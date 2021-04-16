EXPLAINER: Can officers stop drivers for air fresheners?

FILE - In this April 13, 2021, file photo, demonstrators hang car air fresheners from a perimeter fence outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department to protest the shooting death of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by Minnesota police, says it all started when police pulled her son over for having air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DENISE LAVOIE
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The mother of a 20-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by Minnesota police this week says it all started when police pulled her son over for having air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror.

How, some might ask, can air fresheners be the basis for a traffic stop? The answer: Minnesota is one of a number of states with laws that prohibit drivers from hanging objects from their rearview mirrors on the grounds that the items could obstruct their view.

The laws have led to vehement complaints from civil rights advocates who say police can use them as a pretext for stopping Black motorists.

Daunte Wright was pulled over Sunday by police in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Police said he was stopped for having expired car registration tags, but Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, said he called her just before he was shot and said he’d been pulled over because of the air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror.

Police tried to arrest Wright after realizing he was wanted on an outstanding warrant. In the ensuing scuffle, Officer Kim Potter shot him. The city’s police chief, who resigned Tuesday, said he believed Potter meant to fire her Taser, not her gun.

Potter, who also resigned, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

HOW MANY STATES PROHIBIT DRIVERS FROM HANGING OBJECTS FROM THEIR MIRRORS AND WINDSHIELDS?

At least five other states — California, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Texas and Illinois — have such laws, but the total number is unclear. The National Conference of State Legislatures does not track such legislation. The American Civil Liberties Union, which has sharply criticized such traffic stops, was unsure how many states allow them.

Minnesota's law does not specifically mention air fresheners, but says a person shall not drive or operate a motor vehicle with “any objects suspended between the driver and the windshield,” with certain exceptions, including sun visors, rearview mirrors and electronic toll collection devices.

In Virginia, it is still illegal to hang objects in a way that could obstruct a driver's view, but last year state legislators changed the law so that police can no longer stop a vehicle solely for that offense. Under the new law, police must have another primary reason to first stop a driver.

Brad Haywood, executive director of Justice Forward Virginia, an advocacy organization for criminal justice reform, said as a public defender, he's represented dozens of people who have been pulled over for having items dangling from their rearview mirrors, including air fresheners and rosary beads.

“I do not remember in my career as a defense attorney representing someone stopped for an obstructed view who was white,” he said. “It's just been Black and brown people.”

WHAT DO POLICE SAY ABOUT THESE LAWS?

Police say traffic stops for minor violations have helped them solve more serious crimes, including drug trafficking, illegal firearms possession and shootings. They often cite the case of Timothy McVeigh, the Oklahoma City bomber, who was stopped by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper for driving without a license plate about 90 minutes after the 1995 explosion that killed 168 people and injured hundreds more.

Joe Gamaldi, a police sergeant in Houston who is the national vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said he would be “hard-pressed” to find a police officer he's worked with who has stopped a motorist simply for having air fresheners dangling from the rearview mirror. But he said traffic stops for minor violations can lead to police finding evidence of other crimes.

“There are times where we simply stop someone because they have a taillight out and then that leads to an investigation of drugs, guns — and that gun is about to be used in a drive-by shooting — and because we are able to stop that car, we are able to prevent that,” he said.

“If you don't want someone stopped for an air freshener or even a (motor vehicle) equipment issue, you need to go to your legislature and have the law changed,” he said.

ARE THERE OTHER CASES WHERE PEOPLE HAVE BEEN STOPPED FOR AIR FRESHENERS?

In Arizona, La Paz County Sheriff's Deputy Eli Max was fired about five months after he pulled over a 22-year-old Black man in September 2019 for having an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.

The Phoenix News Times first reported the encounter between the sheriff's deputy and Phillip Colbert. In a video recorded by Colbert and later posted on YouTube, Max can be heard telling Colbert he pulled him over because of a small pine tree air freshener. Max asks Colbert repeatedly whether he smokes marijuana, and whether he has any cocaine or heroin. Colbert was not arrested and did not receive a ticket.

