Experts testify Bryn Spejcher 'lost touch with reality' the night she killed Chad O'Melia

Bryn Spejcher with Michael Goldstein, one of her attorneys, during the first day of her trial Nov. 9. Spejcher is charged with manslaughter in the 2018 death of Chad O'Melia of Thousand Oaks, a man she was dating.

Cannabis-induced psychosis is real, and Bryn Spejcher was suffering from it when she stabbed Chad O’Melia to death in 2018 in Thousand Oaks, according to the testimony of multiple experts last week in Spejcher’s ongoing manslaughter trial.

Spejcher is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a charge that was reduced from murder after the prosecution’s medical expert agreed with the defense’s experts about Spejcher’s psychosis. Her trial began Nov. 11 and is expected to go to the jury for a verdict before the end of the month, after a full week off for the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Wednesday, jurors heard from the witness whose opinion was perhaps most influential in prosecutors' decision to reduce the charge to manslaughter: Kris Mohandie, a psychologist and consultant to law enforcement agencies who was hired by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office to examine Spejcher. He interviewed Spejcher in January, after her defense attorneys raised the issue of cannabis-induced psychosis.

Mohandie testified that he reviewed evidence in the case, including police body camera footage and recordings of Spejcher’s interviews with detectives, and met with Spejcher for more than four hours. He administered two standard psychological tests and wrote a 37-page report concluding that Spejcher’s marijuana use that night triggered a psychotic episode that led her to kill.

One of the tests Mohandie gave Spejcher is meant to measure whether someone is “malingering,” or faking their symptoms, and Mohandie said there is no evidence Specjher was faking or exaggerating.

“Because of her use of cannabis, she was having delusions and hallucinations,” Mohandie said. “She lost touch with reality.”

Spejcher’s blood was tested and she had no intoxicating substances in her system aside from THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis.

Specjher was a novice pot smoker, having only consumed the drug a few times before. None of those instances ever made her noticeably high, but her reaction after smoking with O’Melia early in the morning of March 28, 2018, was very different.

Spejcher told a police detective what happened a few days later, and an audio recording of that interview was played for the jury on Wednesday. Spejcher said smoking from O’Melia’s bong first sent her into a coughing fit. She felt like she might throw up. Then she laid down on the couch and began to hallucinate.

Spejcher said she thought she was dead and saw her own dead body from above, heard the voices of paramedics trying to save her and saw her mother crying with grief. This vision “just kept cycling,” she told the detective, for what felt like hours, even though less than half an hour passed between the two of them smoking and Spejcher attacking O’Melia. Soon the voices were telling her that to bring herself back to life, she had to kill O’Melia.

Spejcher stabbed O’Melia repeatedly with two large knives, inflicting more than 100 sharp-force wounds before stabbing herself in the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. She was hospitalized and required surgery for her self-inflicted wounds.

The two had been dating for a few weeks at the time. She was 27 and working as an audiologist at UCLA Health in Thousand Oaks. He was 26, working at an accounting firm and studying to be a CPA.

'Alternate reality'

Substance-induced psychosis is a well-recognized phenomenon in the medical field and is listed in the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, a widely used diagnostic guide commonly known as the DSM-V.

Though cannabis is not as likely to trigger psychosis as drugs like methamphetamine or cocaine, smoking pot comes with a small but real risk of a psychotic episode, according to testimony from both Mohandie and Dr. William Wirshing, a psychiatrist and USC medical professor who examined Spejcher for the defense and testified on Thursday.

Wirshing said he is “essentially 100%” confident in his diagnosis of Spejcher as suffering from cannabis-induced psychosis.

“I don’t think I can be 100% certain about anything, but this is as certain as I can be about anything,” he said.

Psychosis is not the same as extreme intoxication, both experts said in their testimony. People in a psychotic state do not realize their hallucinations and delusions are because of the drug. Instead, “they’re lost in that alternate reality,” Mohandie said.

Violence is an unlikely but possible outcome, both experts said.

“Most people have the belief that marijuana diminishes violent potential,” Wirshing said. “When compared to drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine, that’s absolutely true, but when compared to nothing at all, when compared to the room air, definitely not.”

Both Wirshing and Mohandie said the video they saw of Spejcher in the throes of her psychosis was an important factor in their opinions.

Jurors watched some of the same police body-camera footage on the first day of the trial. It showed Spejcher screaming and stabbing herself with an 8-inch serrated knife when police first entered the apartment. She continued to stab herself even when she was stunned repeatedly with a Taser and didn’t drop the knife until an officer struck her nine times with his retractable steel baton.

“A video of someone acting psychotic is pretty powerful evidence,” Mohandie said. “Some of that stuff would be pretty hard to fake on the fly. …You can see and hear her responding to voices. It’s what I would call florid psychosis, meaning it was outwardly manifested and highly salient.”

Self-stabbing, from someone with no prior history of mental illness, violence or suicidal impulses, is a sign of psychosis, both experts said. And her reaction to the Taser and baton showed an imperviousness to pain that is also characteristic of psychosis, they said.

Spejcher’s trial will resume on Nov. 27 and should go to the jury before the end of the week, Judge David Worley said on Thursday. Spejcher does not have to testify in her own defense, but her lawyers have stated that she plans to, and they expect to call her to the witness stand within the next few days of the trial.

Because Spejcher is charged with involuntary manslaughter and not murder, prosecutors do not have to prove that she intended to kill O’Melia, only that she acted negligently and caused his death.

California law generally holds people responsible for things they do while intoxicated, as long as they voluntarily consumed the intoxicating substance.

Spejcher’s defense revolves around an argument that she was “involuntary intoxicated” because O’Melia pressured her to smoke and prepared the bong. In addition, she didn’t know what was in the bong or how strong the cannabis was, her lawyers have argued, nor could she have foreseen that smoking pot would trigger a psychotic episode.

Spejcher has been free on bail since her arrest in 2018. If she is convicted, she is likely to face a sentence of up to four years in state prison. She could also get additional time because she is charged with special allegations that she used a deadly weapon and committed “great violence.”

Tony Biasotti is an investigative and watchdog reporter for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tbiasotti@vcstar.com. This story was made possible by a grant from the Ventura County Community Foundation's Fund to Support Local Journalism.

