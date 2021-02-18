EXPLAINER: After acquittal, Trump 2024? Maybe not so fast

  • FILE - In this Wednesday, July 17, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, N.C. Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial centered on a phone call that Americans never heard with the leader of a country far away, Ukraine. His second was far different. It centered on the rage, violence and anguish of one day in Washington itself. Together the two impeachment trials Trump faced illustrated his ability to escape consequences for actions that even many Republicans denounced. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., stand with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., as Trump speaks while departing after a Senate Republican Policy luncheon, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Republican Party still belongs to Donald Trump. The GOP privately flirted with purging the norm-shattering former president after he incited a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last month. But in the end, only seven of 50 Senate Republicans voted to convict Trump in his historic second impeachment trial on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
  • In this Jan. 26, 2021, image from video, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the president pro tempore of the Senate, who is presiding over the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, swears in members of the Senate for the impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Senate Television via AP)
1 / 3

Trump-Impeachment-Two Impeachments

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 17, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, N.C. Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial centered on a phone call that Americans never heard with the leader of a country far away, Ukraine. His second was far different. It centered on the rage, violence and anguish of one day in Washington itself. Together the two impeachment trials Trump faced illustrated his ability to escape consequences for actions that even many Republicans denounced. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARK SHERMAN
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's acquittal by the Senate in his impeachment trial may not be the end of the line for efforts to keep him from seeking the presidency again.

If Trump chooses to run for the White House in 2024, opponents are likely to call on a constitutional provision adopted after the Civil War to try to stop him. The Supreme Court could have the final say.

The Constitution's 14th Amendment disqualifies from future office any former elected officials and military officers who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States. Ratified in 1868, the language in Section 3 of the amendment was aimed at former Confederate civilian and military leaders.

It could be applied to people who incited or took part in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, legal scholars said, noting that a congressional commission to investigate the attack and lawsuits against Trump could help make clearer his role in the deadly insurrection that day.

“If Trump runs again in 2024, I think it’s very likely that we’ll see efforts to keep him off the ballot on Fourteenth Amendment grounds,” Daniel Hemel, a University of Chicago law professor, wrote in an email.

But there is a lot of uncertainty about how it might happen and whether Congress or just state officials would be involved.

___

KEEPING CONFEDERATES FROM OFFICE

The drafters of the 14th Amendment wanted to keep former officials who joined the Confederacy from resuming public service, without an explicit vote from Congress restoring their eligibility. Section 3 was enforced for several years at both the state and federal level, according to Gerald Magliocca, a professor at the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law. But in 1872, by a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate, Congress lifted the prohibition against most who had been barred from office.

Since then, it's fair to say, the provision has fallen into disuse. “Nobody talks about it really,” said Laura F. Edwards, a professor of legal history at Princeton who has studied the 14th Amendment. “You haven’t had to talk about it since the Civil War.”

___

HOW IT COULD BE INVOKED AGAINST TRUMP

At least two Democrats in Congress say they are working on it. Rep. Steven Cohen, D-Tenn., said he is drafting legislation he hopes to unveil in the coming that weeks that would allow enforcement of the constitutional provision against anyone with ties to the violence at the Capitol last month. The bill would authorize the Justice Department to bring cases against would-be candidates and designate a federal court to handle any efforts to keep candidates off the ballot, Cohen said. The Capitol riot to try to keep Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory “was about as heinous and reprehensible an act since Benedict Arnold,” Cohen said, referring to the Revolutionary War general who was a traitor to the American cause.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., said in a statement that she is working on a measure “that would prevent traitorous men such as Donald Trump and others from ever serving in a government they once sought to topple.”

Legislation would require Biden's signature. Congress also could pass a resolution declaring that Trump and perhaps others are disqualified from future office, though, as Hemel pointed out, “that nonbinding resolution would be worth no more than the paper it’s written on.”

Even if Congress does nothing, though, state elections officials, or even state courts, might say that Trump cannot appear on their ballots because he engaged in insurrection, the professors said.

With or without congressional involvement, that matter would inevitably head to the courts, said Elizabeth Wydra, president of Constitutional Accountability Center. “But I think that's OK, testing out a constitutional provision that has not often been used,” Wydra said.

___

WHAT WOULD HAPPEN THEN?

