Experts recommend booster COVID shots for higher-risk groups in China-official

The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -Experts in China have recommended making booster COVID-19 doses available to specific groups, such as employees at higher risk of exposure to the virus and those who have weak immunity or are aged above 60, a health official said on Friday.

These people should get booster shot six months after completing their regular vaccination regimens, Zheng Zhongwei, an official at the National Health Commission, told a news briefing.

Zheng did not say whether China has already started giving booster shots, or when it would start.

Booster doses were appropriate for people working in the aviation industry, customs, borders, quarantine sites and specific medical institutions, as well as those who travel abroad to places where the virus is still spreading, Zheng said.

Further studies were needed to determine whether booster shots should be given to everyone, Zheng said.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Giles Elgood & Simon Cameron-Moore)

