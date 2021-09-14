Experts warn of heightened back-to-school anxiety as kids return to classrooms
More than a million kids returned to New York City classrooms Monday, marking the end to remote learning. CBS News' Meg Oliver explains how the nation's largest school district is working to keep kids and teachers safe. Then, Dr. Dave Anderson, a clinical psychologist at the Child Mind Institute, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss what experts are saying is heightened back-to-school anxiety.