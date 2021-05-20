Experts predict busy Atlantic storm season but not like 2020

FILE - This combination of satellite images provided by the National Hurricane Center shows 30 hurricanes which occurred during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. According to a forecast by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released on Thursday, May 20, 2021, they expect another busy Atlantic hurricane season for 2021, but it won't be as crazy as the previous year's record breaker. (National Hurricane Center via AP, File)
SETH BORENSTEIN
·4 min read

The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it’s unlikely to be as crazy as 2020’s record-shattering year, meteorologists said Thursday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasted that the hurricane season, which runs from June through November, will see 13 to 20 named storms. Six to 10 of those storms will become hurricanes and three to five will be major hurricanes with winds of more than 110 mph (177 kilometers per hour), the agency predicted.

Since 1990, a typical season sees 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes — a climate normal that has increased in recent decades. There's a 60% chance that this hurricane season will be busier than normal and only a 10% chance it will be below normal, NOAA said.

Lead agency forecaster Matthew Rosencrans said the season looks to be busy because of warmer water, which fuels storms; reduced cross winds that decapitate storms; and more seeds of stormy weather coming off the coast of Africa. There is also no El Nino weather event, the natural temporary warming of the central Pacific that squelches Atlantic hurricane activity, he said.

Atlantic waters are nearly 0.68 degrees (0.38 degrees Celsius) warmer than normal, which is not as hot as 2020 when they were 1 degree (0.56 degrees Celsius) above normal, Rosencrans said.

Last year, there were 30 named storms — so many that meteorologists ran out of names and dipped into the Greek alphabet to identify them. There were 14 hurricanes last year, seven of them major.

Earlier this year, meteorologists decided to ditch the Greek alphabet after the normal list of names runs out, instead creating a special overflow list. Seven of last year's storms caused more than $1 billion in damage.

As if on cue, stormy weather popped up northeast of Bermuda this week, with the National Hurricane Center giving the system a 90% chance of becoming a named storm in the next five days. It would be called Ana and is likely to be short-lived and keep away from land. About half the years in the last decade have had named storms before the June 1 start of hurricane season, Rosencrans said.

Several universities and private weather companies also make hurricane season forecasts, with all of them echoing NOAA’s predictions. They predicted 16 to 20 named storms, seven to 10 hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes.

“The latest data and forecasts suggest a slightly more aggressive forecast for 2021 is in order, although still nothing close to what happened in 2020,” said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at The Weather Company, which is forecasting 19 named storms and four major hurricanes.

The Colorado State University forecast, which is the longest-running seasonal forecast, cited the same reasons as NOAA in predicting 17 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes. It says there is a 69% that a major hurricane will hit somewhere in the U.S. coastline this season, which is higher than the average of 52% for the last century. It gives Florida and the Gulf coast a nearly 50-50 chance of being hit by a major hurricane.

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency urged Americans in hurricane-prone areas to prepare now, not later. Deanne Criswell said that includes people who live inland because storms are dropping more rain and causing more flooding due to climate change.

Climate change has increased storm's rainfall about 3%, and in the future it could be as much as 10%, Rosencrans said.

Warmer water from climate change increases the number of the strongest hurricanes, but research doesn't show a change in the overall number of named storms from global warming, Rosencrans said.

University of Arizona forecast chief Xubin Zeng said the last decade has been unusually active in the Atlantic.

“We need to ask ourselves if this is part of the natural variability of the system of if we are already seeing impacts of global warming,” Zeng said in a press release. “If this is part of the natural variability, then after some overactive seasons, we’d expect activity to quiet down, but every year is kind of crazy in the past few years.”

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears .

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • NOAA predicts another active Atlantic hurricane season

    After a record-shattering 30-named storms during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season - which brought destructive storms that pounded Central America, the U.S. Gulf Coast and beyond - U.S. government forecasters on Thursday predicted an above-normal season again in 2021.Marking the sixth year of an above-average number of hurricanes.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - known as NOAA - released their official Atlantic hurricane season outlook, with 13-20 total named storms expected. Of these named storms, NOAA forecast that between 6 to 10 will be hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph.And 3 to 5 major hurricanes - with sustained winds of at least 111 miles per hour.Academic and commercial meteorologists have also predicted an above-average season for 2021, but not as busy as 2020 because of an end to the LaNina system that promotes storm formation.The 2021 hurricane season is ALREADY off to an early start, with a storm expected to form off Bermuda this week.

  • Dangerous storms, flash flood alerts along the Gulf Coast

    There are flash flood warnings and watches in Texas and Louisiana for the fourth straight day. The first named storm of hurricane season could be forming in the Atlantic.

  • Hawaii area can expect 2 to 5 storms during hurricane season

    The central Pacific basin including Hawaii can expect between two and five tropical depressions, tropical storms or hurricanes this year, federal forecasters said Wednesday. The annual National Weather Service prediction said there is about an 80% chance of a near or below-average season. A lack of El Nino — warmer than average sea surface temperatures — was also a factor.

