EXPLAINER: Curbing tax avoidance by multinational companies

  • FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, June 7, 2017, The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) headquarters in Paris, France. The Biden administration is pushing for agreement on a global minimum tax. The proposal from President Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calls for at least a 15 percent rate to deter companies from using legal and accounting techniques to shift profits to low-tax countries. The proposal has given new energy to international talks being held in Paris and raised hopes of a deal by July. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
  • FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, May 7, 2021, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press briefing at the White House, in Washington, USA. The Biden administration is pushing for agreement on a global minimum tax. The proposal from President Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calls for at least a 15 percent rate to deter companies from using legal and accounting techniques to shift profits to low-tax countries. The proposal has given new energy to international talks being held in Paris and raised hopes of a deal by July. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
1 / 2

Global Taxation

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, June 7, 2017, The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) headquarters in Paris, France. The Biden administration is pushing for agreement on a global minimum tax. The proposal from President Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calls for at least a 15 percent rate to deter companies from using legal and accounting techniques to shift profits to low-tax countries. The proposal has given new energy to international talks being held in Paris and raised hopes of a deal by July. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
DAVID McHUGH
·5 min read

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — How can governments keep multinational companies from avoiding taxes by shifting profits to subsidiaries in low-tax countries?

Years of international discussion over the issue gathered momentum after U.S. President Joe Biden proposed a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% and possibly higher. The Biden proposal has found support among the Group of Seven wealthy democracies, raising the prospect that a new approach to international taxation might be reached this year.

That, at least, is the goal set by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris, which is overseeing talks among more than 135 countries.

Here are some key questions:

___

WHAT IS A GLOBAL MINIMUM CORPORATE TAX?

Countries would change their tax laws so that if their companies’ profits go untaxed or lightly taxed offshore, the company would face an additional, top-up tax back home to bring its rate up to the minimum.

That would remove the incentive for companies to shift profits to low-tax countries, so the thinking goes, because if those companies escape taxes abroad, they would have to pay it at home anyway. And the minimum would weaken the motivation for countries to enact rock-bottom tax rates to attract companies in the first place.

At home, Biden has proposed raising the U.S. tax rate on companies’ foreign earnings to 21%. This would mark an increase from legislation passed under his predecessor Donald Trump, which had a range of 10.5% to 13.125%. Critics argued that the overseas rate passed under Trump, coupled with exemptions, was too low to deter corporations from profit-shifting.

Even if the U.S. rate winds up above the global rate, the difference could be small enough to eliminate most room for tax manipulation.

___

HOW BIG IS THE PROBLEM?

For decades, corporate earnings have been migrating to tax havens, often through complex avoidance schemes. From 1985 to 2018, the global average corporate tax rate fell from 49% to 24%. And by 2000-2018, U.S. companies booked half of all foreign profits in just seven low-tax jurisdictions: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Singapore and Switzerland. Though small countries levy a low rate, they may capture what is for them significant revenue.

And there’s some money at stake to be sure. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has asserted that that a global minimum would end a destructive “race to the bottom” in international taxation. According to the London-based Tax Justice Network advocacy group, governments lose $245 billion annually to tax havens. If that money were instead available to governments, they could use it for, among other things, managing their heavy costs for pandemic relief.

___

HOW DOES THIS AFFECT ORDINARY PEOPLE?

Several ways. Taxes on the earnings of multinational companies are ultimately paid by the shareholders in those companies — a group that is, in general, wealthier than average. As the tax load on corporate revenue has declined, the overall tax burden has tended to shift to wages and labor — in other words, from generally affluent shareholders to ordinary workers. Another reason to care: According to the OECD, large companies that operate across borders enjoy an unfair competitive advantage by capitalizing on international tax avoidance strategies that aren’t available to local-only companies.

___

HOW DO COMPANIES MOVE PROFITS TO FIND THE LOWEST TAX RATE?

Though some tax avoidance schemes are illicit, most are perfectly legal. Part of the issue is the nature of the modern economy: It is increasingly based on intangible assets, like trademarks, software and other intellectual property. Those are easier to move around than tangible assets, such as factories.

One way of shifting tax liability is through a profit-sharing agreement. This involves assigning a share of costs and profits to a subsidiary in a low-tax jurisdiction. Another way is to attach earnings from copyrighted software or other intellectual property to legal entities in tax havens.

