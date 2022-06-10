Explainer-What are the consequences of the yen's fall to a 20-year low?

LONDON (Reuters) - The Japanese yen this week fell to levels against the U.S. dollar last seen in early 2002.

The scale of the move has repercussions for the domestic economy as yen-based import prices are surging at a record annual pace, heaping pressure on household balance sheets.

The Bank of Japan and the Japanese government on Friday gave a rare joint statement that they may intervene if weakness persists.

So far the fallout from the weakening yen has been minimal for broader financial markets, but that could change if the sell-off accelerates.

Below are key questions about what a sliding yen means for Japan's economy and international markets:

WHY IS THE YEN WEAK?

The yen, the third most-traded currency globally, is now near 134 per dollar after starting 2022 at 115. With the dollar up 16% so far this year, the yen is on track for its biggest annual drop since 2013.

The weakness primarily stems from widening interest rate differentials between Japan and elsewhere.

While the rest of the world, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, is raising rates aggressively to tame soaring inflation, the BOJ has doubled down on its easy policy stance.

The gap between Japanese 10-year government bond yields and those in the United States is 279 basis points -- a near 3-1/2-year high -- while the gap with German yields is at 8-year highs.

WILL AUTHORITIES INTERVENE?

They certainly say they might.

On Friday, Japan's government and central bank said they were concerned by the recent sharp falls, the strongest warning to date that Tokyo could intervene.

The yen quickly bounced away from its two-decade lows, but not everyone is convinced actual intervention is likely.

Given the economy's reliance on exports, Japan has historically focused on arresting sharp yen rises and taken a hands-off approach to yen weakness, which is more difficult because yen-buying requires Japan to draw on limited foreign reserves.

The last time Japan intervened to support its currency was 1998, when the Asian financial crisis triggered rapid capital outflows from the region. Before that, Tokyo intervened to counter yen falls in 1991-1992.

Currency intervention is costly and could easily fail given the difficulty of influencing the yen's value in global foreign exchange markets.

WHAT CAN STOP THE DECLINE?

A marked improvement in growth prospects as the country reopens its borders post-COVID and higher inflation could alter the BOJ's dovish stance.

Japan's core consumer prices in April were 2.1% higher than a year earlier, exceeding the BOJ's 2% inflation target for the first time in seven years.

"The yen's fall could stop if the BOJ changes tack and becomes hawkish," said Francesca Fornasari, head of currency solutions at Insight Investments.

Any sign that rates outside of Japan are peaking might also prompt a relief rally. There are no signs of that yet though, with U.S. rates set to peak at 3.5% in mid-2023, according to futures markets.

DOES A WEAKER YEN BOOST THE ECONOMY?

The yen has weakened back towards recent 7-year lows versus the Chinese yuan and is hitting new multi-year lows against the Korean won and the Taiwanese dollar, which should provide some relief for Japan's widening trade deficit.

Some like John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management, say currency weakness is crucial for Japan's economy to maintain its competitiveness as a secure source of supply-chain diversification.

The yen's decline also boosts the attractiveness of its stock market among foreign investors who consider it undervalued versus European and U.S. markets. Japanese stocks have outperformed rivals in 2022, although they are still down as investors globally dump riskier assets.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR FX MARKETS?

The yen has long been the currency of choice for investors undertaking so-called carry trades, which involve borrowing in a low-yielding currency like the yen to invest in higher yielding currencies like U.S. or Canadian dollars.

A strategy borrowing in yen and investing in an equal basket of U.S., Australian and Canadian dollars would have yielded 13% so far in 2022, according to Refinitiv data.

But the speed of the yen's drop and questions about policymaker intervention is fuelling unease among investors, especially with short bets against the yen near six-month highs.

Further volatility and weakness could undermine its appeal as a funding currency.

WHAT ABOUT DOMESTIC INVESTORS?

The yen's weakness puts Japanese investors in a bind.

Yields are high and rising, which makes foreign bonds much more attractive. But that also means the cost of FX hedging is climbing.

