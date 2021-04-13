EXPLAINER: Will ex-officer on trial for Floyd death testify?

  • In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, discusses motions before the court as defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss, back, listen, Monday, April 12, 2021, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson questions, Seth Stoughton, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over court Monday, April 12, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
1 / 2

George Floyd Officer Trial

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, discusses motions before the court as defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss, back, listen, Monday, April 12, 2021, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL TARM
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO (AP) — Now that prosecutors have wrapped up their case against a former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd’s death, Derek Chauvin and his legal team must make a decision about whether he'll testify.

Doing so could help humanize Chauvin to jurors who haven't heard from him directly at trial, but it also would open him to what could be devastating cross-examination.

Chauvin is charged with second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter. Here's a look at some of the perils — and possible benefits — in Chauvin taking the stand:

WHY MIGHT CHAUVIN WANT TO TESTIFY?

Images from bystander video of Chauvin pinning Floyd to the pavement, his face impassive, have been played nearly every day at trial and are likely seared into the minds of many jurors.

The face mask Chauvin has been required to wear in court because of the pandemic has hidden any possible display of emotion by him during testimony. Taking the stand might be the only way for him to explain the video and show another side of himself.

“He has nothing to lose, given that that video is so damaging,” said Phil Turner, a former federal prosecutor in Chicago. “You’ve got to get up there and give an explanation. It’s a no-brainer. You have to.”

Multiple witnesses and video evidence have shown Chauvin pinning Floyd for almost 9 1/2 minutes, well beyond the time Floyd stopped moving and a fellow officer said he could not find a pulse.

Turner said Chauvin has to “change the narrative” any way he can, even if the goal is not to secure outright acquittal on all counts but to stave off convictions on the most serious charges.

“What you are playing for is to get out of the murder charge,” he said. “If you do, you’ve won.”

COULD TESTIFYING HURT CHAUVIN'S CASE?

Definitely. Answering sympathetic questions from his own lawyer shouldn't be a problem. But cross-examination could be treacherous.

“They would be salivating to get him on the stand,” Minnesota defense attorney Mike Brandt said of prosecutors. “They’d have a field day with Chauvin.”

Brandt said prosecutors would likely play the bystander video of Chauvin, who is white, pinning Floyd — a Black man — and pausing it every few seconds to ask why he stayed on Floyd.

“They could ask Chauvin over and over, ‘Now is Floyd a threat here? OK, his eyes are closed. His body went limp. Is he a threat there?‘” said Brandt. He added: “Can you imagine how powerful that will be?”

If Chauvin can't offer plausible answers or insults jurors' intelligence, he could increase his chances of conviction on all counts, Brandt said.

IS CHAUVIN LIKABLE ENOUGH TO TESTIFY?

Most lawyers want to be sure jurors will like their clients before putting them on the stand, Brandt said, adding that nothing he has seem from Chauvin suggests he would come off as sympathetic.

“Chauvin doesn’t come across as a warm and pleasant person. And jurors want to see a caring and empathetic person. That is the one big liability: If jurors don’t like Chauvin, his fate is sealed.”

Chicago-based attorney Steve Greenberg agreed. If Chauvin rubs jurors the wrong way, it could backfire, said Greenberg.

“You run the risk of jurors hating him even more if he testifies, and him going down on murder charges,” he said.

WHAT MIGHT CHAUVIN SAY IN HIS DEFENSE?

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that officers' actions that lead to a suspect’s death can be legal if the officers believed their lives were at risk — even if, in hindsight, they were wrong. And only Chauvin can speak to what he was thinking that day, making it all the more imperative that he testify, Turner said.

Chauvin might tell jurors he's not a doctor and couldn't have known Floyd was dying, said Turner. He could say he kept his knee on Floyd because, from his experience, he knew larger suspects were capable of breaking free and posing a threat.

His lawyers could try to get Chauvin to testify that he was worried about Floyd’s well-being that day. That could include highlighting the call for an ambulance. He also might claim he wasn't pressing hard, despite expert testimony that calculated half his body weight plus gear was on Floyd at least part of the time.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS HE WILL TESTIFY?

