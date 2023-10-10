Expired plate leads to Muncie man's arrest for dealing fentanyl

MUNCIE, Ind. — An expired license plate on his vehicle led to a young Muncie man facing two drug-related felony charges, including dealing in a narcotic drug.

Dajuan L. Pounds, 22, was charged Friday in Delaware Circuit Court 5 with the dealing count, a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison, and possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

A Muncie police officer reported on the night of Oct. 2, he pulled over a Dodge Avenger, driven by Pounds, along East Kirk Street because its temporary license tag had expired.

In the vehicle, police reported finding a plastic bag containing marijuana, and Pounds reportedly told officers he had smoked the substance "within the last 20 minutes."

Outside the vehicle, investigators found another bag, containing several "pressed fentanyl pills," weighing a total of 24.2 grams.

Pounds denied an allegation by a witness that the Muncie man had thrown that bag out of his vehicle as officers approached.

In addition to the felony drug charges, Pounds was also charged Friday with two misdemeanors — driving while suspended and driving while intoxicated.

The Muncie man continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Tuesday under a $64,000 bond. An initial hearing in his case is set for Oct. 17.

A passenger in Pounds' vehicle, 18-year-old Antron D. Young of Muncie, has been charged with possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

According to an affidavit, Young was carrying pills, determined to be prescription pain medications, at the time of the traffic stop.,

An initial hearing in his Delaware Circuit Court 4 case is set for Nov. 6.

Young was already facing a total of eight charges in two other cases pending in Circuit Court 4 — conspiracy to commit dealing in a narcotic drug, dangerous possession of a firearm, dealing in a narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement and two counts of possession of marijuana.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Expired plate leads to Muncie man's arrest for dealing fentanyl