EXPLAINER: What caused South Africa's week of rioting?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANDREW MELDRUM
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has been rocked by the worst violence since the nation achieved democracy in 1994. Here is a closer look at the unrest.

WHAT TRIGGERED THE VIOLENCE?

The unrest began on July 8 when former President Jacob Zuma started serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. Supporters in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal set up roadblocks on major highways and burned about 20 trucks. The protests closed the N3 and N2 highways, which link the Indian Ocean ports of Durban and Richard's Bay to the industrial hub of Johannesburg and to Cape Town.

The unrest spread within KwaZulu-Natal, where shopping malls and centers were ransacked by mobs that took food, electronics, clothes and liquor. Attacks on retail centers also spread inland to Gauteng province, to Johannesburg, the country’s largest city, and to Pretoria, the capital. In Durban and Pietermaritzburg, crowds attacked warehouses for major retailers and factories, which were set alight. Several burned until their roofs collapsed. The unrest lasted for a week until 25,000 army troops were deployed.

HOW BAD WERE THE RIOTS?

At least 215 people died in the unrest, and more than 2,500 were arrested on charges including theft and vandalism, according to government figures updated Monday.

The unrest was largely limited to the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, which together account for nearly 50% of South Africa's GDP. The violence did not spread to South Africa's other seven provinces.

Extensive damage was done to 161 malls and shopping centers, 11 warehouses, eight factories and 161 liquor stores and distributors, according to the government. An estimated 10 billion rand ($680 million) was lost in stolen goods, burned trucks and destroyed property, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit.

South Africa's economy may sustain longer-term damage if domestic and international investors view the unrest as a sign that the country is not a safe destination for their capital. South Africa's economy was already in recession, and the instability is expected to cause the economy to contract even further. The hardest hit will be South Africa's poor, many of whom will not be able to buy food at competitive prices at the township shopping centers that have been closed or burned. People receiving monthly government grants, especially the elderly, will not be able to get them at centers that have been closed.

WHAT CAUSED THE DEATHS?

Police and government officials say many of the deaths were caused when people were crushed in stampedes during the chaotic ransacking of shops. At least 20 deaths occurred in the Phoenix area of KwaZulu-Natal, where residents were protecting their neighborhood from suspected intruders, according to Police Minister Bheki Cele. It is not known how many deaths were caused by police shooting at rioters.

Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, are investigating the deaths.

WAS THE RIOTING SPONTANEOUS?

After Zuma entered prison, numerous posts on social media encouraged protests, including attacks on highways and on retail centers. Six people have been arrested on charges of inciting violence, the government announced Monday without disclosing their identities. One of those arrested has been released on bail. Five are still in custody.

“The unrest was orchestrated, instigated and planned ... It almost brought our country to its knees,” said acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also stated that the violence was planned. The police have said they have discovered large caches of ammunition.

The extent of the rioting exposed South Africa's underlying economic problems, including high rates of unemployment and poverty. Unemployment is more than 32%, and it is above 64% for those under the age of 35, according to South African government statistics. More than half of the country's 60 million people live in poverty, and more than 20% are food insecure. The country is one of the most unequal in the world, and that inequality has increased since apartheid ended in 1994, according to the World Bank.

WHY HAS ZUMA BECOME THE FOCUS FOR SO MANY LEGAL CASES?

Zuma, who has been a controversial figure for years, went to prison for contempt of court because he refused to testify before a judicial commission investigating allegations of corruption during his time as the country's president from 2009 to 2018. The commission has heard damning testimony from former Cabinet ministers and top executives of state-owned corporations that Zuma allowed members of the wealthy Gupta family to influence his Cabinet appointments and the awarding of lucrative state contracts.

The 79-year-old Zuma also faces separate charges of corruption. He's accused of receiving bribes from the French arms manufacturer Thales related to the country’s controversial 1999 arms procurement contracts. At that time, Zuma was a high-ranking official in the ruling African National Congress party and a provincial minister in KwaZulu-Natal. He is alleged to have received the bribes through his former financial advisor, Schabir Shaik, who was convicted on related charges in 2005, sentenced to prison and later released on medical parole.

