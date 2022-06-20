EXPLAINER: How does the Chatham County State Court operate?

The judicial system is a complex organization of courts and circuits, each with its own well-defined role. With judgeships up for election during the 2022 cycle, here's an explanation of what the State Court does.

Georgia has at least 70 state courts, including the Chatham County State Court which is comprised of a chief judge and two other judges. Each judge is elected to a four-year term in circuit-wide nonpartisan elections.

The Savannah Morning News spoke to Chief State Court Judge Gregory Sapp for an explainer on how the court operates.

What kinds of cases come before State Court?

State Court hears misdemeanor cases including traffic violations and domestic violence cases. The court also issues search and arrest warrants and holds preliminary hearings on criminal and civil matters that are not exclusive to Superior Court.

Who helps run State Court?

State Court is run by a court administrator who manages, oversees, and directs the daily operations of the court system. They focus on the general management side rather than legal areas. Brian K. Hart is the court administrator and clerk of the Chatham County State Court.

As clerk of court, Hart is the keeper of records, meaning they hold documents kept by the court. His office also provides administrative support for State Court’s judicial operations.

In addition to Hart, State Court has two deputy court administrators who help manage other tasks in state court. David Wood handles the criminal misdemeanor and traffic cases and helps arrange, provides administrative support including the docket scheduling.

On the civil side, Joann Darden handles lawsuits, garnishments and evictions among other civil matters. She is also tasked with administrative duties such as preparing judge calendars and docket scheduling.

What is the role as chief judge of State Court?

Judge Gregory Sapp is the current chief judge over Chatham County Superior Court. The chief judge has administrative responsibilities such as setting policy for the courts and sits on various committees.

How can residents access records from the State Court?

Residents can register for an account with the Chatham County Court Records Search System, an online records account that keeps court documents. There is a fee to view and/or retrieve documents past the first page.

How is a case appealed after it’s been in State Court?

Anyone involved in a civil suit of criminal case wishing to appeal a ruling in State Court would appeal to the Georgia Court of Appeals.

