EXPLAINER: How dangerous is the Fukushima nuke plant today?

  • A worker for Tokyo Electric Power Co. stands by a gate at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • This photo shows tanks (in gray, beige and blue) of storing water that was treated but still radioactive after it was used to cool down spent fuel at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. The reactors of the Unit 3, lower left, and 4 are seen by the ocean. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2011 file photo, the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station is seen through a bus window in Okuma, Japan, as the media were allowed into Japan's tsunami-damaged nuclear power plant for the first time since the March 11 disaster. A decade ago, the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant melted down. It looked like a bombed-out factory in a war zone. Emergency workers risked their lives as they battled to keep the crisis in check. Eeriness is no longer there. The feeble-looking plastic hoses mended with tape and the outdoor power switchboard that rats got into, causing blackouts, were replaced with proper equipment. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, Pool, File)
  • This photo shows part of an extra cooling pool storing spent fuel units from reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Several units, seen at lower right, were removed from the No. 3 reactor at the power plant. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • This photo shows the damaged Unit 1 reactor, back, and the exhaust stack shared with the Unit 1 and 2 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. The exhaust stack has gotten its upper half cut off due to safety concerns. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • FILE - In this March 24, 2011 file photo, a young evacuee is screened at a shelter for leaked radiation from the tsunami-ravaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, northeast of Tokyo. A decade ago, the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant melted down. It looked like a bombed-out factory in a war zone. Emergency workers risked their lives as they battled to keep the crisis in check. Eeriness is no longer there. The feeble-looking plastic hoses mended with tape and the outdoor power switchboard that rats got into, causing blackouts, were replaced with proper equipment. (AP Photo/Wally Santana, File)
  • This photo shows the damaged Unit 1 reactor, back, and the exhaust stack shared with the Unit 1 and 2 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • A worker for Tokyo Electric Power Co. looks at an extra cooling pool containing spent fuel from reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • FILE - This file image made available from Tokyo Electric Power Co. via Kyodo News shows the damaged No. 4 unit of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex in Okuma town, northeastern Japan, on Tuesday, March 15, 2011. White smoke billows from the No. 3 unit. A decade ago, the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant melted down. It looked like a bombed-out factory in a war zone. Emergency workers risked their lives as they battled to keep the crisis in check. Eeriness is no longer there. The feeble-looking plastic hoses mended with tape and the outdoor power switchboard that rats got into, causing blackouts, were replaced with proper equipment. (Tokyo Electric Power Co/Kyodo News via AP, File)
  • Nuclear reactors of No. 1, from left, 2, 3 and 4 look over tanks storing water that was treated but still radioactive, at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • This photo shows tanks (in gray, beige and blue) storing water that was treated but still radioactive after it was used to cool down spent fuel at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2011, file photo, officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. and Japanese journalists look at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station from bus windows in Okuma, Japan. A decade ago, the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant melted down. It looked like a bombed-out factory in a war zone. Emergency workers risked their lives as they battled to keep the crisis in check. Eeriness is no longer there. The feeble-looking plastic hoses mended with tape and the outdoor power switchboard that rats got into, causing blackouts, were replaced with proper equipment.(AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, File)
  • The Pacific Ocean looks over nuclear reactor units of No. 3, left, and 4 at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • This photo shows the exhaust stack shared with the Unit 1 and 2 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. The exhaust stack has gotten its upper half cut off due to safety concerns. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2011, file photo, the Unit 4 reactor building of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station is seen through a bus window in Okuma town, north of Tokyo, when the media was allowed into Japan's tsunami-damaged nuclear power plant for the first time. A decade ago, the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant melted down. It looked like a bombed-out factory in a war zone. Emergency workers risked their lives as they battled to keep the crisis in check. Eeriness is no longer there. The feeble-looking plastic hoses mended with tape and the outdoor power switchboard that rats got into, causing blackouts, were replaced with proper equipment. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, Pool, File)
  • This photo shows a device to freeze dirt to make an underground retention wall to surround nuclear reactors in an attempt to avoid leakage of radioactive water at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • A security guard stops vehicles at a security checkpoint as they enter an area that requires a special permit to enter in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Part of the buildings at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen in the background. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • Employees of Tokyo Electric Power Co. look at old tanks which used to store radioactive water at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • This photo shows the damaged Unit 1 reactor, back, and part of the exhaust stack shared with the Unit 1 and 2 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. The exhaust stack has gotten its upper half cut off due to safety concerns. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
1 / 19

Japan Tsunami Fukushima Plant Explainer

A worker for Tokyo Electric Power Co. stands by a gate at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·5 min read

OKUMA, Japan (AP) — A decade ago, a massive tsunami crashed into the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Three of its reactors melted down, leaving it looking like a bombed-out factory. Emergency workers risked their lives trying to keep one of history's worst nuclear crises from spiraling out of control.

