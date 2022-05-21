Explainer-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Erman
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

By Michael Erman

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa.

As of Friday, some 80 monkeypox cases have been confirmed and an additional 50 are under investigation in 11 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The following is what is known about the current outbreak and relative risk of monkeypox:

HOW DANGEROUS IS IT?

The risk to the general public is low at this time, a U.S. public health official told reporters at a briefing on Friday.

Monkeypox is a virus that can cause symptoms including fever, aches and presents with a distinctive bumpy rash.

It is related to smallpox, but is usually milder, particularly the West African strain of the virus that was identified in a U.S. case, which has a fatality rate of around 1%. Most people fully recover in two to four weeks, the official said.

The virus is not as easily transmitted as the SARS-CoV-2 virus that spurred the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts believe the current monkeypox outbreak is being spread through close, intimate skin on skin contact with someone who has an active rash. That should make its spread easier to contain once infections are identified, experts said.

"COVID is spread by respiratory route and is highly infectious. This doesn't appear to be the case with the monkeypox," said Dr. Martin Hirsch of Massachusetts General Hospital.

Many - but not all - of the people who have been diagnosed in the current monkeypox outbreak are men who have sex with men, including cases in Spain linked to a sauna in the Madrid region.

WHAT HAS HEALTH EXPERTS CONCERNED?

The recent outbreaks reported so far are atypical, according to the WHO, as they are occurring in countries where the virus does not regularly circulate. Scientists are seeking to understand the origin of the current cases and whether anything about the virus has changed.

Most of the cases reported so far have been detected in the UK, Spain and Portugal. There have also been cases in Canada and Australia, and a single case of monkeypox was confirmed in Boston, with public health officials saying more cases are likely to turn up in the United States.

WHO officials have expressed concern that more infections could arise as people gather for festivals, parties and holidays during the coming summer months in Europe and elsewhere.

HOW CAN PEOPLE PROTECT AGAINST INFECTION?

The UK has begun to inoculate healthcare workers who may be at risk while caring for patients with the smallpox vaccine, which can also protect against monkeypox. The U.S. government says it has enough smallpox vaccine stored in its Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) to vaccinate the entire U.S. population.

There are antiviral drugs for smallpox that could also be used to treat monkeypox under certain circumstances, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

More broadly, health officials say that people should avoid close personal contact with someone who has a rash illness or who is otherwise unwell. People who suspect they have monkeypox should isolate and seek medical care.

WHAT MIGHT BE BEHIND THE SPIKE IN CASES?

"Viruses are nothing new and expected," said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada.

Rasmussen said a number of factors including increased global travel as well as climate change have accelerated the emergence and spread of viruses. The world is also more on alert to new outbreaks of any kind in the wake of the COVID pandemic, she said.

(Reporting by Michael Erman, Additional reporting by Jennifer Rigby and Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What to Watch Saturday: An update on a 44-year-old ‘innocence’ case in Louisiana

    Also tonight, a new Lifetime movie.

  • Historic heatwave poised to hit dozens of US states this weekend

    Temperatures expected to be 20F to 30F above average for this time of year, breaking records and raising health fears

  • Inflation: The Fed is ‘between a rock and a hard place right now,’ strategist says

    Drew Matus, MetLife Investment Management chief market strategist, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how market sell-offs could impact the Fed's interest rate hike cycle, inflation, the labor market, and the outlook on the market's volatility.

  • Ex-‘American Idol’ star charged in crash granted bond

    A South Carolina judge granted bond on Friday to the former “American Idol” contestant accused of barreling into a man with his pickup truck and killing him.

  • Monkeypox: What You Need To Know About The Virus

    Here's what's going on with the latest outbreak -- plus a guide on symptoms, how the disease spreads and how it's treated.

  • Following This Dave Ramsey Tip Could Wreck Your Finances

    Financial guru Dave Ramsey has long had some strong opinions about consumer debt. And a higher credit score could be your ticket to borrowing money affordably when you need to, such as when you're ready to buy a home or finance a car.

