EXPLAINER: What the EU is doing to help Ukraine refugees

LORNE COOK
·3 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — In the two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, around 2.5 million people have fled — the great majority of them to European Union countries. More than half have entered Poland while hundreds of thousands more are seeking refuge, mostly in Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch an unprovoked war has been met with an outpouring of goodwill in Europe. The EU has launched an emergency protection system offering shelter, access to jobs, medical treatment and education to those who fled the assault.

The protection system streamlines entry procedures. It was established in 2001, in response to the fallout from the wars in former Yugoslavia and Kosovo in the 1990s, when thousands were forced from their homes. It has never been used before, despite the arrival of well over 1 million people in Europe in 2015, many fleeing conflict in Syria.

The “Temporary Protection Directive” sets out minimum standards across the EU's 27 countries for helping those in need. Member nations can provide more favorable conditions if they want. It also eases procedures for countries to transfer refugees between them if those people agree to move.

The following is a short guide to the new rules, what they mean for Ukrainians seeking shelter in Europe and for those who might want to help them.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

The decision applies to all Ukrainian nationals who have been displaced from Ukraine on or after Feb. 24, 2022 “as a result of the military invasion by Russian armed forces that began on that date.”

It also applies to their family members — spouses, unmarried partners in stable relationships and children — or to people who were already refugees inside Ukraine before the war. It excludes those who were living in Ukraine short-term, like foreign students.

HOW LONG CAN REFUGEES FROM UKRAINE STAY?

Ukrainian nationals are allowed to travel visa-free in Europe and so can move around once they are admitted for a 90-day period.

This means they can choose the EU country that would like to stay in and apply for temporary protection there. It’s particularly good for those who want to stay with relatives already in Europe.

That period of protection would apply for one year, initially. Unless it ends, the stay could be extended in six-month periods for a further year. If Ukraine remains unsafe, the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, could extend the protection system for one more year, making a maximum of a three-year stay possible under certain circumstances.

Member states should try to help people return voluntarily when their stay is over. In some cases, they could help set up exploratory visits to help people work out whether it’s safe to go home. People can also apply for asylum in the EU at any time during their stay.

WHAT ARE PEOPLE ENTITLED TO?

Some countries are already providing free rail and bus travel, and other benefits to people fleeing Ukraine.

Some are lodged in reception centers or with willing European families. But under this system, European governments should ensure that people have access to accommodation or help to get housing.

They should receive social welfare benefits and possibly medical care. Countries should allow people to apply for jobs or become self-employed workers. Adult education, training in a trade or workplace experience should also be possible. People under 18 should be given access to schools.

Children traveling alone would be placed with adult relatives, foster families, reception facilities adapted to receiving minors, or with the adults they fled Ukraine with. Any visas should be provided free of cost.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russia seeks Indian investment in its oil and gas sector

    Russia urged India to deepen its investments in the sanction-hit country's oil and gas sector, and is keen on expanding the sales networks of Russian companies in Asia's third-largest economy. Russia's economy faces its deepest crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, as the West imposes severe sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Some western allies have encouraged India to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine, after New Delhi abstained from voting against Moscow, a long-standing arms supplier, at the United Nations.

  • Cancer Hospital Struck By Russian Shelling, Says Ukraine

    Several hundred patients were reportedly inside the Mykolaiv hospital during the attack.

  • Zelenskyy Warns Of ‘New Stage Of Terror’ From Russia After Mayor Kidnapped

    Ukraine’s president equated Russia's reported abduction of Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov to the actions of “ISIS terrorists.”

  • Kendall Stanley: Russia showing the world its motives, ineptitude

    It’s tough to bulldoze a country when the whole world knows what you’re up to — and works hard to counteract it.

  • U.S. ambassador to Poland on the end to war in Ukraine: ‘The pressure being put on those closest to Putin could work’

    Mark Brzezinski, the U.S. ambassador to Poland, joins Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast to discuss the possible diplomatic “off-ramps” to the war in Ukraine. Brzezinski says, “What may result in that off-ramp is the pressure put on Putin by those close to [him] by devastating sanctions — from diplomatic isolation and other measures that are painful for those that can get to him and say, ‘Would you stop this?’”