Proper equipment has now replaced ragged plastic hoses held together with tape and an outdoor power switchboard infested by rats, which caused blackouts. Radiation levels have declined, allowing workers and visitors to wear regular clothes and surgical masks in most areas.

But deep inside the plant, danger still lurks. Officials don't know exactly how long the cleanup will take, whether it will be successful and what might become of the land where the plant sits.

Journalists from The Associated Press recently visited the plant to document progress in its cleanup on the 10th anniversary of the meltdowns and the challenges that lie ahead.

___

WHAT HAPPENED 10 YEARS AGO?

After a magnitude 9.0 earthquake on March 11, 2011, a tsunami 17 meters (56 feet) high slammed into the coastal plant, destroying its power supply and cooling systems and causing meltdowns at reactors No. 1, 2 and 3.

The plant's three other reactors were offline and survived, though a fourth building, along with two of the three melted reactors, had hydrogen explosions, spewing massive radiation and causing long-term contamination in the area.

The plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co., says the tsunami couldn't have been anticipated, but reports from government and independent investigations and recent court decisions described the disaster at the plant as human-made and a result of safety negligence, lax oversight by regulators and collusion.

___

WHAT'S INSIDE THE MELTED REACTORS?

About 900 tons of melted nuclear fuel remain inside the three damaged reactors, and its removal is a daunting task that officials say will take 30-40 years. Critics say that's overly optimistic.

Separate efforts to remove spent fuel from cooling pools inside the reactor buildings were hampered by high radiation and debris and have been delayed for up to five years. If the plant’s pools lose their cooling water in another major quake, exposed fuel rods could quickly overheat and cause an even worse meltdown.

The melted cores in Units 1, 2 and 3 mostly fell to the bottom of their primary containment vessels, some penetrating and mixing with the concrete foundation, making removal extremely difficult.

Remote-controlled robots with cameras have provided only a limited view of the melted fuel in areas still too dangerous for humans to go.

Plant chief Akira Ono says the inability to see what's happening inside the reactors means that details about the melted fuel are still largely unknown.

___

ARE THERE UNDERGROUND LEAKS?

Since the disaster, contaminated cooling water has constantly escaped from the damaged primary containment vessels into the reactor building basements, where it mixes with groundwater that seeps in. The water is pumped up and treated. Part is recycled as cooling water, with the remainder stored in 1,000 huge tanks crowding the plant.

Early in the crisis, highly contaminated water that leaked from damaged basements and maintenance ditches escaped into the ocean, but the main leakage points have been closed, TEPCO says. Tons of contaminated sandbags used to block the leaks early in the disaster remain in two basements.

Tiny amounts of radiation have continued leaking into the sea and elsewhere through underground passages, though the amount today is small and fish caught off the coast are safe to eat, scientists say.

___

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE STORED RADIOACTIVE WATER?

The 1,000 tanks filled with treated but still radioactive water tower over workers and visitors at the plant.

TEPCO says the tanks' 1.37 million ton storage capacity will be full in 2022. A government panel's recommendation that the water be released into the sea is facing fierce opposition from local residents, especially fishermen concerned about further damage to the area's reputation. A decision on that recommendation is pending.

TEPCO and government officials say tritium, which is not harmful in small amounts, cannot be removed from the water, but all other isotopes selected for treatment can be reduced to safe levels for release.

TEPCO has managed to cut the amount of contaminated water to one-third of what it used to be through a series of measures.

___

WHAT'S IT LIKE TO VISIT THE PLANT?

The first thing visitors see is a stylish office building that holds the TEPCO decommissioning unit.

In another building, plant workers — about 4,000 per day now — go through automated security checkpoints and radiation measurements.

Because radiation levels have fallen significantly following decontamination, full protection gear is only needed in a few places in the plant, including in and around the melted reactor buildings.

On a recent visit, AP journalists donned partial protective gear to tour a low-radiation area: a helmet, double socks, cotton gloves, surgical masks, goggles and a vest with a personal dosimeter.

Full protection gear, which means hazmat coveralls, a full-face mask, a head cover, triple socks and double rubber gloves, was required at a shared storage pool where fuel relocation from the No. 3 reactor pool was recently completed.

___

WHAT'S THE ENDGAME?

A decade after the accident, Japan doesn't yet have a plan to dispose of the highly radioactive melted fuel, debris and waste at the plant. Technology also isn't advanced enough yet to manage the waste by reducing its toxicity.

TEPCO says it needs to get rid of the water storage tanks to free up space at the plant so workers can build facilities that will be used to study and store melted fuel and other debris.

There are about 500,000 tons of solid radioactive waste, including contaminated debris and soil, sludge from water treatment, scrapped tanks and other waste.