In Bakersfield, California, the city agreed to a $60,000 settlement in a lawsuit filed by a Black man who alleged he was arrested in 2017 when he refused to answer questions after police stopped the car he was riding in for trivial reasons, including air fresheners hanging from the rearview mirror. The lawsuit said the man was jailed for 12 hours but was never charged with a crime. The city made no admission of liability.

In Chicago, police pulled over two Black men in September 2018 for having an air freshener hanging from a rearview mirror. Officers found weapons in the vehicle, and charged the men with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The men argued that the evidence should be suppressed because the air freshener was not sufficient probable cause for the traffic stop. A federal appeals court found that the stop was lawful, saying police had reasonable suspicion to suspect that the tree-shaped air freshener obstructed the driver’s view in violation of the city municipal code.

Recommended Stories

  • As a Black person, I've been targeted by 'pretext' traffic stops. Daunte Wright's death proves why we need to ban them.

    There are alternatives to the minor traffic violation stop that won't end in the deaths of Black motorists.

  • How To Support Daunte Wright's Family And Show Solidarity With Anti-Racism Protestors

    You can help on the local and national level.

  • Why Would AOC Ever Bother Debating Marjorie Taylor Greene?

    Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, pauses while speaking during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The House voted Thursday to strip Greene from her two committee seats for embracing conspiracy theories and violence against Democrats, dividing her own party as it tries to move past Donald Trump’s presidency. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2021/04/12: U. S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at joint presser on Corona Plaza. U.S. Senator Charles Schumer and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced the Federal Emergency Management Administration hotline number to help pay for the funeral and burial of COVID-hit families that cannot afford it. During announcement Schumer and Ocasio-Cortez were joined by local activists and residents. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) These days, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been pretty busy getting suspended from Twitter and pushing to award officers who “fight back against Black Lives Matter terror” days after a 20-year-old Black man was shot and killed by the police. However, Greene clearly has some extra time on her hands, because she wants to debate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the Green New Deal. “Since you sponsored the Green New Deal and have a degree in Economics, I’m sure you are more than qualified,” Greene tweeted, unprompted, on Wednesday. “A debate between AOC and I on the Green New Deal economic policy would be informative for the American People. They deserve to hear the two sides with pros and cons.” She then laid out some proposed rules: Each congresswoman would choose one moderator, then “negotiate” and select a news network to host the debate. Ocasio-Cortez did not yet respond, but Greene continued to tag her in even more tweets: “People are excited about our debate about the Green New Deal economic policy! People are saying they would pay money to see it,” she wrote. “We could debate pay per view style? And the money raised could be split between us for our choosing of where it goes. What do you think?” Green New Deal Economic Debate#MTGvsAOC Let’s do it for the People! They deserve to know the pro’s and con’s and the policy from both side explained through debate.— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 14, 2021 Many people immediately began mocking Greene’s proposal. “When you aren’t on any committees you can propose stunts like this,” responded California Rep. Eric Swalwell. Ocasio-Cortez serves on the Committee on Financial Services, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, and three subcommittees within the two. Meanwhile, Congress voted to remove Greene from her two assigned committees after discovering her past statements and social media posts in support of dangerous, disproven conspiracy theories, including QAnon. As others mentioned, her challenge feels like a desperate grab for… attention? Money? In the words of comedian Amber Ruffin, Greene is really challenging Ocasio-Cortez “to use her popularity to help her get attention.” In 2019, Ocasio-Cortez first introduced the Green New Deal, a comprehensive resolution that lays out a roadmap for addressing climate change and reforming the economy. Greene is a longtime skeptic of both the framework and global warming itself. “Maybe, perhaps, we live on a ball that rotates around the sun, that flies through the universe, and maybe our climate just changes,” she said at a March 28 town hall. “And I don’t think a whole lot of spending is gonna do anything about it.” As intriguing as it would be to watch Ocasio-Cortez go head-to-head with Greene, this is not something she has to, should, or will do. This week, Ocasio-Cortez and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer launched a COVID-19 funeral assistance program and hotline to help low-income people apply for financial reimbursements. She has over 12 million followers on Twitter. She doesn’t need the fame or the exposure — and frankly, she really doesn’t need to spend her time convincing QAnon conspiracy theorists like Greene that climate change is real. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants To Reward PoliceGreene Walks Back "Jewish Space Lasers" CommentMarjorie Taylor Greene Hung Up A Transphobic Sign

  • One of the cops who fired shots at Breonna Taylor landed a book deal

    The officer, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, previously sued Taylor's boyfriend for emotional distress, assault and battery for shooting him during the raid.

