EXPLAINER: What was, and is, al-Qaida?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JON GAMBRELL
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Born out of the 1980s war against the Soviet Union's occupation of Afghanistan, the terror group al-Qaida under Osama bin Laden grew into a generational threat to America that culminated in its Sept. 11, 2001, attack that brought down the World Trade Center in New York.

The 9/11 attacks, which also saw the Pentagon struck by the commercial airliners hijacked by the group's militants, led to the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan and the start of America's longest war that just ended with the military's frantic airlift from Kabul.

It also represented a new kind of danger, a war not against a nation per se but a shadowy network of financiers, acolytes and suicide bombers that continues even after bin Laden's killing at the hands of U.S. Navy SEALs in 2011 in Pakistan. Others have followed their model to even-more horrific results.

ORIGINS

Al-Qaida, or “the Base” in Arabic, organized as the Soviets pulled out of Afghanistan. Hoping to capitalize on the support the mujahedeen, or the “holy warriors,” received during their war against Moscow, bin Laden formed al-Qaida and became its leader. The son of a construction magnate in Saudi Arabia, bin Laden also enjoyed familial wealth as well.

He demanded U.S. forces withdraw from Saudi Arabia, home to the holiest sites in Islam. America deployed troops there in the lead-up to the 1991 Gulf War over Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait.

THE PEAK

In 1996, bin Laden issued a formal declaration of war. But it wasn't until trucks loaded with explosives detonated outside of U.S. embassies in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, killing more than 200 people on Aug. 7, 1998, that the threat became real.

The al-Qaida suicide bombing of the USS Cole off Aden, Yemen, followed in 2000. Seventeen people died. Then came the Sept. 11 attacks. Bin Laden fled the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan, only to be hunted down in Abbottabad, Pakistan, a decade later.

LEGACY

Ayman al-Zawahiri, an Egyptian who became leader after bin Laden's death, has faded in prominence in recent years and is believed to be in poor health. Bin Laden’s son, Hamza, who became a leading figure inside al-Qaida, was later killed.

But al-Qaida's prominence following Sept. 11 saw it gain affiliates across the Mideast. One became the Islamic State group, whose filmed beheadings and takeover of large parts of Iraq and Syria shocked the world.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge: Florida can't enforce ban on school mask mandates

    A Florida judge ruled Wednesday that the state cannot enforce a ban on public schools mandating the use of masks to guard against the coronavirus, while an appeals court sorts out whether the ban is ultimately legal. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper lifted an automatic stay of his decision last week that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and state education officials exceeded their authority by imposing the blanket ban through executive order and tagging defiant pro-mask local school boards with financial penalties. Cooper said the ovewhelming evidence before him in a lawsuit by parents challenging the DeSantis ban is that wearing masks does provide some protection for children in crowded school settings, particularly those under 12 for whom no vaccine yet exists.

  • Sweetgreen's CEO reportedly apologizes for a LinkedIn post that connected COVID-19 hospitalizations and obesity. 'Salads alone are not going to solve this,' he said.

    "The words could have been said much better ... but the intent was real," Sweetgreen CEO Jonathan Neman reportedly told employees, per Motherboard.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Mass graves found - Amhara officials

    The bodies of some 119 civilians are found by local officials - rebel forces deny responsibility.

  • Duterte's party picks him as VP candidate in Philippines

    The Philippines' governing party nominated President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday as its vice presidential candidate in upcoming elections, a maneuver widely seen as an effort to keep the popular leader near the center of power while avoiding constitutional term limits. The party's nominee for president, however, declined to run. Duterte, 76, notorious for vulgar rhetoric and a crackdown on illegal drugs that has killed thousands of mostly petty suspects, told the national convention of his PDP-Laban party that he hopes “this will allow me to continue serving the Filipino people and help lead the entire nation toward greater progress.”

  • Tigray forces killed 120 civilians in village in Amhara - Ethiopia officials

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Rebellious forces from the Tigray region killed 120 civilians over two days in a village in Ethiopia's Amhara region, local officials told Reuters on Wednesday. The killings in a village 10 km (six miles) from the town of Dabat took place on Sept. 1 and 2, said Sewnet Wubalem, the local administrator in Dabat, and Chalachew Dagnew, spokesperson of the nearby city of Gondar. The Tigrayan forces later issued a statement rejecting what they called a "fabricated allegation" by the Amhara regional government and denying any involvement in the killing of civilians.