It's unclear what the plant will look like when the work there is done. Local officials and residents say they expect the complex to one day be open space where they can walk freely. But there's no clear idea if or when that might happen.

___

Tokyo correspondent Mari Yamaguchi has visited the Fukushima nuclear plant nine times, starting in 2012.

Recommended Stories

  • Fukushima radiation unlikely to raise cancer rates, U.N. experts say

    A U.N. scientific panel on Tuesday confirmed a previous finding that radiation from the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan was unlikely to raise cancer rates discernibly, and said a jump in thyroid cancer in children was due to "ultrasensitive" screening methods. Fukushima was the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl, the 1986 Soviet reactor explosion that sent radioactive dust across much of Europe. A 9.0-magnitude quake and tsunami crippled the Fukushima Dai-ichi plant, and more than 160,000 residents had to flee as radiation spewed into the air.

  • Fukushima: Hopes for a revival of radiation-hit church

    Ten years after a tsunami overwhelmed the cooling systems at a nearby nuclear plant, sending it into meltdown, the Fukushima First Bible Baptist Church is a shell haunted by memories.

  • Newsom: California reopening plan to get a new, green tier

    Plus: COVID vaccine available at select Target stores, OC cars trapped in mudslides and a big fish story

  • UN chief: Syria in `living nightmare' after 10 years of war

    Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that Syria faces “a living nightmare” 10 years after peaceful demonstrations were violently suppressed setting the country on “a horrific path” of destruction and bloodshed, and he urged all parties to take a first step toward peace and negotiate a new constitution. The U.N. chief marked the 10th anniversary of Syria’s conflict that began in mid-March 2011 with a scathing critique of the impact of the war on the Syrian people, saying they “have endured some of the greatest crimes the world has witnessed this century” and “the scale of the atrocities shocks the conscience.” Guterres said Syrians “have been subjected to human rights violations on a massive and systematic scale,” bombs have hit homes, schools, hospitals and markets, “chemical weapons have caused unspeakable suffering” and civilians have starved in cities under siege.

  • Deadline day: How franchise tag decisions around the NFL impact Miami Dolphins’ plans

    Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline was a significant event for the Miami Dolphins, even though they have no free agent worthy of the tag.

  • QAnon has merged with white Christian evangelicals, experts say — and the results could be lethal

    ‘It can and likely will get very bad’

  • McConnell tells Senate Republicans their fundraising operation is bringing in more cash than Trump’s

    Ex-president has suggested all donations should be given to him rather than Republican party

  • EU push for better decision-making; more than shop-talk?

    Engulfed by the biggest economic crisis in its history and fighting off a pandemic that has already claimed half a million of its citizens, the European Union set off on a cumbersome institutional exercise Wednesday on how to bring its complex decision-making closer to its 450 million citizens. It started with the usual pomp, ceremony and official paperwork signing on what is called the Joint Declaration on the Conference on the Future of Europe, touted as an attempt to change the workings and perception of the EU - long seen as elitist and aloof. “We need to open this up and we want to put citizens and civil society, but also national parliaments at the heart of the process,” said EU Parliament President David Sassoli.

  • Security camera hack exposes hospitals, workplaces, schools

    Hackers aiming to call attention to the dangers of mass surveillance say they were able to peer into hospitals, schools, factories, jails and corporate offices after they broke into the systems of a security-camera startup. Swiss hacker Tillie Kottmann, a member of the group that calls itself APT-69420 Arson Cats, described it in an online chat with The Associated Press as a small collective of “primarily queer hackers, not backed by any nations or capital but instead backed by the desire for fun, being gay and a better world.” Verkada said in a statement that it has since disabled all internal administrator accounts to prevent any unauthorized access.

  • Five officers accused of shooting teen 13 times now face charges, Oklahoma police say

    All of the officers are on paid administrative leave.

  • Saudi court denies activist’s appeal, upholds her travel ban

    A court in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday denied the appeal by one of the kingdom's most prominent political activists that would have allowed her to travel freely, her supporters said, weeks after her release from prison. Loujain al-Hathloul, whose 1001-day detention drew fierce international criticism of the kingdom’s human rights record, had hoped to lift a five-year ban on traveling outside Saudi Arabia that the court imposed as a condition of her release. The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh, which handles terrorism and national security charges, confirmed al-Hathloul's original sentence on Wednesday, a rubber-stamp decision on the publicized and politicized case.

  • Californian brothers ‘involved in Capitol riot’ arrested after tip from Finland

    Finnish news report sent to FBI leading to arrest of California brothers who were members of pro-Trump mob

  • Not a single Republican in either chamber of Congress voted for Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package

    The vote reflected the widening gulf between Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill. Biden could have a tough time attracting GOP support.

