EXPLAINER: Chauvin's lawyer asks to probe alleged jury bias

  • FILE - In this April 15, 2021, file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, address Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Nelson is asking that the judge sentence Chauvin, convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, to probation and time already served, probationary sentence, limiting his incarceration to time served, or in the alternative, a downward durational departure in crafting its sentence for Mr. Chauvin. (Court TV via AP, Pool File)
  • FILE - In this April 13, 2021 file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson speaks in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Nelson is asking that the judge sentence his client to probation and time already served, probationary sentence, limiting his incarceration to time served, or in the alternative, a downward durational departure in crafting its sentence for Mr. Chauvin. (Court TV via AP, Pool File)
  • FILE - In this April 15, 2021 file image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, speaks during the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Cahill, has ruled that there were aggravating factors in the death of George Floyd, paving the way for the possibility of a longer sentence for Derek Chauvin, according to an order made public Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Court TV via AP, Pool File)
1 / 3

George Floyd Officer Trial

FILE - In this April 15, 2021, file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, address Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Nelson is asking that the judge sentence Chauvin, convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, to probation and time already served, probationary sentence, limiting his incarceration to time served, or in the alternative, a downward durational departure in crafting its sentence for Mr. Chauvin. (Court TV via AP, Pool File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AMY FORLITI
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defense attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd is seeking not only a new trial but also a hearing to “impeach the verdict" by investigating potential juror misconduct.

Eric Nelson's request for a new trial for Derek Chauvin is fairly routine, but the request to investigate the jury is not. Prosecutors have until Wednesday to submit written arguments in response to Nelson’s requests. It's not clear when the judge will rule.

Here’s a look at some of the issues Nelson raised.

NEW TRIAL REQUEST

Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, death of Floyd, a Black man who was pinned to the ground for about 9 ½ minutes as he said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin will be sentenced June 25.

Nelson’s request for a new trial covers everything from the extensive publicity of the case to allegations of prosecutorial misconduct, arguing the state “belittled” Nelson's defense by calling his arguments “stories.”

He takes issue with the fact that records weren't made of sidebar discussions between attorneys and the judge, and he says the court abused its discretion by not allowing a man who was with Floyd on the day he died to testify. He also takes issue with the addition of a third-degree murder charge and with the state's cumulative evidence about the use of force.

Nelson alleges all of these factors deprived Chauvin of his right to a fair trial.

“It’s almost as if Eric is sort of repackaging all of the major objections he made throughout the trial into one brief and putting them back in front of (Judge Peter) Cahill one more time and asking him to reconsider,” said Brock Hunter, a Minneapolis defense attorney who has followed the case.

It's unlikely a new trial will be granted. Since Cahill already ruled on most of these issues, Hunter and other experts said he probably won't overturn himself. Still, experts say, Nelson has to try. He also has to present these issues in the trial court, if he wants to raise them on appeal.

“He’s zealously representing his client, as we are ethically bound to do,” Hunter said.

PRETRIAL PUBLICITY

Nelson said intense publicity — both before the trial and due to events during it — tainted the jury pool and prejudiced the jury against his client.

There were reports in February that Chauvin had been prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder, an announcement during jury selection that Minneapolis reached a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family, and the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer in nearby Brooklyn Center, which happened during Chauvin’s trial and sparked days of protests.

Nelson said Cahill abused his discretion when he denied earlier requests to move the trial out of Hennepin County, postpone the trial and sequester the jury.

Ryan Pacyga, another Minneapolis defense attorney following the case, called the developments that came up during Chauvin’s trial a “perfect storm” and said the cumulative impact is worth noting. He said Nelson’s strongest argument may be that the case should have been delayed.

“If I were to think about any of those things happening in a case where I was defending somebody, I would be going crazy and have serious concerns about the impact -- either perceived or real -- on a fair trial,” Pacyga said.

REQUEST TO IMPEACH THE VERDICT

The term “impeach” in this context means to call into question the integrity or validity of a jury’s verdict.

Under Minnesota’s Rules of Criminal Procedure, a defendant can ask the court for a hearing to investigate possible juror misconduct. The hearing, known as a Schwartz hearing, gets its name from a 1960 Minnesota Supreme Court case that set up a procedure for examining jurors when their impartiality is questioned.

The case, Schwartz v. Minneapolis Suburban Bus Co., stemmed from an automobile accident. One of the jurors said during jury questioning that he could be fair and impartial, without disclosing that his daughter had been in an accident. According to text of the ruling published on casetext.com, there was dispute about whether he was asked a question about that during jury selection.

After the trial, an investigator for the defendant bus company interviewed the juror and learned about the accident; the juror told the investigator it influenced him to somewhat favor the plaintiffs.

To avoid having attorneys or investigators “harass” jurors by interrogating them, the Minnesota Supreme Court said if a juror’s untruthful answers to questions could prevent someone from getting a fair trial, it’s best to bring the matter before the trial judge. The juror may be summoned to court to answer questions.

ARE SCHWARTZ HEARINGS COMMON?

No. Pacyga said that's mainly because the judge and attorneys don’t usually know about issues like this unless they're disclosed somehow. He said the defense has a high bar to overcome to get a Schwartz hearing, and prevailing in one is even tougher.

In Chauvin's case, Nelson alleges an alternate juror, who did not deliberate, made public comments after the trial indicating she felt pressured to render a guilty verdict.

He also alleged that a juror who did deliberate, Brandon Mitchell, didn't follow jury instructions and was not candid during jury selection because he didn't mention his participation in an Aug. 28 march in Washington, D.C., to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Nelson also alleged Mitchell made comments indicating he based his verdict on outside influence.

Hunter said he expects the state will say Mitchell wasn't untruthful and that the march wasn't specifically about police brutality. Hunter noted Mitchell said during jury selection that he supported the Black Lives Matter concept.

“He wasn’t really trying to be evasive or hide the ball about where his viewpoints were during jury selection,” Hunter said.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Recommended Stories

  • He 'won the lottery' of Israeli politics. But Naftali Bennett remains an enigma

    Naftali Bennett, a right-wing Israeli politician, now stands somewhat surprisingly on the cusp of supplanting Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister.

  • Teen charged with capital murder in death of child found in middle of Texas street

    Police said the suspect was familiar with the people in the home where 4-year-old Cash Gernon was taken.

  • Solar eclipse visible in US for 1st time since 2017

    A "ring of fire" solar eclipse was visible Thursday in the U.S. for the first time since 2017. NASA started livestreaming the spectacle on its website in the early morning. LIVE NOW - Watch the annular solar eclipse.

  • Robert Saleh takeaways from OTAs, including Jets still learning about QB Zach Wilson

    Here's what Jets head coach Robert Saleh touched on during OTAs on Thursday...

  • Pacers coaching mishap is possible cautionary tale for Wizards

    Indiana made a change with its head coach that backfired spectacularly. Can the Wizards avoid the same mistake?

  • Shiva Baby, review: a farcical Jewish blend of sugar-daddies and cream-cheese

    Dir: Emma Seligman. Starring: Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon, Polly Draper, Fred Melamed, Danny Deferrari, Dianna Agron. 15 cert, 78 mins Could Rachel Sennott be to the bagel what Lauren Bacall was to the cigarette? I could be wrong, but I can’t recall having ever seen anyone load so much subtext into the consumption of smoked salmon and cream cheese. The 25-year-old American actress and comedian is the star of Emma Seligman’s uproariously uneasy farce, which unfolds in something close to real tim

  • 3 quick takeaways from Tom Izzo’s radio appearance Wednesday

    Three quick takeaways from Tom Izzo's radio appearance on Wednesday morning, outlining how his team has developed this summer.

  • March trial schedule set for 3 ex-officers in Floyd's death

    A more detailed trial schedule for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd has been set for next March, according to an order made public Wednesday. Last month, a judge pushed the trial of Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao out to next March, in part because he wanted publicity from the trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin to cool down, and partly to allow a federal case against the officers to go forward first. Jury selection in the case will begin March 8.

