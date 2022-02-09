EXPLAINER: How to claim child tax credit $ on your taxes

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen encourages Americans to take advantage of tax credits, including the expanded Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
FATIMA HUSSEIN
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans who have never filed a tax return will need to do so this year in order to claim what's coming to them under the enhanced child tax credit.

Previously, only people who earned enough money to owe income taxes could qualify for the full credit.

But as part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, President Joe Biden expanded the program, increasing the payments to up to $3,600 annually for each child aged 5 or under and $3,000 for those who are ages 6 to 17.

The monthly payments have amounted to $300 for each child 5 and younger and $250 for those between 5 and 17.

The government began to send the payments out — an overall $93 billion — on a monthly basis starting last July. Now, there are an additional six months' worth of payments waiting to be claimed. And some families haven't collected any of the benefits they're due yet. In all, an estimated $193 billion is yet to be claimed.

The only way to receive that money is to file a tax return.

Some questions and answers about who's eligible for the credit and how to get it:

WHO GETS THE CHILD TAX CREDIT?

More than 36 million families received the advanced payments in December alone, which marked the last month that advanced monthly payments were sent to households. Families qualify for the full credit if their 2021 adjusted gross income was at or below $150,000 for married couples filing a joint return, or $75,000 for single-filer parents.

HOW DO I KNOW IF I QUALIFY AND WHAT IF I DON'T OWE TAXES?

Whether or not a family owes tax money or has filed taxes before, they will need to file a return to get all or the rest of their money.

Eligible families who didn’t receive any advance child tax credit payments during 2021 can still claim the full amount of the child tax credit on their federal tax return. Those families who are unsure of whether they've received payments, or potentially received paper checks that went uncashed, can visit the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, to see how much of the credit they should have received.

Additionally, families who received payments should have received a "Letter 6419, 2021 advance CTC" notice, which includes information on the amount of advance payments families have received and tax information for filing purposes.

However, the IRS has said that some people may have received incorrect information on their forms. The portal can help people who want to confirm the correct amount they should have received. Despite any inconsistencies in documentation, the IRS advises that taxpayers should keep the letter, and any other IRS communications about advance payments, with their tax records.

WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO FILE?

The IRS urges individuals to file their taxes electronically to process forms quicker, and provides links on the agency website to free filing sites like GetYourRefund.org, which helps families earning less than about $66,000 a year file their taxes for free. The organization partners with IRS-certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, and provides free help in English and Spanish. Another option is MyFreeTaxes.com, which provides virtual assistance to people who make $58,000 or less to file their federal and state taxes for free. That service is offered through the United Way.

The IRS also has a tool to help individuals identify other free file sites that offer tax filing help.

WHAT IF I LIVE OUTSIDE THE 50 STATES?

While the coronavirus relief package included child tax credit benefits for residents of Puerto Rico, they were not eligible to receive the advance monthly payments. Instead, Puerto Rican residents can receive the full amount of child tax credit that they are eligible for by filing a federal income tax return this year. Additionally, residents of American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam or the U.S. Virgin Islands may be eligible for the full child tax credit payments, but they will need to contact their local U.S. territory tax agency.

WHO CAN HELP ME SORT THIS OUT?

The IRS has launched a website, called ChildTaxCredit.gov, which lists criteria that filers must meet in order to receive the full credit. Additionally, the federal agency will begin offering walk-in assistance with IRS volunteers in limited locations for individuals who need help filing their taxes, beginning Feb. 12.

Thirty-five tax assistance centers around the country will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of the next four months.

The tax filing deadline is April 18.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pandemic sets sales of microwavable popcorn a-pinging

    While the closure of cinemas during the pandemic has eaten into popcorn sales, demand for the microwavable form of the popular snack has reached new records, according to Europe's biggest producer.

  • Exclusive-EU wants pandemic treaty to ban wildlife markets, reward virus detection

    The European Union is pushing for a global deal aimed at preventing new pandemics that could include a ban on wildlife markets and incentives for countries to report new viruses or variants, an EU official told Reuters. The aim is to reach a preliminary agreement by August. However, Brussels has so far struggled to get full backing for a new treaty from the United States and other major countries, some of which want any agreement to be non-binding.

  • Electric vehicle charging company to build Tennessee factory

    An Australian electric vehicle charging company will establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Tennessee, an announcement that President Joe Biden on Tuesday hailed as being a result of the federal government's effort to build a national network of electric vehicle chargers. Tritium is expected to produce up to 30,000 charging stations a year and create 500 new jobs over the next five years at the new facility based in Lebanon, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Nashville. Biden praised the Tritium announcement in remarks at the White House, saying the Tennessee-produced charging stations will be a reflection of the bipartisan infrastructure deal, which provides $7.5 billion in federal grants to build a network of charging stations.

