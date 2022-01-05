Experts Say Widely Used Antibody Treatments Useless For Omicron

TALLAHASSEE, FL — As positive cases of coronavirus continue to skyrocket in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on the Biden administration to release its "stranglehold" on what he describes as "lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatments."

The day before Christmas, the Biden administration announced it was pausing distribution of Regeneron and Eli Lilly monoclonal antibody treatments to states after federal health experts concluded they're unlikely to be effective against the omicron variant.

While Regeneron and Eli Lilly’s monoclonal antibody treatment were hailed by medical professionals as a critical tool in preventing hospitalizations and deaths during the surge of the delta variant over the summer, clinical trials indicate the treatments are ineffective against omicron, which is now the dominant strain in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest estimates, omicron cases make up 58.6 percent of cases across the U.S. and 78 percent of cases in the Southeast.

In a news release issued by the federal Food and Drug Administration Friday, the federal agency concurred that certain COVID-19 variants, specifically omicron, may be resistant to these widely used monoclonal antibodies.

As a result, the FDA updated its Health Care Provider Fact Sheets for the use of the antibody treatments bamlanivimab and etesevimab administered together (produced by Eli Lilly) and REGEN-COV (produced by Regeneron). The FDA said the data shows it is unlikely that the Eli Lilly or Regeneron treatments are effective against the omicron variant.

However, a new monoclonal antibody treatment called and sotrovimab recently developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology Inc., were much more promising.

"The situation varies in different geographic regions and different health care facilities, and there may be circumstances, such as lower frequency of omicron in a region and limited supply of alternative treatment options, in which the use of existing supplies of these therapeutics (Eli Lilly and Regeneron) is clinically appropriate," the FDA said.

Story continues

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, however, said the currently used antibody treatments shouldn't be entirely ruled out.

"In some areas where the omicron variant is less prevalent, current supplies of the two existing monoclonal antibody treatments may still be appropriate," said the DHHS.

Although supplies are still limited, the FDA said 55,000 doses of sotrovimab are now being shipped to all states. An additional 300,000 doses of sotrovimab will be available for distribution in January, the FDA said.

DeSantis Stands By Current Antibody Treatments

Following a Dec. 28 letter from Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Xavier Becerra, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, reversed the Department of Health and Human Service's decision to limit supplies of the widely used Regeneron and Eli Lilly monoclonal antibody treatments to states, and said the DHHS will continue to allow states to order these antibody treatments through the federal allocation system.

But with Florida's coronavirus positivity rate at 26.5 percent (with 51,644 new cases on Monday), DeSantis said the state needs at least 30,000 more doses of the Regeneron and Eli Lilly treatments per week than it is receiving through the allocation system to expand capacity at existing monoclonal antibody treatment sites and open new sites to treat 250 to 300 patients per day at each site.

"Prior to the federal government takeover of the monoclonal market, Florida successfully distributed approximately 30,000 doses per week when we managed our own supply,” said DeSantis Monday. “The state has more than $800 million available to quickly deploy monoclonal antibody treatments throughout the state, and the only thing holding us back is the insufficient supply of treatment from the federal government. After failing to ‘shut down the virus,’ the Biden administration has come to the realization that there is not a federal solution to COVID-19, and releasing the federal stranglehold on these effective treatments is a good first step.”

“Since early 2020, the Florida Department of Health has responded to COVID-19 around the clock, and has been at the forefront of innovation,” said Ladapo. “While I am pleased to see that HHS has reversed its decision to pause shipments of Regeneron and Eli Lilly’s monoclonal antibody therapy treatments following my letter to Secretary Becerra, this is just the first step. Direct access to early treatment is essential to saving lives — it is not an option nor should it be barricaded by bureaucracy," he said.

“Gov. DeSantis has been instrumental in securing these lifesaving resources for Floridians,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. “The division knows how important increasing access to this treatment is and we stand ready to mobilize sites as quickly as possible.”

Despite the FDA and CDC's assertions that the Regeneron and Eli Lilly treatments are ineffective against the omicron variant, also the prevalent form of coronavirus in Florida, Simone Marstiller, secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, said these treatments have and will continue to save the lives of Floridians.

“I am grateful to Gov. DeSantis for continuing to push the federal government to provide more of these important lifesaving therapeutics. We don’t want people to be afraid. We want people to be able to make the right decisions and we want them to have the right information on which to make those decisions," she said.

At DeSantis' direction, Florida was the first state to intiate the widespread use of monoclonals to prevent serious illness and hospitalizations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated Floridians. In the process, he established dozens of free monoclonal antibody treatment sites around the state.

He said Biden is attempting to thwart these lifesaving efforts by taking control of the supply of the treatments, dramatically cutting Florida's allotment.

To help fill the gap, DeSantis negotiated as agreement with GlaxoSmithKline pharmaceuticals to bring thousands of doses of another monoclonal treatment to Florida, but the Biden administration took control of this supply as well, maintaining it is unfair for some states to get access to treatments not available to other states.

