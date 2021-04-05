EXPLAINER: Doctor testifies about Floyd's heart activity

In this image from video, witness Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld, the doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Monday, April 5, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARILYNN MARCHIONE
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

George Floyd had “pulseless electrical activity” and his heart wasn’t beating when he arrived at a Minneapolis hospital, a doctor testified Monday.

Dr. Bradford Langenfeld was on duty at Hennepin County Medical Center the night Floyd was brought in after being restrained by police last May, and testified Monday at the trial of one of the officers.

Here’s what Langenfeld saw and what it means:

WHAT IS PULSELESS ELECTRICAL ACTIVITY?

It means that some feeble or disorganized electrical activity can be detected on a heart monitor but it’s not enough to make the heart beat and supply blood and oxygen to the rest of the body.

WHAT ELSE DID THE DOCTOR SEE?

Floyd had no pulse when he arrived and was in cardiac arrest, which Langenfeld described as the “sudden cessation of blood flow to all the tissues of the body when the heart stops pumping.” The doctor described looking for possible explanations and theorized that hypoxia, or insufficient oxygen, was one of the top possibilities.

Doctors measured gases in Floyd's blood and saw extremely high carbon dioxide levels, again suggesting lack of sufficient oxygen.

WHAT TREATMENTS WERE GIVEN?

Floyd was given some medicines that sometimes can help restore circulation, but that did not help. Defibrillators to shock a heart back into normal rhythm do not work in a situation like Floyd’s. A narcotics antidote such as Narcan also does not help once someone is in cardiac arrest, Langenfeld said.

WHEN DID THE DOCTOR PRONOUNCE HIM DEAD?

Floyd had been in cardiac arrest before arriving at the hospital and doctors worked on him for roughly half an hour after his arrival. After his heart activity stopped altogether — “flatlining” Langenfeld called it — the doctor pronounced him dead.

The county medical examiner ruled Floyd's death a homicide and said he died of “cardiopulmonary arrest, complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • 9 Outdated Myths About Investing

    Stock market investing has become so popular that it's now easy for even beginning investors to get as much information as they need about specific stocks or the market in general. The downside of all...

  • Groups: Census privacy tool could hurt voting rights goals

    A new method being used for the first time by the U.S. Census Bureau to protect people's privacy in 2020 census data could hamper voting rights enforcement and make it harder for congressional and legislative districts to have equal populations, according to a report from two leading civil rights groups. In test data, the method known as “differential privacy” made smaller counties appear to have more people than they actually did at the expense of more populous counties. It also made counties appear more homogenous than they really are where clear majorities of people have a specific race or ethnic background, according to an analysis conducted by the civil rights groups.

  • This Nearly Universal Childbirth Practice Doesn’t Make Labor Safer

    Little evidence backs the use of electronic fetal heart rate monitoring. So why is it absolutely everywhere?

  • Army: Soldier says she was sexually assaulted at Fort Sill

    Soldiers at Fort Sill in Oklahoma have been suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into a female soldier's allegations that she was sexually assaulted, the Army post's commanding general said. Late last month, the soldier who was training at the post “reported that she was the victim of sexual assault involving Fort Sill cadre members,” Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper said in a statement Thursday.

  • Comedy club furious at ‘damage’ done by Government mistake on vaccine passports

    Liverpool’s Hot Water Comedy Club, which is to trial the UK’s first non-socially distanced live event on April 16, has complained of receiving a “crazy” deluge of online abuse, after the Government erroneously suggested they would be using “vaccine passports”. The venue is one of four cultural institutions in the city that will take part in the Events Research Programme (ERP), which will use before-and-after lateral flow tests to test the feasibility of mass audience events, ahead of the country's wider June 21 reopening. Hot Water will host an audience of 300 at the M&S Bank Arena in 11 days’ time, with no social distancing or masks – the first time such an event has been legally held in a year. The ERP will also use data from other events in the city in April and early May – two club nights, three outdoor cinema screenings and a business conference – to inform the reopening roadmap. But after a Government press release, sent out on Friday, included the comedy event among those that would trial vaccine passports – which the Government calls “certification” – the small family-run outfit has been overrun with “thousands” of negative messages online. “The Events Recovery Programme is the complete opposite of any vaccine passport scheme,” says co-founder Paul Blair. “The whole purpose is to prove that events like ours are safe without certification.”

