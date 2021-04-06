EXPLAINER: Can Biden add energy jobs? Hope mixes with doubt

  • A parking area with charging stations for electric vehicles at a public park is seen Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. As part of an infrastructure proposal by the Biden administration, $174 billion will be set aside to build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, electrify 20% of school buses and electrify the federal fleet, including U.S. Postal Service vehicles.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • A parking area with charging stations for electric vehicles at a public park is seen Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. As part of an infrastructure proposal by the Biden administration, $174 billion will be set aside to build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, electrify 20% of school buses and electrify the federal fleet, including U.S. Postal Service vehicles.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
1 / 2

Biden Infrastructure

A parking area with charging stations for electric vehicles at a public park is seen Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. As part of an infrastructure proposal by the Biden administration, $174 billion will be set aside to build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, electrify 20% of school buses and electrify the federal fleet, including U.S. Postal Service vehicles.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CATHY BUSSEWITZ
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Good-paying jobs — many of them.

That′s the seductive idea around which President Joe Biden is proposing a vast transformation of the energy sector, with the promise of making it far more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. As Biden portrays it, his plan to invest in infrastructure — and accelerate a shift to renewable energy and electric vehicles, to more efficient homes and upgrades to the power grid — would produce jobs at least as good as the ones that might be lost in the process.

His plans call for 100% renewable energy in the power sector by 2035. To people who have devoted careers to the the fossil fuel industries, those plans may look more like a dire threat. To the president, though, out-of-work oil workers could be shifted to other jobs — plugging uncapped oil wells, for example — and thousands more positions would be created to help string power lines and build electric vehicles and their components.

“We think that’s a lot of jobs to fill, and one of the key questions is: How do we build the right skill base that can help fill those jobs?” said Matt Sigelman, CEO of Burning Glass Technologies, a labor market analytics firm.

The outlook for the energy industry's coming decades, as Biden's plan would have it, includes good wages and good benefits, reinforced by a revival of labor unions.

“I’m a union guy,” he said at a union training center in Pittsburgh. "I support unions, unions built the middle class, and it’s about time they started to get a piece of the action.”

A speedier transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy would hardly be as simple as longtime wildcatters transforming themselves into solar installers. So many unknowns overhang the shift toward greener energy that no one knows how the industries and its jobs will evolve in the coming years.

For one thing, many experts say the transition to electric vehicles will likely mean fewer factory workers than are now employed in producing internal combustion engines and complex transmissions. EVs have 30% to 40% fewer moving parts than vehicles that run on petroleum.

Yet economists have warned that climate change poses such a grave threat that the United States must accelerate its transition to renewable energy to ensure its economic security.

COULD GREEN-ENERGY JOBS REALLY REPLACE LOST FOSSIL-FUEL JOBS?

Even with favorable policies, it can take generations to create jobs in individual industries. During his presidency, for example, Barack Obama encouraged tax incentives for the development of solar and wind energy. That effort did achieve some progress. Yet solar and wind remain to this day small sectors of the overall energy industry.

“If you’re thinking about incentives and disincentives, it’s easy to kill something; it’s hard to create something,” said Rob Sentz, chief innovation officer at Emsi, a data analytics firm.

The renewable energy industry employed about 410,000 people in 2019, including those in the solar, wind, geothermal, hydroelectric, biomass and biofuels industries, according to Burning Glass. By comparison, employment for oil and gas alone in 2020 was 516,000 counting extraction, pipelines, refining and other elements of the industry. An additional 485,000 people were working at gas stations, though gas station jobs are technically classified as retail, according to Burning Glass.

“It’s a pipe dream to imagine that we’re going to achieve full decarbonization in a short period of time,” Sigelman said. “Jobs in the carbon economy will continue in great numbers for some time to come.”

That said, Sigelman estimates that the renewable energy industry could grow up to 22% over the next five years to a total of 465,000 jobs.

WHAT ABOUT PAY?

It depends on the type of job — and whom you ask. Many in the oil and gas industry say they fear that their wages would shrink if they transitioned to a job in renewable energy. But many economists say incomes might be comparable, whether a worker is laboring in an oil field or a wind farm.

