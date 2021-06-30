EXPLAINER: How bad is the pandemic in North Korea

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — After saying for months that it kept the coronavirus at bay, North Korea on Wednesday came closest to admitting that its anti-virus campaign has been less than perfect.

Kim Jong Un’s mention of a “great crisis” created by a “crucial” failure in national pandemic measures during a ruling party meeting has triggered outside speculation about how bad the situation in North Korea really is.

A look at some of the clues:

___

EXPERTS DIVIDED OVER EPIDEMIC

Du Hyeogn Cha, an analyst at Seoul’s Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said the North could be dealing with a huge COVID-19 outbreak that has spread beyond border towns and rural areas and is now reaching urban centers, possibly including capital Pyongyang.

While North Korea has told the World Health Organization it has not found a single coronavirus infection after testing more than 30,000 people, experts widely doubt its claim considering its poor health infrastructure. Cha said North Korea has no other way to deal with outbreaks than quarantining people and locking down entire areas until transmissions subside.

Other experts, including Park Won Gon, a professor of North Korea studies at Seoul’s Ewha Womans University, said the large Politburo meeting attended by party officials from across the country would have been planned in advance and may have not taken place if the virus was circulating aggressively.

In case of large outbreaks, the North would deploy extreme measures to seal off affected regions, something outside monitoring groups haven't detected, said Ahn Kyung-su, the head of the Seoul-based Research Center of DPRK Health and Welfare.

___

IS IT ABOUT POWER SHAKEUP?

Most analysts agree that Kim’s remarks indicate a development that’s significant enough to warrant a shakeup of Pyongyang’s leadership.

The North’s state media said Kim berated senior party and government officials for neglecting “important decisions of the party on taking organizational, institutional, material, scientific and technological measures as required by the prolonged state emergency epidemic prevention campaign.”

The report also said that the party during the meeting recalled an unidentified member of the Politburo’s powerful Presidium, which consists of Kim and four other top officials. It's possible that Kim could be sacking his Cabinet Premier Kim Tok Hun, his top economic official, or Jo Yong Won, a secretary of the party’s Central Committee who had been seen as a fast-riser in Pyongyang’s power circle.

___

CALL FOR OUTSIDE HELP?

Even if it was dealing with an alarming rise in infections, it’s highly unlikely that the North would admit it. Still, Kim’s decision to publicly address a major setback in the fight against the pandemic could also be an appeal for outside help.

Cha said the North could request stronger assistance from China, its main ally and economic lifeline, as they approach the 60th anniversary of their friendship treaty next month.

Leif-Eric Easley, professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University, said Kim's efforts to find the scapegoats for the outbreak could also be in preparation for accepting vaccines from abroad.

COVAX, the U.N.-backed program to distribute vaccines worldwide, said in February that the North could receive 1.9 million doses in the first half of the year. But the plans have been delayed due to global shortages.

Kim Sin-gon, a professor at Seoul’s Korea University College of Medicine, said that Kim Jong Un likely aimed to raise international awareness of the North’s pandemic-related difficulties.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kim Jong Un scolds officials for pandemic lapse

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has blamed several top ruling party officials for lapses in the country's pandemic response, according to state media reports on Wednesday.State media agency KCNA reported that Kim pointed to several senior officials as the cause of a "great crisis," which he said put the safety of the country and people at risk.The report did not elaborate on the nature of the crisis or how it put people at risk.Several government officials were also replaced during the meeting - but it's unclear whether the shakeup was related to the pandemic.North Korea has not officially confirmed any COVID-19 cases, a claim questioned by South Korean and American officials.The reclusive country has imposed strict anti-virus measures, including border closures and domestic travel curbs.One expert says North Korea has repeatedly broadcast large-scale public gatherings, which suggests that they have prevented any major outbreak.But he added that may have come at steep cost to its economy and poorest, most vulnerable people.Last year, North Korea said it declared a state of emergency and locked down the border city of Kaesong after a person who defected to South Korea returned with what state media said were symptoms of COVID-19.The World Health Organization later said North Korea's COVID test results for the man were inconclusive.

  • Rarely heard sonic booms expected Tuesday as SpaceX launches, lands Falcon 9 rocket

    Though loud enough to rattle windows and startle spectators, studies by NASA and others have shown sonic booms are not dangerous.

  • North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency KCNA did not elaborate on the nature of the crisis or how it put people at risk. North Korea has not officially confirmed any COVID-19 cases, a position questioned by South Korean and U.S. officials.

  • Woman makes wild discovery after logging into bank account on her phone

    A TikToker is going viral after sharing how a bank account error led to her appearing to be “$50 billion in debt”. The moment comes courtesy of a 22-year-old named Karina, who goes by the username @thatcroclady on TikTok. Her clip, which now has more than 2.6 million views, shows what she discovered when logging into her mobile banking app one day. Somehow, she appeared to be $50 billion in debt (that’s billion, with a “B!”). “I for real got hacked,” she captioned the post. Thankfully, it seems as though Karina wasn’t actually hacked, but the amount was striking. In her video, she explained that she contacted her bank about the issue. The mystery both confounded and shocked TikTok users, who shared all kinds of thoughts about the situation. the TikToker did post an update claiming that her negative balance had been removed in her banking app. Karina suggested that the error had something to do with her age. It’s hard to know for sure what sparked the issue, though. Meanwhile, all the rest of us can do is hope we don’t wake up to the same thing one day

  • Kim Jong Un berates North Korean officials for ‘crucial’ lapse in COVID prevention

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un berated top officials for failures in coronavirus prevention that caused a “great crisis,” using strong language that raised the specter of a mass outbreak in a country that would be scarcely able to handle it.

