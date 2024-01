Emmanuel Hall walks his photography class at Mervo High School through a photo shoot, teaching them about lighting, angles and focus. "That’s the most important part of our job here is to try to give the kids as much experience as possible for them to go off to pursue their careers in communications," he said. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/experts-talk-about-the-dangers-of-fake-a-i-generated-imagesI