The median annual pay of solar installers was about $44,650 in 2020, according to Emsi. For wind turbine service technicians it was about $52,100.

In the oil industry, derrick operators, rotary drill operators, service unit operators and excavating and loading machine operators earned median annual pay ranging from $44,700 to $55,000, Emsi says. The median for roustabouts and extraction work helpers was $37,000 to $39,000.

Oil and gas field service technicians earn a median of about $39,000 a year, Sigelman said. Those workers could, in theory, transition into such areas as electrical technician work, which pays roughly $25,000 more a year, or construction foreman jobs, whose median is about $27,000 more per year.

SOME JOBS SPAN THE DIVIDE

One point often missed in any debate over green energy vs. fossil fuel jobs is that the line between the two can blur. To install wind turbines, for example, you need truckers, electricians and mechanics.

“It’s the same people doing the work,” Sentz said. “You call it green, but it’s still a trucker.”

Likewise, jobs involved in installing or repairing power and transmission lines are critical to both the renewable energy and fossil fuel industries. The renewables growth that Biden envisions will need a massive buildout of transmission and power lines to deliver electricity from the solar farms and wind farms on sunny plains to energy-gulping coasts. Whether for fossil fuel or renewable projects, electrical workers who string the lines are already in demand.

The number of advertisements for job postings in the electric power distribution industry grew 35% in the past two years, Emsi says, and the number for jobs in power and communication line construction rose 63%.

"They’re having a hard time finding the people they need for the jobs they’re doing,” Sentz said.

Power line installers, in demand everywhere, earn around $72,000 a year, higher than some others in the energy sector, according to Emsi.

“Every county in the country needs them,” Sentz said.

An electrician who spent 20 years working on transmission lines for coal-fired power plants will be in high-demand when building infrastructure for renewable energy projects, and those tend to be union jobs, said Bob Keefe, executive director of E2, a nonpartisan group that advocates for policies that serve the economy and the environment.

“Stringing power lines is stringing power lines,” Keefe said. “We’re just doing it better and more efficiently and hooking them up to the right places that need it to move some of the renewable energy that we’re producing now where it needs to be.”

ARE OLD JOBS DISAPPEARING FASTER THAN NEW ONES ARE APPEARING?

It's hard to say. The oil, gas and chemical industries lost 107,000 jobs from March to August last year, according to a Deloitte study. That occurred after the pandemic crushed demand for jet fuel and gasoline as tens of millions of people stayed home.

Coal mining jobs have been declining for years, from a high of 92,000 workers in 2011 to 52,804 in 2019, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Biden wants to spend $16 billion to put hundreds of thousands of those people back to work capping unplugged oil wells and mines. Any such spending, though, would need congressional approval, so the number of jobs that might be created remains unclear.

Offshore wind projects in the United States generated about 7,500 jobs in 2020. And projects developed off U.S. coasts are expected to produce 85,000 jobs over the next decade, though those jobs aren't necessarily filled within the United States, according to Rystad Energy, a consulting firm. Many construction and maintenance jobs are handled outside the U.S. despite the project sites off American shores.

Meanwhile, demand grew for solar sales representatives by 70%, based on the number of job postings, and for solar installers by 56% from 2019 through 2020, according to Burning Glass. It's unclear, though, whether the number of workers employed in such jobs increased or declined because the pandemic delayed many solar installation projects.

No one disputes, though, that it will take time for a majority of workers in the fossil fuel industries to be able to find work in renewables.

“It’s going to be incumbent on companies to help their existing workers adapt,” Sigelman said.

___

AP Business Writers Christopher Rugaber in Washington and Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Martin Freeman on the relatability of FX’s parenting comedy Breeders

    In the fourth episode of Breeders season two, titled “No Faith,” Paul and his daughter Ava (Eve Prenell) are on opposing sides of the spiritual spectrum. Paul, played by series co-creator Martin Freeman, lost his belief in God a while ago, but his 10-year-old is starting to discover hers. It’s not an uncommon circumstance in a lot of families, and in this case, it is deftly handled by Paul after some miscommunications. “As a parent, you realize a lot of times that the things your kids say or do or have nothing to do with you. It’s striking,” Freeman tells The A.V. Club. “I look at my son and daughter often and think ‘this is all you, it has nothing to do with me or your mum.’ And it happens pretty quickly.”

