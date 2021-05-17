Explainer: Will attorney-client privilege apply to Giuliani's communications?

FILE PHOTO: Giuliani speaks in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jan Wolfe
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) - Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is clashing with prosecutors over how to determine whether materials seized from his home and offices last month are covered by "attorney-client privilege."

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are investigating the former New York City mayor’s dealings with Ukrainian oligarchs while working for then-U.S. President Trump.

In a letter made public on Monday, Giuliani's lawyers objected to the "broad and sweeping nature" of searches conducted on April 28 at Giuliani's home and office, where electronic devices were seized, as well as a November 2019 search of his Apple iCloud account.

Giuliani said in a statement following the raids that the seized materials are protected by attorney-client privilege and that his "conduct as a lawyer and a citizen was absolutely legal and ethical."

The following describes the legal doctrine of attorney-client privilege and whether it could apply to communications between Giuliani and Trump or others.

WHAT IS ATTORNEY-CLIENT PRIVILEGE?

Attorney-client privilege is a long-standing doctrine of U.S. law that allows people to keep their communications with legal counsel private.

Lawyers can invoke the privilege to avoid testifying about conversations with clients in most settings, or turning over emails or other correspondence.

The traditional justification for attorney-client privilege is that the legal system operates more fairly when people are able to speak candidly with their lawyers, said Jens David Ohlin, a professor of criminal law at Cornell Law School.

“If clients feel like whatever they disclose to attorneys will be turned over to authorities, they won’t feel free to talk openly,” Ohlin said.

DOES THAT MEAN ALL COMMUNICATIONS WITH A LAWYER ARE PROTECTED?

No. The privilege only covers communications relating to legal advice, said Harry Sandick, a former federal prosecutor in New York now in private practice as a defense lawyer.

It does not protect a person’s discussion of business, personal, or financial matters with a lawyer if they are unrelated to a legal representation, Sandick said.

Attorney-client privilege also does not apply to communications by a lawyer in furtherance of a crime or fraud.

DOES THE PRIVILEGE MAKE IT HARDER TO GET A WARRANT TO SEARCH A LAWYER’S OFFICE?

Yes. The U.S. Department of Justice has an official policy of only raiding law offices if less intrusive approaches could compromise the investigation or result in the destruction of evidence.

Because of this policy, searches of a lawyer's home or office are rare but not unprecedented, said Sandick.

In 2002, now-deceased defense lawyer Lynne Stewart had her Manhattan office raided by the FBI. She later was convicted of providing material support to terrorists and sentenced to 10 years in prison https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-security-stewart/ny-lawyer-in-terrorism-case-gets-10-year-sentence-idUSTRE66E73B20100715.

Notably, in 2018, federal agents raided the office of Michael Cohen, another former personal lawyer for Trump, who was subsequently convicted and sentenced to three years in prison https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-russia-cohen-sentence/former-trump-lawyer-michael-cohen-sentenced-to-three-years-prison-idUSKBN1OB2AR.

The warrants for Giuliani's electronic devices would have required sign-off at the highest levels of the Justice Department, said Lisa Kern Griffin, a law professor at Duke University and former federal prosecutor.

"This development suggests that the investigation into Giuliani’s activities is both ongoing and intensifying," she said.

HOW CAN PROSECUTORS MAKE SURE THEY HAVE NOT IMPROPERLY USED PRIVILEGED INFORMATION?

U.S. courts have said prosecutors must set up a review to ensure that attorney-client communications are not being improperly used as evidence.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, which is handling the Giuliani investigation, on May 4 asked a judge to create a process for reviewing evidence seized from his home and office.

In a court filing, federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan to appoint a "special master" to review communications taken from Giuliani's devices and ensure that "potentially privileged materials" are not viewed by investigators.

This same process was used to review materials taken from Cohen. The special master in that case, retired Judge Barbara Jones, ruled that less than 0.2% of all the Cohen documents were protected by attorney-client privilege.

In a letter unsealed on Monday, Giuliani lawyers told Oetken that a covert search of his iCloud account in 2019 was illegal and urged the judge to address that issue before considering prosecutors' request to appoint a "special master."