Judges would have to answer three questions, Magliocca said.

First, was there an insurrection? Trump's lawyers argued in the impeachment trial that there wasn't, but Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has called the events of Jan. 6 a failed insurrection, and the term was repeatedly used by Democrats in the impeachment process as well as widely used by the media. Merriam-Webster defines insurrection as “an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government."

Second, did Trump engage in insurrection? Here, too, Trump's team and the House prosecutors differ. The answer could depend on more information that could emerge from a congressional investigation of the Jan. 6 riot, a lawsuit filed this week by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., against Trump or the court case over Trump's disqualification, Magliocca said. “We need a lot more development of the facts,” he said.

Third, is Trump even covered by Section 3? The section doesn't explicitly mention the presidency, but Magliocca is among legal scholars who believe Trump could be barred. If the presidency were excluded from the provision, former Confederate president Jefferson Davis and the Confederacy's top military commander, Robert E. Lee, would have been barred from most offices but not the presidency, he said.

___

FINAL ANSWER

Ultimately, the Supreme Court probably would be asked to weigh in — and possibly in the heat of the presidential campaign since the issue probably would arise only if Trump announced his candidacy and sought to qualify for the ballot.

That development might not please Chief Justice John Roberts. Roberts, who presided over Trump's first impeachment trial. Roberts has been eager to keep the court out of cases related to Trump's baseless claims of election fraud, which were overwhelmingly rejected by courts and state elections officials, and partisan political controversies when possible.

“I don’t think the potential to give the chief justice heartburn is a reason to avoid enforcing the Constitution, but I'm sure he would be very unhappy to have this land at his court," Wydra said.

One other possibility, Magliocca suggested, is that the specter of having to testify in court about his actions on Jan. 6 could be enough to keep Trump from running in the first place.

___

Associated Press writer Jessica Gresko contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • After acquittal from impeachment, Trump facing further lawsuits

    Acquitted by the Senate of inciting last month's U.S. Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump faces more fallout from the unrest, including a lawsuit from a congressman on Tuesday. But his biggest legal problems might be the ones that go much further back.

  • Trump impeachment trial acquittal could end up being good for democracy

    Republicans foreclosed their best chance of projecting their guilty actions onto a sacrificial vessel. Hold the enablers responsible at the ballot box.

  • Harris taps growing political power of women lawmakers to promote U.S. COVID-19 relief

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met with female Democratic lawmakers and activists on Thursday to boost support for the White House's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, highlighting the growing political power of women in Congress. The virtual meeting, which a White House source said was likely the first of many that Harris will hold specifically with women in power, focused on how women have been affected by job losses, small business closures and a lack of childcare as well as how Biden's plan will address these issues. Nearly 400,000 childcare jobs have been lost since the outset of the pandemic, Harris said.

  • 'Unethical and unconscionable': Richer nations getting more COVID-19 vaccines than poorer

    “Just ten countries have administered 75% of all COVID-19 vaccines,”

  • Trump could still be barred from holding future office despite acquittal: Impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin

    Maryland Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead House manager for President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, said on ABC News' "Powerhouse Politics" podcast Wednesday that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment could still be used to bar the former president from running for future office. A constitutional law professor for 25 years, Raskin told ABC News Political Director Rick Klein that Trump was precisely who that part of the amendment covers. "Donald Trump is right in, you know, the bullseye middle of that group," he said, referencing how the lawmakers at the end of the Civil War intended for it to be used.

  • The Mystery of the Missing North Korean Social Media Star

    Her life in South Korea seemed perfect: new friends, a burgeoning career, reality-TV fame. But she was about to become notorious—disappearing without a trace, only to reappear pledging allegiance to North Korea. What happened to Lim Ji-hyun?

  • U.S. immigration agents ordered to focus on serious criminals, recent border crossers

    The U.S. government issued interim guidance on Thursday sharply limiting who can be arrested and deported by immigration agents, a move that comes as the Biden administration faces growing pressure from activists to scale back deportations. The guidelines instruct Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to focus on immigrants deemed national security and public safety threats and those who entered the United States after Nov. 1, 2020. "Like every law enforcement agency at the local, state, and federal level, we must prioritize our efforts to achieve the greatest security and safety impact," acting ICE Director Tae Johnson said in a statement.