___

THE DISPUTE OVER ‘DIGITAL’ TAXES

One part of the OECD talks has focused on taxing companies that do business in countries where, often because the companies’ businesses are Internet-based, they have no physical presence and thus pay little or no tax on those sales. France has passed a 3% “digital services tax” on revenue that is deemed to have been earned by big companies in France — a measure aimed at U.S. tech giants like Google, Facebook and Amazon. Other countries have followed suit. Washington, though, has branded such unilateral taxes as improper trade practices that unfairly target U.S. companies.

The Biden administration has proposed to resolve the issue by producing a list of 100 of the world’s biggest and most profitable companies — no matter what their line of business — and letting countries tax them based on their local sales. The idea would be for other countries to repeal their unilateral digital taxes and end the trade tensions they incite.

___

WHERE DOES THIS PROCESS GO FROM HERE?

Any agreement faces hurdles. One key sticking point could be where to set the global minimum rate. Low-tax countries such as Ireland, which are also part of the talks, may resist a higher rate. Advocates such as the Tax Justice Network say 15% is too low and would severely limit revenue gains.

Another contentious issue is how to define the list of the “biggest and most profitable” enterprises, and how to resolve disputes if countries disagree over what share of their profits each can tax. The G-7 finance ministers who met in London June 4-5 left their position on those issues blank, to be filled in later.

Any deal could come at a meeting of the countries in the OECD process this summer, followed by endorsement by the Group of 20 finance ministers meeting in Venice in July and then a final decision at the G-20 leaders’ summit in October in Rome. Meanwhile Biden would need Congress to approve his proposed U.S. rate.

Even if there’s no negotiated global agreement to sign, coordinated unilateral action by governments could, in effect, impose a minimum tax. If enough major economies that are home to multinationals, like the United States and large European countries, make clear that they will tax profits stashed in tax havens, this could achieve much of what the talks are intended to do.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Find Resilient Buyers

    Gold markets initially broke down during the course of the trading session on Thursday but has seen quite a bit of buying pressure after the CPI figures came out.

  • Pulitzers go to Reuters, New York Times for reports on policing, COVID-19

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Pulitzer Prizes were awarded to Reuters, the New York Times, the Atlantic, and the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Friday for their coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and racial inequities in U.S. policing, topics that dominated the ceremony. The Star Tribune won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news reporting for what the board called its "urgent, authoritative and nuanced" coverage of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police last May, while Reuters and the Atlantic shared the award for explanatory reporting.

  • Cruise operators ready to sail despite COVID-19 cases

    Cruises are just starting to return to the high seas after more than a year of being grounded by the pandemic - and there's already two cases of COVID-19 aboard a ship.Royal Caribbean revealed late-Thursday that two guests onboard its Celebrity Millennium ship have tested positive for COVID-19.The two passengers, who are sharing a room, are said to be asymptomatic and are being isolated from others on the ship.Royal Caribbean says it is doing contact tracing and fast-tracking tests for anyone who has come in close contact with the pair.A cruise expert who is on the ship told Reuters that life onboard appeared to be back to normal and no one was wearing masks.This was one of the first cruises to restart sailing last week in North America after the pandemic forced cruising to a halt for more than a year.Royal Caribbean had to agree to new CDC guidelines requiring all crew members be vaccinated and anyone over 16 present proof of vaccination.The cruise ship operator told Reuters Friday that this incident will not derail its plans to launch more voyages this summer.Carnival, which announced this week that it would start sailing from U.S. ports this summer with fully vaccinate guests, also said its relaunch plans remain on track.Norwegian Cruise Lines is planning to add more trips from multiple U.S. ports. Passengers and crew must be fully vaccinated with proof.Cruise operators are among the last to return to their pre-pandemic operations after outbreaks on ships last year.

  • DOJ reveals more charges tying Chinese official to US lobbying scheme

    The Justice Department revealed new charges against a U.S. entertainer and a Malaysian businessman related to a lobbying scheme. The scheme was orchestrated in part by a Chinese security minister attempting to get the DOJ to drop charges against a corrupt company and to send a fugitive billionaire back to China.

