Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety?

FILE PHOTO: A contract crew from Verizon installs 5G equipment on a tower in Orem
·4 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. telecom companies and airlines have been fighting for weeks over the potential impact of 5G wireless services on aircraft, in stark contrast to the rollout of new-generation services elsewhere, which has broadly gone ahead without airing new safety concerns.

Here is some background on the dispute, in which Verizon Communications and AT&T agreed on Monday to a two-week delay in using newly acquired wireless spectrum, drawing back from a standoff that threatened to disrupt flights. The agreement promises to avert most, but not all, potential disruption to air travel from 5G deployment

WHAT IS THE PROBLEM?

The U.S. auctioned mid-range 5G bandwidth to mobile phone companies in early 2021 in the 3.7-3.98 GHz range on the spectrum, known as C-Band, for about $80 billion.

U.S. aviation industry groups in recent months stepped up concerns and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a formal warning in November of the risk of interference with flight equipment.

In the airline industry, radar altimeters, which measure altitude, operate in the 4.2-4.4 GHz range and there are concerns that there is not a big enough buffer from the frequencies to be used by the telecoms companies.

The companies have faced pressure from the White House, airlines and aviation unions to delay the deployment amid concerns about potential interference of 5G with sensitive aircraft electronics like radio altimeters.

WHY IS THAT POTENTIALLY IMPORTANT FOR AVIATION?

Radio altimeters help to minimize the risk of accidents or collisions by giving an accurate reading of the proximity to the ground. The readouts are also used to facilitate automated landings and to help detect dangerous currents called windshear.

WHAT DIFFERENCE DOES THE FREQUENCY MAKE?

In short, the higher the frequency in the spectrum, the faster the service. So in order to get full value from 5G, operators want to operate at higher frequencies.

Some of the C-Band spectrum auctioned in the United States had been used for satellite radio but the transition to 5G means there will be much more traffic.

IS THIS A PROBLEM ELSEWHERE?

Following years of international discussions, the European Union in 2019 set standards for mid-range 5G frequencies in the 3.4-3.8 GHz range.

They have been auctioned and taken into use in many of the bloc's 27 member states so far without issue.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which oversees 31 states, said on Dec. 17 the latest discussion was specific to U.S. airspace. "At this stage, no risk of unsafe interference has been identified in Europe," it said.

AT&T and Verizon have agreed to adopt exclusion zones around many U.S. airports similar to those used in France for six months.

FAA officials noted the spectrum used by France (3.6-3.8 GHz) sits further away from the spectrum (4.2-4.4 GHz) used for radio altimeters than in the United States and France's power level for 5G is also much lower than what is authorized in the United States.

But Verizon said it will not use spectrum that closer than what France is using for several years.

In South Korea, the 5G mobile communication frequency is 3.42-3.7GHz band and there has been no report of interference with radio wave since commercialization of 5G in April 2019.

Currently, 5G mobile communication wireless stations are in operation near airports, but there have been no reports of problems.

CTIA, a U.S. wireless trade group, said in a filing with the Federal Communications Commission that "wireless carriers in nearly 40 countries throughout Europe and Asia now use the C-Band for 5G, with no reported effects on radio altimeters that operate in the same internationally designated 4.2-4.4 GHz

band."

It added "each day U.S. aircraft, carrying thousands of U.S. citizens, land in these countries without incident and with no expression of concern by the FAA or foreign aviation regulators. This is the classic dog that did not bark. The laws of physics are no different in the United States than in Europe or Asia."

But airlines had warned that without an agreement the safety precautions could disrupt up to 4% of daily flights. An airline group said the issue had the potential "to divert or cancel thousands of flights every day, thus disrupting millions of passenger reservations, causing substantial disruptions."

United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said last month that left unresolved the interference issue would mean that at major U.S. airports in the event of bad weather, cloud cover or even heavy smog "you could only do visual approaches essentially."

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, Toby Sterling in Amsterdam, Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, Joyce Lee in Seoul, Tim Hepher in Paris; editing by Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sudan coup: Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigns after mass protests

    Abdalla Hamdok's resignation comes weeks after he was reinstated by the military following a coup.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: AT&T, Verizon Face Delay In Mid-Band Spectrum Roll Out

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Man shot and killed inside Yadkin Road business in Fayetteville

    The victim's name was not released. The shooting was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at Southern City Swag Boutique, 4621 Yadkin Road.

  • Explainer-What we know about Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against Britain's Prince Andrew

    Prince Andrew of Britain's lawyers on Tuesday will ask a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit by a woman who has accused him of forcing her to have sex two decades ago when she was 17. Andrew has called the lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, now 38, baseless. Giuffre also sued Andrew's friend, the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, in 2009 accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 1998 when she was 15.

  • After MMA's incredible 2021, here's what to expect in 2022, including 5 fights that should be made

    Here are some things I loved about MMA in 2021, others I wasn’t so keen on and things I’d like to see change in 2022.

