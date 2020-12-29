EXPLAINER: Brexit ends Britons' right to live and work in EU

  • FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, a British flag waves atop of Houses of Parliament as an aircraft approaches the airport in London. After nearly five decades of economic and social integration, from the start of 2021 Britain will embark on a more-distant relationship with the European Union, and freedom of movement seems set to dramatically change for people wanting to cross the English Channel. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, FILE)
  • FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a media briefing at Downing Street in London, backdropped by British Union flags. Britain's relationship with the European Union will change from Jan. 1 when Britain embarks on a more distant relationship with the EU and freedom of movement becomes the most tangible consequence of Brexit for people and businesses. (Paul Grover/Pool Photo via AP, FILE)
  • FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, June 3, 2016, UK Independence Party (UKIP) party leader Nigel Farage shows his British passport as he addresses media and party members before the upcoming EU referendum in London. Farage was a leading campaigner advocating Britain's Brexit split from Europe. After nearly five decades of economic and social integration, From the start of 2021 Britain will embark on a more-distant relationship with the European Union, and freedom of movement seems set to dramatically change for people wanting to cross the English Channel. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)
1 / 3

EU Brexit Freedom of Movement Explainer

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, a British flag waves atop of Houses of Parliament as an aircraft approaches the airport in London. After nearly five decades of economic and social integration, from the start of 2021 Britain will embark on a more-distant relationship with the European Union, and freedom of movement seems set to dramatically change for people wanting to cross the English Channel. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, FILE)
PAN PYLAS

LONDON (AP) — So far, the large majority of British and EU citizens have not felt the realities of Brexit. Though the U.K. left the European Union on Jan. 31, it follows the bloc’s rules until the end of this year as part of a transition period to the new economic relationship.

That's all set to change.

On Jan. 1, Britain embarks on its new, more distant relationship with the EU after nearly five decades of closer economic, cultural and social integration.

The change for Britain's economy and people is the most dramatic since World War II, certainly more so than when the country joined what was then the European Economic Community in 1973.

“It’s a far bigger shock to our economic system and it’s going to happen instantaneously,” said Anand Menon, director of The U.K. in a Changing Europe think tank and a professor of European politics and foreign affairs at King’s College London.

“All of a sudden you wake up in a new world at the start of January.”

Here are some of the changes to movement that people will start to feel almost overnight.

___

WHAT'S CHANGING?

Even though the coronavirus pandemic has led to a collapse in the numbers of people traveling between Britain and the EU, the end of freedom of movement from Jan. 1 will represent the most tangible Brexit consequence so far.

Under the divorce deal agreed by the two sides on Dec. 24, the roughly 1 million British citizens who are legal residents in the EU will have broadly the same rights as they have now. The same applies to more than 3 million EU citizens living in the U.K.

But British citizens will no longer have the automatic right to live and work in the EU, and vice versa. People who want to cross the border to settle will have to follow immigration rules and face other red tape such as ensuring their qualifications are recognized.

The exception is people moving between the U.K. and Ireland, which have a separate common travel area.

For many in the EU, the freedom to be able to travel, study and live anywhere in the 27-nation bloc is among the most appealing aspects of European integration.

Yet some in Britain and other parts of Western Europe became more skeptical about freedom of movement after several former communist nations in Eastern Europe joined the EU in 2004 and many of their citizens moved to the U.K. and other wealthier countries to work. Concerns over immigration were a major factor in Britain's 2016 Brexit vote. On Jan. 1, the consequences of that decision will become apparent for British and European citizens alike.

___

WHAT ARE THE NEW TRAVEL RULES?

Although travelling for holidays will remain visa-free, British nationals will only be allowed to spend 90 days out of every 180 in the EU, while the U.K. will allow European citizens to stay for up to six consecutive months.

For retired British citizens who have been used to spending more than three months at their second homes on Spain's sun-soaked Costa del Sol, the change may come as a shock. British travellers in Europe will also have to have at least six months left on their passports and buy their own travel insurance. Britons will no longer be issued the European Health Insurance Card, which guarantees access to medical care across the bloc, but the U.K. says it is setting up a replacement system so that U.K. visitors to the bloc and EU citizens visiting Britain still have medical coverage.

___

WHAT ABOUT PETS?

For British citizens accustomed to taking their dog, cat or ferret on vacation in Europe each summer, the situation will get more complicated as Britain will no longer be part of the EU's pet passport scheme — although the agreement avoids the onerous months-long procedures that some had feared. U.K. pet owners will have to have their animal microchipped and vaccinated against rabies at least 21 days before travel, and will need to get an Animal Health Certificate from a veterinarian no more than 10 days before departure.

___

WILL DRIVING BE A HASSLE?

The deal means British drivers won't need an international driving permit once they cross the Channel. British motorists can travel in the EU on their U.K. licenses and insurance, as long as they carry proof that they are insured in the form of a “green card.”

___

WHAT ABOUT WORKING?

The end of freedom of movement will have a major impact on hiring at all ends of the labor market.

A newly graduated British citizen on holiday in the Greek islands, for example, won't be able to walk up to a beach bar and seek part-time work without having the necessary visa. The same applies for European citizens arriving in the U.K. They won't be able to turn up at a sandwich shop like Pret a Manger and look for work without the necessary documentation.

Larger businesses will also find it far more difficult and costly to hire people from the other side. The deal does include provisions to allow contractors and business travelers to make short-term work trips without visas.

___

Follow all AP stories about Brexit and British politics at https://apnews.com/Brexit

Latest Stories

  • Trump biographer says the humiliation of Mike Pence is ‘reaching a crescendo’

    The Pulitzer Prize-winning author called Mr Pence’s tenure a 'continuous show of servility’

  • Army Suspends Former 1st Special Forces Group CO after Arrest on Domestic Violence Charges

    Army Col. Owen G. Ray is being held in the Pierce County Jail in Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Jail's website.

  • Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive

    In the days before he detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, Anthony Quinn Warner changed his life in ways that suggest he never intended to survive the blast that killed him and wounded three other people. Warner, 63, gave away his car, telling the recipient that he had cancer. A month before the bombing, he signed a document that transferred his longtime home in a Nashville suburb to a California woman for nothing in return.

  • Republicans sue Mike Pence in 'desperate' last-ditch effort to overturn election

    Several Republicans, including Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), have resorted to suing Vice President Mike Pence as part of a "desperate" last-ditch effort to overturn the results of November's presidential election, The Hill reports. The goal of the lawsuit is to get a federal judge to rule that Pence has the exclusive authority to choose electors when he oversees the Electoral College vote certification on Jan. 6.> ⚖️NEW: VP Pence has been sued by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), Kelli Ward and other GOP mbrs in a far-fetched bid to overturn Biden's win> > Plaintiffs ask Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump-appt'd fed judge in Texas, to find that Pence is authorized to pick pro-Trump electors on Jan. 6 pic.twitter.com/BumNwLm5ss> > — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) December 28, 2020Despite President-elect Joe Biden's victory in battleground states like Arizona and Georgia, Republican electors held their own votes earlier this month in a move to disrupt the official process as Trump and his allies continue to make unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. The lawsuit urges Pence to recognize the Republican electoral votes rather than the actual Democratic votes.The chances of this lawsuit being successful appear to be negligible. University of California, Irvine, law professor Rick Hasen said flatly "this won't work," while Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis called it "insane." And even if the the plaintiffs do win, Pence — who has not recognized Biden's win, but has generally been quiet about election conspiracy theories — would still have to actually go through with picking pro-Trump electors, a task likely easier said than done. Read the full complaint here.More stories from theweek.com Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs 2021 might just be incredible At L.A. hospital, there are so many COVID-19 patients some are being put in the gift shop

  • 15 of the Most Popular Products Purchased by Clever Readers in 2020

    Unsurprisingly, you invested in sleeping, cleaning, and organizingOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Officials knew about sexual abuse at Lowell prison —and did nothing. System must have independent oversight | Opinion

    A horrifying new report by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reveals that, for more than a decade, Florida’s political leaders and the state Department of Corrections (FDC) have ignored the sexual abuse by staff, including rape, of incarcerated women at the Lowell Correctional Institution.

