short amount of time. For instance, you could finally work up the courage to ask your...

  • 5 Steps To Take Right Now To Be Rich in 5 Years

    You probably have heard that getting rich quick won't work in most cases unless you win the lottery or receive a large inheritance. But, if you are trying to build wealth yourself, if it sounds too...

  • Dollar Tree Faces Backlash From Price Hikes: Will That Hurt Real Estate Investors?

    While many retailers struggled immensely during the pandemic, one breed of retailer shined: dollar stores. At a time when consumers had to be cash-savvy, dollar stores came to the rescue, allowing customers to load up on household essentials on the relative cheap. One such chain is Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR).

  • Here Is Another Stock Pick That Warren Buffett Nailed During the Pandemic

    Buffett took some criticism for selling a bunch of stocks during the pandemic. But he made a bunch of smart moves as well.

  • 7 Things You Should Never Pay for With Cash

    Some people charge everything to a credit card to rack up rewards points, but that isn't your style. When possible, you prefer to pay with cash. Maybe you've ditched the plastic as a way to curb...

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Own in a Market Crash

    Stock market crashes can be difficult to endure. While not all dividends can withstand a prolonged economic downturn that usually causes a crash, some stand out for their ability to not only maintain their dividend payments but also continue to grow them during tough times. Three of these crash-proof dividend stocks are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN), and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP).

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become a force to be reckoned with. Not many companies can boast that their signature product or service has become a verb: "Google it." Beyond search, Alphabet is a leader in digital advertising, smartphone operating systems led by Android, and cloud computing with its fast-growing Google Cloud.

  • Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Portfolio: Top 6 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 6 stock picks of Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ackman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Portfolio: Top 3 Stock Picks. William Albert “Bill” Ackman is a renowned hedge fund manager […]

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • Can Dogecoin Reach $1?

    Apart from the rough start to 2022, cryptocurrencies have been a fantastic asset class to own in recent years. It is now the 11th-most-valuable cryptocurrency in the world, with a market cap of about $20 billion. DOGE, the native token, has returned an astronomical 72,000% over the past five years.

  • AMD Stock Sees Worst One-Day Drop Since 2020 Ahead of Xilinx Acquisition

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has come under severe selling pressure just ahead of the completion of its long-pending acquisition of chip maker Xilinx, expected Monday.

  • 3 Drastic Moves That Could Save Your Retirement If You're Running Out of Cash

    Running short of retirement savings can be really frightening for seniors. While Social Security benefits are guaranteed for life, they aren't enough to live on. This means older Americans will find themselves in a tight spot without supplementary income.

  • Some companies can’t get employees to stay even when they throw millions at them. Here’s why

    At JPMorgan Chase, compensation for investment bankers and traders rose 13%, about three times as much as the extra revenue they produced. Citigroup paid out $3 billion more to its employees than it did in 2020, and Goldman Sachs Group parceled out nearly half a billion dollars in special stock bonuses to its partners.

  • Here's My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

    Value stocks have been on a pretty good run the last two years, outperforming growth stocks. For the one-year period ended Feb. 9, value stocks have returned 17%, while growth stocks have returned 11.4%, as measured by the Russell 1000 Value and Growth indexes, respectively. Of course, the market goes in cycles, and growth stocks have beaten value stocks over the long term, generally speaking.