  • Heavy Snowfall Ends Days of Warm Weather in Western Minnesota

    Heavy snowfall ended days of warm weather in western Minnesota on March 10, with reports of a mixture of rain, snow, and sleet.Video taken by Carol Bauer shows the snowfall in Clinton. The National Weather Service (NWS) forecast three to five inches of heavy, wet snow for parts of the region March 10.Temperatures in the area on March 8 and 9 reached highs between 60 and 70 degrees, according to the NWS. Credit: Carol Bauer via Storyful

  • Prosecutors oppose Ghislaine Maxwell's 3rd quest for bail

    Prosecutors urged a judge to reject a third quest for bail by a British socialite charged with soliciting teenage girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. There are multiple reasons to deny Ghislaine Maxwell’s effort at freedom before her July trial, prosecutors said in a Tuesday filing in Manhattan federal court. Last month, the 59-year-old Maxwell argued through her lawyers that bail should be granted because she is willing to renounce her citizenship in England and France.

  • CDC issues new COVID guidelines

    The agency is giving the green light to small maskless gatherings of people who are fully vaccinated, but not to travel. ABC’s Andrew Dymburt has the latest.

  • Grand Princess passengers grapple with Covid nightmare one year after ill-fated cruise

    The final port of call has become the courthouse as passengers accuse the cruise company of negligently sending them out to sea The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on 11 February 2020 as it arrives from Hawaii. Photograph: Scott Strazzante/AP The final stop on the Grand Princess Hawaii Cruise has turned out to be a federal courtroom in Los Angeles. The tropical island cruise that departed San Francisco in February 2020 became one of the United States’ first Covid-19 hotspots with a coronavirus outbreak aboard that forced 3,000 vacationers into a weeks-long quarantine and was eventually connected to at least 122 cases and six deaths. In the year since, Grand Princess passengers have tried to get some resolution to the horrors that befell them, reckoning with the cruise company’s actions and the Trump administration response to one of the first major health emergencies in the pandemic. Many have filed lawsuits against Princess Cruises and some against its parent company Carnival – nearly three dozen cases have wound up in the LA courtroom of federal district court judge Gary Klausner. The passengers charge that the cruise company negligently sent them out to sea, despite being alerted to the dangers by a disaster it handled on another ship in Japan and a suspicious illness during a previous leg of the Grand Princess’ journey. They also claim that pre-boarding health checks were cursory and that the company did not take prompt action to stop the spread of the virus on board once the outbreak was under way. “We were surprised at how ill-prepared they were,” said Denise Morse, who went on the cruise with her husband, David, to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary. The Morses did not sue Princess Cruises, but they did fear for their life during the ill fated trip. “They didn’t seem to have any institutional knowledge passed down from one incident to the next.” Crisis aboard the Princess There was a crisp westerly breeze when the Grand Princess, the 950-foot luxury liner owned by Princess Cruises, powered out beneath the Golden Gate on the afternoon of 21 February 2020. The ship had just completed a quick, same day turnaround in San Francisco, offloading 3,000 passengers who had traveled with the liner to Mexico, and loading a new group destined for Hawaii. The company had reason to be extra careful when boarding guests onto the ship. Passengers aboard the company’s Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, had been in quarantine since early February, when 10 coronavirus cases were discovered onboard. The cruise company had promised the Grand Princess’s guests that it would be conducting health checks before embarking. “We were aware of the Covid problems with the cruise ship docked in Japan, but we were assured that Princess staff would be checking passengers,” recalled passenger David Morse. “The procedure turned out to be three questions on a short form, something like: ‘Do you have a temperature? Do you feel sick?’ Of course everyone, answered ‘no’.” A lounge area on the Grand Princess cruise ship is deserted as news of a virus outbreak onboard began to spread. Photograph: Michele Smith/AP The cruise motored westward across the Pacific. Guests settled in and unpacked their luggage in their staterooms. There were cocktail celebrations by the pools and bingo games and buffet dining to enjoy. Over the next few days, passengers would pack into the Da Vinci Dining Room for formal night, play Texas hold’em poker in the Grand Casino and gather to hear live classical guitar in the Crooners’ Lounge. Princess Cruise Lines, however, was dealing with a problem. On the Grand Princess’ previous journey to Mexico, a passenger had sought treatment for acute respiratory illness. The 71-year-old man had disembarked in San Francisco, and would later become California’s first confirmed Covid-19 fatality. However, 62 Mexico passengers and the crew had remained aboard the ship for the next leg of the journey to Hawaii – potentially bringing the coronavirus with them. On 25 February, four days into the Grand Princess’ Hawaii journey, the company emailed passengers who had traveled to Mexico the previous week to warn them that they may have been exposed to coronavirus, according to a lawsuit filed by Florida passenger Anna McArdle, on behalf of herself and her husband, Thomas, a former police officer, “all the while completely and carelessly failing to warn and inform current passengers of the same information”. So the McArdles waited in the long lines on the ship’s gangways to disembark when it made land for a beach day in Kauai on 26 February. Throughout their island stay, passengers piled into charter buses to visit volcanoes, tropical forests and fern grottos, and mingled with fellow passengers at cruise-sponsored events such as cocktail luaus. The passengers first started noticing something was out of the ordinary when the ship had left Hawaii and was on its way to a final stop in Ensenada, Mexico. On 3 March, the buffets were no longer self-service and guests had to line up while servers dished up the food. Passengers wear masks on the deck of the Grand Princess cruise ship. Photograph: CAROLYN WRIGHT/AFP via Getty Images The McArdles noticed their assistant waiter, Rachelle, was not at dinner. Staff members told the couple Rachelle