Experts say plenty of summer jobs available in Upstate SC. Here's where to look for work.

Plenty of jobs are still available, and in some industries, workers remain harder to find as the summer hiring season kicks into high gear.

With the summer break, high schoolers, college students and recent graduates in the Upstate should have no trouble finding temporary work, according to job experts.

"There are still lots of jobs, but not enough people to fill them," said Ann Angermeier, executive director of the Upstate Workforce Investment Board. "If students or high school graduates want to work this summer, they certainly should have no problem finding a job."

Falling jobless rate in SC

South Carolina's unemployment rate in April was just 3.3%, down from 3.4% in March and 3.5% in February. That's below the national rate of 3.6% in April.

In Spartanburg, the jobless rate was just 2.6% in April, down from 3.2% in March and 4% in February.

Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin's rate was even lower, at just 2.3% in April, down from 2.9% in March and 3.6% in February.

Strong job prospects

"While (the jobless rate) is not quite as low as it was before the onset of the pandemic, it is a low figure, historically, and reflects very strong economic conditions," said Bryan Grady, Labor Market Division Director for SC Works.

"Job prospects for recent college graduates are incredibly good right now," Grady said. Because there are so many openings and so few people currently unemployed, any new entrants into the labor force have a wide array of options available.

"Wages have increased substantially in most industries and locations, though the high inflation rate is eating into those gains," Grady added. "While the challenges businesses are facing in hiring are clearly an issue, there is a flip side that truly represents a success story for the economy."

Many employers already began advertising for summer help months ago.

"We are all hired," said Kristen Guilfoos of the Spartanburg County Parks Department. "Our process started in the early spring."

From summer camp counselors to temporary maintenance workers, she said 108 summer positions were filled.

"Fifteen (employees) are new this year; the others are a mix of college and high school students returning," she said.

Summer jobs advertised locally range from camp counselors and lifeguards to seasonal sales associates at retail stores. Many businesses are also advertising for summer interns.

Statewide, the top five occupations by supply are fast food and counter workers, retail salespersons, cashiers, customer service representatives, and laborers, freight and stock movers, according to SC Works.

The top five occupations by demand are home health aides, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, statisticians and personal care aides.

Not enough workers

According to state Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey, the top challenge for employers is not being able to find enough workers.

"The second most common difficulty is that young people entering the workforce do not have adequate soft skills," Ellzey stated in his May 20 statement on the April employment situation.

To address that, the State Workforce Development Board offers a certificate course to teach soft skills, such as professionalism, motivation and attitude, as well as more complex skills such as digital literacy and problem-solving.

"It is a great time for young people to build their soft skills to better prepare for success when they enter the workforce," Ellzey stated.

Grady said although employers are having a harder time filling jobs, that doesn't mean there aren't enough potential workers.

"South Carolina has a labor force participation rate of 57.3%, which is fifth lowest in the country." he said. "This means that a relatively low share of people eligible to work are working or looking for work.

"In many cases, these people may want to work, but have some sort of barrier to entry, such as the lack of reliable transportation or a disability."

Working your way up through networking

Angermeier said recent college graduates may have to start with an entry-level job and work their way up.

"If a college graduate does not have work experience, that makes it tougher to land a job that isn't more entry level," she said. "Those with in-demand degrees or certifications will most likely find a job."

She said networking is still the best way to land a job interview.

"Making sure their resume is clear and complete is very important," she said. "Having a LinkedIn account that is kept up to date is a bonus. SC Works offers help with resume writing and with setting up a LindedIn page."

Meanwhile, Angermeier said many local businesses are looking to fill permanent positions.

"Many of them are not temporary positions, but are used for permanent jobs," she said. "Some use the employment firms to try people out for a few months prior to them going on the company payroll. Some companies will hire as a temp to get through a busy season. It depends on the nature of the business."