  • NOAA says we’re in for another active hurricane season, with 6 to 10 hurricanes

    The 2021 hurricane season looks like it’ll be another active one, NOAA says, but not quite as bad as last year.

  • Olympics-Briton Gemili to take a knee if he wins medal in Tokyo

    "I would be happy to take a knee if I was successful at the Olympics and I had that opportunity," Gemili, who finished fourth in the 200m at the 2016 Rio Games, told British media on Thursday. Gemili said he could not understand why the IOC were happy to keep using the image of former U.S. sprinter Tommie Smith, who was sent home from the 1968 Olympics after raising a black-gloved fist on the medal podium to protest racial inequality. "The IOC are so quick to use Tommie Smith, the picture of him, fist raised, but then they are saying, 'actually, no one is allowed to do that,'" he added.

  • Breakfast Meal Prep Just Got Easier: 28 Make-Ahead Recipes for Busy Mornings

    As much as you want to kick the day off with a filling, nutritious breakfast , that’s often easier said than done. We’ve had too many mornings that were...

  • NOAA predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

    The U.S. could be in for another active hurricane season in the months ahead.

  • NOAA to release 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season outlook

    The outlook should help give us an idea of just how busy this year's hurricane season is expected to be.

  • Choose a Healthier Dip for Your Crudités Platter

    A cool, creamy dip can make crunching your way through a virtuous plate of sliced-up vegetables seem a lot less boring. But don’t let the dip you pick cancel out your healthy intentions. We revie...

  • Virgin Galactic stock soars after confirming SpaceShipTwo Unity test flight this week

    Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. soared 14.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting them on track for a fifth straight gain, after the aerospace and space travel company confirmed that the next test flight of SpaceShipTwo Unity will be conducted on May 22. The test flight will be subject to weather and technical checks. The confirmed test comes after the completion of a maintenance review of VMS Eve, which is the "mothership" jet aircraft that will carry SpaceShipTwo to an altitude of 50,000 feet. The stock has jumped 11.4% amid a four-day win streak through Wednesday, after closing at an 11-month low of $15.50 on May 13. It has tumbled 66.3% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.4%.

  • NCAA regionals: Big comebacks send Oklahoma, Florida, UAB all through

    Big comebacks by Oklahoma, Florida and UAB were among the top stories from the final day of 2021 NCAA Division I men's golf regionals.

  • Japan likely to forgo submitting extra budget to current parliament -Yomiuri

    Japan's government is likely to forgo submitting an extra budget to the current parliament session running until June 16, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday. Some lawmakers have called for an extra budget to fund spending to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, as state of emergency curbs to prevent the spread of the virus heighten the risk of another recession. But the government judged there was not enough time to pass a budget through parliament with less than a month before it closes, the newspaper said, citing several government and ruling coalition lawmakers.

  • To hold, or not to hold: Tokyo residents torn two months before Olympics

    The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are only two months away, but residents are deeply divided on whether they should go ahead mid-pandemic, after the Games were already delayed by a year due to COVID-19. As a preventative measure, most foreigners are already banned from attending and a decision is still pending on domestic spectators. Toshihiko Osawa, the third-generation owner of a traditional sweet shop in Tokyo, said he wants the Olympics to be held, with domestic spectators allowed to attend.

  • Sri Lanka: Covid increases China influence in India's backyard

    As India struggles to deal with the virus, China steps in to help its neighbours like Sri Lanka.

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Markle's mental health.

  • Lady Gaga says the producer that raped her dropped her off 'pregnant on a corner' after locking her in a studio for months

    The singer, 35, spoke about being raped at 19 years old in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Prince Harry accuses Royal family of 'total neglect' and 'bullying' in Apple TV series

    The Duke of Sussex has accused the Royal family of "total neglect" and of "bullying him into silence" as he said the Prince of Wales had told him that as he had suffered, his sons would suffer too. Prince Harry, 36, underwent a highly personal therapy session on camera for his new Apple TV documentary series, discussing traumatic memories from his childhood. He spoke extensively about his struggles with mental health and his disconnect with his family’s attitudes to the subject. The Duke said that he and the Duchess of Sussex were subjected to such a level of harassment on social media that he felt “completely helpless” and assumed that his family would help. “Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, to stop just got met with total silence or total neglect,” he said. “We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job.”

  • Republicans are right – we don’t need a probe on the Capitol insurrection

    We already know what happened when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, and who was responsible for them doing so

  • Republicans explain their vote against Asian American hate crimes legislation

    The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act will expedite the review of hate crimes related to the pandemic and expand efforts to make the reporting of hate crimes more accessible at local and state levels, including providing online reporting resources in multiple languages.

  • A fixture in Columbia retail for 4 generations celebrates a milestone birthday

    You won’t catch Leonard Fabrizio wearing a tie to work, but he sure will sell you one.