  • Prince Andrew's lawyers claim sex abuse allegations vague, judge disagrees

    Prince Andrew's lawyers tried again Tuesday to scuttle a lawsuit by a woman who says he sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

  • Family stranded in Virginia: 'It's not getting any better'

    “It’s getting hard because it’s not getting any better,” said Travis, 42, her voice cracking as she sat on traffic-clogged U.S. Route 17 near Fredericksburg. Travis and her family were among hundreds of motorists who waited desperately for help Tuesday after the winter storm snarled traffic and left some drivers stranded for nearly 24 hours along an impassable stretch of Interstate 95 south of the nation’s capital. “Haven’t had breakfast,” Travis said Tuesday afternoon.

  • 'River Dave' arrested after returning to live at cabin site

    A former hermit in New Hampshire whose cabin in the woods burned down after nearly three decades on the property that he was ordered to leave has been charged with trespassing there once again, turning a shed that survived the fire into a makeshift home outfitted with a wood stove. There had been an outpouring of support for David Lidstone, 81 — better known as “River Dave" —since he was arrested in July and accused of squatting on property owned by a Vermont man. Lidstone was a local celebrity to boaters and kayakers on the Merrimack River before his property dispute caught the attention of the masses, bringing in over $200,000 in donations to help him start a new, law-abiding life.

  • Exclusive-U.S. carrier Allegiant Air to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets -sources

    Allegiant Air is close to ordering 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $5 billion at list prices, people familiar with the matter said, as the low-cost U.S. airline eyes a rebound in tourism. The deal for dozens of new jets would stem a series of commercial setbacks for Boeing Co. For Allegiant, it marks a shift from the airline's previous strategy of picking up second-hand jets at bargain prices, which has helped it accumulate more than 100 jets built by Europe's Airbus. The airline's change to Boeing comes after two of the planemaker's key customers, KLM and Australia's Qantas, late last year switched to Airbus, heightening competition between the two planemakers.

  • Musk-backed Starlink to refund pre-orders in India after govt order

    Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet venture told its members on Tuesday the Indian government had asked the company to refund all its pre-orders until it receives licences to operate in the country. Starlink, a division of Musk's SpaceX aerospace company, has already received over 5,000 pre-orders for its devices in India but is struggling to receive commercial licences without which it cannot offer services in the country. "Unfortunately, the timeline for receiving licences to operate is currently unknown, and there are several issues that must be resolved with the licensing framework to allow us to operate Starlink in India," the company said in the email.

  • SpaceX's Starlink to refund preorders in India following government order

    Starlink, part of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, informed a number of individuals in India on Tuesday that it will be refunding their preorders, more than a month after New Delhi told the firm to stop “booking/rendering the satellite internet service” in the South Asian market without obtaining a license. In an email to those who had preordered Starlink in India, the company said it was “looking forward to making Starlink available in India as soon as possible,” but it currently doesn’t have clarity on the “timeline for receiving licenses to operate." Starlink had received over 5,000 preorders for its devices in India and was looking to conduct pilots in the country.

  • Classic BlackBerry devices will stop working normally on Jan. 4

    Classic BlackBerry devices will stop working normally on Jan. 4

  • BlackBerry signals end of an era as it prepares to pull plug on classic phones

    The company will discontinue service on all devices not running on Android software BlackBerry will discontinue service on its classic smartphones beginning Tuesday. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images Tuesday marks the end of an era: BlackBerry will discontinue service on its classic smartphones. So for those still holding on to their QWERTY keyboards, be warned. In a 22 December statement, the company reminded users of the development, which will affect services for all of its devices not run

  • Verizon Will Launch 5G Service on Jan. 19 After FAA-Sought Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. is launching a faster 5G service on Jan. 19, honoring a two-week delay agreement struck with the Federal Aviation Administration Monday as officials work through airline safety concerns.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giant

  • How to get your wireless carrier’s network for less – if you can live with these tradeoffs

    Looking to cut your wireless expenses in 2022? Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile all offer discounts – but they also come with limitations.

  • Blackberry phones will stop working on January 4, signaling the end of an era for the iconic cellphone

    The phone's legacy software was decommissioned, meaning all classic Blackberry phones can no longer be used.

  • Classic BlackBerry devices to stop working normally today

    BlackBerry will discontinue service for its classic devices on Tuesday, the company reminded users in a statement.

  • Seriously, it’s time to get rid of that classic BlackBerry, for real now

    The long, lonesome death of the classic BlackBerry brand hits another milestone tomorrow, as the company finally will end access to legacy services. Users still hanging onto devices running BlackBerry OS 7.1 and BlackBerry 10 will lose substantial functionality on Tuesday, January 4. The list includes -- but is not limited to -- key features like data, phone calls, SMS and 911 access.

  • R.I.P. Classic BlackBerry, Phone with Best Keyboard and Worst OS Dead at 22

    The tech company that shattered the barrier between work and home has stopped supporting its classic line of phones after 22 years. R.I.P. Classic BlackBerry, Phone with Best Keyboard and Worst OS Dead at 22 Wren Graves

  • Why BlackBerry held the tiny keys to my heart

    The classic smartphone's life comes to an end on 4 January as the firm switches off support.