  • The infrastructure initiative will stimulate the economy: Rep. Dan Kildee

    Rep. Dan Kildee, (D) Michigan joins Yahoo Finance Political Reporter Jessica Smith and the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Pres. Biden’s infrastructure plan.

  • Hashida, who wrote 'Oshin,' many other hit dramas dies at 95

    Renowned Japanese scriptwriter Sugako Hashida, best known for the internationally popular TV drama series “Oshin," has died of lymphoma. Hashida had been treated for the illness since earlier this year. Born in Korea in 1925 during the Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula, Hashida moved to Japan in the late 1930s and lived those early years in Osaka.

  • From 007 to private detective, Daniel Craig signs up for more 'Knives Out'

    Looks like Daniel Craig has a new movie franchise after ending his role as James Bond. Craig is to star in two sequels to the 2019 "Knives Out" crime caper that will stream on Netflix in a multi-million dollar deal. Netflix on Thursday said it had bought the rights to two follow up films that will reunite Craig with director Rian Johnson.

  • Apple Brings 'Timeless Classics' To Arcade As It Looks To Boost Gaming Subscriptions

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has expanded its gaming subscription service Apple Arcade by introducing two new game categories and adding more than 30 new games. Apple Arcade now has more than 180 games in its catalog. What Happened: Apple said it has introduced two new game categories – “Timeless Classics” and “App Store Greats”, all with no ads or in-app purchases. Earlier, Apple Arcade had only one category called “Arcade Originals.” The “Timeless Classics” category includes new board games and classic puzzle games like "Good Sudoku by Zach Gage," "Chess - Play & Learn," and "Backgammon." The “App Store Greats” category brings award-winning games from the App Store to Apple Arcade, including "Threes!," "Mini Metro," and "Fruit Ninja Classic.” See also: How To Buy Apple Stock “Arcade Originals” are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, while “Timeless Classics” and “App Store Greats” are available on iPhone and iPad. The Cupertino, California-based company has also introduced new games in the Apple Arcade catalog, including "NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition," "Star Trek: Legends," and "The Oregon Trail." Titles coming soon to the service include "Legends of Kingdom Rush," "Frenzic Overtime," and "Leo's Fortune." See Also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, GM, JetBlue, Lululemon, Tesla And More Why It Matters: The expansion is the biggest since Apple launched the Apple Arcade service in September 2019. The launch of the new game categories will enable people to find the games they want more easily. Apple’s services business, which includes subscription offerings in music, video, gaming, and fitness, is now the tech giant’s second-largest segment after the iPhone. The company has increased its focus on the segment amid sluggish iPhone sales over the past few years. Apple Arcade offers benefits like no ads, fully unlocked games, no in-app purchases, and a subscription offer with access for up to six family members. The service is included as part of the “Apple One” subscription or for a monthly fee of $4.99 with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free. Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.7% higher on Thursday at $123.00. Read Next: Apple Will Use Tesla Battery 'Megapacks' At The California Solar Storage Site: Report Photo by Seymour Lemieux on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMiley Cyrus Is Doing A M Giveaway For Cash App Users To Own Their Favorite StockCramer Says Forget Tech And Look To These Sectors In Q2© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 15 Tech Stocks That Could Benefit From Biden’s Infrastructure Plan

    The American Jobs Plan has significant implications for a big group of tech companies. Not all of them are celebrating.

  • The record-setting U.S. economy is here: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

  • U.S. climate envoy Kerry says India is "getting job done" on climate

    U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry praised India as a world leader in renewables as he began talks with government leaders aimed at cutting carbon emissions faster to slow global warming. India is the world's third biggest emitter behind the United States and China and is under pressure to commit itself to net zero emissions by 2050, in line with pledges made by several other countries. "India is getting the job done on climate, pushing the curve," Kerry said.

