EXPLAINER: How does Chatham County Probate Court operate?

Once called court of the ordinary, Probate Court handles domestic matters such as guardianship and marriage licenses. It also issues weapons and fireworks permits for public display (such as fireworks at the Savannah Bananas game), among other matters. Georgia has 159 probate courts, including one in Chatham County. The Savannah Morning News spoke with the Probate Court Judge Thomas Bordeaux for an explainer on how the court operates:

What is the purpose of Probate Court?

The Chatham County Probate Court issues marriage permits and licenses, handles guardianship and conservatorship cases, and estate matters. The court is also charged with following up on guardianship, conservatorship and estate matters to determine if a person under guardianship or conservatorship is being properly cared for or if a person’s estate is being properly managed.

Who helps run Probate Court?

The court has a chief clerk, Wendy Williamson in Chatham County's case, who helps run the day-to-day operations. She also serves as an associate judge, filling in for Judge Bordeaux on occasion. Williamson also doubles as the court administrator, dealing with human resource matters and scheduling cases.

What's the role as chief judge of Probate Court?

Judge Bordeuax holds hearings and issues rulings on cases heard before the court. Uniquely, Bordeuax also schedules cases.

How can residents access records from the Probate Court?

Records held by the Probate Court can be acquired through an open records request. Some records can also be obtained through the Chatham County Case Search System. Certain records with respect to guardianship or conservatorship are protected by Georgia law.

How is a case appealed after it’s been in Probate Court?

Rulings in the Chatham County Probate Court can be appealed to the Court of Appeals for Georgia or, in the case of wills, to the state Supreme Court.

Residents can learn more about the Probate Court by visiting https://courts.chathamcountyga.gov/Probate.

