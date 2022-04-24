EXPLAINER: Concern mounts as Melissa Lucio's execution nears

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JUAN A. LOZANO
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Melissa Lucio

HOUSTON (AP) — Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to die for the 2007 death of one of her 14 children have called for her upcoming execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial.

Melissa Lucio, 52, is set to be executed Wednesday for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah in Harlingen, a city of about 75,000 in Texas' southern tip.

Her lawyers say new evidence shows that Mariah’s injuries, including a blow to the head, were caused by a fall down a steep staircase, and many lawmakers and celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, an advocate for criminal justice reform, and Amanda Knox — an American who was convicted of murdering a British student in Italy and whose conviction was overturned — have rallied to Lucio's cause. Prosecutors, though, maintain that the girl was the victim of child abuse.

Lucio’s lawyers have filed various legal appeals seeking to stop her execution. She also has a clemency application before the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, which is set to consider her case on Monday. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott could also play a role in deciding Lucio’s fate. If put to death, Lucio would be the first Latina ever executed by Texas and the first woman the state has put to death since 2014.

Here’s what to know as Lucio’s execution approaches:

WHAT ISSUES ARE BEING DEBATED IN THE CASE?

Lucio’s attorneys say her capital murder conviction was based on an unreliable and coerced confession that was the result of relentless questioning and her long history of sexual, physical and emotional abuse. They say Lucio wasn’t allowed to present evidence questioning the validity of her confession.

Her lawyers also contend that unscientific and false evidence misled jurors into believing Mariah’s injuries only could have been caused by physical abuse and not by medical complications from a severe fall.

“I knew that what I was accused of doing was not true. My children have always been my world and although my choices in life were not good I would have never hurt any of my children in such a way,” Lucio wrote in a letter to Texas lawmakers.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz, whose office prosecuted the case, has said he disagrees with Lucio's lawyers' claims that new evidence would exonerate her. Prosecutors say Lucio had a history of drug abuse and at times had lost custody of some of her 14 children.

During a sometimes contentious Texas House committee hearing on Lucio’s case this month, Saenz initially pushed back on requests to use his power to stop the execution, before later saying he would intervene if the courts didn’t act.

“I don’t disagree with all the scrutiny this case is getting. I welcome that,” Saenz said.

Armando Villalobos was the county's district attorney when Lucio was convicted in 2008, and Lucio’s lawyers allege that he pushed for a conviction to help his reelection bid. In 2014, Villalobos was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for a bribery scheme related to offering favorable prosecutorial decisions.

WHO IS CALLING FOR LUCIO’S EXECUTION TO BE STOPPED?

More than half the members of the Texas House and Senate have asked that her execution be halted. A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers traveled this month to Gatesville, where the state houses female death row inmates, and prayed with Lucio.

Five of the 12 jurors who sentenced Lucio and one alternate juror have questioned their decision and asked she get a new trial. And Lucio's cause also has the backing of faith leaders and was featured on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

Lucio’s family and supporters have been traveling throughout Texas and holding rallies and screenings of a 2020 documentary about her case, “The State of Texas vs. Melissa.”

WHERE DO EFFORTS TO HALT HER EXECUTION STAND?

Appeals seeking to stop Lucio’s execution are pending in state and federal courts.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is considering a request to either commute her death sentence to life imprisonment or grant her a 120-day execution reprieve.

Any decision by the parole board to commute her sentence or grant the reprieve would need Abbott's approval. The governor, who has granted clemency to only one death row inmate since taking office in 2015, could also unilaterally issue a 30-day execution stay. Abbott commuted a death sentence to life without parole for Thomas “Bart” Whitaker, who was convicted of fatally shooting his mother and brother. Whitaker's father was also shot but survived and led the effort to spare his son's life.

HOW FREQUENTLY ARE WOMEN EXECUTED?

It's rare in the U.S. for a woman to be executed, according to the Washington-based Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit that opposes capital punishment. Women have accounted for only 3.6% of the more than 16,000 confirmed executions in the U.S. dating back to the colonial period in the 1600s, according to the group's data.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, there have been 17 women executed throughout the nation, according to the data. Texas has put more women to death — six — than any other state. Oklahoma is next, with three, and Florida has executed two.

The federal government has executed one woman since 1976. Lisa Montgomery, of Kansas, received a lethal injection in January 2021 after the Trump administration resumed executions in the federal system following a 17-year hiatus. The Just Department has halted executions again under the Biden administration.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Korean American female pastors push back against patriarchy

    When the Rev. Kyunglim Shin Lee was ordained in 1988, it angered her in-laws for contravening long-held Korean cultural values subordinating women’s roles in society. Today she is vice president for international relations at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C.; has traveled to 60 countries as the seminary's ambassador; and once served as interim lead pastor at a Korean American church for 11 months. Lee’s success story is rare in the realm of Korean American churches, where women are seldom seen in the pulpits.