was sick, and seemed quite concerned about her, according to the lawsuit. On 4 March, the crew slipped a notice under passengers’ stateroom doors, announcing that the Mexico stop was cancelled because the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) was investigating a “small cluster” of coronavirus cases on the previous cruise. Anyone suffering acute respiratory illness with fever, cough or chills should contact the ship’s medical center, the note said. The unfolding crisis aboard prompted Gavin Newsom, the California governor, to declare a state of emergency. There were 21 people on the Grand Princess experiencing flu-like symptoms, Newsom said. The ship wouldn’t be allowed to return to port in California until testing could be conducted. On 5 March, the cruise line’s daily newsletter, the Princess Patter, still announced group activities, including a morning meet-up for knitters and crafters, “Hawaiian Trivia Time” in the Explorers’ Lounge and “Beatles Hour” at the ship’s nightclub. By afternoon, however, passengers had been asked to stay in their rooms and a national guard helicopter was hovering above the ship’s decks, while a soldier in bright orange safety gear dropped down on a cable to deliver coronavirus test kits in a white cooler. A California National Guard member arrives by helicopter to deliver coronavirus test kits to the Grand Princess. Photograph: California National Guard/AFP via Getty Images On 6 March, Vice-president Mike Pence announced the results: out of 46 tests conducted on the ship, 21 were positive. Nineteen crew members and two passengers were confirmed to have the coronavirus. “All passengers and crew will be tested,” said Pence, who added the ship would be brought in to the port of Oakland and passengers would quarantine at military installations on shore. ‘We want them to travel’ As the Grand Princess passengers were awaiting their test results, Donald Trump weighed in. The then president expressed his reservations about bringing the travelers ashore – arguing he didn’t want them to increase the US’s coronavirus case numbers. “I like the numbers being where they are,” he remarked to reporters. “I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn’t our fault.” That same day, Trump told campaign contributors gathered at his Mar-a-Lago Club resort in Palm Beach, Florida, that he was intent on protecting the cruise industry amid fallout of the coronavirus crisis, according to later reporting by the Washington Post. Cruise officials were lobbying the administration to keep their cruises going, according to the Post, despite increasing pressure from health authorities to stop ships from departing. Donald Trump holds a chart showing which contries are best and worst prepared for an epidemic during a Covid-19 news conference on 26 February 2020. Photograph: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images Also on that day, campaign contribution records reviewed by the Guardian reveal that the head of Princess Cruises’ parent company, Carnival Corporation chairman Micky Arison, a billionaire cruise industry magnate and longtime associate of Trump, wrote a check to the Republican National Campaign Committee (RNCC) for $15,000. His wife, Madeleine Arison, also wrote a check for $15,000 that day. Roger Frizzell, a spokesman for Carnival, said Arison has historically made contributions to the RNCC March fundraiser, which he noted was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic. He said the money goes to elect Republicans to congressional seats. Federal campaign data does show Arison making occasional contributions to the RNCC and members of both parties. However, the contributions made the day the Grand Princess outbreak was confirmed were by far the largest campaign contributions Arison and his wife made during the four years of Trump’s administration. The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. “We’re working with them very, very strongly,” Trump said of the cruise industry in a public statement three days later. “We want them to travel.” Back on land Meanwhile, the passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise were stuck at sea. The cruise was originally scheduled to end on 7 March, but instead guests remained quarantined in their tiny staterooms, with meals delivered at their doorsteps by crewmembers in homemade hazmat suits. The Grand Princess motored around in odd patterns off the coast of California, waiting for the go-ahead to dock. A passenger reacts from his cabin balcony as the Grand Princess docks at the port of Oakland on 9 March 2020. Photograph: Stephen Lam/Reuters One couple was unable to get extra diabetes medicine, they later alleged in a lawsuit, as the sporadic mealtimes in their four and a half days of shipboard quarantine sent their sugar levels into disarray. Others simply reported an agonizing wait. One family had to figure out how to entertain six children while locked in their tiny ship’s quarters. The ship’s television entertainment channel was so low on amusing material that crew members offered lessons on folding paper airplanes. By 8 March, Anna McArdle began experiencing flu-like symptoms and called the medical center. They gave her some medicine and told her to stay in her room, she said. Pulling into the Port of Oakland on 9 March was a relief for some. One grandmother was so excited to be back on land she did a little dance while waiting in line on the dock. But for most guests, a new, agonizing wait ensued. Coordinating the evacuation, unloading them, and dispatching them to federally-run quarantine centers where they were to complete mandatory 14-day quarantines took several days. Denise and David Morse were surprised that, after days of being isolated in their cabin, they were piled onto a crowded bus with other passengers for the 48-mile drive to Travis air force base, in Fairfield, California. There, they said, they were shocked to find that despite being told to stay away from others, passengers quarantining at Travis were forced to crowd into the breakfast room and serve themselves coffee with their bare hands. They said they often lacked soap and cleaning supplies, and the staff seemed disorganized and unprotected. The coronavirus tests Pence had promised each passenger didn’t materialize. Grand Princess passengers were taken by bus to Travis air force base in Fairfield, California. Photograph: John G Mabanglo/EPA “I feel that each day we stay here we increase our chances of contracting the virus,” wrote David Morse, in a diary he and his wife kept for the Guardian. Anna and Thomas McArdle were allowed off the ship on 11 March. They were both struggling with flu-like symptoms, but were