EXPLAINER: Can Chauvin get his convictions tossed on appeal?

  • FILE - In this April 19, 2021, file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, accompanied by defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, speaks to the judge at the Hennepin County courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Prosecutors fought hard to add a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, but a conviction on that charge alone could set up a problematic scenario for them. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • FILE - In this April 15, 2021, file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin address Judge Peter Cahill at the courthouse in Minneapolis during Chauvin's trial in the death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
  • House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., presides over a markup of pending bills, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Yesterday, the judge overseeing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd says recent comments by Rep. Waters are "abhorrent" and says they could lead to a verdict being appealed and overturned. Rep. Waters had joined protesters on Saturday and called for protests to escalate if Derek Chauvin was not found guilty on murder charges. Chauvin's defense attorney had motioned for a mistrial in light of Waters' comments. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • This booking photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Derek Chauvin on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted Tuesday, April 20 of murder and manslaughter in the 2020 death of George Floyd. (Minnesota Department of Corrections via AP)
  • Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, wipes tears from his eyes as he speaks during a news conference after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is convicted in the killing of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Attorney Tony Romanucci, center left, hugs Donald Williams, a key witness in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, during a news conference after the guilty verdict was read, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • People celebrate outside the courthouse in Minneapolis, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, after the guilty verdicts were announced in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Demonstrators gather outside Cup Foods to celebrate the murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • A demonstrator places flowers at a memorial outside Cup Foods as supporters gather to celebrate the murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
1 / 9

Explaining Floyd Officer Trial Disputed Charge

FILE - In this April 19, 2021, file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, accompanied by defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, speaks to the judge at the Hennepin County courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Prosecutors fought hard to add a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, but a conviction on that charge alone could set up a problematic scenario for them. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL TARM
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The unique circumstances surrounding Derek Chauvin's trial in George Floyd's death could offer the former Minneapolis police officer some shot at winning a retrial on appeal, though most legal experts agree it's a long shot.

Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 1/2 minutes last May, killing the 46-year-old Black man and sparking some of the largest protests in U.S. history. His conviction on murder and manslaughter charges was seen by many across the country as a civil-rights milestone.

Here’s a look at some of the issues Chauvin's lawyers might cite in their expected appeal, and their chances of prevailing.

WHAT ARE POSSIBLE ISSUES THE DEFENSE COULD RAISE ON APPEAL?

The defense has said it was impossible for Chauvin to get a fair trial in Minneapolis because of pretrial publicity and community pressure on jurors to convict. That claim is sure to underpin any appeal.

As they arrived at and left the courthouse each day for testimony, jurors passed clear signs that the city was preparing for renewed protests. The courthouse downtown was encircled by razor wire and guarded by armed troops. Most storefront windows were boarded up.

A prime target of an appeal would be key rulings by trial Judge Peter Cahill, including that the trial should remain in Minneapolis rather than be moved and that jurors should be sequestered only for deliberations.

Cahill also refused to delay the trial after Minneapolis announced a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family during jury selection. The defense says that suggested guilt before jurors even heard evidence.

The defense has decried as prosecutorial misconduct remarks by the state during closings, including that aspects of the defense case were “nonsense." That claim could make its way into an appeal.

HAVE RETRIALS EVER BEEN GRANTED BECAUSE JURORS FELT PRESSURED?

Yes, though it's rare.

A U.S. appeals court in 1999 vacated white Detroit police Officer Larry Nevers’ conviction in the beating death of a Black motorist, noting how at least one juror had learned the National Guard was on standby in case Nevers was acquitted and violence ensued.

“The Court cannot imagine a more prejudicial extraneous influence than that of a juror discovering that the City he or she resides in is bracing for a riot,” it said, adding that letting the conviction stand would send the wrong message that rights to an impartial jury “do not extend to an obviously guilty defendant.”

Similarly, an appeals court in Florida ordered a new trial for a plain-clothed Hispanic officer, William Lozano, who fatally shot Black motorcyclist Clement Lloyd in 1989. A passenger on the motorcycle also died. Protests erupted in Miami.

At the 1991 Miami trial, jurors convicted Lozano of manslaughter. The appellate ruling overturning the conviction highlighted how some jurors admitted they feared an acquittal would renew protests. At his 1993 retrial in Orlando, Lozano was acquitted.

COULD COMMENTS BY POLITICIANS LEAD TO A RETRIAL FOR CHAUVIN?

Judge Cahill seemed to think that's at least a possibility.