In response to the president's actions, during the special legislative session in October, the Florida Legislature agreed to provide additional funding to the Florida Division of Emergency Management to continue the monoclonal treatments. The Legislature provided:

$245 million to support ongoing monoclonal antibody treatment operations throughout the state at the time.

$643 million for any future surge in demand for monoclonal antibody treatment, including the potential future opportunity for the state to directly purchase monoclonal antibody treatments and bypass the federal government.

"Thanks to this proactive approach, FDEM has more than $800 million remaining and available to quickly deploy monoclonal antibody treatments throughout the state once the state is permitted to directly purchase monoclonal antibody treatments from the distributor," DeSantis said.

Florida COVID-19 Funds Better Spent Elsewhere, Say Some Health Experts

However, some legislators and state health experts say the state is wasting valuable dollars that could be used for protective equipment for front-line workers, additional vaccination facilities, testing supplies and other safety measures.

Instead of relying on monoclonal antibody treatments after contracting COVID-19, they are urging residents to get vaccinated and get booster shots as well as taking other precautions such as wearing face masks and social distancing.

"Unvaccinated people accounted for 3,956 of the 4,100 new infections reported Monday in Orange County," said state Rep. Carlos G. Smith, D-Orlando, who sits on the House Pandemic & Public Emergencies Committee, during a new conference Tuesday. "That's 96 percent of those cases."

In a video webinar with Patch, Dr. Kami Kim, infectious disease specialist with the University of South Florida, said preventive measures such as vaccinations and booster are key to combating the virus. Additionally, she said vaccines are cheaper and less complicated to administer than antibody treatments.

"I still think the best thing would be for people to not get COVID in the first place," she said. "Yes, we have something to treat them if they do, but that's not really what you want."



During a news conference at the White House Tuesday, President Joe Biden echoed Kim's comments.

"You know, be concerned about omicron, but don’t be alarmed," he said. "But if you’re unvaccinated, you have some reason to be alarmed. Many of you will — you know, you’ll experience severe illness, in many cases, if you get COVID-19 if you’re not vaccinated. Some will die — needlessly die. The unvaccinated are taking up hospital beds and crowding emergency rooms and intensive care units. So, please, please, please get vaccinated now."

He said 35 million Americans are unvaccinated.

"We have in hand all the vaccines we need to get every American fully vaccinated, including the booster shot, so there is no excuse — no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated. This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

He said this is especially important for children because the omicron variant affects kids more than the previous variants.

A Major Breakthrough

Additionally, Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, hailed the FDA's authorization of two recently approved antiviral pills for COVID-19 patients as "a major step forward in the fight against this global pandemic."

On Dec. 22, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s paxlovid (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, co-packaged for oral use) for the treatment of mild to moderate coronavirus in adults and pediatric patients (12 years and older weighing at least 88 pounds).

The FDA said trials showed positive results in patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. Paxlovid is available by prescription only and should be started as soon as possible after a diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of the onset of symptoms.

The following day, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for molnupiravir, developed by Merck in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LLP biotechnology company, headquartered in Miami, for the treatment of mild to moderate coronavirus in adults who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.

Molnupiravir is also available by prescription only and should be started as soon as possible after a diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of symptom onset. However, it is not authorized for use in patients younger than 18 years old because molnupiravir may affect bone and cartilage growth.

“These authorizations provide additional treatment options against the COVID-19 virus in the form of a pill that can be taken orally. Molnupiravir is limited to situations where other FDA-authorized treatments for COVID-19 are inaccessible or are not clinically appropriate and will be a useful treatment option for some patients with COVID-19 at high risk of hospitalization or death,” she said.

"I’m pleased to say that, on Christmas Eve, we shipped out the first batch of these pills that we purchased and received. And more will be shipped this week," Biden said Tuesday. "They’re already saving lives. But due to the complex chemistry of the pills, it takes months, literally, to make a pill. But production is in full swing.

"Today, I’m directing my team to work with Pfizer to double our order from 10 million to 20 million treatment courses to be delivered in the months ahead. We may need even more. That’s the estimate we need right now. We’ve already placed the largest order in the world; now I’m doubling that order," Biden said. "These pills are going to dramatically decrease hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. They’re a game-changer and have the potential to dramatically alter the impact of COVID-19."



“This authorization provides a new tool to combat COVID-19 at a crucial time in the pandemic as new variants emerge and promises to make antiviral treatment more accessible to patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19," Cavazzoni said.

She emphasized, however, that these medications are not a substitute for vaccinations. She said the best protection against COVID-19 is still vaccinations and boosters.

Molnupiravir is a medication that works by introducing errors into the SARS-CoV-2 virus’ genetic code, which prevents the virus from further replicating. Molnupiravir is administered as four 200 milligram capsules taken orally every 12 hours for five days, for a total of 40 capsules.

