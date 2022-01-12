Experts see an uptick in rough road conditions, car repair
One of the off-roaders gets surprisingly airborne.
Shopping for a pickup truck on a budget? Here's what it's like to drive the cheapest pickup you can buy new in the US.
Deloitte’s new report forecasts a messy future.
But Ford still says the F-Series is number one…
Bollinger will construct a giant pontoon that will float, maneuver and stablize the subs as their dry dock is flooded with water.
The Frenchman is sending some of his finest Ferraris under the gavel at RM Sotheby’s in Paris this February.
The vessel could “fly” for up to 48 hours at a top speed of 60 knots.
The US Navy's Special Boat Teams and the highly capable boats they operate do a lot more than just ferry SEALs around.
The saloon is believed to be the only car registered in the King's name.
Our Next Energy said it completed a 752-mile road trip with a Model S in the dead of winter on single charge.
Which Camaro would you choose?
Lexus teamed up with aftermarket parts supplier JAOS, adding front and rear skid plates, 20-inch Enkei rims, and off-road tires.
Only one vehicle was involved, police said, and it came to rest in two pieces near the Melvin Morgan Constitutional Complex.
While the stock cars may have had a measly 0-60 mph of over 10.5 seconds, this is far from original.
Stranded motorist wait for a tow on a section of Interstate 95 Tuesday Jan. 4, 2022, in Ladysmith, Va. Close to 48 miles of the interstate was closed due to ice and snow. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Davante Williams made a vow that he had to keep. "I'm responsible for her and me at this moment," he told The Washington Post. Amid the chaos of the winter storm-induced traffic standstill on Interstate 95 in Virginia last week, Williams saved the day. Not from a police car or even a snowplow, but rather
The tame, timeless SL has turned rabid, now with twin turbos and a brute wall of torque.
Here’s what you need to know.
After years of watching Ford and Chevy sell "Platinum" and "High Country" trucks, Toyota is getting in on the posh pickup game.
Automotive engineer and Autoblog contributor Dan Edmunds takes us under the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor with 37-inch tires to show how its suspension works.
2021 was an unusual year for the automotive industry. While customer demand for new cars rebounded from the economic uncertainty of 2020, automakers found themselves unable to meet that demand because of semiconductor chip shortages and supply chain problems. “Competition for new vehicles will be fierce as inventory shortages persist in 2022,” said Ivan Drury, Edmunds’ senior manager of insights for Edmunds.