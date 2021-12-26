EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

TOM MURPHY
·3 min read

Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home.

But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear.

The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window.

U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer's pill, Paxlovid, and Merck’s molnupiravir last week. In high-risk patients, both were shown to reduce the chances of hospitalization or death from COVID-19, although Pfizer's was much more effective.

A closer look:

WHO SHOULD TAKE THESE PILLS?

The antiviral pills aren’t for everyone who gets a positive test. The pills are intended for those with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill. That includes older people and those with other health conditions like heart disease, cancer or diabetes that make them more vulnerable. Both pills were OK'd for adults while Paxlovid is authorized for children ages 12 and older.

WHO SHOULDN'T TAKE THESE PILLS?

Merck’s molnupiravir is not authorized for children because it might interfere with bone growth. It also isn't recommended for pregnant women because of the potential for birth defects. Pfizer's pill isn't recommended for patients with severe kidney or liver problems. It also may not be the best option for some because it may interact with other prescriptions a patient is taking. The antiviral pills aren't authorized for people hospitalized with COVID-19.

WHAT'S THE TREATMENT WINDOW?

The pills have to be started as soon as possible, within five days of the start of symptoms. Cough, headache, fever, the loss of taste or smell and muscle and body aches are among the more common signs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers a website to check your symptoms.

Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at Duke University Hospital, advises getting a test as soon as you have symptoms of COVID-19.

“If you wait until you have started to get breathless, you have already to a large extent missed the window where these drugs will be helpful,” Wolfe said.

WHERE CAN I GET THE PILLS?

You'll need a prescription first from a doctor or other authorized health worker. The U.S. government is buying the pills from Merck and Pfizer and providing them for free, but supplies will be limited initially. They'll be shipped to states where they will be available at drugstores, community health centers and other places. Treatment lasts five days.

Some pharmacists may be able to administer a quick COVID-19 test and prescribe the pills all in one visit. They already do this in many states for flu or strep throat.

WILL THE PILLS WORK FOR THE OMICRON VARIANT?

The pills are expected to be effective against omicron because they don’t target the spike protein where most of the variant’s worrisome mutations reside. The two pills work in different ways to prevent the virus from reproducing.

ARE THERE OTHER OPTIONS FOR NEW COVID-19 PATIENTS?

Yes, but they aren't as easy to use as a pill: They are given by IV or injection, typically at a hospital or clinic. Three drugs provide virus-fighting antibodies, although laboratory testing suggests the two aren’t effective against omicron. British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline's antibody drug appears to work, and officials say they are working to increase the U.S. supply. The only antiviral drug approved in the U.S., remdesivir, is for people hospitalized with COVID-19.

___

AP Health Writer Matthew Perrone contributed to this report. Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter at @thpmurphy.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Covid pills may be risky with other medications

    Pfizer Covid pills for symptoms may cause harmful reactions if taken with other prescription medications.

  • Merck's (MRK) COVID Pill Gets FDA Nod for Emergency Use

    Merck's (MRK) oral antiviral molnupiravir secures the FDA-authorized emergency use tag in treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults for whom other FDA-approved COVID treatments are unsuitable.

  • Israel's Bennett self-isolates after daughter tests positive for COVID-19

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett went into isolation at home on Sunday and will await the results of a COVID-19 PCR test after his 14-year-old daughter tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said. Bennett left the weekly meeting of his cabinet and headed home after learning of his daughter's positive test, which came amid fast-spreading infections in Israel caused by the Omicron variant. It did not disclose whether she had been infected by Omicron or the Delta variant also prevalent in Israel.

  • A Christmas Message from Bishop Deshotel

    A Christmas Message from Bishop Deshotel

  • The Many Ways Queen Elizabeth Honored Prince Philip During Incredibly Personal Christmas Speech

    Eight months after Prince Philip's death, Queen Elizabeth shared her grief in her Christmas speech: Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why."

  • American Girl Founder Creates A Dollhouse-Worthy Village

    Pleasant Rowland, the creator of the American Girl Doll brand, has been resorting properties in Aurora, New York, for two decades. Her latest is a luxury spa.