  • Swiss hand over remaining $150 million to U.S. from massive Ponzi scheme

    Switzerland will return $150 million from blocked Swiss bank accounts by the end of the year to the United States to be given to victims of convicted Ponzi scheme con artist Robert Allen Stanford, the Federal Ministry of Justice said on Monday. Stanford, a former Texas financier known primarily by his middle name, was convicted of fraud by a Houston jury in 2012 in what prosecutors called a $7.2 billion fraud that lasted two decades and which was eclipsed in size only by the Ponzi scheme run by Bernie Madoff. Stanford, now serving a 110-year prison term, had stashed millions from his Antigua-based Stanford International Bank at the Swiss arm of French bank Societe Generale, which he tapped regularly to fund a fleet of private jets and a 100-foot yacht, according to U.S. District Court filings from 2012.

  • China sentences lawyer who reported on outbreak to 4 years

    A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of “picking fights and provoking trouble," one of her lawyers said. The Pudong New Area People’s Court in the financial hub of Shanghai gave the sentence to Zhang Zhan following accusations she spread false information, gave interviews to foreign media, disrupted public order and “maliciously manipulated” the outbreak. Lawyer Zhang Keke confirmed the sentence but said it was “inconvenient" to provide details — usually an indication that the court has issued a partial gag order.

  • After London property scandal, Pope reins in money controls throughout the Vatican

    Pope Francis has issued a new decree making charity funds more transparent and tightening controls on Vatican finances after a scandal over a luxury London property deal.

  • Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul sentenced to five and a half years in prison

    A prominent Saudi Arabian activist who campaigned for the right to drive was sentenced to nearly six years in jail today, despite international criticism of her trial and claims she had been tortured. Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, was arrested with a dozen other women’s rights campaigners in 2018, even as the Gulf kingdom lifted the ban on women driving and pledged to relax patriarchal male guardianship laws. A judge in a Saudi terrorism court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced her to five years and eight months on charges related to her activism, including seeking to change the Saudi political system conspiring with foreign governments and harming national security. The judge insisted that she had confessed to the allegations and rejected Ms Hathloul’s claims that she was tortured with water-boarding, electric shocks and had been threatened with rape after her arrest. She spent eight months in solitary confinement last year and in October went on hunger strike in protest at her treatment. However, the court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, which Ms Hathloul’s sister Lina said could see her released early next year, due to time already spent behind bars.

  • Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    Democrats still have a chance to retake the Senate -- but the body's leadership has reportedly all but given up.Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in races that will determine the outlook of the Senate. But as Ossoff and Warnock scramble to match Republicans' fundraising efforts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has stopped meeting with donors altogether, a source tells NBC News.Over the past two months, Ossoff and Warnock have each brought in more than $100 million, largely via grassroots donations. Their fundraising totals beat out the Republicans' efforts during the same periods, but outside Republican groups are winning in terms of big-dollar TV ad spending, NBC News reports. This leaves the GOP with plenty of resources to engage in direct voter contact and encourage new or unlikely voters to turn out on their behalf on Jan. 5 -- something Warnock and Ossoff's campaign managers called "essential" in a campaign memo obtained by NBC News. "To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter -- but we won't be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall," the managers wrote.Outside Democratic donors did spend big during the 2020 election cycle in an effort to overturn the Republicans' Senate majority. But after Democrats failed to decisively do so, Schumer has reportedly stopped asking for more support. Despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden flipped the state for the first time in decades, Schumer is "pessimistic" about Ossoff and Warnock's chances and is no longer meeting with donors to avoid ruining relationships for years to come, the source tells NBC News. But as Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns see it, donations focused on boosting turnout have never been more important. Read more at NBC News. Update 2:30 p.m. ET: A spokesperson for Schumer said NBC News' reporting is "absolutely not true." The representative, Justin Goodman, added that "Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates and is optimistic about their chances in January."More stories from theweek.com 2021 might just be incredible At L.A. hospital, there are so many COVID-19 patients some are being put in the gift shop Trump has learned nothing

  • Breonna Taylor sculpture smashed by vandals in California

    ‘It felt like I was personally attacked and also they attacked Breonna Taylor and the BLM movement’, says artist Leo Carson

  • U.S. judge orders two Georgia counties to halt voter purge ahead of Senate runoff

    The counties seemed to have improperly relied on unverified change-of-address data to invalidate registrations, the judge, Leslie Abrams Gardner, said in her order filed late on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia. "Defendants are enjoined from removing any challenged voters in Ben Hill and Muscogee Counties from the registration lists on the basis of National Change of Address data", Gardner wrote in the order. The judge is the sister of Democratic activist Stacey Abrams, who lost a race for Georgia governor in 2018.