  • CDC guidance says cruise ships won't need to mandate vaccines

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that while it recommends all staff and travelers aboard cruise ships be vaccinated for COVID-19, cruise companies do not need to mandate vaccines in order to resume travel safely. Why it matters: Cruise ships were some of the first super-spreader sites for the coronavirus in 2020 and have been docked ever since. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The industry has been eager to get back to business, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has threatened to sue the federal government if the CDC does not allow cruises to restart by the summer. CDC guidance will still mandate that masks be worn on board by staff and passengers, as well as at "all U.S. transportation hubs, including seaports and ferry terminals."The new CDC guidance will allow cruise ships to begin trial runs of their operations — and then to apply for a permit to operate regularly, per the New York Times. Between the lines: Making vaccines a recommendation rather than a requirement also avoids conflict with port-bearing states that have or may ban the use of vaccine passports — including Florida. Vaccine mandates for some cruises' destinations may still apply. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Elderly Asian Woman Stabbed to Death in California By Woman Out on 'Emergency Bail'

    An Asian senior was fatally stabbed while walking her dogs in Riverside, CA on Saturday morning. The incident, which police say appeared to be “completely random,” occurred in the area of Golden Avenue in the neighborhood of La Sierra just after 7 a.m. Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was found bleeding from stab wounds in her abdomen. “When our detectives interviewed the suspect, they didn't come across anything to suggest she attacked the victim due to her race,” Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback told CNN.

  • How Much Is Former President Trump Still Costing Taxpayers?

    Being president comes with perks that extend past your time in the Oval Office, so even though former President Donald Trump is no longer in the White House, he's still getting benefits courtesy of...

  • Her Ballot Didn't Count. She Faces 5 Years in Prison for Casting It.

    On Election Day 2016, Crystal Mason went to vote after her mother insisted that she make her voice heard in the presidential election. When her name didn’t appear on official voting rolls at her polling place in Tarrant County, Texas, she filled out a provisional ballot, not thinking anything of it. Mason’s ballot was never officially counted or tallied because she was ineligible to vote: She was on supervised release after serving five years for tax fraud. Nonetheless, that ballot has wrangled her into a lengthy appeals process after a state district court sentenced her to five years in prison for illegal voting, as she was a felon on probation when she cast her ballot. Mason maintains that she didn’t know she was ineligible to vote. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “This is very overwhelming, waking up every day knowing that prison is on the line, trying to maintain a smile on your face in front of your kids, and you don’t know the outcome,” Mason said in a phone interview. “Your future is in someone else’s hands because of a simple error.” Her case is headed for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the highest state court for criminal cases, whose judges said on Wednesday that they had decided to hear it. Mason unsuccessfully asked for a new trial and lost her case in an appellate court. The new appeal is the last chance for Mason, 46, who is out on appeal bond, to avoid prison. If her case advances to the federal court system, Mason will have to appeal from a cell. Alison Grinter, one of Mason’s lawyers, said the federal government made it clear in the Help America Vote Act of 2002 that provisional ballots should not be criminalized because they represent “an offer to vote — they’re not a vote in themselves.” She said that Mason didn’t know she was ineligible and was still convicted, and that Texas’ election laws stipulate that a person must knowingly vote illegally to be guilty of a crime. “Crystal never wanted to be a voting rights advocate,” Grinter said Thursday. “She didn’t want to be a political football here. She just wanted to be a mom and a grandmother and put her life on track, but she’s really taken it and run with it, and she refuses to be intimidated.” A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Mason for a violation of the Texas election laws, a spokesperson for the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “Our office offered Mason the option of probation in this case, which she refused,” the statement said. “Mason waived a trial by jury and chose to proceed to trial before the trial judge.” In March 2018, Judge Ruben Gonzalez of Texas’ 432nd District Court found Mason guilty of a second-degree felony for illegally voting. According to Tommy Buser-Clancy, a lawyer at the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, Mason should never have never been convicted. If there is ambiguity in someone’s eligibility, the provisional ballot system is there to account for it, he said. “That’s very scary,” he said of Mason’s conviction, “and it guts the entire purpose of the provisional ballot system.” If her eligibility was incorrect, he said, “that should be the end of the story.” The appeals court’s decision could set an important precedent for the future of how the public interprets voting, especially if they’re confused, according to Joseph Fishkin, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin. He said he hoped that the court establishes a principle not to “criminalize people for being confused about the complexities of the interaction between the criminal law and election law.” Fishkin said that he and many other law experts believe that if the court upholds Mason’s conviction, the state will be in direct conflict with the federal Help America Vote Act. “It’s very important for basic fairness and for participation around the country that people are confident that when they act in good faith and aren’t trying to pull a fast one, that you’re not going to start charging them for crimes,” Fishkin said Thursday. “If this case stands, that’s obviously concerning, because a lot of people who may not understand the details of their status or who is allowed to vote will be deterred from voting.” Across the United States, 5.2 million Americans cannot vote because of a prior felony conviction, according to the Sentencing Project, a research organization dedicated to crime and punishment. The office of the Texas attorney general, Ken Paxton, said that 531 election fraud offenses have been prosecuted since 2004. The outcomes of those cases were not immediately available. At least 72% of Paxton’s voter fraud cases have targeted people of color, according to The Houston Chronicle. Mason’s cause has received support from the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank. Clark Neily, a senior vice president for criminal justice at the institute, said the case represented an example of excessive criminalization. “It’s putting people in a position where they can commit a criminal offense without even knowing that they’re in violation of any law,” he said. Celina Stewart, chief counsel at the League of Women Voters, which has filed supporting briefs on Mason’s behalf, said her case sent “a very clear message” that people with felony convictions should be cautious. “She’s being made an example, and the example is that you don’t want returning citizens, Black people, Black women to vote,” she said. “That’s an egregious narrative, and we have to push back on that, because that’s not how democracy works.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • ‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Breaks Silence on Instagram After Fraud Arrest

    Reminder: She’s facing wire fraud and money laundering charges.

  • South Africa levels series vs. Pakistan despite Fakhar's 193

    South Africa held out to level the ODI series 1-1 with a 17-run win over Pakistan on Sunday that was much closer than it should have been because of Fakhar Zaman's brilliant 193 in a losing effort. Pakistan opener Fakhar's score came from 155 balls and he hit 18 fours and 10 sixes to give South Africa a big scare in the second one-day international. Pakistan was 205-7 at one stage before Fakhar really got going, but ultimately finished on 324-9 chasing 342 to win at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

  • NHL concerned about Canucks’ COVID-19 protocol situation

    The National Hockey League’s deputy commissioner says the Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak is concerning, but he remains confident the team will be able to complete its schedule. In an email to The Canadian Press on Monday, Bill Daly says the Canucks’ numbers are “concerning from a health and safety standpoint, not necessarily from a scheduling standpoint.” Daly says the league believes the Canucks will return and conclude their 56-game schedule.

  • The Lawyer Behind the Throne at Fox

    LOS ANGELES — In early 2019, as the Murdoch family completed the $71 billion sale of 21st Century Fox to Disney, executives at the movie studio learned that someone was reading all their emails. And not just anyone: Viet Dinh, the Fox Corp.’s chief legal officer and close friend of Fox’s CEO, Lachlan Murdoch, had brought on a team of lawyers to investigate “the potential improper use of Fox data” by top 21st Century Fox executives he suspected of leaking to Disney while the terms were still being hammered out, a Fox spokeswoman said. The studio’s president, Peter Rice, and the company's general counsel, Gerson Zweifach, protested that they were merely conducting normal transition planning — and that Dinh was being so paranoid he might blow up the transaction. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The episode didn’t scuttle the deal. But the previously unreported conflict between the studio executives and Dinh, a sociable and relentless Republican lawyer who was the chief architect in 2001 of the anti-terrorism legislation known as the Patriot Act, offers a rare glimpse into the opaque power structure of Rupert Murdoch’s world. The nonagenarian mogul exercises immense power, through News Corp and the Fox Corp., in driving a global wave of right-wing populism. But basic elements of how his media companies run remain shrouded in mystery. In the case of the Fox Corp., the questions of who is in charge and what the future holds are particularly hazy. The company, minus its studio, is now a mid-size TV company adrift in a landscape of giants like Disney and AT&T that control everything from cellular phone networks to streaming platforms, film and television. Fox’s profits are dominated by Fox News. Lachlan Murdoch’s more liberal brother, James, who no longer holds an operational role in the family businesses, has made clear he would like to see a change. And since the studio sold, a person who knows Lachlan Murdoch said, Los Angeles has become a less hospitable place to him and his family. If you’re a studio boss with actors and directors on payroll, Hollywood can overlook your embarrassing right-wing cable interests. But after the Disney sale, and after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Murdoch risked becoming a social pariah. James Murdoch didn’t help when he complained to The Financial Times about “outlets that propagate lies to their audience.” Last month, Lachlan Murdoch moved his family to Sydney, Australia, an unlikely base for a company whose main assets are American. The move has intensified the perception — heightened when he stood by as Fox News hosts misinformed their audience about COVID-19 last year — that Murdoch does not have a tight grip on the reins. The company takes pains to rebut that perception: The Fox spokeswoman told me that Murdoch is so committed that he has adopted a nocturnal lifestyle, working midnight to 10 a.m. Sydney time. (She also said it would be “false and malicious” to suggest that Dinh is exercising operational control over Fox’s business units.) It’s such a disorienting situation that one senior Fox employee went so far as to call me last week to ask if I knew anything about succession plans. I promised I would tell him if I figured it out. But Dinh, 53, was ready to step in, and indeed has been seen internally as the company’s power center since before Murdoch headed across the globe. Dinh’s ascent caps an unlikely turn in his career that began when he met Lachlan Murdoch at an Aspen Institute event in 2003. The Murdoch heir later asked him to both fill a seat on the company’s board and to be godfather to his son. (“He couldn’t find any other Catholics,” Dinh joked to The New York Observer in 2006.) Two former Fox employees and one current and one former Fox News employee familiar with his role painted him as the omnipresent and decisive right hand of a CEO who is not particularly hands-on. (They spoke only on the condition they not be named because Fox keeps a tight grip on its public relations.) While Dinh is not running day-to-day programming, he manages the political operation of a company that is the central pillar of Republican politics, and he’s a key voice on corporate strategy who has played a role in Fox’s drive to acquire and partner its way into the global online gambling industry. In a recent interview with legal writer David Lat — headlined “Is Viet Dinh the Most Powerful Lawyer in America?” — Dinh called suggestions in this column and in The Financial Times that he’s more than a humble in-house counsel “flat-out false.” “To ascribe any role to me other than my day job, which is overseeing legal, regulatory and government affairs, is not only false, it would mean I have far more time than I actually do,” he told Lat in his Original Jurisdiction newsletter. “Lachlan hired me for what is very much a full-time job, which I can barely manage to do with 24 hours in the day.” But his outsize compensation — $24 million in 2019, and $12 million last year after forgoing his salary for much of the pandemic — belies that, as do episodes like the high-stakes confrontation in the Disney deal and his unusually close personal connection to the Murdoch family. Dinh, who declined through the company spokeswoman to be interviewed, is a surprising figure to play a central role overseeing the most powerful megaphone of the Trump movement. He’s part of the tight, elite group of conservative lawyers who largely disliked Donald Trump’s bombast and disdain for the law — he is said to regularly deride the former president in private — though they appreciated his judicial appointments and some other policies. And Dinh isn’t just a member of that group, but a true star of it. A refugee from Vietnam who arrived at the age of 10, he once told VietLife magazine that he worked jobs including “cleaning toilets, busing tables, pumping gas, picking berries, fixing cars” to help his family make ends meet. He attended Harvard and Harvard Law School. As a student, he wrote a powerful New York Times op-ed about Vietnamese refugees — including his sister and nephew — stranded in Hong Kong. The piece helped win them refugee status, and eventually allowed them to immigrate to the United States. Dinh arrived with the conservative politics of many refugees from communism, and followed a pipeline from a Supreme Court clerkship with Justice Sandra Day O’Connor to a role in the congressional investigations of Bill Clinton in the 1990s. He was assistant attorney general for legal policy on 9/11, and he was “the fifth likeliest person” to wind up quarterbacking what would become the Patriot Act, said his old friend and colleague Paul Clement, who currently represents Fox in defamation lawsuits brought by two election technology companies. Dinh “led the effort to pull it all together, package it, present it to the Hill and get it passed,” said a former Bush White House homeland security adviser, Ken Wainstein. The package of legislation transformed the American security state, vastly expanding domestic surveillance and law enforcement powers. It allowed the FBI to conduct secret and intrusive investigations of people and groups swept in by an expanded definition of terrorism. Dinh was often mentioned at the time as a brilliant young lawyer who could easily wind up the first Asian American on the Supreme Court. He was also notably image-conscious, and “worked the media like crazy,” recalled Jill Abramson, a former Times Washington bureau chief and later executive editor. He’s also a master Washington networker whose relationships cross party lines. His best college friend is a Democratic former U.S. attorney, Preet Bharara. Through the pandemic, Dinh left chipper comments on other lawyers’ job announcements on LinkedIn. Dinh left government for private practice during President George W. Bush’s first term, and founded and sold a high-end Washington law firm, Bancroft. He developed a reputation as a well-connected workaholic, and a guy who would be up for a drink at lunch. He is not the sort of boss who worried about his employees burning out. His view was that “the less that he has to think about where his chauffeur is, the more work he can get done,” said a former assistant, Lindsey Shea, who also described him as a devoted mentor. Dinh’s close ties to the Murdochs drew criticism when he played a central role in a nominally independent investigation into the phone hacking by Murdoch journalists in Britain in 2011. Dinh stepped down from the Fox board to take the legal job in 2018. He tightened the company’s relations to the Republican establishment, with former House Speaker Paul Ryan joining the company’s board in 2019. And he built his own secretive political operation at the Fox Corp., hiring a top Republican opposition researcher, Raj Shah, to monitor online criticism of the company and develop strategies for countering it. Now, Dinh finds himself in the strange position of many of Rupert Murdoch’s top lieutenants: He is paid like a CEO, and fills much of the larger strategic role that comes with that job. He also has the sort of leverage you need in a family business, a personal relationship with Lachlan Murdoch that allowed him to take on Rice, who is himself the son of a close Rupert Murdoch ally. But Dinh is still working for a business dominated by the need to follow Trump and Fox’s audience wherever they lead, lest they be overtaken by networks further to the right, like Newsmax. And the family ultimately retains control. And Dinh’s own agenda can be hard to divine. In the interview with Lat, he largely repeated Fox News talking points about the quality and fairness of the network’s coverage. He did also express pride at Fox’s fleeting willingness to cross the president last fall, even though the network subsequently fired the political analysts who most angered Trump. “There is no better historical record of Fox News’ excellent journalism than to see how the former president tweeted against Fox,” Dinh said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • UNC promotes Hubert Davis into spotlight, showing once again that family comes first