still put on a charter bus with other passengers and then on a charter flight to Dobbins air force base in Georgia, their suit said. Thomas’ symptoms worsened day by day. According to the couple’s lawsuit, he was given only limited medical treatment at the base. During a temperature check on 14 March he became dizzy and unresponsive and was rushed off to a hospital. He died from Covid-19 two weeks later. ‘Sailing into foreseeable doom’ In their lawsuit and in interviews, passengers said they were baffled that neither the cruise company nor the Trump administration took preventive steps that might have averted the crisis. By not informing Hawaii guests promptly about the illness that had been aboard the ship during the Mexico leg, Princess Cruises denied passengers the opportunity to limit their exposures early on, the McArdles’ lawsuit said. “If he was informed of the risk on February 25, 2020, when the former passengers were notified by email, Thomas McArdle would have disembarked at the first port of call in Honolulu,” the suit charges, noting that, while earlier passengers were warned, nothing was done about the potentially exposed crew and Mexico passengers who were still aboard the ship. The company could also have conducted far more extensive health checks before letting passengers board, and could have taken more forceful action aboard once the outbreak was confirmed, the lawsuits argued. Princess should have protected passengers or at least warned them before “allowing over 3,000 passengers, including the McArdles to sail into impending and foreseeable doom”, the McArdles’ suit said. Some passengers were flown to other states where they would quarantine for 14 days. Photograph: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images Princess Cruise Line told the Guardian in a statement that it does not comment on litigation. “Princess Cruises has been sensitive to the difficulties the Covid-19 outbreak has caused to our guests and crew,” the statement also said. “Our response throughout this process has focused on the wellbeing of our guests and crew within the parameters dictated to us by the government agencies involved.” The passengers and their families who filed suit over the Grand Princess outbreak face an uphill battle in the Los Angeles federal courtroom where their cases have ended up, according to numerous attorneys who are experts at maritime law. The antiquated framework of Laws of the Sea, governing cases involving ships, gives the cruise lines numerous advantages in court, attorneys said. Most crucially, the Death on the High Seas Act, a 1920 congressional statute designed to help the widows of seafarers lost at sea, severely limits the damages that plaintiffs can claim if they die or sustain injuries more than three miles off the coast. “The cruise lines have a deck full of get-out-of-jail-free cards,” said maritime attorney Michael Winkleman, who represents the wife of one of the passengers who died after contracting coronavirus on the Grand Princess. Winkleman noted that the fact that the US-based companies are incorporated elsewhere and sail their ships under foreign flags frees them having to pay most US taxes or follow many of the county’s environmental and labor laws. Thirteen lawsuits, involving passengers who feared for their lives on the cruise but didn’t get sick, have already been tossed out by the district court judge Klausner. Other cases are ongoing. The US government, too, is facing scrutiny for failing to take quicker action. At the time, returning cruise ship passengers – mainly from the Grand Princess and the Diamond Princess – accounted for approximately 17% of all reported coronavirus cases in the US, according to a CDC report on the cruise industry’s role in spreading the pandemic. While other countries, including New Zealand and Taiwan, were quickly implementing science-based procedures to seal out the virus, the Grand Princess outbreak illustrated the US’s failure to take decisive actions that might have curbed the pandemic, said Dr Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease physician at the University of California, San Francisco. “It was a metaphor: the boat coming from elsewhere to our shores with Covid-19 aboard and us not being able or willing to do anything about it,” he said. “The Grand Princess really drove home how much we were in denial of what was to come.” The Carnival Panorama cruise ship is docked in Long Beach, California, as passengers wait to board the next cruise on 7 March 2020. Photograph: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images Cruise boats continued to leave various ports loaded with American passengers for ten more days after the Grand Princess outbreak was declared an emergency. Eventually, the cruise industry voluntarily suspended cruising on 13 March, but outbreaks occurred on dozens of other ships. In all, according to an analysis by the Miami Herald, 87 cruise ships experienced outbreaks and 111 passengers and crew died. “Trump was saying what would help his cruise line friends and disregarding the CDC’s advice to get people off the ships,” said Jim Walker, a maritime attorney who writes the blog Cruise Law News. “This was all about profits,” said attorney Nanci Nishimura, who represents the Wong family. Ronald and Eva Yuk Wah Ma Wong signed up for a birthday celebration cruise on the Grand Princess under a package that came marked with the slogan “Come back new”. Ronald, 64, came down with Covid-19 while still in quarantine and never made it home again. Nishimura said cruise companies depend financially not only on ticket prices but on an array of add-on services on the trips, including alcohol, tours and photos. “It was a cost benefit analysis: it was how much money can we make versus how much money will we lose if people die.” All the while, Trump may have been aware of the dangers the coronavirus posed. For Denise Morse, the most telling revelation about the president’s handling of the cruise ship outbreak came when reporter Bob Woodward revealed in September that, back on 7 February 2020, seven weeks before the Grand Princess departed, Trump had told him that the coronavirus was “deadly stuff”, more deadly than the flu. “You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump had said, according to Woodward’s book Rage. “Trump was told it was highly contagious,” Morse said. “He knew it was airborne and he was told it was going to be the biggest challenge of his administration – and he played it down.” “We would never have gotten on the ship if we knew what the government knew,” she said. “The ship would have never gone out of the Golden Gate.” Patrick Greenfield contributed to this story.