He rebuked U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters on Monday for telling a crowd in a Minneapolis suburb days before deliberations started that, if Chauvin wasn’t convicted of murder, “we’ve got to get more confrontational.”

Cahill called the California Democrat’s comments “disrespectful to the rule of law,” saying elected officials shouldn't comment about ongoing trials. “Their failure to do so, I think, is abhorrent," he said.

But Cahill indicated that Waters’ comments could be appealable.

“I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you (the defense) something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,” he said in court Monday.

HOW DOES THE DEFENSE SHOW JURORS WERE IMPROPERLY INFLUENCED?

Mike Brandt, a leading Minneapolis-based criminal attorney who closely followed the Chauvin trial, said Chauvin's attorneys have heavy lifting to do before they can argue on appeal that jurors were unduly influenced or pressured.

He said appellate courts won't simply let Chauvin's lawyers theorize that jurors might have heard Waters' comments. Rather, they must offer proof that specific jurors heard the comments and that those comments influenced their votes to convict, he said.

The same goes for statements by prosecutors allegedly disparaging the defense case and for the contention that jurors found Chauvin guilty because they feared triggering angry protests if they didn't

The defense must present compelling evidence — typically admissions from jurors themselves — that such statements and fears caused them to find Chauvin guilty, Brandt said.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS CHAUVIN WINS HIS APPEAL?

The odds are heavily against Chauvin, Brandt and other legal experts say.

Even if appellate judges find Chauvin's judge made erroneous rulings, they still must answer a decisive question: If Cahill had ruled differently, such as by granting a change-of-venue motion, is it conceivable the trial’s outcome could have been different? If the answer is no, Brandt said, they won’t toss the verdicts.

An appeals court may also look favorably on Cahill’s reasoning in denying a change of venue. Cahill had noted that media scrutiny of Floyd’s death was nearly as intense across Minnesota, suggesting that any alternate city would have faced the same challenge of preventing news from tainting the jury.

Also, higher courts have repeatedly ruled that jury selection is an effective way to counteract unflattering media accounts of a defendant and to ensure even-handed jurors are impaneled.

And Brandt said Cahill gave Chauvin’s lawyers more latitude than usual in questioning potential jurors about biases and in striking ones they thought couldn’t be fair — latitude appellate courts would likely note.

___

Follow Michael Tarm on Twitter at http://twitter.com/mtarm.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Recommended Stories

  • Floyd's brother expresses gratitude to Raiders for support

    The brother of George Floyd thanked the Las Vegas Raiders for their support after owner Mark Davis issued a statement on Twitter that drew backlash following the conviction of a police officer who killed Floyd. Philonise Floyd issued a statement through the family's attorney on Wednesday, a day after the tweet sent on the team’s official account saying “I CAN BREATHE 4-20-21.” George Floyd told officers “I can’t breathe” more than 20 times before he was killed when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck last May. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter on Tuesday for causing Floyd’s death.

  • Cop dies of COVID at age 32, Texas sheriff says. ‘His whole life was ahead of him’

    “Deputy Gwosdz loved his job. He had a servant’s heart,” the sheriff said.

  • The biker thought he was getting a ticket. Instead, the deputy gave him a phone number

    Remember the Officer Friendly program? For about 20 years into the mid-1980s, cops visited schools to talk.

  • AAPI Activists Respond After Derek Chauvin Convicted of George Floyd's Murder

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd in the highly anticipated trial that ended Tuesday, prompting an immediate response by many AAPI leaders and activists. Horrific footage of the unarmed Black man's death last year sparked worldwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism. Tou Thao, the Hmong American police officer who was seen nearby Chauvin as he knelt down on Floyd's neck for roughly nine minutes created even further discussion about anti-Blackness within AAPI communities, reported The Yappie.

  • Cop placed on leave after video allegedly shows him punching a woman during arrest

    A police officer in California has been placed on paid administrative leave after he allegedly punched a woman twice in the head as he struggled to subdue her during an arrest.

  • Lindsay Lohan's father arrested in Florida for steering patients to rehab firms

    Michael Lohan, 60, was booked Friday and is the latest in more than 100 people arrested as part of a Palm Beach County probe of the treatment industry.