  • A meditation experiment with an NFL player who retired at 24 over concussion fears led to cutting-edge mental training for college athletes

    Former NFL pros Chris Borland and Montee Ball led the University of Wisconsin to hire the nation's first meditation trainer for athletes.

  • Billy Crystal shares moviemaking secrets from the set of the movie 61* | 61* Movie Cast Reunion

    On a bonus segment from SNY’s reunion of the crew that made the move 61*, Barry Pepper and Billy Crystal take you behind the scenes of a pivotal moment in the film between Roger Maris and his wife, Pat. Crystal also shares a special story about how the movie’s director of photography set up that particular shot.

  • Texas Grid Problem Exacerbated Power Failures During Blackout

    (Bloomberg) -- The power-plant failures that plunged millions of Texans into darkness during a deep winter freeze in February weren’t just caused by frozen equipment and gas-supply issues.A problem with the power grid itself knocked about 1.26 gigawatts of generation offline at the peak of the crisis, potentially exacerbating the energy woes. About 2% of outages that week were caused by an unexpected dip in frequency -- or the flow of electricity on the grid -- according to a survey of power suppliers released Tuesday by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages most of the state’s power system.The finding is significant because the grid operator, known as Ercot, has continued to assert that the dip didn’t compound the outages by forcing plants offline. Maintaining frequency at around 60 hertz is critical to keeping the system stable, and is one of Ercot’s key responsibilities. The frequency fell as low as 59.3 hertz on Feb. 14, the first day of the blackouts, according to Bloomberg data. Ercot operating protocols say a deviation of 0.2 hertz “for a long period” could cause damage to generators and customer equipment.Power providers Vistra Corp., Calpine Corp. and NRG Energy Inc. have all said they lost generation due to the frequency plunge, with NRG President Mauricio Gutierrez telling Texas lawmakers in February that the dip “threatened the majority of the fleet.”Ercot didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Is Pouring Billions into Offshore Wind Energy. Will It Be Enough?

    The U.S. will be hard-pressed to catch up to the rest of the world in capturing ocean winds.

  • Winds of change: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition

    Europe's biggest utilities Enel and Iberdrola saw the clean energy transition coming decades ago when others baulked at the high cost of producing energy from the sun and wind and instead stuck with coal and oil. Thanks to early decisions to buy power grids and build renewable plants, the once-staid utilities are now among a handful of global green energy majors going into battle with Big Oil to supply low-carbon power full of confidence. European oil giants such as BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total have sharpened their focus on power, seeing it as the sector to build their businesses around as they reinvent themselves as clean energy suppliers.

  • Letters to the Editor: Hotel rooms can't replace homeless people's communities

    Unhoused people had a community at the Echo Park Lake encampment that they cannot get living in hotels.

  • Several cruise lines just moved their sailing restart dates. See when major cruise lines plan on operating again.

    Most cruises in the US won't be sailing until May at the soonest and cruise lines are consistently pushing back sail dates.

  • Police: Texas woman confesses to killing her 2 young kids

    A woman who called 911 from the lobby of a suburban Dallas police department and said she had killed her two young daughters has been charged with two counts of capital murder, police said Tuesday. Irving police say Madison McDonald, 30, was arrested and charged in the slayings of her two daughters, Archer Hammond, 6, and Lillian Mae McDonald, 1. Police said Madison McDonald walked into the Irving Police Department at about 10 p.m. Monday and used the phone in their lobby to call 911.

  • Piers Morgan says Oprah Winfrey didn't challenge Harry and Meghan's harsh allegations

    "I should be able to be a journalist and question the veracity of [their] statements," Piers Morgan told Fox News' Tucker Carlson in a Monday interview.

  • Turkey summons Chinese ambassador over response to Uighur claims

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey called in China's ambassador on Tuesday after his embassy said it had "the right to respond" to opposition leaders who criticised China's treatment of Uighur Muslims three decades ago. The politicians, IYI Party leader Meral Aksener and Ankara mayor Mansur Yavas of the main opposition CHP, had marked what they called the 31st anniversary of a brief uprising by Uighurs against the government in China's far west. "The Chinese side determinedly opposes any person of power that in any way challenges China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and strongly condemns this," it said.

