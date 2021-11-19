EXPLAINER: What drives high-profile disappearances in China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — The disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai in China following her accusation of sexual assault against a former top Communist Party official has shined a spotlight on similar cases involving political dissidents, entertainers, business leaders and others who have run afoul of the authorities.

A look at those cases and the background on such actions.

___

WHAT HAPPENED TO PENG SHUAI?

Despite an outcry in the tennis world and global media, Chinese officials have not directly addressed the accusation posted online by Grand Slam doubles champion Peng more than two weeks ago. Peng said she was sexually assaulted by Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier and member of the party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee.

Peng, 35, is a former No. 1-ranked player in women’s doubles who won titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. She also participated in three Olympics, making her disappearance all the more prominent with Beijing set to host the Winter Games starting Feb. 4.

Peng wrote in a lengthy social media post on Nov. 2 that Zhang had forced her to have sex three years ago, despite her repeated refusals. The post was quickly deleted from her verified account on Weibo, a leading Chinese social media platform, but screenshots of the explosive accusation quickly spread across China’s internet.

___

WHY DO PEOPLE DISAPPEAR IN CHINA?

China says it is a nation “ruled by law," but the Communist Party ultimately holds sway and there are large gray areas of enforcement. Control over the press and social media allows authorities to keep word of disappearances quiet and to stonewall critics, although such news often gradually surfaces through underground and foreign sources.

Among Chinese celebrities in the entertainment world, tangling with the authorities can be a career killer. For business leaders, it can mean a loss of status, market access and possible incarceration. With political dissidents, it often means disappearance into the vast security state, without access to family or legal recourse.

Even before taking power in 1949, the Communist Party underwent numerous rounds of vicious internecine struggles during which those on the losing side were disposed of without due process. The 1966-76 Cultural Revolution saw politicians, educators and musicians locked up for years without charge, often in solitary confinement.

Today, the party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection handles most major charges against ranking officials, who may drop out of sight for months before a terse statement is issued saying they are under investigation for “severe violations of rules and regulations." Heavy sentences are later announced, with little or no details given about the charges or the evidence brought against them.

___

WHAT FAMOUS PEOPLE HAVE GONE MISSING?

Notable people who have dropped from sight under circumstances that remain unclear include business leader Jack Ma and famous actress Fan Bingbing.

Ma, China’s most prominent entrepreneur and the founder of Alibaba Group, the world’s biggest e-commerce company, stopped appearing in public after he criticized regulators as being too conservative in an October 2020 speech.

Days later, the government ordered Ma’s Ant Group, a financial service that grew out of Alibaba’s online payments business, to suspend a planned stock market debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Rumors on social media questioned whether Ma had been detained. Friends of Ma reportedly said he wasn’t detained but decided to stay quiet following criticism of his comments. Ma reappeared two months later in a January 2020 video released by Alibaba but made no mention of his disappearance.

Fan disappeared for three months before news emerged that tax authorities had ordered her and companies she represented to pay taxes and penalties totaling $130 million.

People can drop off the map if they are linked to disputes with the politically well-connected involving business and reputation.

Businesswoman Duan Weihong disappeared in 2017 and her husband, Desmond Shum, said he didn’t hear from her for four years until he was preparing to publish a book about corruption among Chinese elites. Shum told Time magazine his wife begged him in a phone call not to publish his book, “Red Roulette.”

Duan, also known as Whitney Duan, was cited by The New York Times in a 2012 series of articles about the family wealth of then-Premier Wen Jiabao, China’s No. 2 leader. It remains unclear what exactly prompted her disappearance.

A real estate mogul, Ren Zhiqiang, disappeared from public view in March 2020 after criticizing President Xi Jinping’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Ren was sentenced later that year to 18 years in prison on corruption charges.

___

WHAT OTHER KINDS OF PEOPLE DISAPPEAR?