  • Ghana court grants bail to 21 LGBT+ activists

    A high court in Ghana has granted bail to 21 gay rights activists arrested three weeks ago for what police described as an unlawful gathering, the prosecutor said on Friday. The 16 women and five men, who were arrested on May 20 at a hotel where they were attending a rights advocacy training, were released on a 5,000 Ghana cedi ($866) bail, the prosecutor said. The arrest has drawn condemnation as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people face widespread persecution in the West African nation, where gay sex is punishable by up to three years imprisonment.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    CLAIM: COVID-19 vaccines make people produce a spike protein that is a toxin and can spread to other parts of the body and damage organs. THE FACTS: COVID-19 vaccines do instruct the body to produce spike proteins that teach the immune system to combat the spikes on the coronavirus, but experts say these proteins are not toxic and do not damage organs. “The spike protein is immunogenic, meaning it causes an immune response, but it is not a toxin,” said William Matchett, a vaccine researcher at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

  • G-7 primer: From corporate taxes to the 'family photo,' what to expect from Biden, world leaders

    Coronavirus, climate change and the queen. It's a packed day for Biden and wealthy nation leaders at the summit.

  • Tell mosquitoes to buzz off! This quiet, powerful LED insect trap is massively on sale

    Invest in a a mean bug-trapping machine that kills up to 3,000 biting insects in a week — no zapping involved.

  • Durham to remove big, yellow ‘Defund’ sign outside police headquarters downtown

    Activists painted the message in big yellow letters on East Main Street after George Floyd’s murder last year.

  • Doctors urge delay in next lockdown easing in England

    Britain's main doctors' union has joined calls for the next planned lockdown easing in England to be delayed as figures Friday showed new coronavirus cases across the U.K. running at their highest level since late February. The rise in new infections comes as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. The delta variant, which is considered to be around 40% more transmissible than the previous dominant strain, now accounts for more than 90% of all new infections in the U.K. and is behind the recent sharp spike in cases.

  • CNN blindsides Black Republican with supercut of Trump’s most racist statements

    GOP freshman says former president ‘does not matter’ after he faces reel of racist remarks

  • Jen Psaki compares Trump White House drama to ‘Game of Thrones’

    There are fewer leaks — and less access for journalists overall — in the Biden administration

  • How Much Taxes Should Billionaires Pay? A Report Stokes Debate.

    An explosive ProPublica report this week suggests that wealth, rather than income, should determine the tax bills of the superrich. Not everyone agrees.

  • Outraged Democrats demand Trump officials testify on reported records seizure

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Top Senate Democrats on Friday demanded two former U.S. attorneys general testify about reported subpoenas of records of members of Congress by former President Donald Trump's Justice Department, while a White House official criticized the actions as "appalling." Trump's Justice Department subpoenaed Apple Inc for data from the accounts of at least two Democrats on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee in an attempt to find out who was behind leaks of classified information, the New York Times reported on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Dick Durbin said Trump-era Attorneys General Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions should be subpoenaed if necessary to compel them to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the secret seizure of data, calling it a “gross abuse of power.”

  • Capitol rioter apologises on CNN – and blames Trump for his actions

    Anthony Antonio said he never would have marched down Pennsylvania Avenue if he had not been told

  • J&J vaccine doses to be released, but many will be tossed

    U.S. regulators are allowing the release of 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from a troubled Baltimore factory, but many other doses can't be used and must be thrown out. The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it had determined that two batches from the plant, which is owned by Emergent BioSolutions and has been shuttered for weeks, could be released. The agency wouldn't specify why those batches can't be used, but a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that it was due to possible contamination.

  • Bitcoin is caught in a giant VWAP squeeze: Getting Technical

    Brian Shannon, founder of AlphaTrends.net joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to break down the powerful anchored volume weighted average price indicator and what it's revealing for bitcoin traders.

  • Teacher at school for at-risk teens accused of sexually assaulting student, NC cops say

    The 28-year-old was arrested on charges of forcible sex offense and sexual acts with a student

  • CDC to hold ‘emergency meeting’ over cases of heart inflammation following second Covid vaccine

    Higher number of cases are occurring in those between the ages of 18 to 24

  • Biden welcomed to G7 with embraces and laughs two years after world leaders were caught mocking Trump

    US president assures ‘America is back’ after predecessor’s hostile relationship with world leaders