EXPLAINER: Will Chauvin's prison experience remain unusual?

  • This undated photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows a cell in the Administrative Control Unit at the Oak Park Heights, Minn., facility. This cell is similar to the cell that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been in since he was found guilty in April 2021, for the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. Chauvin will be sentenced Friday, June 25. (Minnesota Department of Corrections via AP)
  • In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • In this screen grab from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is seen during victim impact statements as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021 in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison in the death of George Floyd.(Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • This undated photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows a cell in the Administrative Control Unit at the Oak Park Heights, Minn., facility. This cell is similar to the cell that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been in since he was found guilty in April 2021, for the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. Chauvin will be sentenced Friday, June 25. (Minnesota Department of Corrections via AP)
  • This undated photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows a cell in the Administrative Control Unit at the Oak Park Heights, Minn., facility. This cell is similar to the cell that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been in since he was found guilty in April 2021, for the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. Chauvin will be sentenced Friday, June 25. (Minnesota Department of Corrections via AP)
1 / 5

George Floyd Officer Trial Explainer Sentencing

This undated photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows a cell in the Administrative Control Unit at the Oak Park Heights, Minn., facility. This cell is similar to the cell that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been in since he was found guilty in April 2021, for the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. Chauvin will be sentenced Friday, June 25. (Minnesota Department of Corrections via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KATHLEEN FOODY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. But it's not clear yet what Chauvin's experience will look like.

AN UNUSUAL START

Since his April conviction, Chauvin has been held at the state’s only maximum security prison, in Oak Park Heights.

That’s unusual — people don’t typically go to a prison while waiting for sentencing. Chauvin is there for security reasons.

Most state prisons have a unit to separate inmates from the general population for safety or security.

But Oak Park Heights has what the Department of Corrections calls Minnesota's “most secure” unit to separate individuals from others in the prison for disciplinary or security reasons.

HOW DOES THAT UNIT OPERATE?

Photos provided by the state show an empty cell in that unit has white cinderblock walls, slim rectangular windows, a metal toilet and sink and a thin mattress on a fixed bedframe.

Chauvin has been kept there for security since his conviction, alone in a 10 foot-by-10 foot cell that is monitored by corrections staff via camera and in-person checks. He has meals brought to his room and is allowed out for solitary exercise for an average of one hour a day.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald said Chauvin is allowed a maximum of 10 photos, a radio and canteen food. He also can subscribe to periodicals and have three or fewer non-contact visits each week.

She said prison also uses a paid system that allows people to receive emails, which are printed out and provided to the recipient.

WHAT NEXT?

Fitzgerald said Chauvin returned to the unit at the maximum security prison following his sentencing on Friday.

She said his ultimate placement hasn't been determined, “but his safety will be our predominate concern when determining final placement.”

With good behavior, Chauvin could get out on parole after serving two-thirds of his sentence, or about 15 years.

__

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22 and a Half Years in Prison for George Floyd’s Murder

    “My family and I have been given a life sentence. We will never be able to get George back.”

  • Merchant ship crews still stuck at sea amid pandemic

    More than 15 months into the coronavirus pandemic, tens of thousands of seafarers vital to the global shipping industry remain stranded at sea or in ports, unable to leave their ships or get to new assignments due to global travel restrictions. Friday is International Seafarers Day, and ships around the world, from Los Angeles to Singapore to Antwerp, Belgium, planned to blare their horns in solidarity. “They’ve been the forgotten heroes of this pandemic and they’ve really been collateral damage, because it was so easy for countries to say we’ll take nobody into our country, except, of course, they wanted the ships to come in and just discharge their cargo," said Guy Platten, head of the International Chamber of Shipping.

  • Derek Chauvin sentencing: Key moments from trial after former officer jailed for 22.5 years

    Watch the key moments in the historic case

  • UN envoy calls for new international talks on Syrian war

    With no progress toward ending the 10-year Syrian conflict, the U.N. special envoy for Syria called Friday for new international talks on concrete steps like exchanging prisoners and a nationwide cease-fire that the government and opposition could agree on as initial steps to give impetus to a political solution. Geir Pedersen told the U.N. Security Council he believes these and other areas “of vital concern for average Syrians” have the potential to achieve common ground among Syria’s warring parties. Progress would also “promote internal and regional stability and build trust and confidence,” he said.