  • Willie Geist Once Called the Cops While Interviewing Tracy Morgan: 'It Was an Eventful Day'

    Willie Geist had to call the police after the comedian realized one of his cars was missing

  • Special Report: Health official alleges ‘sexual slavery’ in Tigray; women blame soldiers

    The young mother was trying to get home with food for her two children when she says soldiers pulled her off a minibus in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, claiming it was overloaded. The woman, 27, is among hundreds who have reported that they were subjected to horrific sexual violence by Ethiopian and allied Eritrean soldiers after fighting broke out in November in the mountainous northern region of Ethiopia, doctors said. Some women were held captive for extended periods, days or weeks at a time, said Dr Fasika Amdeselassie, the top public health official for the government-appointed interim administration in Tigray.

  • OK But This Seems Pretty Colludey

    Nobody seems to care anymore, but the head honcho of an American presidential campaign was regularly sharing internal campaign polling data and strategy with a Russian intelligence officer.

  • Danny Ainge loved that Jayson Tatum called Kendrick Perkins after criticism

    Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge was asked Thursday morning on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Toucher & Rich" show about the call between Jayson Tatum and Kendrick Perkins, and he approved of it.

  • 31% of Americans Increased Their Retirement Plan Contributions in 2020: Here’s Why

    Between massive unemployment and a volatile market, you might expect that many Americans may have put their retirement contributions on pause or at least decreased their contributions. But it turns...

  • Jaleel White Jumps into the Weed Game, Drops Purple Urkel Cannabis Brand With 710 Labs

    More than two decades after he put down the suspenders and large red-rimmed glasses, Jaleel White is reintroducing Steve Urkel and getting into cannabis.

  • How Delta, Rangers, and the Green Berets' unique training would pay off in an Arctic war with Russia

    Arctic warfare demands a special set of skills to survive and win - skills that Army special operators have long trained to master.

  • Kentucky representative complains about wearing ‘stupid masks’ during House meetings

    The House Judiciary Committee’s Wednesday meeting was meant for the markup of legislation and amendments, but one Kentucky congressman took the opportunity to criticize wearing “stupid masks” while conducting House business.

  • Will Pfizer COVID vaccine need a third dose? Company CEO explains why that’s ‘likely’

    More data is still needed, however, to confirm the need for a third dose or booster shot.

  • A Post-Filibuster World Would Be a Nightmare for Progressives

    Democrats eager to gut the Senate's 60-vote threshold should remember how it saved them in the past.

  • Senior Family Members Will Not Be Wearing Their Military Uniforms to Prince Philip's Funeral

    Prince Harry will no longer be the odd man out.

  • Man charged with arson attack on Black church caught with help from Tesla security camera

    Prosecutors say Dushko Vulchev behind string of fires and tyre slashings in Massachusetts town

  • If you’ve had COVID, your first vaccine dose may cause worse side effects. Here’s why

    And no, just because your first shot felt more intense than your second doesn’t mean you’ve had COVID-19 before.

  • Former Tar Heel Garrison Brooks heads back to the future at Mississippi State

    Former UNC forward originally signed with Bulldogs out of high school and will now transfer for his final season.

  • Philippines 'buy now, pay later' startup Plentina raises $2.2M seed round

    E-wallets are rapidly gaining popularity in the Philippines, overtaking credit cards, which have a penetration rate of less than 10%. Fintech startup Plentina is leveraging that trend with buy now, pay later (BNPL) installment loans that can be used and repaid through e-wallets. The company announced today it has closed a $2.2 million seed round, co-led by former Tableau executive and ClearGraph chief executive officer Andrew Vigneault, Unpopular Ventures and DV Collective.

  • Stephen Colbert Reveals The 1 Venmo Payment Rep. Matt Gaetz Might Be Making Next

    The "Late Show" host spots the most ominous development yet for the Florida congressman.