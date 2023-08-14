Experts weigh in on possible fourth indictment of former President Trump
“Your client’s defense is supposed to happen in this courtroom,” U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan told the former president’s lawyers in Washington, D.C., on Friday, “not on the internet.”
What can the relationship between Trump’s poll numbers and his indictments really tell us about his reelection chances?
The latest federal indictment of former President Donald Trump was based on hundreds of hours of grand jury testimony given by Republican witnesses.
The former president will face a series of criminal and civil proceedings between now and Election Day 2024.
Special counsel Jack Smith wants a verdict before Election Day. Otherwise, a victorious Trump could get the charges dismissed. Here are the key factors working for — and against — Smith's timeline.
Understanding the history of the last decade is crucial to assessing the credibility of the Trump indictments and the Republican counterarguments against the indictments.
The 45-page Justice Department indictment of former President Donald Trump released Tuesday contains multiple bombshells, including quotes attributed to him that show he knew his statements about the 2020 election results were false.
Attorney Matt DePerno and former state Rep. Daire Rendon were arraigned Tuesday following a lengthy investigation.
As Donald Trump looks to secure the Republican presidential nomination and win a second White House term, he will also have to navigate a legal minefield that could include as many as four criminal indictments and at least two civil cases.