In a rare case that appeared in the open, Swedish citizen Gui Minhai disappeared in 2015, when he was believed to have been abducted by Chinese agents from his seaside home in Thailand.

He and four others who worked for the same Hong Kong company that published books critical of the Communist Party all went missing at about the same time and turned up months later in police custody in mainland China.

A court in eastern China later sentenced him to 10 years in prison for “illegally providing intelligence overseas.”

China has also snatched some foreigners.

Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained in China in December 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, on a U.S. extradition request. China delayed announcing their detentions for days, then denied that the arrests were linked. The two were released in September after Meng was allowed to return to China.

Even a scientist, gene-editing researcher He Jiankui, disappeared from public view for almost a year after announcing his controversial research at a conference in Hong Kong. He was eventually convicted of practicing medicine without a license in December 2019.

Accompanying the news of Peng's disappearance, the wife of the former president of Interpol, who was taken into custody on a trip back to China in September 2018, told The Associated Press that she and her lawyers have been unable to contact him since that date.

State media reported that Meng Hongwei admitted taking bribes, but Grace Meng said her husband was the victim of a political vendetta.

The disappeared also include large numbers of Uyghurs and members of other predominately Muslim minority groups who have been targeted in what the government calls a campaign against extremism, separatism and terrorism.

Following attacks on government and civilian targets, more than 1 million men and women were forced into prison-like political re-education camps officially described as de-radicalization bases and job training centers.

___

This story corrects when Ma reappeared in a video.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The AP Interview: Ex-Interpol wife sheds anonymity

    In China, Grace Meng enjoyed the privileges of being married to a top police official. Now, he's jailed in China's and she lives in France under police protection. In The AP Interview, she sheds her anonymity to tell her story.

  • Women’s Tour Threatens China Boycott Over Missing #MeToo Tennis Star Peng Shuai

    Adnan Abidi via ReutersA growing drumbeat of support, concern, and skepticism about the whereabouts of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai is starting to threaten China’s place on the world’s sporting stage. The head of the Women’s Tennis Association is now pledging to pull all tennis competitions out of China if the former Wimbledon doubles champion is not found soon. Peng, 35, dared to “tell the truth” about Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli coercing her into sex at his home and then forcing her to have an

  • U.N. calls for proof of missing Chinese tennis star's "well-being"

    China's Foreign Ministry claims it's "not aware" of global concerns over the disappearance of Peng Shuai following her online claim of sexual assault by a senior politician.

  • Former Church on the Rock bookkeeper sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison for embezzlement

    Lisa Dawn Stabeno, 52, faced up to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty in May to two counts of bank fraud before U.S. Magistrate D. Gordon Bryant.

  • Tennis-Women's tour chief casts doubt on statement attributed to China's Peng

    The head of the Women's Tennis Association on Wednesday voiced doubt over an email it received, also released by a Chinese state media outlet, in which tennis player Peng Shuai was said to deny her allegations of sexual assault. Peng, one of China's biggest sport stars, said on social media this month that former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex and that they later had an on-off consensual relationship. On Twitter on Wednesday, Chinese state media outlet CGTN released what it said was an email Peng had sent to WTA Chairman Steve Simon, who is also its CEO, in which she said the allegation of assault was untrue.

  • Singapore business events bounce back post COVID, Hong Kong flounders

    Singapore is hosting top executives of big global companies this week at a host of conferences, marking its gradual return to normalcy and underscoring the contrast with long-time rival Hong Kong, which is sticking with some of the toughest quarantine rules in the world. The Milken Institute's annual Asia Summit, run by billionaire Michael Milken's think tank, the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, and an event by sovereign wealth fund GIC attracted hundreds of executives vaccinated against COVID-19. The resumption of on-site events in the Southeast Asian hub comes as Singapore is allowing quarantine free travel to at least a dozen countries including Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Canada and the United States.

