Explainer-After defending its yield target, what's next for the BOJ?

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask stands in front of the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo
Leika Kihara
·3 min read

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prospects of tighter U.S. monetary policy continue to drive up yields for Japan's super-long government bonds, putting to test the central bank's resolve to defend its key 10-year target.

The 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield moved back below an implicit 0.25% cap the Bank of Japan sets around its 0% target, after the central bank stepped in on Monday with a rare offer to buy an unlimited amount of the tenor at the level.

But 30-year and 40-year yields have crept up to multi-year highs, drawing investors' attention to the BOJ's response and how long it could keep defending the key 10-year target.

WHEN WOULD THE BOJ INTERVENE AGAIN?

The BOJ's focus is to avoid the 10-year JGB yield from rising above 0.25% and push up borrowing costs too much. It could step in again even before the yield hits 0.25%, if the rise in yields speeds up and risks breaching the line.

WILL THE BOJ INTERVENE TO CAP OTHER MATURITY YIELDS?

Under yield curve control, the BOJ seeks to control the shape of the curve by pinning short-term rates and the 10-year JGB yield. It does not set any target level for other zones.

As such, the BOJ likely won't intervene to stem rises in yields with maturities other than the 10-year, unless the moves could threaten to push up the 10-year yield above 0.25%.

For now, the BOJ sees the recent steepening of the yield curve as a desirable move as it widens the margin financial institutions earn from loans and investment.

WHAT'S NEXT?

If upward pressure on the 10-year yield continues to build up, the BOJ can conduct fixed-rate bond buying operations for as many consecutive days as necessary - the most powerful tool available to contain an unwelcome rise in borrowing costs.

The central bank also has the option of conducting an unscheduled bond-buying operation, or ramp up the amount of scheduled bond purchases released once every quarter.

HOW MUCH FIREPOWER DOES THE BOJ HAVE LEFT?

After years of heavy buying to pump money into the economy, the BOJ owns nearly half of outstanding JGBs. Its strong grip on the market allows it to control yields without ramping up buying much. Theoretically, the central bank can print as much money as it wants to keep buying JGBs to achieve its yield target.

WHAT ARE THE CONSTRAINTS?

The BOJ is chasing two conflicting goals. It wants to protect its yield cap to keep borrowing costs low. But it also hopes to avoid controlling yields too much and roll back recent efforts to breathe life back to a market made dormant by its huge presence.

That means the BOJ probably wants to limit the number of times it intervenes in the market. It will also avoid ramping up bond buying unless doing so becomes absolutely necessary to keep the 10-year yield from breaching 0.25%.

The yen's recent weakening won't deter the BOJ from stepping in to prevent yields from rising. But it may come under pressure to allow yields to rise more, if further yen declines boost import costs and draw public complaints about the rising cost of living.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Energy stocks mixed, crude oil futures settle lower

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the energy market as crude oil futures settle at $91.76 a barrel.

  • Market strategist: Defensive trades ‘can roll over just as quickly as they’ve risen’

    National Chief Market Strategist Art Hogan sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed factoring Russia-Ukraine into its rate hike cycle, inflation, energy sector volatility tying into the U.S. economy, and consumer-facing retailers.

  • Vietnam: Viral dog owners rescue 15 puppies after Covid cull

    Authorities had killed the couple's dogs last year over Covid fears, sparking a public outcry.

  • These 8 Items Are More Expensive at the Dollar Store

    Items from dollar stores like Dollar Tree, Dollar General and Family Dollar seem like they would be the cheapest option because of the name of the store, but that's not always the case. First of all,...

  • Roku earnings: ‘Two important problems have persisted,’ analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Roku fourth quarter earnings.

  • Market check: Stocks sell off into the close, bond yields fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the market&nbsp;before it closes as stocks sell off and bond yields fall.

  • S&P 500 down 2% as Ukraine crisis sparks flight to safety

    U.S. President Joe Biden said there was every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine in the next few days and was preparing a pretext to justify it, after Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels traded fire in eastern Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 622.24 points, or 1.78%, to 34,312.03, the S&P 500 lost 94.75 points, or 2.12%, to 4,380.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 407.38 points, or 2.88%, to 13,716.72. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell more than 7 basis points as investors bought U.S. government debt, considered among the most secure assets.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    After year-to-date net losses in all three major indexes, it’s fair to say that 2022 is not 2021. Last year saw the sustained, long-term gains that keep investors comfortable. That all came to a crashing stop early in the new year. However, while volatility has increased in recent weeks, the sharp losses that characterized January have moderated somewhat in February. There’s a feeling that the markets are starting to price in the chief headwinds – rising inflation and the prospect of Fed rate hi

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Years after calling Bitcoin ‘rat poison,’ Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in a crypto-friendly bank

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Intel sees no big profit margin gains before 2025, would mull consortium for Arm

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Intel Corp expects its profit margin to drop this year and then be steady for several years as it invests in new technologies and factories to meet rising chip demand, but added it forecasts climbs from 2025. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger also said Intel would be interested in participating if a consortium emerges to own the British semiconductor and software design company Arm Ltd. Gross margins are set to drop to 52% this year from nearly 58% last year on a non-GAAP basis, Intel said at its Investor Day conference on Thursday.

  • 2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    These businesses will cut you a check each quarter, but both stocks could be big winners in the long run.

  • As Billions Fly, Ubisoft Analyst Just Wondering Why Nobody Wants To Buy It

    With three massive game industry acquisitions this year already, everyone’s wondering what will happen to the few big publishers and studios left. Chief among those question marks is Ubisoft, the Assassin’s Creed maker currently struggling to make new hits. Amidst delays and employee frustration, analysts grilled the French publisher during an earnings call today over why it hasn’t already been bought.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • Got $500? 2 REITs You Should Buy

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are wonderful income plays, but you want to invest in the best names. It's just safer to reduce your risk when you put money to work in an industry that makes generous use of leverage to buy hard-to-sell assets.

  • Bitcoin could plummet to $10,000 by 2023 as 3 macro factors of crypto prices suggest weakness ahead, Stifel says

    "In 2022, we see bitcoin in a broad trading range bounded by year-to-date intra-day levels with greater downside risk in 2023," Stifel said.

  • Sitting on Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys

    These growth stocks crushed their latest earnings, and that strength could be a taste of what's to come over the next decade.

  • Redfin stock tanks after forecast shows losses expanding as iBuying business grows

    Redfin Corp. shares plunged more than 10% in after-hours trading Thursday, after executives predicted losses in the first quarter of 2022 would exceed full-year losses in 2021 as the company maintains an iBuying business that a rival dropped.