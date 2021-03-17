Experts: Virus surge in Europe a cautionary tale for US

  • FILE - In this March 14, 2021, file photo, a patient infected with COVID-19 is loaded into a plane heading to a western France hospital, at Orly airport, south of Paris. Health experts say the surge in coronavirus cases in Europe should serve as a warning to the U.S. not to drop its safeguards too early. (Jaques Witt/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this March 13, 2021, file photo, patients are given the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Lumen Field Events Center in Seattle. Optimism is spreading in the U.S. as COVID-19 deaths plummet and states ease restrictions and open vaccinations to younger adults. But across Europe, dread is setting in with another wave of infections that is closing schools and cafes and bringing new lockdowns. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
  • FILE - In this March 10, 2021, file photo, bartender Angie Gibson, center, waits on Monica Ponton, left, and Devona Williams, right, at Mo's Irish Pub in Houston. Optimism is spreading in the U.S. as COVID-19 deaths plummet and states ease restrictions and open vaccinations to younger adults. But across Europe, dread is setting in with another wave of infections that is closing schools and cafes and bringing new lockdowns. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
  • FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo, plastic tape prevents people from sitting at a coffee table in downtown Rome. Optimism is spreading in the U.S. as COVID-19 deaths plummet and states ease restrictions and open vaccinations to younger adults. But across Europe, dread is setting in with another wave of infections that is closing schools and cafes and bringing new lockdowns. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
  • A man wearing a mask to protect against coronavirus walks past closed restaurants in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Optimism is spreading in the U.S. as COVID-19 deaths plummet and states ease restrictions and open vaccinations to younger adults. But across Europe, dread is setting in with another wave of infections that is closing schools and cafes and bringing new lockdowns. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
  • A Hungarian soldier wearing a hazmat suit disinfects a classroom of a combined kindergarten and elementary school in an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic of the new coronavirus in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Zoltan Balogh/MTI via AP)
  • FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo, a man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, pedals past closed shops in downtown Rome. Optimism is spreading in the U.S. as COVID-19 deaths plummet and states ease restrictions and open vaccinations to younger adults. But across Europe, dread is setting in with another wave of infections that is closing schools and cafes and bringing new lockdowns. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
  • FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo, a mother and daughter receive a COVID-19 vaccination together at the FEMA-supported Vaccination Site at Valencia College West campus in Orlando, Fla. Optimism is spreading in the U.S. as COVID-19 deaths plummet and states ease restrictions and open vaccinations to younger adults. But across Europe, dread is setting in with another wave of infections that is closing schools and cafes and bringing new lockdowns. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo, Nurse Monique Bourgeois, left, administers the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to educator Diane Kay at a vaccination site setup for teachers and school staff at the Berks County Intermediate Unit in Reading, Pa. Optimism is spreading in the U.S. as COVID-19 deaths plummet and states ease restrictions and open vaccinations to younger adults. But across Europe, dread is setting in with another wave of infections that is closing schools and cafes and bringing new lockdowns. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, a COVID-19 patient is transferred to the "red zone," an area reserved for treating those suffering from COVID-19, in the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain. Optimism is spreading in the U.S. as COVID-19 deaths plummet and states ease restrictions and open vaccinations to younger adults. But across Europe, dread is setting in with another wave of infections that is closing schools and cafes and bringing new lockdowns. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
1 / 10

Virus Outbreak

FILE - In this March 14, 2021, file photo, a patient infected with COVID-19 is loaded into a plane heading to a western France hospital, at Orly airport, south of Paris. Health experts say the surge in coronavirus cases in Europe should serve as a warning to the U.S. not to drop its safeguards too early. (Jaques Witt/Pool Photo via AP, File)
JOHN SEEWER and CARLA K. JOHNSON
·6 min read

Optimism is spreading in the U.S. as COVID-19 deaths plummet and states ease restrictions and open vaccinations to younger adults. But across Europe, dread is setting in with another wave of infections that is closing schools and cafes and bringing new lockdowns.

The pandemic's diverging paths on the two continents can be linked in part to the much more successful vaccine rollout in the U.S. and the spread of more contagious variants in Europe.

Health experts in the U.S., though, say what’s happening in Europe should serve as a warning against ignoring social distancing or dropping other safeguards too early.

“Each of these countries has had nadirs like we are having now, and each took an upward trend after they disregarded known mitigation strategies,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "They simply took their eye off the ball.”

The result has been a sharp spike in new infections and hospitalizations in several European countries over the past few weeks.

Poland’s rate of new COVID-19 cases has more than doubled since February, straining its health care system and leading to a three-week nationwide lockdown announced Wednesday for shopping malls, theaters, galleries and sports centers.

Italy closed most of its classrooms at the beginning of this week and expanded areas where restaurants and cafes can do only takeout or delivery. The country's health experts say they're seeing an increasing number of patients who are middle-aged and younger.

In France, officials imposed weekend lockdowns around the French Riviera in the south and the English Channel in the north, and are preparing new restrictions for the Paris region and perhaps beyond to be announced Thursday.

COVID-19 patients occupy 100% of standard intensive care hospital beds in the area surrounding the nation's capital.

“If we don’t do anything, we’re heading toward catastrophe,” Remi Salomon, a top official in the Paris public hospital authority, told BFM television.

Serbia announced a nationwide lockdown for the rest of the week, closing all nonessential shops and businesses. The country of 7 million people reported more than 5,000 new cases on Tuesday, its highest number in months.

The trends are far more encouraging in the U.S., which has recorded about 537,000 deaths overall, more than any other country.

Deaths per day in the U.S. have plunged to an average of just under 1,300, down from a high of about 3,400 two months ago. New cases are running at about 55,000 per day on average after peaking at more than a quarter-million per day in early January.

An empty hallway and a row of unused face shields inside the closed COVID-19 ICU unit at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, tell the story of the improved outlook in the U.S.

The wing was teeming with the patients at the beginning of the year.

“It gives me goosebumps. It’s really just surreal because, you know, a month and a half ago, our unit was full of super, super sick COVID patients, many of which didn’t survive,” said ICU nurse Christina Anderson.

The European Union’s overall vaccination efforts lag far behind those of Britain and the U.S because of shortages and other hurdles. Roughly 1 in every 5 people in the U.S. has received at least one dose, while in most of the European countries, it’s fewer than 1 of every 10.

In another troubling turn, many European countries — including Germany, France, Spain and Italy — have suspended use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine over reports of dangerous blood clots in a small number of recipients, though regulators say there is no evidence the shot is to blame.

European nations haven’t vaccinated quickly enough to stay ahead of the more contagious variants, said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore, Maryland. Those variants are also taking hold in the U.S.

“Vaccination with no speed limit, 24/7, that’s what’s going to protect us from what’s happening in Europe,” Adalja said.

He believes it is too early for states to drop mask mandates but OK to allow restaurants and other places to increase capacity gradually.

“You don’t have to do what Texas did,” Adalja said. “You can increase capacity while keeping the masks in place.”

Texas and a few other states have lifted their statewide mask requirements or plan to do so soon, while governors in more than half the states have moved to ease other restrictions in the coming weeks for restaurants, gyms and movie theaters.

Disneyland in Southern California announced it will reopen with limited crowds at the end of April for the first time since the start of the pandemic. And airlines have had their best weeks since the crisis began and say more people are booking flights for spring and summer.

Amelia Fowler, among a stream of people getting their shots Wednesday at Medgar Evers College in New York City, is looking forward to grocery shopping and returning to a normal routine in her acting job after a dark year.

“It was just literally terror: terror going out of the house, terror going down the street, terror dealing with other people, and the terror has been removed,” she said.

Yusuf Lamont, who got his second dose, worries the threat is not over, saying, "It’s not a time to just start whipping masks off and dancing around.”

“There’s a false sense of security with numbers going down and people getting vaccinated. It’s like, ‘Oh, it’s safe to go do whatever.’ No. It’s a big country. There’s 330 million people,” he said.

Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy with the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington, said the optimism in the U.S. should come with caution.

Europe’s “rapid relaxation of distancing requirements in a lot of places, combined with populations letting their guard down as they look ahead to the light at the end of the long pandemic tunnel, helped set the stage for the current surges,” he said.

The lesson for the the U.S., he said, is to keep vaccinating those at risk as fast as possible, keep an eye on variants, and "keep slow and steady with the easing of social distancing requirements.”

___

Associated Press video journalist Eugene Garcia in California, reporter Thalia Beaty in New York and AP reporters across Europe contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia says its COVID vaccines work on new variants after South Africa cases discovered

    Russia's COVID-19 vaccines have proven effective against new variants of the coronavirus in trials, a scientist with Moscow's consumer regulator said on Tuesday, after the agency reported its first cases of a variant first detected in South Africa. President Vladimir Putin last month ordered a review to determine the efficacy of the three vaccines produced and registered in Russia against new variants spreading in different parts of the world.

  • Pandemic accelerates in half of the Americas, Brazil faces record cases, deaths: PAHO director

    New coronavirus cases are picking up again in half of the countries in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, calling on Brazil to protect its people in the face of record infections and deaths. Brazil is now reporting the highest number of new infections in the region, PAHO director Carissa Etienne said.

  • Doctor on deadlier COVID variant, vaccine for pregnant women

    A new study published in the journal Nature found that people infected with the COVID-19 variant first identified in the U.K. have a 61% higher risk of dying. Dr. Neeta Ogden spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about that, plus evidence that newborn babies may get protective antibodies from mothers vaccinated during pregnancy.