During trials involving 709 people who received molnupiravir and 699 who received a placebo, 6.8 percent of those receiving the antiviral pill were hospitalized or died compared to 9.7 percent of the people who received the placebo.

Paxlovid consists of nirmatrelvir, which inhibits a SARS-CoV-2 protein to stop the virus from replicating, and ritonavir, which slows down nirmatrelvir’s breakdown to help it remain in the body for a longer period at higher concentrations.

Paxlovid is administered as three tablets (two tablets of nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir) taken together orally twice daily for five days, for a total of 30 tablets.

During the trial, 1,039 patients received Paxlovid and 1,046 patients received a placebo. Among these patients, 0.8 percent who received Paxlovid were hospitalized or died during 28 days of follow-up compared to 6 percent of the patients who received the placebo.

In light of these results, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he has doubled the U.S. order for Pfizer’s pills.

The new order will eventually provide enough pills for 10 million Americans, bringing the government’s total order of the drug to 20 million treatment courses.

However, only 35,000 of the additional courses will be delivered this month, with 50,000 more coming in February. This is in addition to the 350,000 treatment courses that were already ordered and should arrive in the next two months.

“We may need even more,” Biden said. “That’s the estimate we need right now. I know this remains frustrating,” he said. “Believe me, it’s frustrating to me. But we’re making improvements.”

The government will pay Pfizer $530 for each treatment course.

The first supplies of paxlovid have already begun arriving in some parts of the country, but are limited so state health officials are recommending that they be used only for the highest-risk patients.

Although Biden didn't specifically address Merck's molnupiravir pills in Tuesday's statements, Frank Clyburn, president of Human Health for Merck, announced in November that the Biden administration agreed to purchase 3.1 million courses of molnupiravir for approximately $2.2 billion, once it received its EUA. The administration also has the option to purchase more than tw0 million more courses.

“We’re honored that the U.S. government has chosen to purchase more than 3 million courses of molnupiravir, our promising oral antiviral, so that molnupiravir will be among the vaccines and medicines available to fight COVID-19 as part of our collective efforts to bring this pandemic to an end," Clyburn said in a news release in November. "In light of the continued impact of the pandemic on hundreds of thousands of people every day, all of us at Merck are moving with urgency and rigor to bring molnupiravir, with its compelling data showing a significant reduction in death and hospitalizations, to patients as quickly as we can."

Merck has already produced 10 million courses of the antiviral treatment and plans to produce another 20 million courses in 2022.

Testing Tensions

Throughout the country, federal-, state- and county-run COVID-19 testing facilities were closed in September and October when the surge following the introduction of the delta variant dissipated.

Now counties are scurrying to reopen testing sites as coronavirus rates break records due to the quick-spreading omicron variant. At the same time, pharmacies are turning away customers seeking self-testing kits.

"I know this remains frustrating — believe me, it’s frustrating to me — but we’re making improvements," Biden said. "In the last two weeks, we’ve set up federal testing sites all over the country, and we’re adding more each and every day."

He said residents should soon see online sites and pharmacy shelves stocked with self-testing kits and shorter waiting lines at testing sites.

"Next week, our requirement that your insurance company reimburse you for at-home tests takes effect," he said. "So, if you’re insured, you can buy the test and get paid for it."



Additionally, he said the federal government is launching a website this month that will allow residents to order and have tests shipped to their homes for free.

DeSantis and Ladapo also addressed residents' frustrations about the lack of testing available Monday.

Ladapo blames the barrage of testing requests and unavailability of testing kits on paranoid asymptomatic residents who are snapping up testing appointments and kits when they have no indication they've been infected.

“If you don’t have symptoms, you are not a case," Ladapo said at an afternoon news conference in Naples.

Ladapo criticized advice by health professionals that people test frequently.

“We are trying to focus on high-value testing,” people who are at high risk, he said.



Harvard School of Public Health assistant professor and epidemiologist Michael Mina was quick to respond on Twitter.

WHAT!??!FL Surgeon Gen standing in front of an "EARLY Treatment Saves Live" podium saying we need to stop testingEARLY treatment is only possible if we test and diagnose early. Else our treatments are useless.A test is not some conspiracy - it is how we see the virus! https://t.co/hXfE4W9DeO

— Michael Mina (@michaelmina_lab) January 3, 2022

State Rep. Carlos G. Smith was equally incensed by Ladapo's comments.

“There is NOT a shortage of COVID-19 testing supply in Florida. There IS a shortage of leadership. Less testing + less prevention is NOT the answer," he said.

If you are a REAL qualified doctor who believes that LESS TESTING is a BAD strategy for handling Omicron......as a sitting member of the House Pandemics & Public Emergencies Committee, I'd like to hear from you too! 📧carlos.smith@myfloridahouse.gov https://t.co/sqPWdP91Ct

— Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) January 5, 2022

See related story: 142K COVID Cases Reported In FL Over New Year's Eve Weekend: CDC





This article originally appeared on the Tampa Patch