Brandt initially thought Chauvin would testify, but as the trial has progressed, he said he thinks defense attorney Eric Nelson will avoid calling him because of the risk. And he said Nelson likely believes he can raise enough reasonable doubt without putting his client on the stand.

Greenberg said lawyers at murder trials typically don’t want their clients to testify. In more than 100 murder trails at which he represented clients, fewer than 10 took the stand.

“When defendants do testify, it is usually a Hail Mary pass” by a desperate defense that believes it has slim chance of acquittal on any charges, Greenberg said.

WOULD JURORS WANT TO HEAR FROM CHAUVIN?

They probably would.

The judge will instruct them before they start deliberations that defendants have a right not to testify and that they shouldn’t consider any decision not to as proof of guilt.

But legal experts widely agree that many jurors, despite those standard instructions, interpret a defendant’s silence as evidence of guilt.

“They're human,” said Brandt. “Even if they know Chauvin doesn’t have to testify, in their minds they think, ’But yeah, we wanted to hear from him.'”

___

Follow Michael Tarm on Twitter at http://twitter.com/mtarm

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Recommended Stories

  • George Floyd's brother breaks down as he testifies in Derek Chauvin trial

    George Floyd's younger brother, Philonise, broke down in tears after seeing a photo of his brother and mother during the Derek Chauvin trial.

  • Chauvin’s defence faces uphill battle after prosecution undercuts case

    Police and medical experts have eroded key defence arguments over George Floyd’s death Defence attorney Eric Nelson questions a witness during Derek Chauvin’s trial last week. Photograph: AP Derek Chauvin’s trial opened last month with his lawyer telling the jury there was much more to George Floyd’s death than the now notorious video that prompted global protests for racial justice and landed the former police officer with a murder charge. Eric Nelson laid out the pillars of his defence of Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, in his opening statement. He said there was an untold story of drug intoxication, a failing heart, a hostile mob, and a police officer doing the best he was trained to do. Nelson also had a card up his sleeve: an official autopsy that made no mention of Floyd having the breath squeezed out of him, as the prosecution claimed, but which did talk about a heart condition and illegal drug use. The defence lawyer promised the jurors that by the time they heard all the evidence, “common sense” would require them to acquit the former policeman who has denied charges of second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter, over Floyd’s death last May. But as Nelson begins to present his case on Tuesday, he will be confronted with persuading a jury that has listened to a parade of prosecution witnesses who already appear to have done considerable damage to his case. Nelson is presenting two key arguments. He says that whatever actions Chauvin took were reasonable and followed his training as a police officer, and that in any case those actions are not what killed Floyd. “You will learn that Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do over the course of his 19-year career. The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing,” he told the jury. But that will be a harder line for Nelson to push after no less than eight of Chauvin’s former colleagues in the Minneapolis police department, including the head of the murder squad, told the jury that digging a knee into a suspect’s neck as a means of detaining them was never authorised. Remarkably, those testifying against Chauvin also included the city’s police chief, Medaria Arradondo, who fired him the day after Floyd’s death and called it “murder”. “It’s not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics and our values,” he said of Chauvin’s conduct. Defence lawyers frequently tell juries trying police officers not to second-guess those who have to make split-second life-and-death decisions. But that is going to be a difficult argument to present in the face of video that shows Chauvin pressing his knee down on a passive Floyd with plenty of time to decide on his actions. Likewise, a jury might decide that Nelson’s claim that Chauvin and the three officers with him faced a hostile mob, which distracted them from focussing on Floyd’s growing struggle for life, is not what they see on a video showing bystanders mostly pleading with Chauvin to lift his knee. But perhaps the biggest obstacle the defence now faces is the wealth of testimony from medical experts about how Floyd died. Protesters prepare to release balloons in front of the Hennepin county government center, site of the trial, in a protest calling for justice for George Floyd. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Nelson went into the trial armed with an official autopsy that is ambiguous enough on the cause of Floyd’s death to provide fertile ground for sowing reasonable doubt.The Hennepin county medical examiner, Dr Andrew Baker, concluded that the detained man died of “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression”. Baker listed heart disease and illicit drug use as “other significant conditions”. Nelson boiled that down to Floyd dying from a coronary condition combined with the use of powerful illegal drugs found in his system, the opioid fentanyl and methamphetamine. Crucially for the defence, the medical examiner said nothing about lack of oxygen or asphyxia. This was clearly a problem for the prosecution. In different circumstances, it might have been expected to lead the medical evidence with the findings of the official autopsy and then put experts on the stand to back them up. Confronted with Baker’s conclusions, the prosecution did the reverse. It had a succession of medical experts state unequivocally that Floyd died because he couldn’t breathe under the grip of the police officers. One medical witness in particular, an Irish-born pulmonologist, Dr Martin Tobin, held the jury’s attention for hours as he gave clear explanations of complex medical issues. He said that Floyd died because he was caught in a “vice” between Chauvin and the street that all but stopped him breathing “It was almost to the effect that if a surgeon had gone in and removed the lung,” he said. Everything else – brain damage and then heart failure – had followed from that.Tobin’s conclusions were backed by another witness, Dr Lindsey Thomas, a medical examiner who trained Baker. She said the autopsy could not be considered in isolation from the video evidence of the police pressing Floyd into the street. By the time Baker took the stand, all the prosecution had to do was to get him to agree that the autopsy offered a conclusion on the moment of Floyd’s death – that his heart gave way – but not what caused that to happen. Baker obliged by telling the jury that whatever the condition of Floyd’s heart or the impact of the drugs in his system, he would not have died on that May evening if the police officers had not set in train the collapse of his system. While the autopsy is still a potential chink in the prosecution’s armour, Baker’s findings look less like a winning card in raising reasonable doubt than at the beginning of the trial. Now a Minneapolis jury, and millions of Americans, wait to see whom Nelson will produce as witnesses to say differently.