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Rudy Giuliani: I Am Being Treated Like ‘Head of Drug Cartel’

    REUTERSLawyers for Rudy Giuliani slammed prosecutors on Monday for secretly obtaining electronic access to the former New York City mayor’s accounts—likening the operation that resulted in the April 28 FBI raid of his home and office to that of a drug cartel takedown.“Unfortunately for Giuliani, and even more unfortunately for the attorney-client privilege and executive deliberation privilege, and the public’s perception that those privileges are real, the SDNY simply chose to treat a distinguished lawyer as if he was the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist, in order to create maximum prejudicial coverage of both Giuliani, and his most well-known client—the former President of the United States,” the letter filed Monday on behalf of Giuliani states.The letter is the first legal response from Giuliani’s team since the April 28 raid on Donald Trump’s former attorney’s Manhattan home and office. Federal prosecutors have asked the U.S. Southern District of New York to appoint a special master to review the evidence seized during the raid to ensure material that falls under attorney-client privilege isn’t released.Giuliani’s lawyers, however, claimed Monday that the government’s push for a special master amounts to a “do over” after prosecutors failed to seek one in what they say was a similar search during the Trump administration.When prosecutors seized contents of Giuliani’s iCloud account with an undisclosed 2019 search warrant, his attorneys claim that they assembled their own “secret taint team” to determine whether the information in the former New York City mayor’s iCloud account benefited from attorney-client privilege rather than asking a judge to appoint an independent special master to make those determinations.Trump Has Blown Off Rudy Giuliani’s Pleas for Help as Feds CircleThey further allege that “the fruits of that 2019 search were certainly used in some part to secure the 2021 largely duplicative search warrant.” As a result, Giuliani’s attorneys have asked a federal judge to halt the appointment of a special master in the 2021 warrant to provide more time for them to review the circumstances and evidence supporting the 2019 search.Giuliani’s team also complained about the government’s non-disclosure order issued alongside its fall 2019 iCloud warrant, in which prosecutors claimed that the existence of the warrant must remain secret because of the risk that Giuliani “might destroy evidence or intimidate witnesses.” His lawyers called the allegation “false” and “extremely damaging to Giuliani’s reputation” and demanded that the government reveal the evidence it used to back up the assertion.Giuliani’s attorneys claim that prosecutors intentionally waited until the Biden administration took office and “senior members of the Justice Department had been removed and replaced by Biden appointees” to carry out the raid on their client’s apartment. As evidence, they claim that prosecutors applied for a warrant to search Giuliani’s devices twice before, once in November 2020 and again in January 2021, and were denied.As previously reported by The Daily Beast, Giuliani’s attempts to get out of legal trouble have prompted the former mayor to unsuccessfully seek help from his former allies—including Trump. The former president, however, has been unwilling to help his embattled friend as the feds ramp up their probe into whether Giuliani’s work with Ukrainian officials during the last administration was illegal.A separate letter was filed Monday on behalf of Victoria Toensing, a former top DOJ official and Giuliani associate who was also the subject of a search warrant on April 28. The letter, filed by her legal team, asks the government to return the materials seized during the raid at her D.C. home and asks that she be permitted “to effectively assert her client’s privilege protections and otherwise comply with her ethical obligations to inform them that the Government is in possession of potentially privileged and confidential materials.”“To do so, Ms. Toensing should be afforded the same opportunity to review and assert the privilege that she and her clients would have had if this information were pursued through a subpoena as it normally would have been under similar circumstances,” the letter states, adding that prosecutors should disclose what information is under review so that Toensing may protect her clients.Trump-Supporting Lawyers diGenova and Toensing Teamed Up With Giuliani to Dig Up Ukraine Dirt on Biden: ReportThe letter also mentions a December 2019 Google search warrant that was looking for information about Toensing’s client. Toensing’s lawyer said that while that search warrant was limited in scope, prior to Giuliani’s iCloud search warrant that “contained no such limitation even though it too contained privileged and confidential information concerning the same pending DOJ matter.”“Moreover, neither warrant excluded such information from Google or iCloud production obligations, nor would either third party be equipt to do so if it did,” the letter mentions, adding that both warrants could leak information about an unrelated criminal matter.Toensing’s lawyers also slammed the government’s request for a special master for the raid, adding that the information obtained in April is “virtually identical to those previously seized.” The lawyer now wants the data previously obtained to be returned and information on what prosecutors know.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Federal prosecutors worried that Rudy Giuliani would destroy evidence or intimidate witnesses if he knew he was under investigation

    In a new court filing, Giuliani's defense lawyer said the allegation that he would tamper with witnesses or evidence "strains credulity."

  • Giuliani lawyers attack prosecutors, searches in Ukraine probe

    Lawyers for Rudy Giuliani attacked federal prosecutors for their recent raids of his home and office, as they probe the former New York City mayor's business dealings in Ukraine at a time he was serving as then-U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyer. In a letter made public on Monday, Giuliani's lawyers objected to the "sweeping nature" of the April 28 searches and the legitimacy of a November 2019 search of his iCloud account, and want to see prosecutors' basis for obtaining warrants underlying those searches. They also said prosecutors claimed to secretly obtain the iCloud warrant on concern Giuliani might destroy evidence or intimidate witnesses, an accusation that "strains credulity" and was "extremely damaging" to Giuliani's reputation.

  • Supreme Court upholds privacy rights when police believe someone in danger at home

    Supreme Court rules that homeowners' rights should prevail when police want to enter a residence but have no evidence of a crime or of an emergency.

  • US sanctions Myanmar military and junta leaders for attacks

    The U.S. placed more members of Myanmar’s ruling military junta on a financial blacklist Monday for the deadly attacks against civilians following the February coup in the southeast Asian nation. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed financial sanctions on 16 people and the newly created State Administration Council. The designation freezes any assets they have within a U.S. jurisdiction and bars anyone within a U.S. jurisdiction from conducting any financial transactions with them.

  • Golf-Resurgent McIlroy hopes return to Kiawah snaps major drought

    Rory McIlroy, fresh off a drought-busting win, is considered by many to be the man to beat in this week's PGA Championship at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course in South Carolina where he romped to an eight-shot victory in the same major nine years ago. The Ocean Course, which boasts the most seaside holes in the Northern Hemisphere, may appear serene given its scenic vistas but it exposes golfers to often strong winds and this week will play as the longest major in history at 7,876 yards. Northern Irishman McIlroy, one of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour, snapped an 18-month dry spell with his victory eight days ago at Quail Hollow to signal that his game is finally in strong form right in time for the year's second major.

  • China to re-use 60% of its trash by 2025

    China hopes to re-use 60% of its trash by 2025after failing to meet targets, its top commission saysRegulators are struggling to deal with growing volumes of wasteas rising urban populations consume moreand leave most major cities surrounded by rings of landfillBut China is now rolling out regulations making people sort their trashSingle-use plastics and non-recyclable packaging waste are being restricted tooChina also banned imports of foreign waste in 2018

  • Covid victims' bodies buried in shallow mass graves along banks of India's Ganges

    Hundreds of bodies have been buried in shallow mass graves along the banks of the Ganges river, as India struggles to deal with the number of dead caused by a brutal second wave of coronavirus. In the state of Uttar Pradesh, over 2,000 partly decomposed corpses emerged on the river’s edges after being exposed by heavy rain and winds over the weekend. Locals say the majority are Covid patients who died at home because they could not access treatment, and whose families threw them in the river because they were either too scared or could not afford to provide a proper funeral.

  • ‘Not Funny’: Fox News Anchor Grumbles at Guest Who Mentions Trump’s Bleach B.S.

    Fox NewsFox News anchor Harris Faulkner was less than thrilled on Monday when a former Obama aide invoked former President Donald Trump’s infamous suggestion that COVID-19 patients ingest bleach, grumbling that her guest’s remarks were “not funny.”During a Fox News panel discussion on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcing that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors, Faulkner noted that the Biden administration has received criticism over the confusion the advisory has caused.“Why can’t this administration get on one message that works?” Faulkner asked Marjorie Clifton, a former adviser to Barack Obama’s presidential campaign.“Because I don't think there’s one message that anyone will adopt,” Clifton responded. “Because all of those that said over time we don’t want to have masks anymore now have been given permission to shed their masks and yet they’re critics”The Democratic strategist continued: “I think, unfortunately, in the current day political environment there’s never going to be a winning strategy, there’s never going to be a one-size-fits-all policy around it.”Faulkner, however, grumbled that this was not what President Joe Biden “sold to America” and that Clifton conveyed a “really pessimistic message.” The liberal guest retorted that this is “what news is apparently thriving on these days,” adding that was all they’ve “talked about so far.”The Fox News anchor objected, saying there was a “simple message” that would solve all of this confusion and mixed messaging.“What about science?” Faulkner exclaimed.“What is the message that works?” Clifton wondered aloud.“Science!” Faulkner shot back.“And the CDC's policies they put forward is based on science,” the former Obama consultant replied. “If you’re vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask. If you aren’t then you should. So that’s science. Yet we’re criticizing that right now.”Faulkner essentially brushed off her guest’s remarks, saying she wishes they “could just read the science out loud” and then not say anything else policy-wise until “Americans digest the science.”“You’ve got to tell us the truth," the Fox News anchor added. “It’s more facts, less policy.”“Like drinking bleach?” a laughing Clifton interjected, referencing the infamous moment when former President Trump touted the ingestion of disinfectants as a potential COVID-19 cure.“Not funny,” a clearly displeased Faulkner growled.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Waymo self-driving taxi confused by traffic cones flees help

    The vehicle became stuck multiple times and repeatedly drove away when roadside assistance approached.

  • Why Trump could soon be ‘looking down the barrel of a federal indictment’

    After a two-year legal battle, former White House Counsel Donald McGahn will answer questions about Trump’s alleged obstruction of justice. Meanwhile, Manhattan prosecutors are increasing the pressure on Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg with a new subpoena. MSNBC Legal Contributor and trial attorney Katie Phang joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss former President Trump’s legal troubles.

  • He led the Proud Boys in the Capitol riot and shamed his town

    Long before Ethan Nordean led the Proud Boys in the Capitol riot, he washed dishes at his family's restaurant on Puget Sound.

  • A Deshaun Watson settlement remains possible

    Last week, the lawyers handling the Deshaun Watson litigation ended up in a public back and forth regarding, among other things, which one of them made the first move toward attempting to settle the cases. And while both sides have taken the position that a settlement isn’t happening, it still could. The fact that the [more]

  • "Unruly" passenger faces $52,500 fine

    The fine was one of four announced Monday by the agency.

  • Going home: COVID sparks Chinese exodus from Italian textile town

    An unexpected victim of the coronavirus crisis is one of Italy's largest Chinese communities, now dwindling rapidly after more than 30 years of growth in a small town in Tuscany. The Chinese began to settle in Prato, 11 miles (17 km) north of Florence, around the end of the 1980s, attracted by plentiful work in factories serving Italy's clothing industry. Mostly from the eastern region of Zhejiang, they created a parallel industry producing low-cost fabrics alongside up-market Italian businesses supplying the country's fashion houses.

  • When and how will I retire? 3 strategies to get you there

    OUTSIDE THE BOX How do we get from here to retirement? Amid the financial markets’ daily turmoil, it might seem like one big crapshoot. But in truth, navigating this journey is pretty straightforward, because there are just five key variables—our time horizon, current nest egg, savings rate, target nest egg and investment return.

  • Feeling 'remorse,' associate of U.S. Rep. Gaetz to cooperate with prosecutors

    A former Florida official central to the federal probe on whether U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz trafficked a minor for sex pleaded guilty on Monday and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, which may spell trouble for the Republican congressman. Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector in Florida's Seminole County, pleaded guilty to six charges, including sex-trafficking of a minor, at a court hearing in federal court in Orlando, Florida. Appearing in court wearing a blue prison jumpsuit with the words "Orange County Corrections," Greenberg was shackled and returned to jail following the hearing.

  • EU grants partial truce to U.S. over Trump tariffs

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union has agreed to a partial truce with the United States in a dispute over metal tariffs imposed by former president Donald Trump and to start discussions on global overcapacity and China's "trade-distorting" policies. The European Commission, which oversees EU trade policy, said on Monday it would suspend a planned hike of retaliatory tariffs for up to six months.

  • More than a letter divides ‘languish’ from ‘anguish’

    It may seem that these two words must be related, but etymologically they are more like opposites than cousins.

  • Rudy Giuliani complains he’s being treated like drug cartel head amid reports Trump has abandoned him

    Former mayor of New York reportedly under investigation for work in Ukraine during Trump presidency