EXPLAINER: Effects of EU Russia oil ban, Moscow's response

MIKE CORDER
·5 min read

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union has agreed to slash Russian oil imports in a tough escalation of the bloc's campaign of sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. It's a landmark decision that will hit Russian coffers in the long term, but could also hurt consumers across the European continent.

The move agreed late Monday at an EU leaders' summit in Brussels comes amid soaring energy prices in Europe and could spark more rises, particularly later this year as nations compete for natural gas supplies to heat homes and fire industries, analysts say.

Just hours before U.S. markets opened Wednesday, benchmark U.S. crude had climbed $1.25 to $115.92 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Analysts say that amid high oil prices, the sanctions are unlikely to hit Russia hard soon, but they deprive Moscow of one of its most important customers for oil — likely for a long time to come.

WHAT HAS THE EU DONE?

European Union leaders agreed to cut Russian oil imports by about 90% over the next six months, a dramatic move that was considered unthinkable just months ago. The 27-country bloc relies on Russia for 25% of its oil.

The ban applies to all Russian oil delivered by sea. It contains a temporary exemption for oil delivered by the Russian Druzhba pipeline to certain landlocked countries in Central Europe. Germany and Poland have agreed to stop using oil from the northern branch of the pipeline.

Russian oil delivered by sea accounts for two-thirds of the EU’s oil imports from Moscow.

WHAT ABOUT GAS?

Russia has the world’s largest natural gas reserves and is the biggest global exporter, according to the International Energy Agency.

But don't expect the 27-nation bloc's leaders to sign off on a ban on Russian gas imports any time soon. The bloc imports 40% of its gas — used for everything from generating electricity to heating homes — from Russia, and finding alternative supplies is tougher than for oil.

“Russian oil is much easier to compensate ... gas is completely different, which is why a gas embargo will not be an issue in the next sanctions package,” said Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

That doesn't mean gas is immune from the geopolitical tensions. Russia is flexing its economic muscle and retaliating to other sanctions by cutting off or restricting gas supplies to some European nations.

Russian state energy giant Gazprom said this week it is halting the flow of gas to Dutch trader GasTerra and Denmark’s Oersted company and is also stopping shipments to Shell Energy Europe that were bound for Germany. Germany has other suppliers, and GasTerra and Oersted said they were prepared for a shutoff. Gazprom previously stopped the flow to Bulgaria, Poland and Finland.

“Who's next?” said Lucia van Geuns, an energy expert from The Hague Centre for Security Studies. She said the tightening of the net by Moscow could leave EU countries competing for gas supplies from other sources to fill up storage facilities over the summer and to use next winter — a move that would likely drive up prices even further.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR CONSUMERS?

In short: Higher prices. Amid concerns about the devastating war in Ukraine and moves to punish Russia invading its neighbor, energy bills and gasoline prices have been high for months and governments have been cutting taxes in a bid to spare their citizens.

Even so, energy consumers — that's basically everybody who flicks a light switch, takes a shower, looks at their phone screen or fills their car's fuel tank — are feeling the pinch and looking for ways to cut costs where they can.

As oil prices rose again Wednesday, motorists in the eastern Netherlands were crossing the border in droves to refuel in neighboring Germany, where government tax cuts have made a liter of gasoline much cheaper than in the Netherlands. Dutch broadcaster NOS showed lines of cars with Dutch license plates waiting outside German gasoline sellers.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR RUSSIA?

Moscow is waging a hugely expensive war in Ukraine. Oil and gas exports go a long way to footing the bill. Last year they accounted for 45% of the federal budget, the International Energy Agency says.

Europe is Russia’s main energy customer, and once the 27 countries have stopped using its supplies, they may not go back.

Short term, the oil ban will likely not hurt Russia too much amid high oil prices that mean Moscow can sell at a discount to clients in Asia and still make a profit, said Chris Weafer, CEO at Macro-Advisory Ltd., a consulting firm. “The financial pain for Russia probably will come more next year or over the next couple of years if it still has to offer discounts,” Weafer told the AP.

Van Geuns said Moscow's decision to cut off gas to European customers also will likely hurt Russia in the long term "because they are going to lose a large client and of course Europe is their biggest client as far as gas is concerned.”

WILL THIS HASTEN TRANSITION TO RENEWABLE SOURCES?

In the long term, probably, but in the short term it could actually have the opposite effect. Some lawmakers in the Netherlands have already voiced support for cranking up output from the country's remaining coal-fired power stations, which are being phased out in an attempt to rein in carbon emissions, so that consumption by gas-fired power stations can be reduced.

Mads Flarup Christensen, secretary-general of Greenpeace Norden, urged the EU to mitigate the effects of the oil sanctions by using less oil.

“If the ban is to have the maximum effect on Putin’s war and on the climate crisis, then there must be immediate reductions in our oil consumption,” Christensen said. "It will require changes in the way we transport ourselves, such as a ban on short-haul routes, lower motorway speeds and cheaper public transport."

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. job openings fall in April, but still high

    The JOLTS data is being closely watched by Federal Reserve officials, who have adopted an aggressive monetary policy stance in their fight to bring inflation down to its 2% target. Fed Chair Jerome Powell last month described job openings as "extraordinarily high," and said "there's a path by which we would be able to have demand moderate in the labor market and therefore have vacancies come down without unemployment going up."

  • Zelenskyy shuts down Newsmax interviewer who tried to get him to say there would be no war if Trump were president

    Right-wing outlet Newsmax interviewed Zelenskyy and said many Americans thought Trump as president would mean "this invasion would not have happened."

