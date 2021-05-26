Explainer: What the Dutch court carbon emissions ruling means for Shell

A case against Royal Dutch Shell to force the energy firm to cut its reliance on fossil fuels, in The Hague
·2 min read

(Reuters) - A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered Royal Dutch Shell to significantly deepen planned greenhouse gas emission cuts, in a landmark ruling that could pave the way for legal action against energy companies around the world.

Shell said it was "disappointed" by the ruling which it plans to appeal.

Here are some key points about the ruling:

* WHAT WAS THE RULING?The district court ordered Shell tocut its absolute carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to2019 levels. Shell currently aims to reduce the carbon intensityof products it sells by 20% over the same period from a 2016baseline. * DOES THE RULING AFFECT SHELL'S GLOBAL OPERATIONS?Yes. Thereduction relates to Shell's global operations and is notlimited to the Netherlands, the court ruling said. * WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR SHELL?The ruling said that "it is upto RDS (Royal Dutch Shell) to design the reduction obligation,taking account of its current obligations and other relevantcircumstances."Shell earlier this year announced a strategy tobecome a net zero emissions company by 2050, meaning itsabsolute emissions will also be net zero at that point. It hasstated that it believes its emissions peaked in 2018. * ABSOLUTE TARGETS VS INTENSITY TARGETS?The court orderedShell to reduce absolute emissions by 45%. Shell's short andmedium-term targets are intensity based. Intensity-based targetsmeasure the amount of greenhouse gas emissions per unit ofenergy produced. That means that absolute emissions can risewith growing production, even if the headline intensity metricfalls.At its annual general meeting this month, Shell CEO Benvan Beurden rejected setting absolute reduction targets, saying:"Reducing absolute emissions at this point in time ispredominantly possible by shrinking the business." * HOW BIG ARE SHELL'S GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS?Shell, theworld's largest oil and gas trader, produced 1.38 billion tonnesof CO2 in 2020, roughly 4.5% of global energy-related emissionsthat year, based on International Energy Agency figures https://www.iea.org/articles/global-energy-review-co2-emissions-in-2020.Shell's 2020 emissions were down from 1.65 billion tonnes theprevious year, largely as a result of a fall in oil and gasdemand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Veronica Brown and Alexander Smith)

Recommended Stories

  • Shell Loses Climate Case That May Set Precedent for Big Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc was ordered by a Dutch court to slash its emissions harder and faster than planned, a ruling that could have far-reaching consequences for the rest of the global fossil fuel industry.Shell, which said it expects to appeal the ruling, has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 20% within a decade, and to net-zero before 2050. That’s not enough, a court in The Hague ruled Wednesday, ordering the oil producer to slash emissions 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels.The court said the ruling applies to the entire Shell group, which is headquartered in the Dutch city and incorporated in the U.K. That raises the prospect of the company having to radically speed up its current climate and divestment policies in order to hit the new target. The ruling will be scrutinized globally amid a new era of litigation related to climate change.“This is big news for carbon emitters everywhere, not just in the oil industry,” Angus Walker, an environmental lawyer at BDP Pitmans in London, said. “This may spread from large emitters to small, and from the Netherlands to other countries, at least in terms of challenges, if not successful ones.”Shell’s total greenhouse gas emissions were 1.65 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2019, around the same as Russia, the world’s fourth-largest polluter.Paris AccordWhile many countries, including the Netherlands, have signed up to the Paris Agreement on climate change, companies such as Shell were not part of the deal and so far haven’t been bound by national pledges. That didn’t stop Larisa Alwin, the Dutch presiding judge, from stating that companies have a burden to shoulder too.“Companies have an independent responsibility, aside from what states do,” Judge Alwin said in her decision. “Even if states do nothing or only a little, companies have the responsibility to respect human rights.”The landmark ruling came on the same day that Shell’s U.S. rivals faced pushback from environmentally conscious investors. A first-time activist shareholder with a tiny stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. scored a historic win in its proxy fight with the oil giant, gaining two seats on the company’s board. Chevron Corp. investors, meanwhile, voted in favor of a proposal to reduce emissions from the company’s customers. Court WinsThere are currently 1,800 lawsuits related to climate change being fought in courtrooms around the world, according to the climatecasechart.com database. The Shell verdict could have a powerful ripple effect, not least among its European peers including BP Plc and Total SE. Those companies have set similar emissions targets, which have also been criticized by campaigners for not going far enough.The case against Shell was brought by local environmental group MilieuDefensie. The campaigners accused the company of violating human rights by not adhering to the Paris Agreement’s aim of limiting the increase in global temperatures.The courts have become an increasingly successful arena for campaigners to hold governments and countries to account over pollution and climate change. This is the second time in quick succession that a Dutch court has ruled that Shell’s parent company in The Hague is liable for environmental damages in other jurisdictions.In January, a court of appeals said that Hague-headquartered Shell had a duty of care to prevent leaks in Nigeria. The German government fell foul of a judge over its climate targets when its top court ruled that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s climate-protection efforts were falling short in April.“Urgent action is needed on climate change which is why we have accelerated our efforts to become a net-zero emissions energy company by 2050,” a Shell spokesperson said. “We are investing billions of dollars in low-carbon energy, including electric vehicle charging, hydrogen, renewables and biofuels.”What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Shell’s loss of a key climate lawsuit in the Netherlands -- brought by environmental NGOs -- is likely to force the company to accelerate its energy-transition and decarbonization plans. A judge ruled Shell has the legal responsibility to reduce all CO2 emissions associated with its business and products by more than already planned to 45% by 2030 and 72% by 2040 vs. 2019 levels. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Shell appeal the decision.-- Will Hares, BI energy analystClick here to read the research.Shell already has targets to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. But so far those figures have only come down thanks to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as well as selling oil and gas assets. While divestments reduce Shell’s own emissions profile, those pollutants are still pumped into the atmosphere and can sometimes even increase.Shell’s B shares were little changed at 4:38 p.m. in London trading at 1,315.8 pence. The ruling has a limited impact in the short-term, according to a research note by Barclays Bank Plc.“But it does serve to highlight the challenges of strategy when the exact shape of energy transition is unclear.”(Updates with Exxon, Chevron results in eighth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • President Joe Biden to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on June 16 in Switzerland

