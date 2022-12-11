Experts warn of puppy scams during holiday season

A cute, new puppy may be on your child’s Christmas list this holiday season. But while you look for the next furry family members, you must be aware of new dog scams on the rise.

The best way to avoid a scam is to adopt a dog, but if you are looking for a specific breed, the Better Business Bureau says you need to be careful.

According to the BBB, pet scams are on track to account for about 18% of online fraud this year.

ALSO READ: BBB sees increase in scams claiming to help veterans exposed to toxic water at Camp Lejeune

“Scammers are really smart, right? They follow the money. They would not be trying to wedge their way into the market if the market didn’t exist,” said Josh Planos of the BBB.

Experts say you should always get documentation. Reputable sellers will have plenty of information about the dog you are adopting and its health condition.

A trustworthy seller will also talk to you over the phone, and not just through text or email. You should also pay attention to the price of the puppy.

If it seems too good to be true, then it probably is.

(WATCH BELOW: BBB issues warning about money-flipping scam gaining popularity on TikTok)