  • Jevon Carter with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Jevon Carter (Brooklyn Nets) with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 12/25/2021

  • Will Boris Johnson survive 2022? Here are the issues that could make or break the Prime Minister

    It should have been a defining year for Boris Johnson for largely positive reasons.

  • The tennis event no one wanted to miss during the Boxing Day blizzard

    By the time the blizzard eased off on Dec. 26, 1947, measurement of the snowfall reached 26.4 inches (67.1 cm) in Central Park in Manhattan.

  • Arizona Snowbowl sees 22 inches of snow in two days

    Arizona Snowbowl saw lots of snowfall on Christmas 2021. By afternoon on Christmas Day, nearly a foot of snow fell within the last 24 hours.

  • COVID-19 forces airlines to cancel hundreds of flights

    Thousands of flights were canceled on Christmas Eve.

  • 18 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says CDC

    To date, over 51 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S. While experts are still learning about the virus, one thing is for certain—it affects everyone differently. In fact, some didn't even know they had COVID, until looking back at symptoms they've experienced. That said, there are specific signs that point to COVID and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, here's 18 signs that indicate you've had COVID and still have "Long COVID" symptoms. (Do not mista

  • 4 Reasons REITs Could Withstand Recession

    Investors seeking shelter from the growing inflationary storm might well consider including commercial real estate (CRE) in their asset allocation. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) provide easy entry into CRE investing. For the price of a single share, you can enjoy the dividend payouts that by law must equal or exceed 90% of the REIT's taxable income.

  • Watch Barack Obama Trade Lines from Green Eggs and Ham with a Little Girl at a Vaccination Site

    "You know what — you and I could go on the road," Obama joked to a little girl last month, after the two traded lines from the Dr. Seuss classic

  • Santa Monica's message to people evicted long ago for the 10 Freeway: Come home

    Santa Monica is pushing a program among the first of its kind to offer affordable housing to families and their descendants who were displaced by the construction of Interstate 10.

  • 'Mother Christmas' spreads joy in refugee camp

    When she was just a child, war drove her and her family to a displaced peoples camp, where she was forced to leave school and marry at a young age.Feeling her childhood was taken away from her, she now tries to bring happiness and joy to children facing difficult circumstances."I never had a childhood, so I wanted to give it and plant it in these children," said the now 24 year old.Abasi arrives to the camp on a bike, dressed in Santa Claus or "Mother Christmas", sings and plays games with children, hands out gifts and reminds them to pursue their dreams despite the difficulty of displacement.

  • Most People Catch COVID This Way, Science Says

    We're two years into the pandemic and COVID isn't done with us just yet. Omicron is now spreading rapidly and although cases in some areas are dropping, in some states cases are spiking and hospitals are being pushed to the limits again. While experts are still learning about the virus and the variants, doctors know for sure how contagious COVID is and how people can catch it. Dr. Luke Palmisano MD, FACEP, CFL1 Associate Medical Director: Emergency Department Dignity Health California Hospital e

  • Suicide bomb blast in crowded eastern DR Congo bar kills at least five

    A bomb blast at a crowded bar in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s city of Beni killed at least five people, officials say. Authorities blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia, one of the deadliest armed groups in the region, for the attack.

  • Florida hits all-time daily COVID-19 case record

    Florida had 31,758 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking a record for the most cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic in the U.S. in March 2020, according to CDC data.

  • UAE Intends to Remove Monopolies of Some Family Businesses: FT

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCoronavirus Can Persist for Months After Traversing Entire BodyWorld Economy Now Set to Surpass $100 Trillion in 2022Singapore Finds New Omicron Cluster, Braces for Community SpreadFrance Reports Record 100,000 New Covid Cases as Omicron RagesAlex Jones' Wife Arrested on Domestic Violence ChargeThe United Arab Emirates has told some of its biggest family businesses that it plans to remove their monopolies on the sale of imported goods, the Financial Times r