  • Russian fishing trawler capsizes in freezing Barents Sea, 17 feared dead

    A Russian fishing trawler capsized and sunk in the middle of a storm in the Barents Sea on Monday, with 17 of its 19-member crew feared dead. The Onega ship sank off the coast of the Novaya Zemlya archipelago early Monday morning , Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said. Two men wearing wet suits were rescued by a ship which was in the area when it received their mayday call four minutes before Onega went off the radar. Seventeen other people are missing but their chances of survival are considered slim due to adverse weather conditions. The trawler was fishing in freezing waters in a storm with temperatures around -30C. Officials initially blamed the sinking on a heavy build-up of ice on the trawler, but later said that the ship got into trouble only when the crew started to pull up a net full of fish. “Most likely, the ship tilted, got hit by water and began to sink,” said Alexander Bakhtin, head of the emergency services in the Arkhangelsk region, adding that authorities were also looking into other possible theories. The storm was reportedly so bad that the crew did not have time to use lifeboats. Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement on Monday that it would investigate whether the incident was linked to violations of maritime safety regulations. A rescue operation involving several vessels and a military plane stretched well into Monday evening but the search for the missing men was complicated by darkness and waves up to four metres high. Andrei Zaika, director of the fish farm which owns the trawler, blamed the deaths on a fatal combination of weather conditions but said that it is not unusual for fishing vessels like Onega to work during a storm. “They were only doing their job, nothing extraordinary about it,” he told Rossiya 24 television channel. Russia’s Fisheries Agency said that there were no irregularities on the vessels when it was last checked in October.

  • Fighters Launched from Carrier Give Cover to US Troops Withdrawing from Somalia

    F/A-18 Super Hornets aboard the Nimitz have been providing air support as U.S. troops withdraw from Somalia.

  • Rudy Giuliani's 'star' Michigan witness Melissa Carone has been slammed with a scathing cease-and-desist letter from Dominion Voting Systems

    The letter accused Carone of falsely "pretending to have some sort of 'insider's knowledge'" after having been hired to conduct "menial tasks."

  • Biden says Trump appointees are obstructing transition efforts

    With the inauguration just weeks away, President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said his transition team has "encountered roadblocks" from political appointees at the Defense Department and Office of Management and Budget."Right now, we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas," he added. "It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility."Biden made his remarks after attending a briefing with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and national security experts. This "obstruction" could make it easier for foreign entities to launch cyber attacks against the U.S., and Biden warned his team "needs a clear picture of our force posture around the world and our operations to deter our enemies. We need full visibility into the budget planning underway at the Defense Department and other agencies in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch-up that our adversaries may try to exploit."The president-elect stressed that career professionals have been working closely with the transition team, and their agencies are "filled with patriots who've earned our respect, and who should never be treated as political footballs."More stories from theweek.com Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs 2021 might just be incredible At L.A. hospital, there are so many COVID-19 patients some are being put in the gift shop

  • Russia gives Kremlin critic Navalny an ultimatum: Return immediately or face jail

    Russia's prison service on Monday gave Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a last minute ultimatum: Fly back from Germany at once and report at a Moscow office early on Tuesday morning, or be jailed if you return after that deadline. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's leading critics, was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in what Germany and other Western nations say was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent.

  • Officials: Attacks across Afghanistan kill at least 5

    At least five people were killed in separate attacks across Afghanistan on Monday, officials said, raising further concerns about the fate of peace talks that have been suspended until at least next month. No one claimed responsibility for the attacks, and a local Islamic State affiliate opposed to the peace process has continued to regularly target civilians and Afghan security forces. The Taliban have halted their attacks on U.S. and international forces but continue to target Afghan security forces even as the insurgents have held talks this year with the U.S.-backed government.

  • Nasa's Mars rover and the 'seven minutes of terror'

    The US space agency releases an animation to show how its Perseverance robot will land on Mars.