  • Louisiana woman charged with pocketing $1.2m bank error in her favor

    Kelyn Spadoni arrested after pocketing $1.2m deposited in errorSpadoni bought house and car with money from brokerage firm Kelyn Spadoni was arrested last week but after going directly to jail was released on a $150,000 bond. Photograph: Huw Jones / Alamy/Alamy A Louisiana woman experienced what for many would have been a dream come true: Over $1.2m randomly appeared in her bank account one day in February. Kelyn Spadoni used the fast-acting skills she developed as a 911 dispatcher and quickly purchased a house and a car within a day of the money appearing in her account. Now Spadoni’s brokerage firm, Charles Schwab, wants the money back, arguing the cash was put into her account accidentally, the result of a software glitch. The company said it meant to transfer $82.56 into Spadoni’s account with Fidelity Brokerage Services. Instead, they ended up transferring $1,205,619. Charles Schwab is taking Spadoni to court for refusing to return the money to the company saying that Spadoni signed their client contract that says clients must return an overpayment of funds in full. The company says Spadoni ignored multiple calls, texts and emails from the company requesting the money’s return. The brokerage firm went to the local sheriff’s office to file a criminal complaint against Schwab. Spadoni was arrested on 7 April for theft greater than $25,000, bank fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds, the sheriff’s office announced. Spadoni is currently out on a $150,000 bond, according to the New York Times, and has also been fired from her job as a dispatcher. “She has no legal claim to that money even if it was put in there by mistake. It was an accounting error,” captain Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the Jefferson parish sheriff’s Office, told local news site Nola.com. The sheriff’s office, through an investigation, determined that Spadoni used some of the money to buy a new house and car, specifically a 2021 Hyundai Genesis sports utility vehicle, which can cost up to $70,000. Rivarde said that their office and Charles Schwab were able to reclaim all but a quarter of the money. While accidental bank transfers are extremely rare, they can happen. In 2015, a teen in Georgia who was mistakenly wired $30,000 by his bank was sentenced to 10 years on probation for spending the money on a BMW.

  • George Floyd’s brother gets emotional on witness stand

    Testifying during the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Thursday, Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, became emotional talking about the deaths of his brother and mother.

  • Banks to see big profits as COVID 'bad' loans become 'good'

    The pandemic forced banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America to put aside billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans. Across the entire banking industry — large and small banks alike — a collective $120 billion is set aside to cover these loans, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. JPMorgan is expected to report a profit of $3.09, up from a profit of 78 cents per share a year earlier, according to FactSet.

