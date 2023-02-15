Experts testify about DNA testing, cell records of man accused of murder

Feb. 14—Experts testified Tuesday that DNA from a man accused of killing his ex-wife in 2020 was on many things found in a Dumpster and that cellphone records showed that the man and the woman were together shortly before she was killed.

Tuesday marked Day Five of the nearly two-week murder trial for Lemuel Lee Roberts, 34, of Winchester, Virginia, who is accused of killing his ex-wife, Kaitlin Nichole Roberts, 31.

Kaitlin Roberts' body was found in Frederick on Jan. 11, 2020, in the area of English Muffin Court and English Muffin Way.

Her body had more than 30 stab wounds and she had "sharp force injuries" to her face, charging documents said.

Charging documents do not indicate a motive for Lemuel Roberts or what was used to stab Kaitlin Roberts.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office Detective Bryce McGuire, one of the state's witnesses, testified that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner swabbed the body of Kaitlin Roberts and gave him the evidence.

He also swabbed numerous items belonging to Kaitlin and Lemuel Roberts that were found with potential blood stains in a Sunoco Dumpster in Winchester. The evidence included a pair of sweatpants, floor mats from a vehicle, a Kia key-fob, a back brace and a name tag.

Surveillance footage at the gas station showed a Buick Enclave, registered to Lemuel Roberts, pulling up to the gas station Dumpsters around 1:10 a.m. Jan. 11, charging documents say.

McGuire said he swabbed a potential blood stain on the rear left tire of a Kia registered to Kaitlin Roberts and he swabbed underneath Lemuel Roberts' fingernails.

Some items were sent to the Maryland State Police forensic lab. After the lab confirmed that 12 of the 13 items it tested had blood stains, forensic scientist Tiffany Keener worked on DNA testing.

Keener said she identified Lemuel Roberts' DNA from the blood swabs of the sweatpants, key-fob, a recovered GPS tracker, floor mats in the Kia, the blood stain on the Kia tire and Kaitlin Roberts' iPhone.

Story continues

Keener said she found Kaitlin's DNA on the blood-stained name tag found in the Dumpster and on a set of floor mats from a Lexus.

There was also a mixture of the DNA of both Lemuel and Kaitlin on the back brace found in the Dumpster, she said. The chances for the DNA to be from anyone else on any of the swabbed items were extremely low, Keener testified.

However, Lemuel Roberts' attorney, Tony Garcia, challenged the state's witnesses on why swabs from Kaitlin Roberts' body were never sent to the state police for DNA testing.

Deputies testified that it was a supervisor's decision. The forensic scientists said they test what they are sent.

Garcia also asked Keener, based on the lack of Kaitlin Roberts' DNA under Lemuel Roberts' fingernails, if a victim's DNA would get under the fingernails of someone stabbing them.

"It's possible," she said.

FBI Special Agent Michael Fowler testifed on historical location cell data, which was used to put Lemuel Roberts in the area where Kaitlin Roberts' body was found, around the same time she would have been killed.

By figuring out which cell tower a cellphone is pinging off, as well as which side of the cell tower is used, he can narrow down where a person might be, he said. This same technology is used to track down missing people.

In this case, he said, he plotted data on three phones. Two were Lemuel Roberts' phones and one was Kaitlin Roberts' phone.

The three cellphones pinged and charted a course west on U.S. 340 toward the Ballenger Creek area that night, his presentation showed. And over the course of the night, he said, the total route shows the phones getting to the area of English Muffin Way and English Muffin Court, then back to Winchester.

There was a brief point when the phones went back east, then west again, he said.

Garcia had many questions for Fowler, mostly challenging the accuracy of cell location data. The area where a person could be, based on the, data is broad, he said, and it's possible that Lemuel Roberts was not on U.S. 340, where Fowler said he would have been.

But Fowler repeatedly said the data had to be looked at in context.

As time progressed, the call records showed the cellphones moving east toward Ballenger Creek, and there were overlap areas where the only logical place Kaitlin and Lemuel's phones could have been was on U.S. 340.

The trial will continue Wednesday, Frederick County Deputy State's Attorney Kirsten Brown said. The prosecution hopes to get through all of the state's witnesses Wednesday, then the defense will call its witnesses, she said.

At around 2:02 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2020, Frederick County sheriff's deputies responded to English Muffin Way and English Muffin Court for a report of a body in the roadway, according to charging documents.

Kaitlin Roberts' body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, which determined she had 32 stab wounds, as well as other wounds consistent with being dragged by a vehicle, charging documents said.

A Frederick County, Virginia, fire marshal contacted Frederick County, Maryland, deputies about an incident regarding Roberts' vehicle, a Buick Enclave, that was on fire in Winchester, around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2020, according to charging documents.

Police found the vehicle on surveillance footage at a Sunoco pulling up to the gas station Dumpsters at around 1:10 a.m. Jan. 11, charging documents said. Some of Kaitlin Roberts' items were found in that Dumpster.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel