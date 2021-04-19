EXPLAINER: Did mask hamper Chauvin's image at murder trial?

  • In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over motions in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin address Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill during motions before the court Thursday, April 15, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Chauvin told the judge he will not testify on his own behalf. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from video provided by Darnella Frazier, Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneels on the neck of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday, May 25, 2020. The former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing Floyd went on trial Monday, March 29, 2021. For jurors at Chauvin's murder trial, the enduring image of the defendant is his impassive expression as he gazed at the teenager filming his knee pinning Floyd's neck – what the girl called his "cold" and "heartless" stare. (Darnella Frazier via AP)
  • In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson questions Dr. David Fowler as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
1 / 4

George Floyd Officer Trial

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over motions in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEPHEN GROVES
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin removed his mask in court Monday for only the second time during his murder trial in George Floyd 's death.

For much of the rest of the trial, the mask — necessary because proceedings are taking place during the coronavirus pandemic — hid Chauvin's reaction to testimony, including any signs of sympathy or remorse that legal experts said could make a difference to jurors.

Chauvin, wearing a light gray suit with a blue shirt and blue tie, removed his mask Monday while his defense attorney presented closing arguments to jurors. While prosecutors made theirs, though, he kept his mask on with his eyes mostly focused on taking notes.

Chauvin elected to not testify in his own defense, so the enduring image of him has been his impassive expression from last May captured on video by a teenager who filmed him holding Floyd to the ground for 9 minutes, 29 seconds. The girl called Chauvin's stare “cold" and “heartless.”

Prosecutors repeatedly displayed the image to the courtroom, and Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo alluded to the white former officer's facial expression as he explained how he had violated department policy by kneeling on the Black man's neck for so long.

Legal experts said that image — and the challenge of replacing it in jurors' minds with Chauvin's reactions during trial — may have hampered the defense.

“Every trial has a hero and a villain,” said Ryan Pacyga, a defense attorney who followed the trial. “He looks like a villain.”

Trial lawyers, who have long practiced the art of courtroom dramaturgy, send subtle hints to jurors about a defendant through their looks and body language. They say it's important because it humanizes the defendant.

“You’ve got to find a way for the jury to care for them,” Pacyga said.

HOW DID JURORS SEE CHAUVIN?

The question was important to Chauvin's defense before the trial even began. His defense attorneys attempted to weed out potential jurors who had already formed strong opinions about him. Jurors then watched video of Floyd's arrest and heard from witnesses who expressed strong feelings about Chauvin.

“He didn’t care. It seemed as if he didn’t care what we were saying,” said 18-year-old Darnella Frazier, one of several witnesses who testified through tears.

Chauvin didn't show any obvious emotion during the videos or testimony as he scribbled notes on a notepad. But it was difficult to see if he was affected because the bottom half of his face was obscured by his mask.

“I wonder if watching these videos causes him some pain and agony? I don’t know,” Joseph Daly, emeritus professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota, told The Associated Press during the trial.

WHY IS A DEFENDANT'S REMORSE IMPORTANT?

Research by legal scholars has shown that defendants who appear remorseful may have an advantage with juries.

“People who look more angry are more likely to be viewed as being a criminal,” said Kim MacLin, a professor at the University of Northern Iowa who specializes in psychology and law.

She conducted an experiment that found jurors in a mock trial were more likely to acquit if they saw an image of the defendant that seemed remorseful. Other research has shown that juries deciding whether to sentence someone to death are more lenient when a defendant seems to show remorse.

“It is something that juries, by human nature, think about. What sort of person are we dealing with here?” said Susan Bandes, an emeritus professor at DePaul University College of Law.

She noted that Chauvin already has a “remorse deficit" due to his demeanor during Floyd's arrest, adding: “That look on his face as captured in the video is so powerful."

Defense attorneys often try to cast defendants in a positive light by having them wear a suit that fits, getting them to smile during breaks in proceedings or asking their family or friends to appear in the courtroom.

Chauvin's defense attorney touched him on the shoulder while he was introduced during jury selection, when Chauvin was allowed to briefly take his mask off.

Daly said it is a way for the attorney to send a subtle message to jurors: “I'm not afraid of this guy.”

WHY DIDN’T CHAUVIN TESTIFY?

Legal experts said Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, had a lot to consider when deciding whether to put Chauvin on the stand. On Thursday, Chauvin and Nelson told the court it was a difficult decision but that the former officer would not testify in his own defense.

They did not explain how they reached that decision.

Testifying would have given Chauvin a chance to remove his mask and try to present a more likeable side.

“You’ve got to get this jury in Chauvin’s shoes in some way, shape or form,” Pacyga said earlier in the trial. “Otherwise he looks like the most callous person in the world.”

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Recommended Stories

  • Closing arguments in Derek Chauvin trial begin tomorrow

    Minneapolis is on edge as the trial of the former police charged with the murder of George Floyd begins to wind down after two weeks of testimony.

  • UN experts slam UK report for repackaging 'racist tropes'

    A body of experts that advises the United Nations on human rights concerns has slammed a widely criticized British government-backed report that concluded there was no systemic racism in the country. The U.N. Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent said Monday that it found it “stunning” that the report “repackages racist tropes and stereotypes into fact” and urged the British government to reject its findings. “This attempt to normalize white supremacy despite considerable research and evidence of institutional racism is an unfortunate sidestepping of the opportunity to acknowledge the atrocities of the past and the contributions of all in order to move forward,” it added.

  • Closing arguments in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd

    Closing arguments are delivered in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with murder in the death of George Floyd.

  • How Rich Are Lebron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars?

    NBA superstars are some of the greatest basketball players in the world, able to fill up the box score with eye-popping numbers. Related: How Rich Are Tom Brady and These Other Big-Name Athletes? The...

  • Key moments at Derek Chauvin's trial in George Floyd's death

    The three weeks of testimony at a former Minneapolis police officer's trial in the death of George Floyd were filled with indelible moments, ranging from witnesses breaking down as they relived what they saw to a clinical account by one expert pinpointing on video the instant he believes Floyd died. Derek Chauvin, 45, is on trial for murder and manslaughter after pinning Floyd to the pavement last May for what prosecutors said was 9 1/2 minutes. Jurors heard testimony from several witnesses to Floyd's arrest, and many of them grew emotional as they recalled their frustration and desperation at not being able to help Floyd.

  • Braves OF Acuña departs with abdominal muscle pain

    Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. left Sunday night's game against the Chicago Cubs after experiencing pain in his lower abdominal muscles.

  • ‘Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots’ Live-Action Movie In The Works With Vin Diesel, Universal & Mattel Films

    The Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots movie is becoming a reality. Mattel Films, Universal and Vin Diesel are teaming for a live-action feature take on the classic tabletop boxing robots game. Diesel will star in the movie and produce with his One Race Films label and partner Samantha Vincent. Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots was […]

  • New poll indicates most Americans want to end lifetime appointments for Supreme Court justices

    The poll also showed 38% of respondents supported an expansion of the court from nine to 13 members, while 42% opposed the idea.

  • Closing arguments begin in Derek Chauvin murder trial. Here’s how to watch.

    Closing arguments begin today and a verdict is expected this week.

  • Jose Mourinho: from 'Special One' to trophy-less Tottenham tenure

    Jose Mourinho is one of Europe's most successful club managers, but his trajectory at Tottenham Hotspur tracked a wearily familiar arc of initial promise followed by bitter recrimination.

  • Vikings DT Linval Joseph considered Minnesota’s best free agency addition of past decade

    Do you think that Minnesota Vikings DT Linval Joseph is the best free agency acquisition the Vikings have had in the past decade?

  • Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson describes women's lawsuits as 'money grab'

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson filed his first official answer to the 22 lawsuits that accuse him of sexual misconduct

  • Marvel’s SHANG-CHI Kicks into Action with First Trailer

    Marvel dropped the first action-packed trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which adds a new dimension to the MCU. The post Marvel’s SHANG-CHI Kicks into Action with First Trailer appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Colorado judge resigns after using N-word

    After using the N-word in front of a Black coworker, the coworker said it felt "like a stab through my heart each time," but didn't say so because she feared retaliation.

  • U.S. Warns of ‘Consequences’ If Kremlin Critic Navalny Dies

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. warned Russia of “consequences” if jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny dies, deepening the conflict over the dissident who has already survived an alleged assassination attempt and is now engaged in the third week of a hunger strike.Navalny’s supporters on Sunday called for demonstrations across Russia on April 21, to coincide with President Vladimir Putin’s state-of-the-nation address. Putin’s most outspoken critic has been imprisoned since March 11 at the notorious IK-2 prison camp about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Moscow for breaking parole rules. He’d gone to Germany to recover from a near-fatal chemical poisoning in Siberia that he and Western governments blamed on the Kremlin. Russian authorities deny any involvement.“We have communicated to the Russian government...they will be held accountable by the international community,” U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.“We are looking at a variety of different costs that we would impose, and I’m not going to telegraph that publicly at this point. But we have communicated that there will be consequences if Mr. Navalny dies,” Sullivan said.Separately, Ned Price, spokesman for the U.S. State Department, called in a tweet for Russian authorities to immediately provide Navalny with access to “necessary medical care,” while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for the prisoner’s “immediate and unconditional release.”Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said Saturday that he might die in a “matter of days.” His doctor, Anastasia Vasilieva, posted a copy of his blood-test results showing what she said were “critical” levels of potassium. “This signifies kidney failure, which can lead at any time to a severe disruption to his heartbeat” including the possibility of heart failure, she said on Twitter.After complaining of acute back and leg pain, Navalny began the hunger strike on March 31 to demand specialist care from doctors outside the prison system. In a post on his Instagram account Friday, Navalny’s allies reported that a prison official had warned him that a blood test indicated a “serious deterioration” in his health and that he would be force-fed if he didn’t end the protest.U.S. SanctionsPresident Joe Biden on Thursday ordered a raft of new sanctions against Russia, including restrictions on buying new sovereign debt, in response to allegations that Moscow was behind a hack on SolarWinds Corp. and interfered with last year’s U.S. election.Yet the moves were calibrated to punish the Kremlin for past behavior while keeping relations from deteriorating further, especially as tensions grow over a Russian military build-up near Ukraine. Biden has offered to meet Putin later this year, an invitation Russia said it responded to “positively.”At the same time, Navalny’s accelerating health crisis has sparked growing criticism in Western capitals.Biden was asked about Navalny’s condition on Saturday. “It’s totally, totally unfair,” he told reporters in brief remarks. Navalny’s fate is in Putin’s hands, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday. The Russian opposition leader’s health is a matter of “great concern,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the daily Bild, adding that Berlin “urgently” demands he receive adequate medical care. The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement that the 27-nation bloc was “deeply concerned” about reports of Navalny’s deteriorating state.Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service didn’t respond to requests for comment. Officials have said previously that Navalny has received all necessary medical attention.Biden pressed Putin in a phone call on Tuesday about the poisoning of the opposition leader, which U.S. intelligence has publicly blamed on Russia’s Federal Security Service. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron also quizzed Putin about Navalny in a March 30 phone call.Asked about the Russian threat to Ukraine in an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation, Macron said that warnings of “red lines” have to be followed up with action. “It’s a failure of our collective credibility vis-à-vis Russia,” he said.Dozens of public figures including five Nobel Literature Prize winners urged Putin in an open letter Friday to ensure that Navalny immediately receives medical treatment. So far, Russia has brushed aside all Western criticism of the case and Kremlin officials refuse even to mention Navalny by name.Even as his condition deteriorates, Russian prosecutors stepped up a crackdown Friday by asking a Moscow court to declare Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation and his Moscow campaign headquarters to be extremist organizations. The opposition group warned that the designation could subject all of its staff and volunteers to criminal prosecution and imprisonment.More than 460,000 people have pledged anonymously to take part in new demonstrations calling for his release, according to a tally on Navalny’s website. Organizers on Sunday abandoned their goal of collecting half a million signatures to schedule a new protest, saying they could no longer wait, and called for the nationwide rallies instead.(Updates with Price, von der Leyen in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US backs Japan's plan to release radioactive water from Fukushima despite pushback from South Korea, China, and Russia

    US climate envoy John Kerry has backed Japan's plan to release 1.2 million tons of radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean.

  • Kate Middleton Included a Nod to Princess Diana in Her Outfit for Prince Philip's Funeral

    Kate also wore the necklace before at another important event honoring Prince Philip.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Jaycee Horn, son of Joe, could end up this year's best CB

    We roll along with our top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft with No. 15 overall — a long press corner with great bloodlines and thrilling upside.

  • Taylor Swift Surprises ‘Swiftie’ Nurse With Care Package For Her Work During Pandemic

    "Don’t mind me...I’ll be crying the rest of the day."

  • Kim Kardashian, The Beckhams, and More Attend the Opening of Pharrell Williams and David Grutman’s The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue