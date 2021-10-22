EXPLAINER: California proposes limits on community drilling

KATHLEEN RONAYNE
·5 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An ambitious plan by California regulators to block new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet (975 meters) of schools and homes is drawing protests from the oil industry and plaudits from environmentalists, who still want the state to go further.

But the plan released Thursday is just a first step, and things are far from settled. Here's a look at what's in the proposal, how it came about and what's next:

WHAT WOULD HAPPEN UNDER THE PLAN?

It adopted as written, the state would stop allowing new oil and gas wells to be drilled within 3,200 feet of K-12 schools and daycares, homes and dorms, health care centers such as hospitals or nursing homes, and public-facing businesses.

It wouldn't stop existing drilling within those zones but would create more than a dozen new pollution control measures designed to limit the negative health effects for people who live nearby.

WHY WAS IT PROPOSED?

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has made bold pronouncements about his desire to wean the state from oil and gas production and use, declaring that oil won't be part of the state's future. When he took office in 2019, he told the state's oil and gas regulator to make health and safety part of its mission. This proposal flows from that.

It would create the largest buffer zone around oil drilling and community sites in the nation if adopted, something the governor and his administration have touted repeatedly.

A 15-member panel of experts, including scientists and public health leaders, concluded that living within 3,200 feet, or about 1 kilometer, of oil and gas drilling increased the risks for respiratory problems or birth complications, based on studies conducted in California and other oil-producing states like Texas and Pennsylvania

Some people who live near drilling sites say they experience nosebleeds, headaches, respiratory issues and other problems.

WHAT WOULD HAPPEN TO EXISTING WELLS?

Wells that fall within the 3,200-foot zone wouldn’t have to close down. But they would have to meet new pollution controls. Administration officials say they hope those rules will prompt some well owners to shut them down.

One of those controls is a leak detection and response plan that would require operators to detect for chemicals such as methane or hydrogen sulfide with an alarm system. Operators would have to suspend use of the well or production facility until a leak is corrected and the state’s oil regulator gives the OK to resume. They must notify the community if the leak isn’t stopped with 48 hours.

Other controls include preventing and recovering the release of vapors, keeping sound and lighting low between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., and conducting water sampling.

WHEN DOES IT TAKE EFFECT?

Not for a while — and it could change. The proposal released Thursday will now go through a 60-day public comment period, followed by an economic analysis and another year of bureaucratic wrangling. The final rule won't take effect until at least 2023, and oil drillers would have a year or two to comply with the strictest parts.

WHERE IS THIS HAPPENING?

There are more than 18,000 active oil and gas wells in California within 3,200 feet of community sites, mostly in Los Angeles County and the Central Valley, particularly in oil-rich Kern County.

Low-income Californians and communities of color are the most likely to live in neighborhoods with oil drilling. In some places, people live right next door or across the street from drilling operations, exposing them to loud sounds, foul smells and, sometimes, emissions.

Oil development began in Los Angeles as early as the 1890s, said Bhavna Shamasunder, a professor of urban and environmental policy at Occidental College who focuses on environmental justice research. City planners allowed oil development to occur alongside residential and commercial buildings, with little to no environmental considerations, she said. Wealthier communities often had more power to fight development.

WHAT DO ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS SAY?

Environmental groups are pleased with the proposed rules, but they plan to push the Newsom administration to go even further. They want to the state to block any new permits to do work at existing wells in the buffer zone except to plug and abandon them. Under the administration's proposal, a well could get a permit to re-drill or go deeper.

They are also concerned about the eventual enforcement of the rule. The Geologic Energy Management Division, the state oversight body, has often faced pushback from critics who say it doesn't do enough to regulate the oil industry.

Dan Ress, staff attorney at the Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment, said the proposal needs to be clearer about what happens to oil companies that break the rules for new pollution controls.

“There’s just a lot of these issues with enforcement that don’t make us comfortable trusting CalGEM," Ress said.

WHAT ABOUT THE OIL COMPANIES?

The oil industry and its allies in organized labor, particularly the State Building and Construction Trades Council, are against the proposal. They warn it will reduce California's access to reliable energy and raise prices. But they aren't being specific on what changes they will push.

Kevin Slagle, a spokesman for the Western States Petroleum Association, said the oil industry lobbying arm would work toward regulations that consider “the unique needs of each community and region." In other words, the group does not want a statewide rule. He said it was too early to know whether the petroleum association would file legal challenges.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Guilt, grief and anxiety as young people fear for climate's future

    Overwhelmed, sad, guilty are some of the emotions young people say they feel when they think of climate change and their concerns world leaders will fail to tackle it. Broadly referred to as climate anxiety, research has stacked up to measure its prevalence ahead of the U.N. talks in Glasgow, which begin at the end of the month to thrash out how to put the 2015 Paris Agreement on curbing climate change into effect. One of the biggest studies to date, funded by Avaaz, an online campaign network, and led by Britain's University of Bath, surveyed 10,000 young people aged 16-25 years in 10 countries.