  • Live updates | Candidates vote in French presidential runoff

    The two candidates for France’s presidential runoff have cast their ballots — and basked in adoring crowds outside their polling stations. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen went first, cheerily greeting election workers in the northern town of Henin-Beaumont, in France’s struggling former industrial heartland. Then came incumbent Emmanuel Macron, who shook dozens of hands — and was handed a small child to hold up — on his journey from his family home in the resort town of Le Touquet on the English Channel to his voting station.

  • Feral cats a problem at Clovis Community Medical Center, but offer to help turned down

    Commentary by Fresno woman who leads effort to help feral animals.

  • Court rules Catholic school wrongfully fired gay substitute

    A gay substitute teacher was wrongfully fired by a Roman Catholic school in North Carolina after he announced in 2014 on social media that he was going to marry his longtime partner, a federal judge has ruled.

  • Bomb-Sniffing Jack Russell Terrier Named Patron Hailed as a Hero for Saving Lives in Ukraine

    Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine started in late February, Patron has helped neutralize 90 explosive devices

  • COVID shots still work but researchers hunt new improvements

    COVID-19 vaccinations are at a critical juncture as companies test whether new approaches like combination shots or nasal drops can keep up with a mutating coronavirus — even though it’s not clear if changes are needed. “I’m very concerned about booster fatigue” causing a loss of confidence in vaccines that still offer very strong protection against COVID-19’s worst outcomes, said Dr. Beth Bell of the University of Washington, an adviser to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Despite success in preventing serious illness and death, there's growing pressure to develop vaccines better at fending off milder infections, too — as well as options to counter scary variants.

  • Ben Simmons would become first player to make post-trade debut in playoffs

    Traded from the 76ers to the Nets in February, Ben Simmons said he hoped to play in Philadelphia a month later.

  • Hitting the Books: When the military-industrial complex came to Silicon Valley

    In his latest book, War Virtually, professor of Anthropology at San José State University, Roberto J González examines the military's increasing reliance on remote weaponry and robotic systems are changing the way wars are waged.

  • Allergy Season Is About to Get Worse. Here's How to Prepare.

    Springtime comes with an uptick in stuffy noses and scratchy throats, and for many it has nothing to do with Covid-19. There are 19.2 million adults and 5.2 million children in the United States who suffer from seasonal allergies, also called hay fever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some of the symptoms of allergies, like congestion, coughing and a runny nose, overlap with warning signs of Covid-19, but if your nose turns into a leaky faucet every spring, then alle

  • Blinken, Austin to be first top US officials to meet Zelenskyy in Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Kyiv.

  • Elizabeth Warren Tears Into Kevin McCarthy, Calls Him a ‘Liar and a Traitor’

    CNNSen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) tore into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Sunday morning, calling the California congressman a “liar” and “traitor” over revelations that he privately told House Republicans that then-President Donald Trump was to blame for the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and should resign.In a series of audio recordings obtained by The New York Times, McCarthy not only contradicted his public comments by calling on Trump to step down but he also claimed the former preside

  • Zelenskyy says US to send top officials to Ukraine for the first time since Russian invasion; West pledges more weapons: April 23 recap

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the U.S. will send top officials to Ukraine for the first time since Russia invaded. Latest updates.

  • Melissa Lucio: Supporters gather to call on state to stop execution

    Melissa Lucio, who was convicted of capital murder for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah Alvarez, is set to be executed on Wednesday, April 27.

  • Exclusive: High gas prices boost electric vehicle buying sentiment

    Online auto research site Cargurus.com has new data, first seen here at Yahoo Finance, that shows a big boost in EV consideration due to the impact of higher gas prices

  • Russian Doll was almost a very different show starring Jordan  Peele

    The initial pitch for the Netflix dramedy also included a small part for Alfred Molina.

  • Your problem concentrating at work might be long covid

    There’s a cohort of workers undergoing a similar experience, their numbers running into the millions worldwide: Sometime in the last two years they caught covid, recovered, and went back to work. Many of these people are suffering from long covid, said Ted Drake, global accessibility leader at tech firm Intuit. What’s frustrating about long covid is that the symptoms are so varied, Drake told Quartz, after studying its effects among employees at Intuit, the platform behind TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp.

  • These 7 Professions Will Forgive Your Student Debt

    Are you familiar with the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program? Federal Student Aid, an office of the United States Department of Education, said on its website that the PSLF Program forgives the...

  • Warren: 'Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor'

    "Shame on Kevin McCarthy" Sen. Elizabeth Warren told CNN.

  • 'Gaslit' reveals oft-scorned Martha Mitchell as the woman who was right about Watergate

    Julia Roberts stars as the wife of John Mitchell, President Richard M. Nixon's attorney general at the time of the scandal.

  • Bill Murray movie shut down due to inappropriate behavior complaint against him: reports

    Filming on a Searchlight Pictures movie has reportedly been suspended over a complaint brought against actor Bill Murray. Production on “Being Mortal” was suspended after an “inappropriate behavior” claim was filed against Murray, sources told The New York Times and Deadline. Searchlight on Wednesday sent a letter to the film’s cast and crew announcing the…