  • Darvish dominates, Myers powers Padres past Pirates 6-2

    The San Diego Padres have the best bullpen in the majors at the moment. Yu Darvish did what he could to give them most of the night off. The 34-year-old ace allowed three hits over seven dominant innings, Wil Myers drove in five runs and the Padres extended their strong start with a 6-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

  • Turkey adopts 'partial closure' for Ramadan as virus surges

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday announced several new restrictions and a "partial closure" for the first two weeks of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to curb surging coronavirus infections. Turkey ranks fourth globally in new COVID-19 cases, which hit nearly 56,000 on Saturday - a five-fold jump from early March when Erdogan loosened social curbs. Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said the duration of a weekday curfew had been extended, announced limitations on intercity travel and public transport, and banned all events in closed spaces until after Ramadan.

  • VP Kamala Harris hits 19 days without visit to southern border

    Fox News contributor Miranda Devine on VP Kamala Harris declining to visit border after being tapped to lead Biden administration's response to crisis.

  • 4 killed in Pakistan in clashes between police, Islamists

    Overnight clashes between Islamists and police in Pakistan left three demonstrators and a police officer dead, officials said Tuesday, hours after authorities arrested the head of an Islamist political party. The violence came as police clashed Monday and into Tuesday with supporters of Saad Rizvi, head of the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party, who was arrested Monday in the eastern city of Lahore.

  • South Carolina driver dies in road rage shooting on I-20 in Georgia, police say

    Investigators are searching for clues in the case.

  • 'Misleading' for Biden to claim Republicans aren't interested in infrastructure of future: West Virginia senator

    West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito joins 'America's Newsroom' to talk about Biden's infrastructure spending bill.

  • Daunte Wright was stopped for expired plates, but driving while Black may have been his 'crime'

    The police confrontation escalated after officers saw what could have been an air freshener hanging illegally from the rearview mirror.

  • Iran blames Israel for sabotage at Natanz nuclear site

    Iran blamed Israel on Monday for an attack on its underground Natanz nuclear facility that damaged its centrifuges — sabotage that imperils ongoing talks over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal and brings a shadow war between the two countries into the light. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, but Israeli media widely reported that the country had orchestrated a devastating cyberattack that caused a blackout at the nuclear facility. While the nature of the attack and the extent of the damage at Natanz remains unclear, a former Iranian official said the assault set off a fire while a spokesman mentioned a "possible minor explosion."

  • Iran blames Israel for Natanz nuclear 'sabotage'

    Iran has blamed Israel for what it called an act of "terrorism" on its Natanz nuclear facility, according to state TV.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif vowed revenge on Monday, a day after local media reported the incident at the Natanz site, allegedly caused by a problem with the electrical distribution grid.A foreign ministry spokesman added that Iran would replace any damaged equipment, but that "no contamination or casualties" had been reported.The Natanz facility is the centerpiece of Iran's uranium enrichment program, one of several monitored by UN nuclear watchdog inspectors.Israel has in the past accused Iran of trying to build nuclear weapons to use against it.It has not formally commented on the incident.However multiple Israeli media outlets have quoted unnamed sources claiming that its Mossad spy service carried out a successful sabotage operation at Natanz, potentially setting back enrichment work there by months.Iran and several world powers held what they described as "constructive" talks in Vienna last week aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal which U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned three years ago, slapping sanctions on Tehran instead.Iran has gradually breached many restrictions imposed by the accord, in response to those U.S. sanctions.The Natanz incident came shortly after Iran, which says its nuclear program is purely for peaceful purposes, began using new and advanced enrichment centrifuges at the facility.A senior U.S. administration official said Washington had no involvement.

  • Corporations don't like voter suppression, so McConnell wants them out of politics. Seriously?

    Republicans stand on the wrong side of history and democracy. One can only hope corporate America will continue to see through their hypocrisy.