  • 20-foot 'ice volcano' erupts in western New York

    Freezing temperatures have helped transform a New York fountain from the 1800s into a 20-foot "ice volcano." Outside of the Glen Iris Inn in Castile, New York, a cone of ice sprays water up to some 50 feet in the air, giving off the appearance of an icy volcano. This is not an unusual sight for the Glenn Iris Fountain, however, and even the 20-foot height it has reached this winter is not the tallest it can grow. In fact, it gained national attention in 2015, drawing tourists to its location in Letchworth State Park when it reached its full height of 50 feet. However, it's not a motor that powers this fountain, but a more clever use of engineering. The fountain was among the first things that New York businessman William Pryor Letchworth had built during the late 1800s while designing the property, the nearby inn once his home. In this design, location and placement mattered. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominic Florio (@florio_fotos) Uphill, Letchworth had a trout pond built along with a drain that leads to an underground pipe. Here, the pond water trickles downhill toward the fountain. Gravity does most of the work involved in transferring the water and, farther down, sending it cascading into the air. The pipe ends at the pool as a nozzle, forcing the water upward. An image of the Letchworth Ice Volcano from 2018. (Facebook/Letchworth State Park) "The gravitational pull on all the water in the pipe uphill puts a lot of pressure on the water squeezed into that tiny little nozzle, and it sprays the water 50 feet up into the air," explained Conrad Baker, an outdoor educator with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, in a video produced by the park. During the summer, the water cycles through. However, during the winter, when temperatures drop below freezing, the water at the nozzle will freeze. Much like how cooled magma will form new land, the frozen ice will build upon itself reaching its full, towering height of 50 feet. An image of the Glenn Iris Fountain, which freezes over during the winter. (Facebook/Letchworth State Park) To give a sense of how cold it was to lead to the formation of the ice volcano this year, temperature records from the closest airport, the Dansville Municipal Airport, about 18 miles southeast of Castile are telling. Dansville consistently reported below-freezing temperatures every night throughout the month of February. For 17 of the 28 days of the month, temperatures didn't rise above freezing. As of March 10, the month's temperatures have dipped below freezing every night, and temperatures during days of March 5 and March 7 didn't even rise to meet 32 degrees.

