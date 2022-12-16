EXPLAINER-When are attacks on civilian infrastructure war crimes?

1
Stephanie van den Berg
·3 min read

By Stephanie van den Berg

THE HAGUE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russia's attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities, have been described as possible war crimes by the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and Amnesty International.

On Friday, Russia launched dozens of missiles across Ukraine knocking out electricity in its second biggest city, hitting critical infrastructure in the south and causing explosions in the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.

Eight people were also killed and 23 injured by Ukrainian shelling in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region of Ukraine, the Russian-installed administrator of the region said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.

WHAT DOES INTERNATIONAL LAW SAY?

The Geneva conventions and additional protocols shaped by international courts say that parties involved in a military conflict must distinguish between "civilian objects and military objectives" and that attacks on civilian objects are forbidden.

This prohibition is also codified in the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which earlier this year opened an investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine.

That seems clear-cut, but some infrastructure owned and used by civilians can also be a military objective. Military objectives are defined as "those objects which by their nature, location, purpose or use make an effective contribution to military action" and whose destruction or capture "offers a definite military advantage".

IS ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE MILITARY OR CIVILIAN?

Power infrastructure has long been considered a valid military objective as long as it supports an enemy army's activities, even if the system also supports the civilian population, writes military law expert Michael Schmitt in the Articles of War blog run by the Lieber Institute for Law & Warfare at the United States Military Academy West Point.

As Russia's strikes on the power infrastructure have intensified, it seems increasingly unlikely that its armed forces can name a "definite" military benefit for each attack.

"Simply put, Russian forces are almost certainly striking many targets that do not qualify as military objectives," Schmitt argues.

Russia says it attacks military targets including energy infrastructure.

HOW ARE MILITARY NEEDS BALANCED AGAINST CIVILIAN?

Even if some of the targets could be considered military objectives, that is not the end of the story, says Katharine Fortin, associate professor of international law at Utrecht University.

The military must consider whether the damage and loss incurred by civilians in such attacks are excessive compared to the concrete and direct military advantage, she said.

"In this instance, the incidental loss of life and injury to civilians that can be expected seems very large given that power outages are making it impossible for surgeons to carry on their work, affecting people's access to healthcare, and creating conditions in which vulnerable people are dying due to the cold or hunger," she told Reuters.

HOW DO WAR CRIME PROSECUTORS CONSIDER THE CURRENT ATTACKS?

Nigel Povoas, lead prosecutor for a team of international experts assisting Kyiv war crimes investigators, told Reuters that Russian attacks in the past two months have "focused on eliminating infrastructure crucial to the means of civilian survival such as heat, water, power and medical facilities".

Both Schmitt and Povoas say the scale and the intensity of the attacks can additionally amount to them being considered as "acts or threats of violence the primary purpose of which is to spread terror among the civilian population".

This is forbidden under international humanitarian law and was confirmed as a war crime by rulings of the U.N. tribunal for the former Yugoslavia relating to the siege of Sarajevo. (Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • Markets may still be underestimating how high ECB rates have to go -Rehn

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -The European Central Bank will need big rate hikes at least at its next two meetings and markets may still be underestimating how high interest rates will have to go, Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn said on Friday. The ECB raised rates by a half a percentage point to 2% on Thursday and promised a "steady pace" of hikes ahead, a compromise decision after a large group of conservative policymakers pushed for a bigger increase. Rehn said that exceptionally high inflation could mean half a percentage point rate hikes were needed at each of the ECB's next two meetings, unusually extensive commentary for a bank that has recently shunned giving guidance on rates.

  • EU Nations Back Russia Sanctions on Drone Imports, Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union member states reached a deal on a ninth package of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting Moscow’s access to drones, additional banks as well as officials responsible for allegedly abducting children from Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second

  • Oil Pares Weekly Gain as Recession Fears Mount Across Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined Friday as markets were pressured by the outlook for interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapWhile West Texas Intermediate fell below $75 a barrel on Friday, futures are up almost 5% for the week. Contracts across equity ma

  • India's textile industry faces tough times as consumers cut spending

    India's $200 billion textile and apparel industry is facing a crisis as consumers in the United States, Europe and other big markets have cut spending on clothing following a surge in inflation after the war in Ukraine, industry officials said. While the overall economy is relatively strong and is outperforming major economies, the textile sector is a notable exception and orders suggest the downturn will continue well into 2023, raising the risk of layoffs in an industry that employs more than 45 million people. Domestic sales are sluggish despite strong growth in the overall economy because of high costs and cheap imported garments, manufacturers say.