  • Tips for Men Who Want To Lose Visceral Fat After 40

    Visceral fat is a hidden health issue that many people don't know about, but it can cause major health problems like stroke, some cancers, type 2 diabetes and more. Visceral fat is located deep in your belly and wraps around your vital organs. It's important to lose visceral fat in order to maintain good overall health, but after 40 it can be a bit more challenging to lose inches around the waist because our metabolism slows down with age. That said, it's not impossible and experts share how to

  • 4 Ways Your Feet Are Telling You That Your Liver's In Trouble

    Having a healthy liver is an important part of maintaining your overall health. As the largest organ in the human body, your liver performs over 500 essential functions, including blood filtration, waste removal, and bile production. Given its crucial role, it's important to recognize when your liver's health has been compromised—and certain red flags may appear in your feet. Read on to learn four ways your feet can tip you off to a problem with your liver, and when it's time to call the doctor,

  • WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases rise

    STORY: The World Health Organization called an emergency meeting to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox – a viral infection that has now spread to several countries in Europe, as well as to the United States, Canada and Australia.Over 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe on Friday, in what Germany described as the largest outbreak in Europe ever.Dr. Theresa Tam is Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer.“It’s unusual for the world to see this many cases reported in different countries outside of Africa. [FLASH] I think at the beginning of any outbreak we should cast the net wide to try to understand the transmission routes – we don’t understand it enough. There’s probably been some hidden chains of transmission that could have occurred for quite a number of weeks, given the global situation that we’re seeing right now.”First identified in monkeys, monkeypox is more common to west and central Africa. Symptoms include fever, headaches and skin rashes.The disease typically spreads through close contact, including respiratory droplets, infected secretions or even contaminated clothing.While many cases have been found among men who have sex with other men, Dr. Tam cautioned against focusing on any particular group of individuals. “I think people should understand that it’s close contact – and that could happen in different ways. Households – we heard households in the United Kingdom.”But unlike COVID-19, the risk to the general public is low, says infectious diseases expert Dr. Amesh Adalja.“There’s a danger of viewing every further infectious disease outbreak through the lens of COVID-19. And you have to draw distinctions between a virus like SARS-CoV-2 and a virus like monkeypox, which spread in a totally different way, from totally different viral families. Monkeypox is a virus for which we have medical countermeasures, for which we’ve dealt with outbreaks in the past – it’s not a novel pathogen, and it doesn’t spread efficiently like SARS-CoV-2.”There is no specific vaccine for monkeypox, but the WHO says that vaccines that were used to eradicate smallpox are up to 85% effective against the disease.

  • CDC issues new health alert on monkeypox

    What to know about the rare disease, as Massachusetts identifies the first case in the U.S. and a possible case is under investigation in New York City.

  • Favorite in Wisconsin Democratic Senate primary calls in the big guns amid slide

    Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who entered the race the front-runner but has seen his lead drop against well-funded rivals, looks to kick-start his campaign with Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

  • Threat of North Korean weapons test looms over Biden’s Asia visit

    While much of President Joe Biden’s foreign policy attention has been focused on Ukraine in recent months, the threat posed by North Korea has continued to

  • The symptoms and causes of monkeypox infections, which CDC calls an ‘emerging issue’

    At least 85 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 10 countries across Europe and North America, and in Australia, a rare occurrence for a virus largely

  • William And Kate Were Caught In A Rare Romantic Moment In Viral TikTok

    A royal fan has gone viral on TikTok after capturing a video of Prince William and Kate Middleton engaging in a very rare moment of PDA.

  • Diabetes-Friendly Meal Plan for High Blood Pressure

    This easy meal plan for diabetes will help you lower your blood pressure while keeping your blood sugars in check—all while eating deliciously.

  • Monkeypox is on the move across Europe with France and Italy reporting first cases, while U.K. more than doubles its numbers

    Scientists are concerned to see that many of the identified cases had no links to one another.

  • Monkeypox Is in the U.S.—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Monkeypox, a virus that can spread between people, has been reported across the world recently. It also just showed up in Massachusetts. Experts break it down.

  • A 30-year-old with a hoarse voice, back pain, and achy bones visited a walk-in clinic to see a doctor for his symptoms. He found out it was lung cancer.

    An otherwise healthy 30-year-old man had a hoarse voice and back pain that wouldn't go away. Doctors found a 4-inch tumor that spread quickly.

  • If your blood sugar, blood pressure is out of control, you may be missing this key mineral

    Not to worry you, but you could be low in a mineral that you rarely think about.

  • Monkeypox outbreak linked to superspreader event at adult sauna

    Monkeypox cases in Spain have been linked to a superspreader event at an adult sauna in Madrid.