  • Report: China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes

    China has barred Russia’s airlines from flying foreign-owned jetliners into its airspace, the Russian news outlet RBK reported, after President Vladimir Putin threw the aircrafts' ownership into doubt by allowing them to be re-registered in Russia to avoid seizure under sanctions over Moscow’s attack on Ukraine. The European Union, home to major aircraft leasing companies, banned the sale or lease of aircraft to Russian carriers in February.

  • Kellyanne Conway declines to say whether her marriage 'survived' the Trump administration but admits she and her husband don't wear wedding rings

    Conway discussed "Here's the Deal" in a CBS Mornings interview: "George Conway's vows are not to Donald Trump."

  • Oil turns negative as OPEC eyes Russia suspension from output deal

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices turned negative on Tuesday after a report that some producers were exploring the idea of suspending Russia's participation in the OPEC+ production deal. While there was no formal push for Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to pump more oil to make up for any potential Russian shortfall, some Gulf members had begun planning for an output increase sometime in the next few months, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing OPEC delegates. "The suspension of Russia from OPEC plus could be a precursor to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates utilizing their spare production capacity, because they would feel that they no longer have a production quota agreement that needs to recognize Russia's interest," said Andrew Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

  • A psychiatrist explains why Putin hates Ukraine and Ukrainians

    The changes in Ukrainian society that have taken place in recent years have provoked rage and militant aggression from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as they go beyond his usual understanding, commented psychiatrist Roman Dolynskyi in an interview with NV published on May 32, assessing the condition of Putin’s health amid rumors that the dictator has developed cancer.

  • Trump threatens Pulitzer committee with legal action if they don't rescind award for Russia probe coverage

    In a letter to the Pulitzer Prize Board, former President Donald Trump threatened legal action if they don't rescind prizes awarded for Russia probe coverage.

  • House Democrats Have a Gun Control Proposal That's Painfully in Touch With Reality

    Anything that might really make a dent in this American epidemic isn't on the table. Maybe even this isn't.

  • Russian army mopping up Ukraine, seeing it as a springboard for offensive against Europe - deputy minister

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 1 JUNE 2022, 11:22 The Russian army's ruthless destruction of Ukraine's infrastructure could be indicative of Vladimir Putin's desire to use the territory as a springboard for a larger offensive against Europe.

  • Disneyland announces new ticket offer for California residents

    Disney is offering summertime savings for California residents looking to visit the parks.

  • Gosar strikes again after the Texas shooting, proving (again) that he's unfit for office

    Rep. Paul Gosar has once again shown himself completely unfit for office, this time by offering unproven gossip about the Texas school shooter.

  • Trump on Sussmann verdict: ‘Our country is going to hell’

    Former President Trump on Tuesday expressed outrage at the news that Micheal Sussmann, a lawyer who represented Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic Party, was found not guilty of lying to the FBI. Sussmann is being investigated by a special counsel in relation to the origins of the bureau’s probe of Trump’s 2016 campaign for president.…

  • China a 'very important customer', says Saudi Arabia, as global oil supply worries grow

    Saudi Arabia is committed to supplying crude oil to China and interested in collaborating with the world's No 2 economy on issues ranging from climate change to curbing inflation, says the Gulf state's economic minister. The comments by Faisal al-Ibrahim come as the world braces for a new round of oil price hikes following a Western embargo on Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine. China, which relies on imports for 70 per cent of its requirements, is trying every means possible to keep its m

  • Security Service of Ukraine: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a large unit of Wagner Group fighters in Donbas

    Ukrainian defenders destroyed a large unit of the Wagner Group [a network of mercenaries who serve as the de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin] in Donbas. Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Ukrainska Pravda's interlocutor with law enforcement agencies Details: A new telephone conversation between the invaders which was intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] showed that after the elimination of such an elite unit of Russian soldiers (according to a source, the

  • Herschel Walker's Interview With Killer Mike Might Prove He's Playing Us

    As I’ve written before, dunking on Herschel Walker’s candidacy for a seat in the U.S. Senate representing Georgia has become something of a pastime around here. That’s not because of his party or his political beliefs so much as his repeated inability to articulate what he believes in, if anything, in terms that are coherent.

  • Supreme Court Vote-Count Order May Affect McCormick Race

    (Bloomberg) -- A US Supreme Court justice temporarily blocked a federal appeals ruling that might help former Bridgewater Associates Chief Executive David McCormick in his too-close-to-call Republican Senate primary fight with celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was

  • California Gas Prices Are Now Higher Than Federal Minimum Wage

    The national average gas price hit $4.62 per gallon for the last day of May, up above even Memorial Day weekend prices. But some states are being hit harder by gas prices than others. In California,...

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. The ban excludes oil supplied via the Druzhba pipeline thus allowing refineries in Eastern Europe and Germany to continue imports. Poland and Germany, however, said they would phase out all purchases via the pipeline by the end of 2022.

  • Indian opposition's Gandhis summoned in money laundering probe

    India's financial crime-fighting agency wants to question the two most senior members of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, who lead the main opposition Congress party, as it investigates a complaint of money laundering, the party said on Wednesday. The summons by the enforcement directorate is linked to a nine-year old complaint by a lawmaker of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul, the party said. The lawmaker, Subramanian Swamy, had accused the Gandhis of forming a shell company and illegally gaining control of properties worth $300 million.

  • Florida State Guard opens its doors for first time in decades. Democrats slam DeSantis plan for army.

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans in 2021 to revive the force after decades of dormancy.