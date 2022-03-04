Explainer-Argentina's new IMF deal pushes default fears down the road

Walter Bianchi
·2 min read

By Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina has sealed a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $45 billion program, which will push looming debt payments down the road while tying the country to an agreed economic program.

That agreement still needs approval from Argentina's Congress and the IMF board.

WHY DID ARGENTINA NEED THIS DEAL?

Argentina, which has had 22 huge bailouts from the IMF, agreed to a record $57 billion program in 2018 under then-President Mauricio Macri. That deal failed to head off economic crisis and the country slumped into recession with high inflation.

Unable to pay back its debts, the country revamped over $100 billion in bonds with private creditors in 2020 before turning its attention to the over $40 billion outstanding with the IMF.

The country faces some $17.5 billion of payments under the 2018 agreement this year which it cannot pay.

"The agreement was necessary in order not to default with the IMF," said economist Roberto Geretto of Fundcorp.

WHAT'S THE NEW SCHEDULE?

Once fully approved by Congress and the IMF board, the fund is set to make disbursements of the $45 billion over a 2-1/2 year period, much of which will go towards repaying the debt from the 2018 program. Each payment will come after a review.

Those payments from the IMF would be heavily front-loaded, with over three-quarters of it to be handed out in the first six payments of a total 11 planned disbursements, according to the government's letter of intent to the lender.

Argentina will have to start making repayments from 2026, which should be completed by 2034.

"This allows extending the terms for the country to carry out reforms, normalize its situation and be able to return to the international capital markets," said Eugenio Marí, an economist at the Fundación Libertad y Progreso.

WHAT'S IN THE ECONOMIC PROGRAM?

The deal comes with an economic program that includes targets to hit a primary fiscal balance by 2025, rein in inflation currently running at an annual rate of over 50% and reduce central bank financing of the treasury.

Argentina will also have to cut by 0.6% of GDP huge energy subsidies that the government uses to keep bills low. Those subsidies amounted to around $11 billion last year.

The program, progress on which will be reviewed on a quarterly basis, will also include targets to deliver real positive interest rates, bolster foreign currency reserve levels and spur net exports.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Argentina: fiscal deficit https://tmsnrt.rs/33TUSsr

Argentina: fiscal deficit (Interative version) https://tmsnrt.rs/33S7dNO

Argentina: Economic Targets (Interative version) https://tmsnrt.rs/3vEuNc1

Argentina: Economic Targets https://tmsnrt.rs/3sG3w77

Argentina: IMF payouts https://tmsnrt.rs/3pCpy90

Argentina: IMF payouts (Interative version) https://tmsnrt.rs/3MqNshG

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Additional reporting by Hernán Nessi and Jorge Otaola; Editing by Adam Jourdan, Andrea Ricci and Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • Market check: Stocks higher at open, Citi upgrades U.S. tech

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre gives an update on the market as stocks rise in early trading.

  • U.S. gas prices may reach $5 a gallon, but it won’t be sustained: Analyst

    Prosper Trading Academy CEO Scott Bauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss increased prices across commodities like energy and oil as the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • White House: Congress must act soon to replenish COVID funds

    The U.S. will soon begin to run out of money to bolster COVID-19 testing supplies and to guarantee that uninsured Americans keep getting free treatment for the virus unless Congress swiftly approves more funding, the White House warned Friday. Nearly a year after passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the administration says the federal government has nearly used up the money dedicated directly to COVID-19 response. More money from Congress is urgently needed to buy antibody treatments, preventative pills for the immunocompromised and to fund community testing sites, officials say.

  • 'Incredible and tragic' story of America's largest free Black settlement comes to Pensacola

    Florida Public Archaeology Network is unveiling an exhibit called "The Maroon Marines" that looks at the largest free Black settlement in the U.S.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Russia lays siege to major cities as Ukraine seeks safe passage for civiliansZelensky to Europe: "If we will fall, you will fall so please don't be silent"BBC, Bloomberg suspend news operations in Russia amid free press crackdownUkrainian game developer: "We hope we'll be able to stay here, whatever happens"U.S. governors order state agencies to cut ties with RussiaGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Russia blocks access to FacebookUN: Over 1.2 m

  • Nearly All Russian ETFs Halted in the U.S.