    Presidents Biden and Putin will "discuss the full range of pressing issues" when they meet in a few weeks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

  • Landmark ruling orders Shell to deepen CO2 cuts

    In a landmark ruling - a Dutch court Wednesday ordered Royal Dutch Shell to reduce carbon emissions by 45% by the year 2030, a ruling hailed by plaintiffs as a huge win in the fight against climate change.Shell immediately said it would appeal. The ruling comes amid rising pressure from investors, activists and governments on energy giants to shift away from fossil fuels and rapidly ramp up investments in renewable energy. Outside the courthouse in The Hague, a list of thousands of names of those calling on Shell to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. While inside the court, judge Larisa Alwin read out the first-of-its-kind ruling: "The court orders Royal Dutch Shell, by means of its corporate policy, to reduce its CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030 with respect to the level of 2019 for the Shell group and the suppliers and customers of the group.”Earlier this year Shell set out one of the sector's most ambitious climate strategies. It has a target to cut the carbon intensity of its products by at least 6% by 2023… and become a net-zero emissions energy company by 2050.But - the court ordered Shell to reduce its absolute levels of carbon emissions, while Shell's intensity-based targets could, in theory, allow the company to grow its output.The lawsuit against Shell was filed in 2019 by seven groups - including Friends of the Earth Netherlands - on behalf of more than 17,000 Dutch citizens who say Shell is threatening human rights as it continues to invest billions in the production of fossil fuels.

  • Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut net emissions by 45%

    A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions by net 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels in a landmark case brought by climate activism groups, which hailed the decision as a victory for the planet. The Hague District Court ruled that the Anglo-Dutch energy giant has a duty of care to reduce emissions and that its current reduction plans were not concrete enough. “The climate won today,” said Roger Cox, a lawyer for the Dutch arm of Friends of the Earth, which was one of the organizations behind the case.

  • Stinkweed to false flax: oilseeds race to reap biofuel bonanza

    A disparate group met in an Illinois field on a windy spring morning to study a crop some call stinkweed. Botanists, businessmen, farmers and federal lawmakers, they all gathered to peer at the waist-high plant usually considered a pest and uprooted on sight because of its foul odor, toxicity and the grim taste it leaves in the milk of grazing cattle. The compound that made it stinky and poisonous in large doses was suppressed, leaving an oilseed crop that its backers say could help the world transition to a lower-carbon economy via biofuels, as well as meet growing demand for livestock feed.

  • Activist wins Exxon board seats in major shareholder pushback on oil giant’s climate strategy

    ExxonMobil has given way, at least in part, to a group of investors in one of the biggest boardroom fights over climate change to date.

  • LSU in final four running for 5-star quarterback

    LSU has decisions to make for the future of the quarterback position.

  • Blinken announces U.S. aid to Gaza, pledges to reopen Jerusalem consulate

    RAMALLAH, West Bank/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged on a Middle East mission on Tuesday that Washington would provide new aid to help rebuild Gaza as part of efforts to bolster a ceasefire between its Islamist Hamas rulers and Israel. Hoping to reverse a move taken by former President Donald Trump that angered Palestinians, Blinken said the United States would advance the process of reopening its Jerusalem consulate that had served as its diplomatic channel to the Palestinians.

  • ‘That’s got to make Donald Trump nervous’: Legal experts on grand jury considering Trump charges

    ‘They must have come across some evidence as to somebody’s state of mind’

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Portland police declare a riot during George Floyd anniversary protests

    Hundreds of marchers dressed in black light dumpster fires and smash windows on anniversary of Minneapolis murder

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • WhatsApp sues Indian government over new internet rules

    The messaging app WhatsApp has sued the Indian government seeking to defend its users’ privacy and stop new rules that would require it to make messages “traceable” to external parties. WhatsApp filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the Delhi High Court. It is arguing that government rules regarding the traceability of messages are unconstitutional and undermine the fundamental right to privacy.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • EPA nixes Trump ‘secret science’ rule that threatened pollution rules

    The rule was billed as a transparency measure, but it fit in with the Trump administration’s larger anti-regulatory programme

  • San Jose shooting - latest: 8 dead at VTA rail yard in California as bomb squad find explosives and clear area

    Follow live updates

  • Amazon buys Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45bn

    The move gives the US tech giant the chance to expand the library of movies available on its streaming service.