  • Moderna starts COVID-19 vaccine candidate testing on children, as U.S. cases and deaths tick up

    Moderna Inc. provided a dose of optimism on Tuesday in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as the company said it has started testing a vaccine on young children, just as the U.S. recorded a slight uptick in cases and deaths.

  • Pfizer says it is on course to deliver UK COVID vaccine supplies

    Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it was on track to meet its delivery targets for COVID-19 shots in the United Kingdom in line with an agreed monthly schedule, after Britain warned of a significant reduction in its available supplies of vaccines. "We can confirm that Q1 deliveries remain on track and continue to progress in line with the monthly schedule," said a spokeswoman for Pfizer. Britain is rolling out Pfizer's vaccine along with one made by AstraZeneca.

  • Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?

    Europe's drug watchdog is reviewing a small number of reports of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts in people who have received AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said it has so far found no causal link between the vaccine and the incidents. The World Health Organization has also said there was no proven link and people should not panic.

  • Experts Explain Why You Aren’t ‘Fully’ Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Right After Your Final Dose

    Building strong immunity takes more time than you might think.

  • Fauci Says We're Still in Middle of a Serious Covid Outbreak

    Mar.17 -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says we're still in the middle of a serious Covid-19 outbreak and he's worried about mitigation measures being pulled back too soon. He testified at a hearing&nbsp;of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

  • Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 4,791 cases and more than 100 new deaths

    Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 4,791 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 102 new deaths. Of those who died, 101 were residents.

  • Forget about the frenzy over COVID-19 variants, viral evolution is normal

    Vaccines work on more than one part of the immune system and are still likely to stop viral variants.

  • A woman who had crippling long COVID for 8 months says it vanished after getting vaccinated. There is no clear scientific reason why.

    Her symptoms disappeared 36 hours after her second shot, she told the Washington Post. Scientists don't have a clear explanation for this.

  • New Covid-19 variant from Philippines found in England

    New Covid-19 variant from Philippines found in England

  • How do mRNA vaccines work – and why do you need a second dose? 5 essential reads

    New mRNA vaccines use genes from the coronavirus to produce immunity. Andriy Onufriyenko/Moment via Getty ImagesTens of millions of people across the U.S. have received a coronavirus vaccine. So far, the majority of doses have been either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, both of which use mRNA to generate an immune response. These gene-based vaccines have been in the works for decades, but this is the first time they have been used widely in people. MRNA vaccines are proving to be more effective than anyone had hoped, but as with any new medical advancement, people have a lot of questions. How do they work? Are they safe? Do I really need two shots? Why do they need to be kept so cold? And will this be the vaccine technology of the future? Below, we highlight five articles from The Conversation that will help answer your questions about mRNA vaccines. 1. A vaccine revolution “DNA and mRNA vaccines offer huge advantages over traditional types of vaccines, since they use only genetic code from a pathogen – rather than the entire virus or bacteria,” writes Deborah Fuller, a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been working on gene-based vaccines for decades. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are proof that mRNA vaccines are ready for prime time – and far surpass their predecessors. “The hopes that gene-based vaccines could one day provide a vaccine for malaria or HIV, cure cancer, replace less effective traditional vaccines or be ready to stop the next pandemic before it gets started are no longer far-fetched,” explains Fuller. 2. How does an mRNA vaccine work? These vaccines are not only effective, they work in a fundamentally different way from traditional vaccines, explains Sanjay Mishra, a staff scientist at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Traditional vaccines use an entire dead virus – or just a piece of one – to generate immunity. “But an mRNA vaccine is different,” writes Mishra, “because rather than having the viral protein injected, a person receives genetic material – mRNA – that encodes the viral protein. When these genetic instructions are injected into the upper arm, the muscle cells translate them to make the viral protein directly in the body.” Just as the pandemic hit, mRNA vaccine research had reached a tipping point. CDC/Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS 3. Quick to market, but still safe “Safety is the first and foremost goal for a vaccine,” says William Petri, a Professor of Medicine at the University of Virginia. A lot of people have expressed safety concerns based on how fast these vaccines were developed, approved and distributed. According to Petri, the vaccines still went through every normal step – they just did them simultaneously. “In my opinion, safety is not compromised by the speed of vaccine development and emergency use authorization. The reason that vaccines may be approved so quickly is that the large clinical trials to assess vaccine efficacy and safety are happening at the same time as the large-scale manufacturing preparation, funded by the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed program.” 4. Why it’s important to get your second shot You got your first vaccine shot. But with shortages and supply problems, getting the second dose might be becoming a hassle. Does it really matter? Yes, explains William Petri in another article. “The first dose primes the immune system and introduces the body to the germ of interest. This allows the immune system to prepare its defense. The second dose, or booster, provides the opportunity for the immune system to ramp up the quality and quantity of the antibodies used to fight the virus.” Immunity is a complex process, and “if the booster isn’t given within the appropriate window, lower quantities of antibodies will be produced that may not provide as powerful protection from the virus,” writes Petri. So go get your second shot if you can, even if you have to get it a bit later than expected. Both doses are important for full immunity. AP Photo/Paul Sancya 5. Subzero storage makes distribution a challenge For all of their amazing attributes, mRNA vaccines do have at least one weakness: “If they get too warm or too cold they spoil. And, just like fish, a spoiled vaccine must be thrown away,” explains Anna Nagurney, Professor of Operations Management at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, who studies medical supply chains. The mRNA molecule is very fragile, so vaccines need to be kept at extremely cold, very specific temperatures – a challenge for distribution. “The answer is something called the vaccine cold chain – a supply chain that can keep vaccines in tightly controlled temperatures from the moment they are made to the moment that they are administered to a person,” explains Nagurney. This cold supply chain is critical to getting vaccines where they need to go, and without it, no matter how good the vaccines are, they can’t make much of a difference. Editor’s note: This story is a roundup of articles from The Conversation’s archives.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Vaccine passports may be on the way – but are they a reason for hope or a cause for concern?Virus evolution could undermine a COVID-19 vaccine – but this can be stopped

