Experts see ‘desperation’ in ‘flailing’ Putin’s war leadership shuffle

8
Ellen Mitchell
·4 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “flailing” decision this week to name a new leader for his invasion of Ukraine reflects a growing sense of desperation for the Kremlin, U.S. experts say.

The appointment of former chief of the general staff General Valery Gerasimov as overall commander of the country’s so-called special military operation has global watchers increasingly dubious of Putin’s wartime strategy following a series of embarrassing battlefield losses since summer.

But the switch-up, which included the demotion of Gen. Sergey Surovikin, head of the invasion since October, could also indicate a coming escalation of Russia’s brutal war tactics.

“My sense is that Putin is flailing because he’s not getting what he wants,” former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor told The Hill.

“His military is failing. He’s trying to shake things up in order to get a better outcome, and that’s not the problem. … His military is not capable of doing what he wants for all kinds of institutional, historical, corruption, competence reasons, and shaking up the command structure, I don’t think it is going to get him what he wants.”

That line of thinking was shared by the Pentagon’s top spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, who said Putin’s decisions point to ongoing logistical, leadership and manpower challenges for Russia in the fight, now nearly in its second year.

Gerasimov’s promotion reflects “some of the systemic challenges that the Russian military has faced since the beginning of this invasion,” Ryder told reporters Thursday.

“We’ve talked about some of those things in terms of its logistics problems, command and control problems, sustainment problems, morale and the large failure to obtain the strategic objectives that they’ve set for themselves,” he added.

The view also was voiced by the United Kingdom’s former chief of the general staff Richard Dannatt, who last week told Sky News that Putin’s decision to replace Surovikin with Gerasimov — just three months after the former took charge — can be seen as a “sign of desperation.”

Russia is trying to turn the tide of the war after months of struggling to make advances in the face of a strong Ukrainian counteroffensive that has clawed back thousands of square kilometers from Kremlin control.

Moscow for weeks has struggled to take over the eastern salt-mining town of Soledar, a fight that was still being contested as of Monday. While not expected to turn the tide of the war, a Russian win could allow for further advances in the Donetsk region as well as give Putin a symbolic victory.

Amid the on-the-ground battle, Russia on Saturday also renewed missile attacks on several Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks, a barrage that continued into Monday.

Among the worst hit was Ukraine’s fourth largest city Dnipro, with at least 40 people including three children dead after a Kremlin cruise missile struck an apartment block, one of the deadliest single attacks of the war, according to Ukrainian officials. Another 75 individuals were injured in the attack, and 46 are still reported missing.

The new missile strikes, when viewed with Gerasimov’s new role, seem to indicate Russia is stepping up its tactics against Ukraine in a bid to shift the conflict in Moscow’s favor.

Gerasimov “needs some kind of win or a career ends in ignominy. This may well suggest some kinds of escalation,” tweeted Mark Galeotti of the London consultancy firm Mayak Intelligence. “Not the nuclear option, but more mobilization or, arguably more militarily logical but politically dangerous, also deploying conscripts.”

Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate, said Gerasimov’s new position was part of a goal to seize the Donbas region by early spring.

“Putin does not pay attention to reality . . .. And the next timeline he defines already for Gerasimov as, let’s say, the new leader of the war against Ukraine… This goal is to seize Donbas and form a security zone there but already by March,” Yusov, told Ukrainian news outlet FREEDIM TV.

Though not viewed as promising for Russia’s battlefield outcome, Moscow’s setbacks and leadership shuffle do not make the country any less dangerous, warned John Herbst, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine now with the Atlantic Council.

“The incompetence of the Russian military has now been thoroughly demonstrated,” Herbst told The Hill. “I don’t want to overstate that because they still have significant assets. They have a hell of a lot more ammunition and delivery systems than Ukrainians do and they have more men than the Ukrainians do, and they’re willing to let them die to try and get marginal pieces of territory.”

Herbst compared the leadership switch to political theater for Putin to deal with the criticisms for his military failures.

“Putin has a problem [and] he’s happy to see others receive blame for the failures of his operation. … As long as he’s kept away from the criticism, it’s fine with him,” Herbst said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Lazarus Group Moves 41,000 Ethereum Nabbed From Harmony Bridge Hack

    Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao claimed the Lazarus-laundered Ethereum transferred onto Huobi and Binance has now been frozen and seized.

  • Former Duck tight end Cam McCormick joins Mario Cristobal in South Beach

    Former Oregon tight end Cam McCormick will takes his talents to South Beach and play for his one-time coach Mario Cristobal.

  • Ukraine and Russia working on major swap: 800 people on Ukraine's list, 200 on Russia's

    Şeref Malkoç, Ombudsman of Turkey, has announced that Ukraine and Russia are working on a major exchange which could involve 1,000 people in total. Source: CNN Turk Quote: "At the meeting I attended, the Ukrainian Ombudsman [Dmytro Lubinets] handed over a list of 800 people to the Russian side.

  • Op-Ed: Why 'canceling' the Russian language isn't the way to support Ukraine

    Unlike during the Cold War, U.S. students now shy away from studying Russian. But we need to read the great authors at the geographic and political fringes of the former Soviet Union writing in that language.

  • Los Angeles Chargers blow 27-point lead as Jacksonville Jaguars advance in AFC

    The result was the third biggest comeback in playoff history.

  • Colombia arrests two more suspects in Paraguayan prosecutor's murder

    Two more people suspected of participating in the May murder of a Paraguayan prosecutor have been arrested, the Colombian prosecutor's office said on Sunday. Prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, 45, known for fighting organized crime, was shot dead on the island of Baru near the Caribbean city of Cartagena while honeymooning with his wife. Four people have already been jailed in Colombia for their involvement in his killing, and a man in Venezeula was arrested in December.

  • T-time for Jaguars: Formation from a bygone day in football delivered key play vs. Chargers

    One of the biggest plays in the Jaguars' comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers was Travis Etienne's 25-yard ramble from an ancient formation.

  • This tiny home is just 13 feet wide – but still has as much space as the average London house

    The Library House in east London cost just over $400,000 to build and was nominated for a prestigious architectural award this year.

  • Daughter of Thailand's exiled former PM Thaksin to seek premiership

    The daughter of Thailand's self-exiled former leader Thaksin Shinawatra has declared her readiness to run for prime minister in an election this year, as the main opposition seeks to regain power after being ousted in a coup eight years ago. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whose father Thaksin and aunt Yingluck Shinawatra both led governments toppled by the army, will run under the Pheu Thai Party, the latest incarnation of a populist movement founded by her billionaire family two decades ago. "Yes, I am ready," she told reporters late on Sunday in northeast Thailand, the rural stronghold of the Shinawatras that delivered them unprecedented majorities in five elections since 2001.

  • ‘The most important election nobody’s ever heard of’

    A spring state Supreme Court race in Wisconsin has serious implications for abortion policy, voting rights and more in the perennial battleground.

  • A new Sriracha? The big food trends of 2023 include a spicy Japanese condiment

    With that in mind, we surveyed the dining (and drinking) landscape to see what kind of items might be popping up on restaurant menus or store shelves and what kind of trends will shape the food world in general. Yes, everyone is seemingly pinching pennies given the tough economy. How else to explain the popularity of a $200 pepper mill?

  • The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

    All three major stock indices fell into official bear market territory last year. The worst of them was the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which lost 33% of its value in 2022. Naturally, no one can say how long this downturn will last, but history shows us that on average bear markets tend to be measured in months, whereas the bull markets that always follow go on for years.

  • Coach: Alabama 'grieving' after teammate charged with murder

    Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats said Monday the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide is going through “kind of a grieving process” after player Darius Miles and another man were charged with capital murder following a fatal shooting near campus. Speaking at a news conference, Oats said he couldn’t discuss any specifics related to the case. “I thought it was important that we were all here and around to support one another through this situation,” Oats said.

  • Texans complete interview with Sean Payton

    The Texans completed an interview with Sean Payton on Monday, the team announced. It is unknown where the interview took place as the team provided no details. The Texans are one of four teams with permission from the Saints to talk to Payton. The Broncos will interview Payton in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. The [more]

  • World shares mostly higher ahead of China GDP data

    Shares were mostly higher in Europe and Asia on Monday ahead of China’s release of economic growth figures and a policy update this week from Japan’s central bank. Oil prices declined. China was due to release a slew of economic data on Tuesday, including its GDP for the last quarter.

  • Chris Christie says Biden has ‘political problem’ on document disclosure: ‘Why did they wait to tell us?’

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said President Biden has a “political problem” on his hands as he questioned the administration’s decision to not tell the public about the discovery of the president’s classified documents when it occurred in November. “Why did they wait to tell us?” Christie, a former GOP presidential candidate and…

  • Ukraine Seeks Weapons to Beat Back Russia: Here’s What It’s Got

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsUkraine’s allies have provided more than 4,000 armored vehicles, artillery pieces, aircraft and other weapon systems to help Kyiv fight Russia, and now NATO’s most powerful membe

  • NATO Secretary General says Ukraine can expect more heavy weapons "in near future"

    Ukraine can count on increased supplies of heavy weapons from Western countries in the near future. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this in an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper, reports European Pravda with reference to AFP.

  • Australian Open bans flags from Russia, Belarus on site

    Flags from Russia and Belarus were banned from the site of the Australian Open on Tuesday after more than one was brought into the stands by spectators on Day 1 of the year's first Grand Slam tournament. “Our initial policy was that fans could bring (flags) in but could not use them to cause disruption,” Tennis Australia said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • Scientists unearth megaraptor fossils in Chile

    STORY: These are the fossils of megaraptorsa carnivorous dinosaur that inhabited parts of South America some 70 million years agoLocation: Valle del Rio de Las Chinas, ChileScientists say its remains are helping themshed new light on how dinosaurs went extinctThe fossils are the southernmost discovery recorded outside Antarctica They were unearthed in Chile's Patagonia regionSome measure as long as 10 meters