  • Palestinians' tires slashed in tense Jerusalem neighborhood

    Vandals slashed the tires on nearly a dozen Palestinian-owned vehicles overnight in a tense Jerusalem neighborhood where Jewish settlers have been waging a decades-long legal battle to evict Palestinians, residents said Friday. It was unclear who was responsible, but recent weeks have seen an escalation in settler violence toward Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Protests and clashes over the threatened evictions helped spark the 11-day Gaza war in May. Two weeks ago, four Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah rejected a settlement floated by the Israeli Supreme Court that would delay their eviction for the next 15 years.

  • Worcester restaurateur gave up business in Ghana, moved to U.S. to live American dream

    One day, when Paintsil was delivering a package to Worcester, he fell in love with the community.

  • Polen Capital: “We Still Believe that Alibaba (BABA) is a Great Business”

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of -3.03% was delivered by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, versus the MSCI AllCountry World Index (the “Index”)’s return of -1.06% for the […]

  • This Poster of Harry Styles as Eternals ' Eros Is Truly Golden

    Lights up—the character poster for Harry Styles' surprise role in the recently-released Eternals has been unveiled. See him as Eros below.

  • UK and EU prolong talks on Northern Ireland trade row

    Britain and the EU on Friday agreed to pursue efforts to resolve a dispute over trade with Northern Ireland with London saying there was a "potential for momentum" in the negotiations.

  • Ethnic intimidation, assault charges to be filed against teen girls in viral SEPTA attack

    Four teenage girls are expected to face charges in a viral attack on a SEPTA subway train that authorities say was racially motivated. Police claim the attack was racially motivated and otherwise 'unprovoked.'

  • 7 Chinese celebrities, business people, and activists who disappeared after speaking out about the Communist Party or powerful people

    Peng Shuai, a Chinese tennis star who recently accused China's former vice president of sexual assault, is the latest to vanish.

  • Android is crushing iPhones in this one key area

    If you’re comparing a brand new iPhone against a run-of-the-mill Android, let’s be honest: the iPhone is going to emerge victorious every time. However, if you take an iPhone and compare it to a top-of-the-line Android from the likes of Samsung and Google, it’s actually something of a close race. For this very reason, the … The post Android is crushing iPhones in this one key area appeared first on BGR.

  • The Countdown to Christmas Is On—So You'll Want a Pioneer Woman Advent Calendar

    The Pioneer Woman advent calendar helps you count down to Christmas. Here's how to get your hands on one before December 1!

  • Trudeau comes up short on U.S. EV tax credits

    Despite failing to convince U.S. President Joe Biden to scrap proposed EV tax credits that would favor U.S.-based manufacturers, Prime Minister Trudeau said he would keep seeking a solution.The credit is included in the United States' sweeping $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" legislation.Canada says the tax credit would violate USMCA rules, The White House insisted on Thursday that it does not.

  • Patriots 25, Falcons 0: Here's how the Pats notched their fifth-straight victory

    Patriots cruise past the Atlanta Falcons 25-0

  • Steph Curry credits Warriors' defense for wild late comeback vs. Cavs

    After trailing for much of the game, the Warriors put together their best fourth quarter of the season and shut down the Cavaliers to pull out a win in Cleveland.

  • Contractor Convicted Of Raping And Murdering College Administrator Who Complained About His Work On Her Deck

    A Virginia contractor has been convicted of raping and murdering a college administrator, leaving her dead in her bathtub, after she complained about the company’s work on her deck. A jury found Thomas Clark guilty of first-degree murder, rape and abduction of 53-year-old Suzanne Fairman after deliberating Wednesday for an hour and 20 minutes, according to local station WTVR. “There is a huge amount of relief,” Fairman’s son, Scott, said after the verdict. “I know these last two-and-a-half years

  • California couple who swindled millions in COVID relief funds cut off their electronic bracelets and fled, leaving their 3 teenage children behind, reports say

    Richard Ayvazyan and Marietta Terabelian used the identities of the elderly or deceased in a scheme to steal $20 million in funds.