  • "We have just hit a wall": Colorado Black lawmakers confront racism in Capitol

    The racial tension at the Colorado Capitol is escalating, and Black lawmakers say they won't tolerate it — or the silence of their white allies any longer.What they're saying: "We have just hit a wall," state Rep. Dominique Jackson (D-Aurora) told the Denver Post.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."What we’re facing, we’ve been facing the same thing our entire lives. That’s why we’re exhausted," added Sen. Janet Buckner, a fellow Aurora Democrat and Legislative Black Caucus member.What happened: Rep. Ron Hanks (R-Penrose) made a joke last week about lynching and said the Three-fifths Compromise that devalued the lives of Black slaves during the drafting of the Constitution was "not impugning anybody’s humanity."Rep. Rod Bockenfeld (R-Watkins) shouted "I didn't ask for this color" on the House floor after a Black lawmaker condemned white supremacy following last month's Atlanta shootings, in which six of the victims were Asian women.In 2019, another Republican lawmaker falsely claimed that white people were lynched as often as Black people.Be smart: The instances are not isolated, and Black lawmakers say their viewpoints are more likely to get discounted.The other side: Rep. Richard Holtorf, an Akron Republican who identifies as Hispanic, said he had a gay Black friend in college and added that the Black caucus "could temper their remarks" about race."We’re Americans first. We have to start with that premise," he told the Post. "We can’t continue to politically divide and racially divide ourselves."The big picture: Beginning in the 2019 session, Colorado's General Assembly became more diverse. There are now nine members, all Democrats, in the Legislative Black Caucus.A 2020 study from Metro State University in Denver found that diversity influences the policy issues debated at the statehouse.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 10 Things in Politics: DOJ treads lightly on Trump

    And a preview of the meeting that will decide the future of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

  • Alternate juror in Chauvin trial on testimony that "really got to me"

    Lisa Christensen was one of two alternate jurors in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

  • Other ex-officers charged in George Floyd's killing are 'almost 100 percent' going to plead guilty after Derek Chauvin's conviction, experts say

    The former officers will want to avoid a jury trial in the wake of Chauvin's conviction, criminal justice experts tell Insider.

  • Tucker Carlson claims Democrats will 'allow children to stab each other' in sardonic diatribe

    In the lengthy diatribe, Carlson failed to mention the many Democrats and members of the media who have defended the officer who shot and killed Ma’Khia Bryant.

  • The Derek Chauvin solitary confinement predicament

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is being held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day following his conviction for the murder of George Floyd. He's held in a small cell with "a bench with a mattress pad, a combination toilet and sink, and a tiny shower." A guard checks on him every 30 minutes. Chauvin's solitary confinement is protective, and he's hardly languishing in a dank hole. He has writing materials, and potentially reading materials, too. The Count of Monte Cristo this is not. He's also perhaps the most notorious man in the country at this moment — hardly a sympathetic test case for arguing against solitary confinement. But America should rethink solitary, even for Chauvin. It's not a stretch to call it torture. A brief separation is one thing, but extended isolation from human contact is "cruel and unusual punishment," in constitutional parlance. About 60,000 people are held in solitary in U.S. prisons at any given time (under normal conditions — use of solitary has spiked during the pandemic in an attempt to curb viral spread). Isolation is used not only for protection, as in Chauvin's case, but also for punishment, including for very minor offenses, like "derogatory comments" and "reckless eye-balling." The worst cases are the long ones. In Texas, The Texas Observer reported last year, 1,300 people have been in solitary for six years or more. Among those, 129 have been in solitary for two to three decades, and 18 for 30 years or more. Texas isn't the only state with ultra-long solitary stays. Before it passed a law limiting solitary confinement to 15 consecutive days, New York kept a teenager, Kalief Browder, in solitary for two out of three years of pre-trial detention. Browder committed suicide after his ordeal. As for Chauvin, he'll likely be sentenced to around 12 years in prison, or potentially as many as 40. If he is held in solitary longer than 30 days, his situation will be subject to review. But it's difficult to know what alternative prison officials would choose: Chauvin's notoriety (and therefore their quandary) will be no different in 30 days. That solitary may seem like the only option points to our prison system's larger need for reform. More stories from theweek.comCNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveats7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyCaitlyn Jenner announces she's running for governor of California

  • A Virginia sheriff's deputy shot an unarmed Black man 10 times after he called 911 for help

    Isaiah Brown, 32, got a ride home from the deputy after his car broke down. He called 911 later that same day and the deputy returned and shot him.

