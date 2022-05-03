Experts: NY bail reform laws keeping jail population down, but racial disparities persist

WHITE PLAINS – Inside a suburban New York City courtroom one recent Thursday, a man told a judge why he didn’t show up at an earlier hearing: The court notice had been sent to an old address.

It's your responsibility, the judge responded, to make sure your address is correct in the system.

Five years ago, that exchange could’ve landed the man in jail on a bench warrant, forcing him to post bail to be released.

But on that day, he avoided bail altogether, walking out of the Westchester County courthouse on his own recognizance — with a promise to return for future court dates.

With that, he joined the thousands of people benefiting from reforms to the state’s bail laws, allowing them to keep jobs, maintain employment and be with family while on trial regardless of their ability to pay for their release, advocates say.

Supporters of the reforms championed these stories in response to heavy criticism against the laws, which passed in 2019. That outcry increased amid growing levels of crime in the past two years, with some lawmakers and law enforcement officials quickly pointing to bail reform as a contributing factor to the uptick in violence.

The debate put pressure on Gov. Kathy Hochul to address the reforms. In March, she proposed myriad amendments to the law, including measures that allowed judges to consider a person's criminal history and gun use when setting bail. Some of those changes were approved in the state budget.

But there remains at least one piece of the puzzle that New York's bail reform laws have struggled to address since their enactment: the likelihood of Black people being jailed before their trials, compared to white people.

Black people more likely to be jailed after bail reform

The Hon. Charles L. Brieant Jr. Federal Building and Courthouse in White Plains, N.Y.

By removing bail as a deciding factor in who could leave jail pretrial, New York's bail reform laws were expected to help equalize the racial breakdown of incarcerated individuals.

When bail reform went into effect in January 2020, Black people in New York City were 6.3 times more likely to be incarcerated compared to white people, up from 5.4 in the previous year, the Vera Institute of Justice, a criminal justice advocacy organization, found.

That gap continued to worsen statewide in 2020. Outside New York City, Black people were 5.7 times more likely to be incarcerated than white people in January 2020, and 6.4 times more likely by June of that year.

Looking back, the disparity between Black and white defendants over who got bail or was remanded in New York City actually shrank from four percentage points to two between 2019 and 2020, an analysis from the Center for Court Innovation found.

But the trend was short-lived — in the second half of 2020, judges' decisions reversed those gains, specifically when it came to violent felonies that were bail eligible.

By the end of that year, Black criminal defendants tended to be 21 percentage points more likely to face remand on violent felony cases than their white counterparts, the Center for Court Innovation research found. For contrast, that difference was 7 percentage points in 2019.

Researchers said judges may not have made decisions solely based on race, but were considering other factors that could’ve “correlated with race.”

Still, the total number of people jailed for misdemeanors or nonviolent offenses outside New York City plummeted by nearly 83% after the bail reform laws were enacted, according to Vera's research.

"Bail reform was successful in preventing many Black and Brown New Yorkers from pretrial detention. But what it left over is the continuation of racial disparities in those folks who remain vulnerable to judicial discretion and pretrial detention decisions," said Jullian Harris-Calvin, director of the Greater Justice New York program at Vera.

"No one expected there to be a slight uptick or exaggeration in racial disparities for the remaining group of folks," she added. "And so, I think that means there's more work to be done, certainly."

Advocates say the issue reflects broader problems with a criminal justice system in which disparities abound, from who gets arrested to the offenses that prosecutors charge and beyond.

They want to see better training for judges on the current bail laws and subsequent reforms, and more money set aside for pretrial services, such as electronic monitoring ($72 million) and non-incarceration solutions.

In October, The Vera Institute gave judicial training in Broome County, in the Southern Tier.

"I think judges want to have as much information as they can when making a decision because I do think judges feel very responsible for what happens after a person leaves the courtroom, especially in cases where there's a threat of a person absconding,” Harris-Calvin of the Vera Institute said.

Outside of New York City, there is frequently little funding for pretrial service programs that help to ensure people will return to court during their trial. Instead, they are often run through probationary offices.

Bail reform: Terms to know

The criminal justice system is full of jargon when it comes to incarceration, bail and different types of release. Here are the basics:

Pretrial detention - When an individual is detained in jail before their trial starts. A person would remain in jail to await future court dates or a trial if they couldn't "post bail," or pay the bail amount set by a judge.

Remand - Similar to pretrial detention, but often used in instances when a judge orders someone to be held in jail without bail.

Pretrial services - Services offered by the court, often as conditions of a person's release prior to their next court date or trial. These could include mental health services or electronic monitoring.

Released on own recognizance - When a person is released following an arraignment with a promise to return to court at a later date.

Bench warrant - An arrest order from a judge, often involving a person who has already been charged with a crime and then missed a court date or otherwise violated the rules of court.

How has bail reform evolved in NY?

New York and other states are re-examining how cash bail impacts economically disadvantaged defendants.