  • Maiden Pharmaceuticals: India defends cough syrups linked to Gambia child deaths

    India's drug regulator says lab tests haven't shown any evidence of contamination in the four cough syrups.

  • Chinese firms avert delisting as U.S. audit watchdog gets full inspection access

    NEW YORK/HONG KONG/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. accounting watchdog on Thursday said it has full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time ever, removing the risk that around 200 Chinese companies could be kicked off U.S. stock exchanges. The statement from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) marks a victory for U.S. regulators and a relief for Chinese firms, including Alibaba, facing delisting amid rocky relations between the world's largest economies. Washington and Beijing have been locked in a heated trade and technology war.

  • Credit Chaos Leaves Debt-Hungry Companies Sweating on Bond Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies are set to raise the least new debt in more than a decade this year and there’s an unusual contributing factor: wild swings in markets mean borrowing windows often shut before firms can begin to sell their bonds.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Marke

  • Libya PM admits role in extraditing Lockerbie suspect to U.S

    One of Libya’s rival prime ministers admitted Thursday that his government was involved in the extradition to the U.S. of a former Libyan intelligence officer accused of making the bomb that downed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, killing all onboard. U.S. authorities announced they had arrested former intelligence officer Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi on Sunday.

  • As sports betting grows in Africa, many see a real scourge

    The Ugandan health official was so sure Argentina would win its World Cup soccer match against Saudi Arabia that he gambled $1,800 advanced to him by authorities as allowances for 243 people who had participated in a polio immunization campaign. Argentina lost, and the official was in trouble. In at least five African countries, gamblers and experts said that many see the growing sports betting industry as a source of regular income, and a possible path out of poverty.

  • At Raleigh’s planning department, a growing city strains a shrinking staff | Opinion

    Raleigh should look for ways to speed permitting

  • What Makes Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) a New Buy Stock

    Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

  • Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At TKH Group (AMS:TWEKA)

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • Claudine Gay to be Harvard's 1st Black president, 2nd woman

    Harvard University announced Thursday that Claudine Gay will become its 30th president, making her the first Black person and the second woman to lead the Ivy League school. Gay, who is currently a dean at the university and a democracy scholar, will become president July 1. “This is crazy, right?” a beaming Gay said as she was introduced to applause at the Smith campus center.

  • Retailers have been ‘the most promotional all year’ amid waning sales data: Analyst

    Refinitiv Director of Consumer Research Jharonne Martis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss U.S. retail sales for the month of November, the consumer spending outlook, and how retailers are changing their approach.

  • Russia's Rosbank halts dollar, euro, dirham operations after U.S. sanctions

    Russian commercial lender Rosbank has halted operations in U.S. dollars, euros and dirhams, warning that some transactions could be blocked, after Washington imposed sanctions on Thursday on the bank and its owner, Vladimir Potanin. The United States sanctioned Potanin, 61, his Interros holding company, Rosbank and members of his family. It did not designate mining giant Nornickel, where Potanin is the largest shareholder.

  • Bullish Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their UK£471k bet

    The recent 6.7% drop in Watches of Switzerland Group plc's ( LON:WOSG ) stock could come as a blow to insiders who...

  • Ukraine Latest: More Than 60 Missiles Fired; Putin to Belarus

    (Bloomberg) -- Kremlin forces launched over 60 missiles at Ukraine, the first large-scale attack since Dec. 5, causing cuts to power and water supplies in at least two major centers. Explosions were also heard in at least three districts of Kyiv. A residential building was hit in Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, the home town of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, with at least two deaths reported.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finall

  • Netanyahu, set to return to office, eyes deal with Saudis

    Israel’s designated prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday vowed to seek full diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia once he takes office, claiming that doing so would also promote peace with the Palestinians. Netanyahu also said he would be open to restarting behind-the-scenes peace talks with the Palestinians. The comments, made in a rare interview with an Arab news outlet, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya news channel, appeared to be aimed at easing concerns over the far-right makeup of the government that Netanyahu is forming.

  • Russians prepare 200,000 soldiers, no doubt to attack Kyiv again Zaluzhnyi

    Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that Russians are preparing about 200,000 new soldiers; he has no doubt they will attack the city of Kyiv again. Source: Zaluzhnyi in an interview with The Economist Quote: "Russian mobilisation has worked.

  • Donald Trump's 'Major Announcement' Is The Dumbest Thing Ever

    You don't want to spend $99 on this!