  • California backs buffer zone from oil drilling sites

    California's oil and gas regulator has proposed that the state ban new oil drilling within 3,200 feet of schools, homes and hospitals to protect public health in what would be the nation's largest buffer zone between oil wells and communities. (Oct. 21)

  • 'Dirty business': California proposes largest oil drilling buffer zone in US

    California's goal to become an eco-friendly state might take another step forward.

  • Climate change will bring global tension, US intelligence report says

    Countries will argue over a response and the poorest will suffer most, US intelligence says.

  • New California oil drilling must be set back from homes and schools, Newsom says

    The driving force behind Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision is the public health risk linked to oil and gas production.

  • Burned by wildfire, Northern California towns now fear flooding and toxic runoff from storm

    An atmospheric river could unleash debris flows and flash flooding across Northern California, especially in areas scorched by fire.

  • 6 confirmed tornadoes reported in Medina, Lake, Stark, Summit, Trumbull counties

    6 tornadoes in Medina, Lake, Stark, Summit, Trumbull counties

  • U.S. communities want to share unused vaccines with Mexico, but the White House won't let them

    MEXICO CITY - For months, health officials and hospital executives in Southern California watched as coronavirus vaccines neared their expiration dates unused while demand for doses waned. A small group around San Diego had an idea: It would donate thousands of shots to Mexico, a short drive away, where the vaccine rollout had been much slower and the infection rate remained high.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. But as

  • Underwater video shows ash covering La Palma sea life

    Footage showed habitats covered by volcanic ash and lava landslides down to depths of 400 meters (1312 feet) in La Palma.The delta emerged on September 29 when lava from the volcano crashed into the Atlantic ocean.The Cumbre Vieja volcano started spewing red-hot lava and ash on September 19, with the eruption showing few signs of abating so far after destroying some 2,000 buildings and forcing thousands to leave their homes.

  • Copper, Aluminum Erase Gains as Energy Crisis Roils Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper, aluminum and nickel erased early gains to resume their slide as the global energy crisis and growing concerns about global growth continue to roil the industry.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of

  • Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Could Be 46% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Paysafe Limited ( NYSE:PSFE ) by estimating the...

  • Taliban says ISIS-K no threat, but bloodshed tells a different story

    "We can completely guarantee security for the Afghan people," a Taliban commander told CBS News, days after a mosque bombing killed more than 50 people.

  • Prop guns spark debate after cinematographer's death on set

    An on-set shooting death has reignited concern about the use of prop guns like the weapon actor Alec Baldwin discharged in the killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming a movie in New Mexico. Some prop guns are non-firing facsimile weapons, but many are real guns, loaded with blank rounds instead of bullets. Prop guns have long been used on sets for the realistic visual effect of the flash and recoil after an actor pulls the trigger.

  • ‘Tremendous pent-up’ car demand going into 2022: AutoNation CEO

    According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, wholesale used car and truck prices rose 8.3% in the first 15 days of October compared to September. Going into 2022, AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson believes demand for vehicles will not abate anytime soon.

  • What code? NASCAR drivers lament lack of on-track etiquette

    Tensions are high at every level of NASCAR as its grueling, 11-month season enters the homestretch with three weeks remaining to crown three series champions. All eyes had been on feuding drivers Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick, but NASCAR last week demanded the they knock it off — a directive that sucked all the drama out of what could have been a nail-biting rivalry capable of derailing Elliott's shot at a second consecutive Cup Series title. Are drivers taking too many risks trying to make it to the championship round?

  • Electric cars are more popular than ever, but Tesla is losing market share to new competitors

    Tesla's sales are accelerating rapidly, but its massive share of the total electric-car market is dropping as other brands enter the space.

  • Harbor patrol searched, couldn't find California oil spill

    Southern California harbor patrol boats picked up reports of a possible fuel spill off the coast on a marine radio emergency channel about an hour before the Coast Guard heard anything about oil on the water and about 15 hours before a large slick, which came from a leaking undersea pipeline, was confirmed, officials said Thursday. Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff's Department, said harbor patrol boats off the coast of Huntington Beach picked up radio chatter among local boaters about an oily sheen and smell on the water at about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. At least one of the boats, which were in the area to assist with a popular air show, checked on the spill reports but found nothing on the water, she said.

  • U.S. intel warns China could soon take over advanced technologies

    U.S. officials issued new warnings Friday about China’s ambitions in artificial intelligence and a range of advanced technologies that could eventually give Beijing a decisive military edge and possible dominance over health care and other essential sectors in America.

  • 'She Started Screaming': Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Spars with Liz Cheney on House Floor

    "They got into a back and forth about 'Jewish space lasers,' " Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin told reporters after the altercation — as Greene says she was criticizing the Capitol riot investigation "witch hunt"

  • Fox News' Dana Perino Makes 'Nonsensical' Comment About Wind Power

    Tucker Carlson didn't even blink at the remark as the two discussed wind turbines, but there was a gusty outcry on Twitter.