  • Joss Whedon threatened to harm Gal Gadot's career if she didn't say the lines he wrote for 'Justice League,' report says

    The Hollywood Reporter's sources say Whedon also made disparaging comments about "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz Sought Preemptive Pardon From Donald Trump: NYT

    Samuel Corum/GettyIn the twilight of Donald Trump’s administration, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) sought preemptive pardons from the president for any crimes he and his allies in Congress may have committed, The New York Times reports.Gaetz, 38, is currently under federal investigation for potential sex trafficking in connection with an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old girl, focusing especially on whether he paid for her to travel with him, and the inquiry had begun by the time he made the request for multiple pardons. The Department of Justice is also probing whether Gaetz paid multiple women for sex on various visits to Florida alongside his close ally Joel Greenberg, the now indicted former Seminole County tax collector. Gaetz has denied the allegations.It is unclear if Gaetz or Trump knew of the investigation into the Florida congressman, but the White House declined anyway, believing a priori forgiveness would establish an unseemly precedent, according to the Times. Attorney General William Barr had been briefed on the investigation into Gaetz and even reportedly canceled an appearance alongside the Florida Republican. It is unclear if Gaetz discussed the blanket pardons with the former president directly or if the conversation happened via aides. One former aide to Gaetz, Nathan Nelson, told the Times on Monday that the FBI had questioned him about his old boss’ activities.A spokesperson for Gaetz said in a statement to the Times, “Entry-level political operatives have conflated a pardon call from Representative Gaetz—where he called for President Trump to pardon ‘everyone from himself, to his administration, to Joe Exotic’—with these false and increasingly bizarre, partisan allegations against him.”Gaetz appeared on Sean Hannity’s show, one of the primetime programs Trump was known to watch, to advocate for a broad swath of pardons in December 2020, not long after news broke that Trump planned to pardon former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who had already pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. “President Trump should pardon Michael Flynn, he should pardon the Thanksgiving Turkey, he should pardon anyone from himself to his administration officials to Joe exotic if he has to. You see from the radical left a bloodlust that will only be quenched if they come after the people who worked so hard to animate the Trump Administration with the policies, vigor and effectiveness that delivered for the American people,” Gaetz told the Fox News host. “I think the president ought to wield that pardon power effectively and robustly,” he added. The case against Greenberg led federal agents to probe Gaetz’s conduct, and investigators reportedly believe the two may have had sex with the same 17-year-old. Greenberg is now in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges after he violated the terms of his bail.In Congress, Gaetz has fashioned himself into a fierce defender of the former president and a conservative firebrand with a flare for media appearances. He has held talks with a suite of conservative cable news channels—Fox News, One America News, and Newsmax—about a post-Congress contributor gig. Despite Gaetz’s loyalty, Donald Trump has not come to his defense as the political fallout from the investigation continues.Gaetz has cultivated a reputation as brash and unlikeable during his three terms in Congress, as Republicans previously told The Daily Beast. He sometimes shared photos and videos of nude women to fellow lawmakers on the House floor to brag about sleeping with them. In the Florida state senate, Gaetz reportedly partook in a sexual game where male members of the legislature competed to sleep with aides, other lawmakers, and lobbyists, classifying the conquests with a point system and even dubbing one woman “the snitch” in a reference to the Harry Potter books.Gaetz has maintained that the investigation into his relationships and travel is part of a plot to extort tens of millions from himself and his father, former Florida state senator Don Gaetz, whose net worth reaches into the hundreds of millions of dollars. The footnote to the saga of the investigation veers into strange territory. A Florida lawyer named Don McGee, a Florida real estate developer previously convicted of fraud named Stephen Alford, and a former Air Force intelligence official named Bob Kent are said to have urged Gaetz to pay them $25 million earlier this year. They claimed they would use it to ransom an American hostage in Iranian custody who has already been declared dead. The elder Gaetz wore a wire to a meeting with one of the men in cooperation with an FBI investigation.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.