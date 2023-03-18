Explainer: What does the ICC arrest warrant mean for Putin?

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Sevastopol
1
Anthony Deutsch and Stephanie van den Berg
·4 min read

By Anthony Deutsch and Stephanie van den Berg

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Vladimir Putin may not see the inside of a cell in The Hague any time soon, but his war crimes arrest warrant could hurt his ability to travel freely and meet other world leaders, who may feel less inclined to speak to a wanted man.

Putin is just the third head of state to be indicted by the International Criminal Court while still in power. Following is a look at what the consequences could be for the Kremlin leader.

WHAT IS THE CASE?

The ICC accuses Putin of responsibility for the war crime of deporting Ukrainian children - at least hundreds, possibly more - to Russia.

The Kremlin was quick to dismiss the allegations and the Russian foreign minister said ICC decisions "have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view."

TRAVEL ABROAD

The ICC's 123 member states are obliged to detain and transfer Putin if he sets foot on their territory. Russia is not a member and neither are China, the United States or India, which is hosting a summit later this year of leaders of the G20 group of big economies, which includes Russia.

The world's permanent war crimes court was created by the Rome Statute, a treaty ratified by all the EU states, as well as Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Switzerland, 33 African countries and 19 nations in the South Pacific.

Russia signed the Rome Statute in 2000, but withdrew its backing in 2016, after the ICC classified Moscow's annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula as an armed conflict.

"Putin is not stupid. He's not going to travel abroad to a country where he might be arrested," said assistant professor of history at the Utrecht University Iva Vukusic.

"He is not going to be able to travel pretty much anywhere else beyond the countries that are either clearly allies or at least somewhat aligned (with) Russia," Vukusic said.

ICC'S PAST EXPERIENCE

Sudan's former president Omar al-Bashir and Libya's Muammar Gaddafi are the only other leaders to have been indicted by the ICC while serving as head of state. Charges against Gaddafi were terminated after he was overthrown and killed in 2011.

Bashir, indicted in 2009 for genocide in Darfur, remained in office for another decade until being toppled in a coup. He has since been prosecuted in Sudan for other crimes but has not been handed to the ICC.

While in office, he travelled to a number of Arab and African countries, including ICC member states Chad, Djibouti, Jordan, Kenya, Malawi, South Africa, and Uganda, which declined to detain him. The court rebuked those countries or referred them to the U.N. Security Council for non-compliance.

The ICC has tried one former head of state after he left office: former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo, who was acquitted of all charges in 2019 after a three-year trial.

Kenya's President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta were both charged by the ICC before they were elected. The charges against both men have since been dropped. Kenyatta is the only leader to have appeared before the ICC while still serving in office.

OTHER COURTS

Apart from the ICC, several former leaders have been tried by other international courts. Among notable cases:

Slobodan Milosevic, former president of Serbia and Yugoslavia, became the first former head of state to appear before an international tribunal since World War Two when he was tried at a U.N. court for alleged crimes during the 1990s Balkan wars. He died in custody in 2006 before a verdict was reached.

Liberian former leader Charles Taylor was found guilty of war crimes in 2012 by the U.N.-backed Special Court for Sierra Leone in The Hague, the first former head of state to be convicted of war crimes by an international court since the Nuremberg trials of Nazi leaders after World War Two.

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, one of Milosevic's adversaries in the 1990s Balkan wars, left office after being indicted for war crimes by the Kosovo war crimes tribunal in The Hague. He is due to go on trial next month.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, Stephanie van den Berg and Toby Sterling; Editing by Peter Graff)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian refugee, 40, dies in UK before her husband can say goodbye

    Olha Krivoruchko's husband Yurii rushed from Ukraine to be by her side but it was too late.

  • ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. The bold legal move will obligate the court's 123 member states to arrest Putin and transfer him to The Hague for trial if he sets foot on their territory. Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its one-year invasion of its neighbour and the Kremlin branded the court decision as "null and void".

  • Factbox-What is the International Criminal Court?

    The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of responsibility for the war crime of illegal deportation of children from Ukraine. In its first warrant for Ukraine, the ICC called for Putin's arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

  • ICC judges issue arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin

    STORY: Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its one-year invasion of its neighbor.The ICC issued the warrant for Putin's arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

  • Ukraine hails 'historic' ICC warrant for Russia's Putin

    Ukraine applauded the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday for issuing an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin. The ICC called for Putin's arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

  • Two killed and four injured in shooting at Ohio club

    Victims gunned down in early morning incident at after-hours venue in Columbus

  • Greta Thunberg targeted with misleading headlines about deleted tweet

    Headlines shared on social media say climate activist Greta Thunberg deleted a 2018 tweet that predicted the world would end in five years after the projection failed to come true. This is misleading; the Swedish environmentalist's post -- which has been taken down -- quoted an article on a scientist who described action he said was needed to prevent the melting of ice at the poles."Greta Thunberg deletes 2018 tweet saying world will end in 2023 after world does not end," says text in an image s

  • Heat pumps work in NY. Don't believe misinformation — climate change is real | Opinion

    Despite pushback from the propane industry and other supporters of fossil fuels, heat pumps can help NY's emissions goals to mitigate climate change.

  • Biden takes aim at failed bank executives' pay, asks Congress to act

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called on Congress to give regulators greater power over the banking sector, including leveraging higher fines for managers, clawing back executives' compensation and barring officials from failed banks, according to a statement released by the White House. "No one is above the law," Biden said in the statement, "and strengthening accountability is an important deterrent to prevent mismanagement in the future." The current law "limits the administration’s authority to hold executives responsible," he said.

  • Bullish Sign Is Flashing for Some as Stocks Skirt the Precipice

    (Bloomberg) -- For all the bank collapses, the plunging bond yields, the hammering in oil and mining stocks and day-in, day-out volatility, Adam Sarhan puts this week in the win column.Most Read from BloombergUBS Seeks Swiss Backstop in Any Credit Suisse DealCFA Revised Exam Cuts Study Time, Stresses Practical SkillsUBS to Explore Credit Suisse Deal in Crisis CombinationBlackRock Not Working on Rival Bid for Credit SuisseDeutsche Bank Eyes Some Credit Suisse AssetsWhy?“The stock market had every

  • Turkey Puts Economic Toll From Earthquakes at About $104 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The earthquakes that shook Turkey’s southeast last month caused about 2 trillion liras ($103.6 billion) of damage, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government said in an official assessment published days before the European Union holds a conference to aid the reconstruction effort.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Another Chaotic Week for Banks Marks the End of an Era for the

  • Germany to buy Airbus civil helicopter and convert for combat - Business Insider

    Germany's Defence Ministry wants to buy 82 Airbus H-145M civilian helicopters and convert some of them into combat helicopters to replace its Tiger combat fleet, Business Insider reported, citing military internal documents. Germany last year shifted its defence policy after Russia invaded Ukraine, committing 100 billion euros ($107 billion) to modernize the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces.

  • Thousands in Belgrade protest against Western-backed Serbia-Kosovo deal

    Several thousand people gathered in Belgrade to protest against a Western-backed deal to normalise ties between Kosovo and Serbia, which they view as recognition of Kosovo independence. Serbia's constitution considers Kosovo an integral part of its territory, even though it declared independence in 2008 with U.S. and European Union backing. Bilateral ties need to be mended for Serbia and Kosovo to achieve their strategic goal of joining the EU.

  • Kremlin says Ukrainian authorities' decision on Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate justifies "special operation"

    Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian dictator, has said that the decision of the Ukrainian authorities not to extend the lease of the Kyiv Monastery of the caves to representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) "confirms the correctness of the special operation [the term 'war' is prohibited in Russia - ed.

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell reportedly blocked a statement on regulatory flaws that led to SVB's collapse

    Critics have said the downfall of Silicon Valley Bank was partly spurred by a lapse in regulatory oversight in recent years.

  • 'That's a lie' accusation obscures bipartisan Social Security reform talks -sources

    A Republican U.S. senator's accusation on Thursday that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had lied during a tussle over the future of the Social Security program obscured behind-the-scenes talks between the White House and lawmakers that have been underway for months, according to sources. The war of words came in a Senate Finance Committee hearing when Republican Senator Bill Cassidy asked Yellen if Democratic President Joe Biden was aware that Social Security funds will run out within the next decade unless Congress shores up the popular retirement program with 66 million beneficiaries. When Yellen responded that Biden "stands ready to work" with lawmakers, Cassidy shot back, "That's a lie because when a bipartisan group of senators has repeatedly requested to meet with him about Social (Security) ... we have not heard anything on our requests."

  • The prison experience Elizabeth Holmes is desperate to avoid

    The US is one of four countries that routinely separates incarcerated mothers from their babies.

  • War crimes arrest warrant issued for Vladimir Putin

    The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over the abduction of Ukrainian children.

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • Putin can now be detained in any of 123 member states of ICC – expert

    All member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are now legally bound to detain Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, now deemed a suspect, and hand him over to the court. Source: Russian BBC service, citing Kevin Jon Heller, professor of international law at the University of Copenhagen Quote: "This is an incredibly important event.