  • Female US Marines take on gruelling 'Crucible training' for first time

    More than 50 new female Marines have completed the gruelling "Crucible" training exercise at a San Diego base for the first time in the service's 100-year history. The three-day challenge is one of the most arduous in the US military and is required of recruits hoping to graduate from the historically all-male Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego. The training involves target practice, hand-to-hand combat, assault courses and the notoriously difficult "Reaper" hike, which caps off the 13-week boot camp. The "Reaper" hike, the final stage, requires recruits to scale rugged terrain and a steep ridge while carrying gear weighing as much as 75lbs for almost 10 miles. A total of 53 women joined their male counterparts for the first-ever mixed company at the San Diego base this week to complete the Crucible.

  • Report identifies the police officer who killed 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant as an Air National Guard member whose father appears to have trained police recruits

    Authorities identified Nicholas Reardon as the officer who fatally shot Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday.

  • GOP Baseball Shooting Survivors Appeal to FBI to Change ‘Suicide by Cop’ Designation

    Survivors of the 2017 Republican baseball practice shooting are asking FBI Director Christopher Wray to publicly designate the incident an act of domestic terrorism and reject its “suicide by cop” classification. Ohio Republican Representative Brad Wenstrup raised the issue during a House Intelligence Committee hearing, telling Wray that the “suicide by cop” characterization of the attack did not accurately describe the event, during which brave first responders ended the active shooter threat and saved the other innocent lives. Republican survivors have said that the current classification undermines the heroism of the people on the field that day. Matt Mika, who coached the Republican team and suffered gun shot wounds in the chest and arm commented on the designation, “We all said that’s not accurate.” Mika said that suicide by cop means the police are provoked to engage. He said that a suicide by cop situation occurred at the Capitol last month when Noah Green, an extremist support of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, plowed into a police barricade with his vehicle and attempted to stab officers with a knife. The police presence at the congressional baseball practice was minimal, however. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise who was hospitalized due to gunshot injuries from the shooting called the FBI’s suicide by cop designation “disturbing.” “He went there to kill Republicans, and he had a list of Republicans in his pocket,” Scalise said. “He specifically asked if that was the Republican practice before he went back and got his guns and came out. He didn’t know the security detail with me were cops, because they were plainclothes officers,” he added. “And it’s not fair to the police officers who were involved that day, both Capitol Police, as well as the Virginia police, who acted bravely and heroically doing their jobs,” Scalise continued. On June 14, 2017, a gunman fired his weapon and sprayed bullets at a baseball practice with 24 Republican members of Congress and over a half-dozen other people present. The group was meeting ahead of their annual fundraising baseball game against the Democratic team. The perpetrator was later identified by investigators as a Bernie Sanders supporter with a history of anti-GOP political activity including bashing Republicans on social media platforms and penning letters verbally attacking conservatives in his local newspaper. Multiple survivors told Fox News that they felt the suicide by cop classification downplayed the politically-motivated nature of the shooting. Many of them opposed the decision during the 2017 briefing and felt it was inaccurate and insulting. Ryan Thompson, a former Marine and chief of staff to former Representative Joe Barton said, “The truth is this guy had a list in his pocket with Republican members of Congress listed on it and basically had people to kill list.” “That’s not suicide by cop. That’s an attempted assassination.” Thompson witnessed the gun shots strike down Mika, Capitol Police Special Agent Crystal Griner, Scalise, and aide to Texas Representative Roger Williams Zach Barth. “This guy seemed to have unlimited ammunition,” Thompson continued. “He was doing magazine changes… another example of how this wasn’t a suicide by cop. He was there to inflict a maximum amount of pain and death.” The FBI received Wenstrup’s request to assign a new designation to the attack but declined to comment on its status.

  • Democrats move 2 bills showing strength and limits of power

    The House voted along party lines to make the nation’s capital the 51st state and two hours later, the Senate overwhelmingly approved bipartisan legislation to address violence against Asian Americans. Thursday’s twin victories let Democrats display momentum just six days before President Joe Biden's maiden speech to Congress. Despite a minuscule majority, House Democrats have overcome Republican opposition and passed legislation this year reworking voting laws, toughening gun background checks and fulfilling other party goals.

  • Fact check: No evidence to back claim that man convicted for Floyd's murder was not Derek Chauvin

    Conspiracy theorists are promoting the claim that the man convicted of George Floyd's murder was a Dereck Chauvin impersonator. This is false.

  • Stacey Abrams was challenged to say what is wrong with Georgia's new voting law, and her response went viral

    Abrams provided a long list of her objections to the Georgia voting law that eventually resulted in Sen. John Kennedy interrupting to stop her.

  • Trump antics frustrate party leaders, dilute GOP message ahead of midterms

    It’s forcing congressional leadership to tread lightly and avoid setting off an explosion that does real damage to the party.