    Don’t try to invest in Russian stocks with an exchange-traded fund. It started Friday morning, when NYSE ARCA exchange halted trading in the (ticker: ERUS), according to a press release from BlackRock, the ETF’s issuer. According to the New York Stock Exchange website, the iShares MSCI Russia ETF was halted at 3:54 a.m. Eastern time, with “regulatory concerns” given as a reason.

  • Fact check: Video of soldiers dancing predates Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A viral video of soldiers dancing was first shared at least a week before Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

  • 'We were deceived and used like meat shields': Anger of the Russian soldiers duped into killing

    Russian soldiers have urged their families to "rise up against Putin" and accused him of using them as “meat shields” in videos posted online by the Ukrainian Security Service.

  • Russia and Ukraine leaders meet for second round of talks in Belarus

    Delegations from Russia and Ukraine met for the second time Thursday in Belarus. Like earlier talks, no breakthrough towards peace was made. CBS News reporter Mary Ilyushina joins us from Moscow with more on the meeting and how the Russian people are responding to the war.

  • Kosovo parliament urges government to start NATO membership bid

    Kosovo's parliament approved a resolution on Thursday asking the government to start negotiations on NATO membership following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Kosovo has been guarded by NATO troops since 1999 when a war between ethnic Albanians and Serb forces ended, but the country of 1.8 million people now wants to join the alliance. "Kosovo's parliament asks the government to take all necessary steps, in coordination with international partners, to submit the request for NATO membership, European Union, Council of Europe and other international organisations," says the resolution, backed by 94 votes in the 120-seat parliament.

  • Vladimir Putin made 'terrible mistake' invading Ukraine, University of Missouri prof says

    MU associate professor Stephen Quackenbush said Putin made a mistake in invading Ukraine by unifying NATO and bringing stifling sanctions.

  • Former National Security Advisor John Bolton says 'Putin was waiting' for Trump to withdraw the United States from NATO in his second term

    Bolton, who once worked for Trump, also said the former president's "main interest" in Ukraine was trying to "find Hillary Clinton's computer server."

  • Roger Stone Distances Himself From ‘Stop the Steal’ and Insurrection After WaPo Documentary Bombshell

    REUTERSRoger Stone, whose decades of political work have earned him a reputation as the Republican Party’s “dirty trickster,” played a central role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election results and was the architect of the #StopTheSteal campaign, The Washington Post revealed Friday.The D.C. newspaper’s reporters gained exclusive access to video footage shot by Danish filmmakers for a yet-unreleased documentary titled A Storm Foretold. Clips of the film were published to support the Post’s

  • Roger Stone raged at ‘disgrace’ Trump over failure to overturn election – report

    Washington Post report, based on unseen film footage, also says Stone, 69, said Jared Kushner ‘needs to have a beating’ Roger Stone in December 2019. Donald Trump commuted a three-year sentence handed to Stone for obstructing Congress during the Russia investigation. Photograph: Sam Corum/EPA Close Donald Trump ally Roger Stone raged at the former US president in the aftermath of the failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election, according to a report from the Washington Post, telling a friend th

  • Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified.

  • Trump strikes deal to evade deposition in New York investigation – for now

    Agreement with attorney general Letitia James covers two eldest children but seeks to speed up civil legal proceedings New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, has agreed to set aside a 10 March deadline for the Trumps to answer questions under oath as his appeal continues. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters Donald Trump has reached an agreement with the the New York attorney general’s office that will temporarily spare him from having to answer questions under oath as part of an investigation in

  • Volunteers cross Polish border into Ukraine to fight Russian forces

    While Ukrainians streamed across the border Thursday into Poland, small groups of men were heading in the opposite direction to fight against the Russians.

  • J.P. Morgan: War Spells Doom for Russian Economy

    Western sanctions are making their mark on Russia's economy, with supposed advantages turning into problems.

  • Bestselling Author Shows How Trump Allies Are Plotting To Undermine Jan. 6 Probe

    Don Winslow says the strategy is simple and obvious, and it could mean they'll never be held accountable.

  • Oklahoma Senate committee unanimously passes grocery tax bill

    Oklahoma Senate committee unanimously passes grocery tax bill