  • China says US revoking of China apps ban a 'positive step'

    China’s Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that a U.S. move to revoke the Trump administration’s executive orders intended to ban apps like TikTok and WeChat was a “positive step,” amid strained relations between the two countries. “We hope that the US will treat Chinese companies fairly and avoid politicizing economic and trade issues,” ministry spokesperson Gao Feng said at a regular news briefing Thursday. Gao said the U.S. move to revoke previous government actions against apps such as TikTok and WeChat was a “positive step in the right direction.”

  • China arrests over 1,100 suspects in crackdown on crypto-related money laundering

    Police in China arrested over 1,100 people suspected of using cryptocurrencies to launder illegal proceeds from telephone and Internet scams in a recent crackdown, the Ministry of Public Security said. The arrests came as authorities in China step up their crackdown on cryptocurrency trading. Last month, three industry bodies banned crypto-related financial and payment services, and the State Council, China's cabinet, vowed to clamp down on bitcoin mining and trading.

  • Man who assaulted police officer 'did not like' his face

    A secret society member who brutally assaulted a police officer and caused him to suffer a traumatic brain injury with help from his twin brother was jailed for two years, nine months and four weeks on Friday (11 June).

  • EU Commission says Poland cannot question primacy of EU law

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission has asked Poland not to question the primacy of European Union law over national legislation, as this is the fundamental principle of the 27-nation bloc, a Commission spokesman said on Thursday. The Commission, which is the guardian of EU treaties, wrote to the Polish government on Wednesday asking Warsaw to withdraw a motion the Polish prime minister filed with Poland's constitutional court seeking a ruling on whether the country's constitution or EU treaties are more important.

  • China's children may be next in line for COVID-19 vaccines

    If China is to meet its tentative goal of vaccinating 80% of its population against the coronavirus by the end of the year, tens of millions of children may have to start rolling up their sleeves. Regulators took the first step last week by approving the use of the country's Sinovac vaccine for children aged 3 to 17, though no announcement has been made about when the shots will start. Children have been largely spared the worst of the pandemic, becoming infected less easily than adults and generally showing less severe symptoms when they do catch the virus.

  • U.S. drops sanctions on former Iranian officials, step called routine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States said on Thursday it had removed sanctions on three former Iranian officials and two companies that previously traded Iranian petrochemicals, a step one U.S. official called routine but that could show U.S. readiness to ease sanctions when justified. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the U.S. official said that the moves by the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) were unrelated to efforts to revive Iranian and U.S. compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

  • Val Demings, who rose to national prominence as a Trump impeachment manager, will challenge Marco Rubio in the 2022 Florida Senate race

    As a former Orlando police chief, Demings, a three-term Democratic congresswoman, could offer a compelling perspective on issues of policing reform.

  • 2 police officers protecting Pakistan polio team shot dead

    Gunmen on a motorcycle Wednesday shot and killed two police officers assigned to protect polio vaccination workers in northwest Pakistan before fleeing, police said. The attack happened in the district of Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as the officers returned to a police station after providing security for the polio team, said Adnan Azam, a senior police officer. No one claimed responsibility for the attack, which came two days after Pakistan launched a nationwide drive to eradicate the crippling disease by the end of the year.

  • White rhino Emma travels to Japan to find love and a mate

    The white rhino is endangered, with an estimated 19,000 left in the wild across southern Africa.

  • Report: Retired QB Alex Smith considering broadcasting career, has 4 networks interested

    Smith is done playing, but he may not be done with football just yet.

  • U.S. image among European, Asian partners improves under Biden

    The United States' image abroad has improved dramatically since Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump as president, according to a Pew Research Center survey of 12 nations, mainly in Europe and Asia, that was released on Thursday. The 2021 survey conducted by the nonpartisan research group found a median of 75% of people had confidence in Biden "to do the right thing regarding world affairs," versus 17% who felt that way about Trump in 2020. A median of 62% had a favorable view of the United States in 2021, up from 34% last year.

  • Trump admin pressed CNN for six months to secure reporter's phone and email records and asked for 'extraordinary order of secrecy'

    After a federal judge unsealed some documents on Wednesday, CNN's general counsel was allowed to share some details about the legal battle.