    His UNC roots are not the only reason why Hubert Davis is taking over for Roy Williams, but it’s what he had on his side more than any other candidate.

  • Mayor demands to know how teen killed by Chicago cop got gun

    Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that she has directed the Chicago Police Department to capture and bring to justice whoever gave a 13-year-old boy the handgun he was carrying last week when he was fatally shot by a police officer. Adam Toledo was shot in the chest after he ran from officers in the Little Village neighborhood shortly before 3 a.m. on March 29. “We will find the person who put the gun in Adam's hand,” Lightfoot said during a news conference in the neighborhood on the West Side.

  • Chauvin ‘Absolutely’ Violated Policy When He Knelt on Floyd: Police Chief

    Jane Rosenberg/ReutersFormer Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin violated department policy when he held his knee on George Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes during a May arrest, the city’s police chief testified Monday. “It’s not part of our training and is certainly not part of our ethics or values,” Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told jurors at Chauvin’s murder trial in Hennepin County court. The chief insisted Chauvin should have stopped restraining Floyd the second he stopped resisting. “That action is not de-escalation. And when you talk about the framework of the sanctity of life...that action goes contrary to what we’re taught,” he said.“I absolutely agree it violates our policy,” Arradondo added.The chief’s sharp rebuke of Chauvin’s actions comes after several current and former Minneapolis police officials also slammed the former law enforcer’s decision to use the excessive-force restraint position, insisting it was “totally unnecessary” after Floyd had stopped resisting.Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld, emergency room doctor who pronounced Floyd dead, also testified at Chauvin’s trial on Monday, revealing that when paramedics brought the 46-year-old to the hospital, no one told him they suspected he’d had a drug overdose or heart attack.Langenfeld, a senior resident at the Hennepin County Medical Center at the time, described to jurors how he tried to resuscitate Floyd when he was brought into the ER. He said that while he was immediately told that Floyd was “detained” by police at the time of “medical emergency,” paramedics did not mention anything about a possible drug overdose.“Any amount of time a patient spends in cardiac arrest without immediate CPR markedly decreases the chance of a good outcome,” Langenfeld said, suggesting that officers at the scene should have provided medical attention. “Approximately 10 to 15 percent decrease in survival for every minute that CPR is not administered.”‘Totally Unnecessary’: Cops Desert Derek Chauvin on the Witness StandLangenfeld said Floyd’s heart was not beating to a “degree sufficient to sustain life” when he was brought in, prompting his team to perform several life-saving measures, including chest compressions and artificial airways, as they tried to revive him.After about 30 minutes, however, they declared him dead. The doctor said that hypoxia, or low oxygen, was the most likely cause of Floyd’s cardiac arrest based on the information he had at the time of his death. He added that oxygen deficiency is commonly known as “asphyxia.”Chauvin, 45, is on trial for second and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter after holding his knee on Floyd’s neck during an arrest over a counterfeit bill. Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—have pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.Eric Nelson, the former law enforcer’s defense lawyer, has argued that Floyd’s death was the result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.”But Chauvin’s former peers who were involved in the aftermath of Floyd’s arrest disagreed with that assessment, stating that they would never use the kind of force the cop did on May 25, 2020—which was captured in a video shared around the world.Prosecutors revealed Monday that three other MPD officials are expected to testify, including Inspector Lt. Katie Blackwell, who will insist officers are not trained to place knees on the necks of those in custody, and Sgt. Ker Yang, who will also testify about MPD’s crisis-intervention training given to all officers. Two use-of-force experts are also expected to testify against Chauvin’s actions on Monday.Arradondo was the first of these officials to testify on Monday, walking jurors through the various trainings required by his department‚ including de-escalation techniques.