  • 2nd guilty plea expected in alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer

    A man charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected Wednesday to be the second person to admit guilt in the scheme, according to court documents. Kaleb Franks said he would join Ty Garbin as the second person to admit guilt in a plot to abduct the Democratic governor before FBI agents arrested them in October 2020. The plea would give federal prosecutors another insider who would be a key witness against four other men scheduled to face trial in March.

  • Biden: US, Germany working in 'lockstep' to counter Russian aggression

    President Biden met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House on Monday afternoon and declared that the U.S. and Germany are working in "lockstep" to counter Russian aggression toward Ukraine."Germany is one of America's closest allies," Biden said in remarks at the beginning of the meeting with Scholz. "We're working in lockstep to further deter Russian aggression in Europe and to address the challenges posed by China and to promote...

  • FDA's agenda in limbo as Biden's nominee stalls in Senate

    President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration has stalled in the narrowly divided Senate, an unexpected setback that could delay decisions on electronic cigarettes and a raft of other high-profile health issues pending at the agency. Biden nominated Dr. Robert Califf for the job in November after a 10-month search that critics complained left a leadership vacuum at the powerful regulatory agency, which has played a central role in the COVID-19 response effort. Califf, a cardiologist who was an FDA commissioner under President Barack Obama, was viewed as a safe choice who could easily clear the Senate, given his 2016 confirmation by an overwhelming vote, 89-4.

  • Tesla Finally Gets a Mention as Biden Talks Up Electric Vehicles

    The president doesn't seem to have mentioned the company before, even as he has discussed EVS, so it is a small bit of good news for Tesla.

  • RNC chair defends censure of Cheney and Kinzinger after GOP backlash

    Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel defended the RNC's decision to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) in an op-ed in Townhall Tuesday and called media coverage of the action "patently false."Why it matters: The censure of Cheney and Kinzinger earlier this week over their participation in the Jan. 6 select committee, which the RNC said amounted to "persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse," has been met with backlash from

  • Luxurious ways to show your love for your long-time Valentine

    You and your other half have been dating for a while, and you're looking to splurge just that little more on Valentine's Day this year. Here's a couple of ideas.

  • 'Stand up and tell them to pound sand': Ron DeSantis backs Joe Rogan, telling him not 'kow to the mob'

    Echoing former President Donald Trump. DeSantis said Rogan "shouldn't have apologized" for uttering the N-word on his show.

  • Africa's 'most reliable partner' is Europe, says EU chief

    As China and Russia court impoverished and fragile African states with offers of security or loans, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen says Europe offers the continent the "most reliable" partnership.

  • U.S. Agricultural Exports Topple Record on China, Mexico Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Soaring demand from China and Mexico lifted U.S. farm exports 18% last year to a record-breaking $177 billion.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’DOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosU.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack lauded the expor

  • Zhu Yi: US-born Chinese Olympic figure skater slated in China after falls

    Zhu Yi fell during her team event sparking backlash from some social media users in China.

  • U.S., Japan reach deal to cut tariffs on Japanese steel, fight excess output

    The United States and Japan on Monday announced a deal to remove Trump-era tariffs from about 1.25 million metric tons of Japanese steel imports annually after Washington granted similar access for European Union steelmakers last year. The new deal, which excludes aluminum, will take effect on April 1 and requires Japan to take "concrete steps" to fight global excess steel manufacturing capacity, largely centered in China, U.S. officials said. A joint U.S.-Japan statement said Japan would start to implement within six months "appropriate domestic measures, such as antidumping, countervailing duty, and safeguard measures or other measures of at least equivalent effect," to establish more market-oriented conditions for steel.

  • U.S. and Japan reach deal essentially lifting Trump-era steel tariffs

    The deal with Japan would exclude the first 1.25 million metric tons of imported steel from the tax. That amount of steel is equal to the average that Americans imported from Japan in 2018 and 2019, effectively nullifying the tariffs while also allowing for taxes to be charged on any imports in excess of that sum.

  • U.S. to lift Trump-era tariff on Japanese steel

    In 2018, the Trump administration imposed a 25% tariff on steel imports and a 10% tariff on aluminum imports from dozens of countries.

  • Tax The Rich: Dropping the Taxable Earnings Base Just Might Save Social Security

    There is a limit on how much of your wages can be taxed for Social Security, and how much you can take home as a result -- but a recent report by the Congressional Research Service is fighting to...

  • The 'but Hillary’s emails' crowd goes silent about Trump’s document destruction

    You would think Republicans would be chanting 'Lock Him Up' and calling for hearings with anyone who was part of the Trump White House. But nothing.

  • Nikki Haley's Clueless New Trump Defense Trashed On Twitter

    The former U.N. ambassador under Trump seems to have forgotten all about one of the ex-president's best-known tendencies.

  • California Ready to Extend SALT-Cap Workaround, Corporate Breaks

    (Bloomberg Law) -- California is poised to restore corporate tax breaks and extend the state’s workaround for the federal cap on deductions for state and local taxes.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesLawmakers fini