  • 125 villagers massacred in Ethiopia's Amhara: doctors

    A least 125 villagers were massacred in Ethiopia's Amhara region earlier this month, doctors and local officials told AFP Wednesday, but rebels from neighbouring Tigray rejected claims they were responsible.

  • I'm a photographer who covered 9/11 and its aftermath. Here are the most gripping photos I took, and the stories behind them

    The photographer Alan Chin looks back at six months that changed America: the Sept. 11 attacks, and the start of the war in Afghanistan.

  • Trump loses weight post-presidency, ditches spray tan for Florida sun

    Leaving the White House may be a weight off former President Donald Trump's shoulders in more ways than one, with observers noting that physical changes in the former president's appearance may demonstrate the physical toll the presidency took while also signaling future ambitions.

  • House Ethics panel announces new investigations of four lawmakers

    The House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday it would initiate investigations into four lawmakers over separate possible violations cited by an outside ethics group.

  • 'Taliban Five' go from Guantanamo Bay to new Afghan government

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba — Four of the so-called “Taliban Five” have been named to key roles in the Taliban’s new “caretaker” government in Afghanistan following the terrorist group’s takeover of the country after the militant leaders were released from detention at Guantanamo Bay in a prisoner exchange for U.S. Army deserter Bowe Bergdahl.

  • Taliban fighters invited journalists to watch them gloat over the ruins of a CIA base that departing US forces destroyed

    Journalists were invited to wander around the ruins of the sprawling base, finding a games room one of the few buildings left intact.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan Gets Jabbed On Twitter After Screwing Up Basic U.S. History

    The Ohio Republican received a blunt fact check after his latest claim about vaccine mandates.

  • Israel strikes Gaza as Palestinians celebrate prison break

    Israel launched airstrikes on what it said was a militant site in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday after Palestinians sent incendiary balloons into Israel in support of six Palestinian prisoners who had escaped from an Israeli prison the day before. Israeli forces were still scouring the country's north and the occupied West Bank for the escapees after the biggest prison break of its kind in decades.

  • Ted Cruz Tells People To 'Get A Job' And Twitter Works Him Over

    The Texas senator was responding to an article about unemployment benefits expiring for millions.

  • AP PHOTOS: 20 images that documented the enormity of 9/11

    It was a day of indelible images — apocalyptic, surreal, violent, ghostly, both monumental and profoundly personal. The terrorist attacks of 9/11 were captured in countless pictures by news photographers, bystanders, first responders, security cameras, FBI agents and others. Twenty years later, The Associated Press has curated 20 of its photographers’ frames from Sept. 11, 2001, when hijackers used commercial planes as missiles and crashed into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

  • Why 'Common Prosperity’ Has China’s Billionaires Running for Cover

    Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" drive has stunned China's wealthiest with the thought that the CCP might actually be socialist after all. Now many are scrambling to donate to charitable causes, or step back from corporate life

  • GOP Lawmakers Sent Threatening Letter To Wrong CEO To Thwart Jan. 6 Probe

    Republicans are trying to scare off telecom companies that might have something damning about them.

  • Philippines' Duterte accepts 2022 vice presidential nomination

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday accepted his party's nomination to run for vice president in next year's election, forging ahead with a plan criticised by rivals as a cynical move to maintain his political power. But Duterte, who has always portrayed himself as a reluctant leader, said his decision was driven by love of country. A prosecutor at the International Criminal Court in the Hague is seeking to investigate https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/international-criminal-court-prosecutor-requests-probe-into-philippines-killings-2021-06-14 the firebrand leader over thousands of killings in his notorious "war on drugs".

  • Alleged rape, torture, murder and corruption by Afghan leaders that the US ignored was a 'big factor' in the country's fall, human rights expert says

    US officials have mostly seen abuses as an "obstacle" rather than "an essential component of addressing Afghanistan's problems," an expert said.

  • Fort Hood gunman congratulates Taliban from death row in handwritten letter

    EXCLUSIVE — The former U.S. Army major and self-described “soldier of Allah” behind the deadly 2009 massacre at Fort Hood cheered the resurgent Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in a letter obtained exclusively by the Washington Examiner.