  • Italy reports 502 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 20,396 new cases

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italy reported 502 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 354 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 20,396 from 15,267 the day before. Some 369,375 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 179,015, the health ministry said. Italy has registered 103,001 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

  • The Latest: Philippines imposes airport entry restrictions

    The Philippine government has decided to temporarily ban the entry of foreigners and limit the entry of returning Filipinos at Manila’s international airport to 1,500 daily as it struggles to contain an alarming surge in coronavirus infections. Morrison and his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape would ask AstraZentica to send Australia’s nearest neighbor another 1 million doses as soon as possible.

  • AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Has No Efficacy Against South African Virus Strain, Study Shows

    According to a Phase 1b-2 trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University / AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) was ineffective against mild-to-moderate infections caused due to mutated virus strain in South Africa, dubbed as B.1.351 variant. What Happened: The study was led by scientists at the South African Medical Research Council Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit. The trial evaluated the safety and the efficacy of the AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine in HIV-negative adults aged between 18 to 64 years of age. Median follow-up after the second dose was 121 days. Data showed that the vaccine was overall 10.4% effective against the variant. Of the 750 participants vaccine recipients, 19 (2.5%) developed mild to moderate COVID-19 more than 14 days after the second dose, compared with 23 of 717 placebo recipients (3.2%). The incidence of COVID-19 among the vaccine group was 731 per 1,000 person-years, compared with 93.6 per 1,000 person-years among the placebo group, for the efficacy of 21.9%. Of the 42 total cases of COVID-19, 39 were caused by B1351, for vaccine effectiveness against this variant of 10.4%. All 42 cases were mild to moderate, and no patients were hospitalized. The serious adverse event rates were similar between the vaccine and placebo groups. Only one severe vaccine-related event occurred, a fever of 40°C (104°F) following the first dose; the fever cleared within 24 hours, and no adverse events were seen after the participant's second dose. Why It Matters: The study concluded by saying that although the development of second-generation COVID-19 vaccines against strains such as B1351 and P1 has begun, the only vaccines likely to be available for the rest of 2021 are formulated against the original virus. In early February, South African health officials stopped the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine's rollout to investigate reports that it offered little protection against mild-to-moderate disease. Instead, the country switched to using the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) vaccine to immunize healthcare workers. Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.14% at $49.98 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEMA Investigating Coagulation Cases After Several European Countries Pause AZN Shot; Findings Expected This Thursday: ReutersSuspensions In Europe Will Not Disturb AstraZeneca Vaccine's Global Roll Out: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tossing and turning all night? These 5 mistakes are ruining your sleep

    No more counting sheep.

  • Yemen Huthis voice 'deep regret' over migrant deaths, say 44 killed

    Yemen's Huthis expressed "deep regret" Wednesday over the deaths of dozens of migrants in a fire which Human Rights Watch said started when the rebels fired projectiles into a detention centre.

  • UK Johnson's ex-aide blames "smoking ruin" at health ministry for COVID failures

    Britain's health ministry was a "smoking ruin" last year that failed to secure adequate protective equipment and other supplies early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former top aide said on Wednesday. Dominic Cummings, Johnson's senior adviser until November, said Britain's more recent success in rolling out a rapid inoculation programme was the result of a decision to shift vaccine procurement from the ministry to the prime minister. The health ministry was "just a smoking ruin in terms of procurement and PPE and all of that", Cummings told lawmakers.

  • Letters to the Editor: A doctor's fight against the COVID empathy deficit and fear

    A physician says an L.A. Times piece on one person's long, near-death COVID battle will help him communicate with his patients.