  • Germans offer up 300,000 private homes for refugees from Ukraine

    Germans have offered up 300,000 private homes to house refugees from Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country, Germany's interior ministry said on Thursday. The ministry is cooperating with the non-profit gut.org AG and home rental company Airbnb Inc's non-profit arm Airbnb.org to assign refugees to housing offers, it said on Thursday. More than 2.3 million people have fled from Ukraine since the invasion, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

  • Poland welcomes 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's invasion

    Of the 2.5 million Ukrainian refugees to have fled Russia’s invasion of their homeland for neighboring countries, 1.5 million have sought safety in Poland.

  • US senators sound alarm over China’s digital yuan, Russia SWIFT sanctions

    Nine U.S. senators are backing a bill that aims to crack down on China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), the e-CNY or digital yuan, which they claim could allow Russia to bypass financial sanctions imposed on its banks and entities. See related article: Digital yuan pilot attracts Chinese province bordering Russia Fast facts “If left […]

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Zelensky warns of "new stage of terror" in latest videoSony Pictures halts sales in RussiaU.S. sanctions more Russian politicians and oligarchsAmerican companies at risk of asset seizure in Russia as war drags onGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.UN nuclear watchdog: Technicians starting to repair Chernobyl power linesWhich global companies are abandoning Russia, and whyU.S. moves to end normal trade relations with RussiaCivilian casualties moun

  • Putin says Russia to use Middle East volunteer fighters against Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the green light on Friday for up to 16,000 volunteers from the Middle East to be deployed alongside Russian-backed rebels to fight in Ukraine, doubling down an invasion that the West says has been losing momentum. The move, just over two weeks since Putin ordered the invasion, allows Russia to deploy battle-hardened mercenaries from conflicts such as Syria without risking additional Russian military casualties. At a meeting of Russia's Security Council, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said there were 16,000 volunteers in the Middle East who were ready to come to fight alongside Russian-backed forces in the breakaway Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

  • 20 Clever Plot Twists From Sitcoms That Are No Joke

    Comedy does involve the element of surprise.View Entire Post ›

  • Mother and toddler robbed at gunpoint in Bronx

    Video shows the suspects getting out of the victim's vehicle after the incident and walking away with a car seat.

  • Community stepping up to help Ukraine

    Bridging the gap, even though the crisis in Ukraine is across the world, some residents from our community wanted to help those in Ukraine, so they travelled to the Polish border to support those in crisis.

  • Queen to miss Commonwealth Day service but keep other events

    Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, who recently recovered from COVID-19, will not attend a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey next week. The palace said Friday that the 95-year-old monarch has asked her eldest son Prince Charles to represent her at Monday's service celebrating Britain and the international grouping based around its former colonies. Palace officials have said that Elizabeth has been fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot.

  • Bolivian teachers clash with police at protest

    STORY: Protesters threw fireworks and hurled flaming pieces of cardboard at police, who responded with tear gas.The rally began as a peaceful demonstration through one of La Paz's main avenues, but quickly spiralled out of control as police officers blocked their passage to the Ministry of Education.One protesting teacher told Reuters it was "a shame" that the education minister is refusing dialogue and responding to demands in this way.Bolivia's Education Ministry said in a statement it was willing to find solutions to the teacher's demands and urged them not to abandon talks.

  • Woman kidnapped from restaurant then sexually assaulted, deputies say

    Woman kidnapped from restaurant then sexually assaulted, deputies say

  • US slashes Russia trade status, bans its alcohol and seafood

    President Joe Biden announced Friday the U.S. will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine and also ban imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds. The broad trade shift, which revokes the “most favored nation” status for Russia, is being taken in coordination with the European Union and Group of Seven countries. "The free world is coming together to confront Putin," Biden said from the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

  • Invading Russian troops 'will be dog food' insists defiant Ukrainian general

    General Dmytro Marchenko, of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said that Ukrainian resistance is not phased by Russian soldiers.

  • Bitcoin's 'tug-of-war' during Russia-Ukraine crisis stirs debate about the future

    A debate has arisen about Bitcoin's use cases, such as (legitimate) Ukrainian donations, or (questionable at best) flows from Russians looking to avoid sanctions.

  • Kyle Kuzma honored by Lakers' tribute video in return to L.A.

    Kyle Kuzma played in L.A. against the Lakers for the first time since being traded to the Wizards. It was a special night for him.