In 2019, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo invoked the suicide death of Kalief Browder — a Black man held in jail for years because his family couldn't afford $3,000 for bail — in a statewide push to remove wealth as a reason why someone might remain in jail before trial, and to update bail laws that largely remained untouched since the early 1970s.

The bail reform laws Cuomo proposed passed that year, and have been under fire since then.

They eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanor and nonviolent felonies, and gave judges the option to release a person before trial or give them services, such as mental health programs or electronic monitoring. Judges could still set bail in connection to violent felonies or other serious offenses.

Faced with stiff opposition, the laws were amended in April 2020, allowing judges to set bail for more offenses, including some sex crimes and domestic violence.

Fast forward two years, and Hochul, a centrist Democrat, worked with the state Legislature to implement further changes to the laws, some of which were approved in the state budget in early April.

In an op-ed in the New York Daily News published prior to the budget passing, Hochul and then-Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin tried to walk the tightrope, agreeing with the equitable premise of the reforms and saying the changes didn’t cause the state’s uptick in gun violence. Still, they noted that recidivism for gun crimes is part of the reason for the changes.

“When one out of four people arrested for gun crimes goes on to be re-arrested, we haven't done enough. These repeat offender rates were a failure before bail reform, and they remain a failure today,” they said in the op-ed.

A New York City Comptroller report found that “data indicates pretrial re-arrest rates remained nearly identical pre- and post-bail reform,” citing data from the city’s Criminal Justice Agency and the mayor’s office.

The approved measures from Hochul's original 10-point public safety plan, unveiled in March, included making more gun crimes bail eligible and allowing a judge to set bail in certain cases involving repeat offenses.

Opponents continue to blame bail reform for increased crime across New York, while criminologists insist the reforms are not a likely cause, given that gun violence is up across the country.

What's been the reaction among law enforcement and media?

Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom, joined by law enforcement officials and prosecutors from several Southern Tier counties, discusses opposition to New York state bail reform during a 2019 news conference in Elmira.

Researchers theorized that judges' changes to their bail-setting practices in 2020 could have been a response to negative media coverage of New York's reforms, fueled in part by law enforcement's and politicians' accounts of the reforms' effects.

“Vera Institute or anyone else's can’t prove exactly why it was that judges appeared to change their practices. But clearly, a logical explanation is that they were at least, in part, responding to the media narrative, linking bail reform to increasing violence,” said Michael Rempel, director of the Data Collaborative for Justice at John Jay College.

Soon after the passage of bail reform, law enforcement, legislators, mayors and sheriffs called bail reform a culprit for the overall increase in gun violence seen amid the pandemic.

“Crime rates are skyrocketing, and New Yorkers are much less safe than they were on under the old bail laws,” said Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon. “We have seen the devastating effect that these changes have had on our citizens. Judges' hands are tied by this ineffective and pro-criminal system.”

Former NYPD Police Commissioner Bill Bratton said, "There's practically no state that has moved more quickly, and possibly, more problematically on the issue of bail reform than New York in recent years."

He said he supported the idea that wealth should not be the sole reason why a person should remain incarcerated, but he did say that judges should be able to consider the dangerousness of a defendant, which has not been the case for decades in New York.

A person holds a photo of Christina Yuna Lee as people gather for a rally protesting violence against Asian Americans on Feb. 14, 2022 in New York's Chinatown.

Still, bail reforms have been misleadingly connected with the overall uptick in shootings and some widely covered criminal cases. In other individual instances, people who were under court supervision pretrial had been accused of other crimes.

The man accused of following Christina Yuna Lee into her Manhattan apartment and fatally stabbing her in February had been on supervised release for criminal mischief and unlawful escape charges, The New York Times reported. The judge in the case could’ve set bail, but prosecutors did not request it.

Meanwhile, New Yorkers have an increasingly negative perception of the reforms. An April Siena College poll found that 54% of voters believed the reforms were bad for the state, up from 38% in April 2019. 67% of New Yorkers supported the changes to the law as part of the state budget.

Bail reform by the numbers

The Ulster County Courthouse in Kingston, NY on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

From January 2020 until June 2021, roughly 280,000 people have been arraigned on criminal offenses in New York, most of whom are charged with misdemeanors, records compiled by the Office of Court Administration show.

A breakdown of those cases showed that:

Around 165,000 people were released on their own recognizance.

Nearly 46,000 have their cases disposed of at arraignment, 26,360 received non-monetary release and 37,549 people had bail set.

Around 68% of people given their own recognizance were not arrested during the pretrial period, the data showed.

Roughly 10% were arrested during that time for a misdemeanor and 6.5% for a non-violent felony.

Around 2% of people released on their own recognizance were arrested on a violent offense. The offense on which they were arrested was not included.

Long-term, quantitative studies on whether bail reform can be linked to recidivism are expected to be released this year.

Tiffany Cusaac-Smith covers race and justice for USA TODAY. Click here for her latest stories. Follow her on Twitter @T_Cusaac.