  • Judge acknowledges Floyd family pain, sentences Chauvin

    Judge Peter Cahill told George Floyd's family members that “I acknowledge and hear the pain that you’re feeling,” before sentencing a former Minneapolis police officer to 22 1/2 years in prison for murder. Cahill didn’t speak at length during Derek Chauvin’s sentencing hearing Friday, but instead issued a 22-page memorandum explaining his rationale for the sentence. Cahill told Chauvin that his penalty was “based on your abuse of a position of trust and authority and also the particular cruelty shown to George Floyd.”

  • Fresno Co. seeks long-term homelessness solutions

    Fresno County is winding down its emergency housing contracts to help people experiencing homelessness.

  • Exclusive: Monday to Friday office culture won’t come back after Covid, says adviser

    Britain will not see the culture of working from the office from Monday to Friday return after the Covid pandemic, the head of Boris Johnson's flexible working task force has told The Telegraph. Peter Cheese, the co-chairman of the task force, threw his support behind giving everyone the right to request working from home when they start new jobs. In an interview with The Telegraph, Mr Cheese called for more job advertisements to specifically cite the possibility of flexible working so people wi

  • ‘I have begged for justice’: key moments from the Derek Chauvin sentencing

    George Floyd’s brothers and daughter describe the pain of loss and former officer’s mother defends him People react to the sentencing of Derek Chauvin outside the Hennepin county government center. Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images On Friday afternoon, the world watched as Judge Peter Cahill issued his sentence in the case of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd in May last year. The hearing included poignant moments. Four of Floyd’s fam

  • Reaction pours in after Chauvin’s mom gives emotional speech — without mention of Floyd

    Chauvin was sentenced Friday after being convicted of killing George Floyd.

  • Lord Ashcroft’s Daughter-in-Law Breaks Silence on Shooting of Belize Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Linkedin/FacebookThe British billionaire’s daughter-in-law who killed a top police officer in Belize is breaking her silence to tell the story of how she accidentally shot him—and how she is now locked in a battle to see her own children.“I feel like I’m living in a movie and I don’t know what the endgame is,” Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Lord Michael Ashcroft, told the Daily Mail in her first interview since her arrest.Hartin is charged with mans

  • Mom of biracial teen seen on video being shocked with Taser by state trooper plans to sue

    The mother of a biracial teen seen on video being shocked with a Taser by Florida trooper in his girlfriend's backyard plans to sue.

  • Video captures the moment a high-rise condo building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida

    Footage shared on Twitter by Andy Slater, a Fox Sports 640 radio host, shows a section of the building crumbling amid a plume of ash and debris.

  • CNN's Van Jones disappointed by Chauvin's sentence: 'A punch in the gut'

    CNN's Van Jones disappointed by Chauvin's sentence: 'A punch in the gut'

  • Videos show tragic aftermath of condo collapse near Miami. ‘Like a bomb went off’

    Here are some of the harrowing images following the collapse.

  • Missing Woman Made Ominous Phone Call Before Miami Collapse

    "In hindsight, you always wonder," her son said after the Surfside condo building caved in.

  • Bystander Stops Man Who Allegedly Pulled Out Knife, Yelled Anti-Asian Slurs at Woman in NYC

    The NYPD released photos of a man who allegedly kicked, spewed anti-Asian remarks and pulled a knife on a woman in Manhattan on Monday. What happened: The 23-year-old victim was walking on West 26th Street Sixth and Seventh Avenue when the alleged suspect kicked her behind her leg and yelled anti-Asian slurs just before midnight, according to PIX11.

  • Arrests made in Juneteenth Day shooting of Wake EMS worker in Raleigh

    Raleigh police are still investigating the incident.

  • Gunman in custody after 2 kids caught in middle of NYC shooting

    Michael Lopez, 27, faces several charges, including attempted murder and reckless endangerment, officials said.

  • Woman Caught on Camera Spewing Racist Insults at Asian Uber Driver in North Carolina

    Rude passengers: Outhay Chokbengboun, a 46-year-old Laotian American, said he picked up a small group of passengers who argued with him as he was driving, WSOC reported. An argument ensued and escalated into one of the passengers offering to bribe him, and another insulting him. Chokbengboun then decided to pull into a gas station at East Woodlawn and Park roads to let the passengers out.

  • Germany knife attack: Three killed and several others injured in Wurzburg

    Three people were killed and others injured on Friday in a knife attack in the southern German city of Wuerzburg. Police arrested the man, identified as a 24-year-old Somali resident of the city, after shooting him in the leg. German news outlets reported that the suspect had attacked people in the city centre with a knife at around 5pm. Video footage circulating online showed passersby trying to stop the suspect using folded chairs. A crowd of people gave chase, before a police car arrived on t