Zuma was forced by his ANC party to step down as president in 2018 because of the growing allegations of corruption, but he still has a considerable following within the party, including other top ANC officials who are also facing corruption charges. Before he was imprisoned, Zuma made inflammatory speeches to his supporters in KwaZulu-Natal.

Human rights groups have welcomed his imprisonment. When he entered prison, the Nelson Mandela Foundation said it was pleased to see Zuma in custody and criticized him for “a pattern of disregard for the rule of law and for our constitutional democracy.”

The foundation said it was “profoundly disturbed" by Zuma's willingness “to court public violence and lawlessness in support of political and personal agendas.”

WHAT WILL MAINTAIN STABILITY IN SOUTH AFRICA?

The deployment of 25,000 army troops to assist police has succeeded in establishing an uneasy calm over the country. The highways have reopened, and no violent incidents were reported Monday. Volunteer groups are helping to clean up trashed retail centers. It was not clear how long the military would be needed on the streets.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shooting at Columbia apartment leaves man with life-threatening injuries, police say

    The shooting happened near the intersection of Farrow Road and West Beltline Boulevard, according to the Columbia Police Department.

  • Costa Rica seizes 4.3 tonnes of Colombian cocaine in one of its biggest drugs busts in history

    Drugs were smuggled in container filled with ceramic tiles

  • Armenia becomes vaccine tourism hot spot for Iranians

    Iranians facing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines at home are travelling to neighbouring Armenia as tourists in growing numbers to get inoculated there for free, according to data from Armenia's tourism board. Armenia has approved three vaccines against COVID-19 - Russia's Sputnik V, China's CoronaVac and AstraZeneca's vaccine and initially offered all of them free to foreign visitors. The Armenian Tourism Committee said more than 8,500 Iranian citizens had visited in June, up from 5,000 a month earlier.

  • Turkish president: Two-state deal only way for Cyprus peace

    The only route to lasting peace on ethnically divided Cyprus is through the international community’s acceptance of two separate states on the east Mediterranean island nation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday. Erdogan said that a “permanent and sustainable solution” to the country’s division “can only be possible” by taking into account that there are “two separate states and two separate people.” “The international community will sooner or later accept this reality," Erdogan told Turkish Cypriot lawmakers in Cyprus' breakaway north before celebrations to mark the 47th anniversary of a Turkish invasion that split the island along ethnic lines.

  • Senate Democrats take their case for voting bill to Georgia

    Taking their case for a federal voting bill to Georgia, Senate Democrats argued at a field hearing on Monday that their sweeping elections measure is desperately needed to counter the impact of new GOP state laws that tighten voting rules. “Congress must take action on voting rights, and we have no time to spare,” U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, said in testimony before the Senate Rules Committee. Democrats used the rare field hearing in Atlanta to gain attention for their voting and elections overhaul, which remains blocked by unified Republican opposition and disagreement among Senate Democrats about whether to change procedural rules in the evenly divided Senate to get it passed.

  • Egypt releases journalists, activists after U.S. expresses human rights worries

    Egyptian authorities released three activists and three journalists on Sunday who have been kept in pre-trial detention for months, in some cases years, without trial, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: The authorities' release of the prisoners comes days after the U.S. expressed concern regarding human rights abuses in Egypt. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOn July 14, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the

  • Justice Department releases formal policy restricting its access to reporters' records

    Justice has issued a policy restricting its access to reporters' records after disclosures involving Trump subpoenas of journalists' phone, email accounts.

  • UK gov't backs Guaidó claim in fight for Venezuelan gold

    The British government sought Monday to prevent Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro from gaining access to nearly $2 billion of gold held by the Bank of England as the U.K. Supreme Court started hearing a case that hinges on the question of who should be considered the Latin American nation’s president. Britain told the court that its recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as president is clear and longstanding, and therefore he is the person authorized to decide how the gold held by Britain’s central bank should be used. The government’s statement came after a lower court said the U.K.’s recognition of Guaidó was “ambiguous.”