So Japanese investors can often only capture the higher yields if they buy foreign bonds unhedged.

But with the yen at such depressed levels it is difficult for investors to stomach such currency risk, such as the yen appreciating. Even a modest move back to 115-120, where we were 4 months ago, would eat up years worth of yield advantage.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Sujata Rao; Editing by Tommy Wilkes, Kirsten Donovan)

    TOKYO—The Japanese central bank's governor apologized Wednesday for a comment suggesting he liked the way consumers were going along with higher prices, highlighting the political sensitivities of the yen's fall to a 20-year low. The yen touched 134 yen to the dollar Wednesday, the lowest level since February 2002. The yen's value in dollar terms has fallen 16% since the beginning of the year, accelerating inflationary pressures because it takes more yen to buy imported goods denominated in dollars.

    (Bloomberg) -- Egypt is trying to eke out extra flour from its grain to produce more of the flat loaves that are a staple of the nation's meal-times as one of the world's la

    Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) firms have created one of the fastest-growing segments in consumer finance, with transaction volumes hitting $120 billion in 2021 up from just $33 billion in 2019, according to GlobalData. The BNPL business model emerged out of a very low interest rate environment which enabled BNPL firms to raise funds at relatively low cost and offer point-of-sale loans to customers on online shopping websites.

    Finland's national carrier Finnair, hit hard by the closure of Russian airspace, plans to shift its focus away from Asia travel and reduce the size of its operations, the chief executive told Bloomberg News, the agency reported on Friday. Finnair's pre-pandemic profitability centred on offering short connection times between Asia and Europe via its Helsinki hub, using a short route across Siberian airspace that is now shut for European airlines due to war in Ukraine. "As a first step, the first response when we are reviewing our strategy on the back of the Russian airspace closure, we have pivoted our network to the west, and we are also increasing routes in Southeast Asia," CEO Topi Manner told the news agency.

    (Bloomberg) -- Bonds denominated in the world's leading currencies are suffering double-digit losses following the European Central Bank's decision to end quantitative easing.

    Despite the modest rally that we've seen since late May, volatility still rules the markets. The overall trend for the year has been down – to the tune of 14% on the S&P 500 and 23% on the NASDAQ. It's not exactly an environment that would encourage large-scale buying. But Marko Kolanovic, global market strategist from JPMorgan, takes the contrarian view, explaining why, in his view, current low prices represent opportunities. "As the market got into oversold conditions, it didn't take much to c

    To be a Dividend Aristocrat, a company must increase its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Additionally, the company must also be a member of the S&P 500.

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has initiated Europe's largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. In a time like this, it's good to find a guide, a market expert whose trading can stand as an example. Paul Tudor

    Paying off your credit card bill each month and avoiding interest payments are among ways to create long-term security amid turbulence.

    These exceptional stocks represent the convergence of rising revenues, growing dividends, and unique operating niches.

    The online used car retailer has hit several potholes as it tries to get on the road to profitability.

    Bridgewater's co–chief investment officer said the U.S. economy could slow down further.

    Over the past two weeks, shares of Chargepoint (CHPT) have been charging higher — by an eye popping 50%. What's behind this massive move? Three words: Unusual Option Activity.

    Oil prices have had a good run, and so have oil stocks, but this trio of energy companies still have a lot of dividends to give.

    Mounting concerns of a possible recession have resulted in a difficult start to the year for financial markets. As investors have shifted from growth stocks to value stocks, this has led high-yielding dividend stocks to perform well so far this year. With 71,000 employees and more than 175 markets where its cigarettes and non-combustible products (i.e., heat-not-burn product called IQOS) are sold, Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) is the largest tobacco company in the world.

    Want to bet on a bounce? Consider these three stocks first.

    Clean energy is a growing business, but don't count carbon fuels out yet. Here are three old names you'll want to get to know today.

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber futures slid to the cheapest since September as rising interest rates put a damper on the housing market.

    These two Dividend Kings can keep paying a steadily growing stream of passive income for many more years.

    I bought a rental property years ago and just cashed out, but there was an unexpected ding to my profits.