“The goal is to resolve the situation as safely as possible. So you want to always have de-escalation layered into those actions of using force,” Arradondo, who was responsible for firing Chauvin last year, said. Calling the training “vitally essential,” he added that the curriculum for new officers has changed over the last 30 years. For instance, in 2016, police were told that bystanders could record them under their First Amendment rights—even if it is “irritating.” That training, Arradondo said, did allow Chauvin to hold Floyd for the first few seconds to get him under control. “To continue to apply that level of force to a person proned-out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy,” he added. On Friday, the longest-serving officer in the Minneapolis Police Department, Lt. Richard Zimmerman, testified that officers have never been trained to kneel on a person’s neck while they are handcuffed. Instead, officers are told to put people on their side or have them sit up after handcuffing them.“Totally unnecessary. First of all, pulling him down to the ground face-down and putting your knee on a neck for that amount of time is just uncalled for,” Zimmerman, who has been with the department since 1985, said when asked about the videos of the incident. “I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger. And that’s what they would have to feel to be able to use that kind of force.”Sgt. David Pleoger, a former shift supervisor with the Minneapolis Police Department who received a call about Floyd’s arrest from a concerned 911 dispatcher, also testified Thursday that Chauvin’s use of force went too far.“When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could’ve ended the restraint,” Pleoger said.Last week, several bystanders emotionally described to jurors how they repeatedly asked Chauvin to remove his knee and to check Floyd’s pulse during the arrest. Among the group were an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and EMT—who said she was ignored after repeatedly offering her assistance—as well as an MMA fighter who tried to explain that Chauvin’s chokehold was cutting off Floyd’s circulation. Several teenagers also testified how they begged the officers to stop as Floyd was “gasping for air.”When paramedics finally arrived at the scene, Chauvin had to be instructed to get off Floyd. Prosecutors stated that when Floyd was loaded into the ambulance, he had no pulse.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Chris Hemsworth says he's not considered a 'serious actor' because he's never gained or lost an 'unhealthy' amount of weight for a role

    The Marvel star opened up about his fitness journey and bulking up for the role of Thor in a new interview with The Telegraph.

  • Trump's Mar-a-Lago charged Secret Service almost $16,000 for $396 hotel rooms during presidential Christmas trip

    As president, Trump spent 142 days at his gilded Florida property, which he dubbed the "Winter White House."

  • 'Stay out of politics,' Republican leader McConnell tells U.S. CEOs, warns of 'consequences'

    U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at corporate America on Monday, warning CEOs to stay out of the debate over a new voting law in Georgia that has been criticized as restricting votes among minorities and the poor. McConnell warned companies there could be risks for turning on the party, but he did not elaborate. "Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order," McConnell told a news conference in his home state of Kentucky.

  • Summer can’t ‘bail us out’ of the COVID pandemic, Fauci says. Here’s why

    Seasonal trends typical of other respiratory viruses don’t seem to apply to the coronavirus.