  • Asian mother in critical condition, yanked down NYC subway stairs in botched robbery with son

    A 58-year-old Asian woman had to undergo brain surgery after sustaining critical injuries from an attempted robbery at a subway station in Manhattan this weekend. What happened: The victim, Than Htwe, and her 22-year-old son, Kyaw Zaw Hein, were exiting the Canal Street Station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday when an unidentified man attacked them from behind, police told the New York Daily News. Police say the suspect made a complaint about the 22-year-old’s backpack before grabbing it, according to NBC New York.

  • Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo out for Game 5; enters health, safety protocols

    He has only played 1:33 this series so far.

  • New evidence shows Rodney Reed innocent of 1996 murder, lawyers say

    Lawyers for a Black man who maintains his innocence in the 1996 murder of a White woman are in court arguing for a new trial.

  • Biden: 'Killing people' remark was call for big tech to act

    President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their practices and say they're helping people around the world access verified information about the shots, the White House says they haven't done enough to stop misinformation that has helped slow the pace of new vaccinations in the U.S. to a trickle. Speaking at the White House, Biden insisted he meant “precisely what I said” when he said Friday of the tech giants that “they're killing people." But he said the point of his rhetoric was to ramp up pressure on the companies to take action.

  • Garcelle Beauvais Hits the Beach in Miami, Plus Cher in Italy, Jean Dujardin in Cannes and More

    Rosamund Pike attends the screening of OSS 117: From Africa with Love on the final day of the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade couldn't look better as they step out for date night in New York City.

  • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Has a Book Club—Check Out All of Her Picks

    The Duchess of Cornwall launched "The Reading Room" to celebrate books and the people who create them. Following the success of the two recommended reading lists she released during the pandemic, the Duchess of Cornwall has launched a new literary project designed to celebrate books and their creators. With "The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room," Camilla will regularly release new book selections in groups of four, and a new batch has just been announced for summer reading.

  • Frito-Lay factory workers in Kansas are striking, citing 80-hour workweeks and lack of wage increases

    Around 600 workers in a Kansas Frito-Lay plant are on strike, and they're gaining national attention.

  • Biden must pull Stone-Manning BLM nomination if he's serious about domestic terrorism

    Stone-Manning sent a disturbing letter to the US Forest Service on behalf of ecoterrorists, then covered up their crimes and lied to the Senate.

  • Bucco Bizarro! Pirates swipe 3 runs, Mets bat fair ball foul

    Now this was Bucco Bizarro at its best. The Pittsburgh Pirates swiped three runs Sunday when Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker mistakenly batted a fair ball into foul territory, prompting a wild argument in which New York manager Luis Rojas was ejected. With the bases loaded and one out in the first inning, Kevin Newman hit a dribbler down the third base line.

  • El Salvador 'House of Horrors' killings shock nation numbed to violence

    Neighbors knew something was wrong in that squat green house when a young woman's screams pierced the quiet of their neighborhood in Chalchuapa, a small town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from San Salvador, this nation's capital. Jacquelinne Palomo Lima, 26, and her mother had been lured to the windowless dwelling by the man who lived there – 51-year-old former policeman Hugo Osorio - who had promised them information about Palomo's missing brother, Alexis, a family member told Reuters. Neighbors called police when they heard Palomo's screams on the night of May 7 as she fled the home only to be overtaken by Osorio, who allegedly hit her in the head with a metal pipe and dragged her back inside.

  • Man who snatches 5-year-old boy from NYC street in video attacks officer

    Man caught on video attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy while he was walking with his mother and siblings in Queens in New York City.

  • Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video

    On Saturday, three people were arrested in connection with a viral video that captured a child being hit and verbally […] The post Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.