  • Ethiopia Tigray conflict: Rebels build on capture of capital

    Tigrayan fighters continue their advance after wresting the regional capital from government forces.

  • Partisan House efforts on COVID origins and Jan. 6 could preview 2022 themes

    Two largely partisan efforts emerging in the House of Representatives could provide a preview of how each party plans to approach the 2022 election cycle.

  • Indian man attempts knuckle push-up world record

    This fitness fan did 1,638 knuckle push-ups in an hourwhile attempting to break the world recordLocation: Chennai, IndiaHe wants to raise awareness for the importance of health and fitness (SOUNDBITE) (English) RECORD ATTEMPTER, THULASINATHAN AJANTHA, SAYING:"I have done 1,638 push-ups in my first official Guinness World Record attempt, using knuckles. Actually the Guinness World Record was 2,175, my target is to break 2,400. This is my first official attempt, I (am sure) can make it in the next attempt."

  • Kim Jong-un admits to first 'major crisis' in North Korea's Covid battle

    North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has admitted for the first time that his regime faces a “huge crisis" battling Covid-19, fuelling fears the virus could devastate the isolated country as it struggles with shortages of food and medicine. The reclusive leader gave senior officials a dressing down during a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday, criticising their incompetence, irresponsibility and passiveness in epidemic prevention, said a report by state news agency KCNA on Wedn

  • Kate Middleton Just Received *Another* New Role—& This One Came from the Queen Herself

    Prince William is spending some more time in Scotland . And during his...

  • This Sleek New 165-Foot Superyacht Has a Huge Window Right on the Water

    The sleek Tankoa Sportiva is also ignoring the trend of supersizing the interior. "A yacht should be functional and beautiful," says the yard's CEO.

  • Putin: US aircraft involved in Black Sea incident

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft was operating in sync with a British destroyer during last week’s Black Sea incident. Moscow said one of its warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs in the path of British destroyer Defender on Wednesday to force her out of an area near the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014. Britain denied that account, insisted its ship wasn’t fired upon and said it was sailing in Ukrainian waters.

  • Miami condo collapse: Mayor tells story of girl praying for one of her missing parents

    At a press conference on Monday, Surfside, Fla., Mayor Charles Burkett relayed to reporters a “tiny” example of how agonizing the wait for the families can be.

  • Putin finally confirms he got the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, as Russia struggles to vaccinate people amid spiking cases and deaths

    In March, the Russian president said he was vaccinated but wouldn't say which shot he got. Russia is currently battling a massive COVID-19 surge.

  • Thousands of EU citizens may lose legal status to live in UK

    Marlies Haselton has called Britain home for more than 30 years. The Dutch national married a Briton, had her children there, and considers herself “part and parcel” of the U.K. Until Britain’s divorce from the European Union, she had never given a thought to her immigration status in the U.K. Haselton, 55, is among the millions of Europeans who have freely lived, worked and studied in the U.K. for decades, but whose rights are no longer automatically granted due to Brexit.

  • MAGA Cruelty Is Still the Point

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastThis week’s episode of Fever Dreams features the brilliant Atlantic columnist Adam Serwer, whose new book—The Cruelty is the Point: the Past, Present and Future of Trump’s America—builds off a 2018 essay to examine how President Trump weaponized racism and white identity politics to build in-group belonging among his supporters, as has happened countless times before in U.S. history.The book was inspired by the shambolic Brett Kavanaugh hea

  • Cycling-Tour riders halt race briefly to protest for safer conditions

    The Tour de France riders put their collective foot down one kilometre into the fourth stage on Tuesday - literally - bringing the race to a halt for about a minute in a silent protest for safer racing conditions after numerous crashes. They then rode the next 10 kilometres at a snail's pace.

  • Ex-mayor in Busan, S. Korea, jailed 3 years for sex abuse

    The former mayor of South Korea’s second-largest city was jailed Tuesday on a three-year sentence for sexually abusing two city employees during his tenure. Busan’s district court also ordered Oh to receive counseling and banned him from jobs at child welfare organizations and disability facilities for five years following the end of his jail term. Oh, who was seen as a key ally of Busan-raised President Moon Jae-in, stepped down as the city’s mayor in April 2020 after admitting he had “unnecessary physical contact” with a female public servant who accused him of groping her in his office.

  • Kim berates North Korean officials for 'crucial' virus lapse

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un berated top officials for failures in coronavirus prevention that caused a “great crisis,” using strong language that raised the specter of a mass outbreak in a country that would be scarcely able to handle it. The state media report Wednesday did not specify what “crucial” lapse had prompted Kim to call the Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, but experts said North Korea could be wrestling with a significant setback in its pandemic fight.

  • Surfside resident Ivanka Trump quietly helped out after tower collapse, reports say

    Ivanka Trump is helping.