  • Big Win for Biden: Congress Passes Historic Covid Relief Bill

    The House passed President Joe Biden’s massive $1.9 trillion America Rescue Plan on Wednesday, giving final approval to a sweeping package that provides emergency pandemic aid and also authorizes a wave of federal spending to dramatically, if temporarily, expand anti-poverty and health care programs. The 220-211 House vote was almost entirely along party lines, as Republicans remained unified in their opposition to the relief package, which they derided as wasteful and partisan. One Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted against the bill. Democrats erupted in cheers after the package passed, and they touted the vote as a monumental victory for the country. “This is the most consequential legislation that any of us will ever be a party to,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said. “Who knows what the future may bring, but nonetheless, on this day we celebrate.” Democrats also painted Republican opposition as political, pointing out the Republicans had supported many of the same measures under the Trump administration. “There’s only one thing that’s changed since we passed those first five bills,” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD). “The need is there, the virus is still with us, the economy is struggle, but now we have a Democratic president.” Biden said in a statement that he looks forward to signing the bill into law on Friday. “For weeks now, an overwhelming percentage of Americans – Democrats, Independents, and Republicans – have made it clear they support the American Rescue Plan. Today, with final passage in the House of Representatives, their voice has been heard,” he said. What’s in the final bill: The package provides a third round of direct payments, with most Americans eligible to receive payments of up to $1,400. It also extends a $300 federal boost to weekly unemployment insurance payments and dramatically increases tax benefits for families with children. The bill also includes hundreds of billions of dollars in direct aid to state, local and tribal governments; money to help K-12 schools reopen; funding for Covid-19 vaccine distribution, testing and contact tracing; and increased subsidies for health care coverage. It also provides more aid for small businesses and housing assistance, and $86 billion to bail out union pensions You can find more details here or here. In all, the latest bill includes $1.8 trillion in federal spending, according to a Congressional Budget Office estimate, and will add $.185 trillion to the deficit over the next decade. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a watchdog group focused on the national debt, says that the package could ultimately cost $3.8 trillion, or $4.1 trillion once interest costs are factored in, if temporary tax benefits and relief measures are extended or made permanent. Congress has now provided almost $6 trillion for fighting the pandemic and supporting the economy across six relief packages passed in just over a year’s time. The legislative process may be over, but the debate is not: The relief package may be set to become law, but the debate over it is far from over. That’s true both in terms of the politics and the economics. On the political front, the massive rescue package is massively popular with the American public — it has higher approval than any recent major legislation. A new CNN poll finds that 61% of Americans support the relief bill, with 85% favoring the expanded tax credits, 77% approving of funds for school reopening and 76% saying the back the new round of direct payments. A new Morning Consult/Politico poll finds even higher approval for the overall package, with 75% of respondents saying they strongly or somewhat favor the package, including 90% of Democrats and 59% of Republicans. That could still change over time, though, so the Biden administration and Democrats will embark on a longer-term effort to publicize the benefits of the bill — and Republicans will try to convince Americans of their view that the package was a liberal wish list that may do more harm than good. On the economic front, experts have already been debating whether the package is precisely what is needed to address the pandemic and lingering inequities or if it might overstimulate an economy already showing signs of recovery and poised to benefit from widespread vaccinations, leading to a surge in inflation or a buildup in debt that ultimately proves dangerous. As Politico’s Ben White writes: “It could be a Morning in America moment that further turbocharges an economy already primed to pop, reduces economic inequality and lofts Biden to the kind of economic hero status enjoyed by the likes of Franklin Delano Roosevelt after the Depression and Ronald Reagan in the boom-time 1980s. “Or it could be a fiery accelerant for global markets as gas prices surge, home prices jump, speculative assets soar and investors increasingly fear the kind of sharp inflation spike that can hit with remarkable speed if the government pours too much gasoline on an already warming economy.” In a research note to clients on Wednesday, J.P. Morgan economist Michael Feroli noted that the addition of an estimated $1.85 trillion in debt over 10 years is enormous by any historical comparison.” But, he added, he is less concerned that the package is too big for the economy to handle than some other economists, including Larry Summers, the former Treasury secretary under President Clinton and former director of the National Economic Council under President Obama, who has warned of a possible spike in inflation that could result in a damaging economic downturn. Feroli argues that the federal government won’t be spending the newly approved money all at once. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the budget impact for fiscal year 2021 will be $1.16 trillion — and nearly $300 billion of that money set to go to state and local governments will take more time to be spent. On top of that, Americans are likely to save rather than spend much of the relief payments they get. Other economists have also suggested that inflation and debt shouldn’t be immediate concerns: “Our debt is clearly on a totally unsustainable path and we simply don’t know that rates are going to stay this low forever,” Len Burman, a Syracuse University economist and co-founder of the Tax Policy Center, told Politico. “If markets got the idea that the U.S. was no longer that safe of a haven, rates could go up very quickly. That is not a ‘right now’ problem. And it makes sense to invest in smart things right now. But it can become a problem.” As the trillions in relief and stimulus spending work their way through the economy, the debate is unlikely to end for quite some time. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Ex-Saints punter Thomas Morstead with stirring goodbye to New Orleans

    Having been released by the Saints, Thomas Morstead posted an emotional farewell to his only NFL team