  • Trump economic advisor caught on hot mic swearing about Kamala Harris

    ‘I did use cuss words and I apologise and I won’t do that again’

  • Sen. Ted Cruz calls Mexico trip amid Texas winter crisis and power outages 'a mistake'

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called his trip to Mexico "a mistake" following a flurry of criticism as his state faced a major crisis and power outages.

  • Boy died trying to save his sister from frozen Tennessee pond, family pastor says

    The death is one of dozens of weather-related fatalities reported across the country since Thursday.

  • Beto O’Rourke: The Biden admin. has ‘stepped up and is sending much needed assistance’ to Texas

    Beto O’Rourke: The Biden admin. has ‘stepped up and is sending much needed assistance’ to Texas

  • Josh Hawley: Nancy Pelosi Is Using The Capitol Riot As Power Grab

    As though the riot itself was not an attempted Republican power grab.

  • Oil Rally May Be Just What Putin Needs to Keep Russians Happy

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising oil prices and a weak ruble could provide the Kremlin with as much as $33 billion in extra cash for social spending this year, giving Vladimir Putin the financial wherewithal to help head off growing public discontent.Thanks to a 25% price surge this year, Russia now receives more rubles per barrel of Brent crude than any time since mid-2019. If oil remains high, the windfall would be enough to allow the budget to receive an extra 2.3% of gross domestic product, according to Sova Capital in Moscow.“It’s very important to stimulate business and consumers whose disposable incomes were down last year,” said Artem Zaigrin, chief economist at Sova Capital in Moscow. “Without additional funding, there are risks that the economic recovery will fade.”Amid growing tensions with the West and fears of new sanctions, Putin has been reluctant to spend heavily in recent years, even during the pandemic. Stagnant living standards have helped fuel public anger at the Kremlin, which has boiled over into the biggest nationwide protests in years and poses a challenge for Putin’s ruling party in parliamentary elections this fall.So far, the Kremlin says it aims to stick with its earlier plan to cut spending this year and next, reversing most of the pandemic increase, in order to limit borrowing, as well as vulnerability to more Western sanctions on its debt. Any oil windfall usually goes straight to a rainy-day fund.But after a decade of stagnating incomes, pressure is growing to spend more money. Just last week, the Kremlin changed the rules so it can add expenditure to the budget without approval from parliament.Non-energy revenue was higher than expected last year after Russia experienced one of the smallest contractions of major economies, so there will also be leftover budget money to spend in 2021.It’s premature to start thinking about extra spending since it isn’t clear yet if oil prices will stay high, said Alexandra Suslina, a budget specialist at the Economic Expert Group, a Moscow think tank. “It seems like a populist move ahead of the elections,” she said.The Russian president may announce new spending measures at his annual address to the nation expected in the next few weeks. So far, however, his spokesman has denied reports of plans to announce more expenditures.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The puzzling decisions that contributed to Heat regression and what should have been done

    As the Heat’s power rotation around Bam Adebayo continues to come up short — with the Clippers’ Ivica Zubac bullying Miami on Monday and the depleted, undersized Warriors pummeling Miami on the boards in overtime on Wednesday — the same questions keep coming to mind:

  • Someone Found a Secret Spaghetti Sauce Recipe in His Garage Wall From 1947

    It calls for a gallon of chopped onions, five pounds of ground beef, and a half of a cup of salt.

  • Pelosi’s 9/11-Style Commission Doesn’t Go Far Enough

    Trump’s late-term betrayals of American trust don’t just require more information. They call for a criminal investigation. Here’s why.

  • Panthers need a DT who can rush the quarterback. Scouting 6 potential NFL draft targets

    The Panthers ranked 24th in the NFL last year in sacks. Losing KK Short won’t help matters.

  • Should Donald Trump run for office in 2024?

    Trump voters discuss the next generation of Republican leadership on 'The Story'

  • An immigrant mom leaves church sanctuary after 3 years, ICE won't immediately deport

    "Finally, I can go home," Edith Espinal, an immigrant rights advocate, said.

  • Google to Pay News Corp for Content in Three-year Deal

    The news comes as Australia’s parliament began debating a law that would force Google and Facebook to compensate media companies for showing their content.