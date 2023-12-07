Experts warn of rise in inappropriate content geared toward kids on social media

WFTS-Tampa

It's the question every parent constantly asks themselves: "Is social media harming my kids?" Recently, a Wall Street Journal report revealed that researchers at Stanford University discovered Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is struggling to keep pedophiles off its sites. Meta has spent months trying to fix child safety problems on both platforms. But it's having a tough time stopping its own system from enabling and, in some cases, promoting a wide network of pedophile accounts.