  • Several Minnesota Businesses Looted Sunday Also Were Ransacked in Last Year’s Riots

    Several stores ransacked after Sunday’s fatal police shooting in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota were vandalized and looted less than a year ago in the riots that ensued across the Twin Cities after George Floyd’s death in police custody. The Foot Locker, T-Mobile and GameStop stores in the city were among the stores looted last May, said Mark Allen, the president of the Brooklyn Center Business Association. He worries about the lasting impact this second go-round of rioting will have on the business community. “What would be the rationale or the reason that any of those businesses … would want to open in our community again?” Allen said in an interview with National Review. “It’s frustrating.” Allen called the shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, and the ensuing rioting and looting a “sad, sad, sad thing” that’s left him “shell shocked.” Wright, who had a warrant for his arrest, was shot when he attempted to flee a traffic stop. Body camera footage released by law enforcement on Monday appears to show that the officer who shot Wright with her gun incorrectly though she was firing a Taser stun gun instead. “I can understand mourning for that, and I can understand protesting for it,” Allen said. “But then on the flip side, these same people are running out of Foot Locker saying ‘Yay, I got a free pair of shoes because of this.’ It just doesn’t make sense.” Minnesota governor Tim Walz on Monday imposed a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on three Twin Cities counties – Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka. He also had a message for potential lawbreakers. “For those who choose to go out and … exploit these tragedies for personal gain, you can rest assured that the largest police presence in Minnesota history will be prepared,” he said at a press conference. “You will be arrested. You will be charged.” Among the other Brooklyn Center stores that were ransacked after Sunday’s shooting are Walmart, T.J. Max, Five Below, Little Caesars, two municipal liquor stores, and a UPS store. “What are you looting at a UPS Store? What are you stealing? Office supplies? Packages for shipping?” Allen said. “On top of the looting, they shot the place up.” Allen said he found at least a dozen bullet holes in the UPS Store walls on Monday. “I know about guns. I’m a handgun owner,” he said. “You’re firing off like that, you could have a ricochet, they could have killed one of their looting friends.” Allen said he talked to the owners of the UPS Store, and they’re afraid to continue working in Brooklyn Center. And they’re already struggling with their insurance company over coverage. One local business owner, who declined to be named due to safety concerns, told National Review that he’s been struggling with increased crime in the area around the Shingle Creek Crossing mall for several months. He said his car was stolen in November, and since January at least three people have tried to access his office and rob him. He has signs in his windows indicating there is no money inside. The business owner said he plans to remove everything of value that he can from his office on Monday night in case there is more rioting and looting. “I can take what I can take, which is the laptops,” he said. James Leaman, the owner of Hero’s Barbershop in Brooklyn Center, said he was “just lucky” that his shop wasn’t broken into. His barbershop is just a couple of doors down from the GameStop and UPS Store that he described as “gone.” He has tint on his windows, he said, making it hard to see inside. Leaman said he was heading home on Sunday when he heard about the looting. “My store’s got a camera system, so I could see it on my phone, people running back and forth in front of my store, hitting the GameStop,” said Leaman. Leaman, who noted that he has just “a little bit of insurance,” said he believes the protests over the shooting have been infiltrated by “bad people starting stuff.” Allen said that despite the vandalism and looting after Sunday’s shooting, the “discontents” are a small portion of the population of Brooklyn Center and the Twin Cities generally. “I still believe,” he said, “and know from my own experience growing up in Minneapolis, on the north side, that the majority, the vast majority of people are pretty damned decent.”

  • Smartmatic says Fox News shouldn't have journalism protections in defamation lawsuit over election conspiracy theories

    Smartmatic's $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit goes after Fox News over conspiracy theories that it rigged the 2020 election against Donald Trump.

  • Hinch reflects on Astros sign-stealing scam in return

    Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch reflected on the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal that cost him his job as the team’s manager in his return to Houston on Monday, saying it put a “cloud over the sport.” Hinch was suspended by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for a year in January 2020 and subsequently fired by owner Jim Crane for his role in the scheme that violated rules by using a video camera to steal catchers’ signs during Houston’s run to the 2017 World Series title and again in the 2018 season.

  • Taliban backs out of Afghan peace conference in Istanbul

    The Taliban said Monday that it will not take part in a peace conference with the Afghan government slated for Friday in Istanbul. "Our current position is that we can't participate in the conference," the Islamic group's spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Bloomberg in a text message. He did add, however, that future participation is still "under our consideration." The two sides were expected to reach a political agreement in Istanbul that would kick off efforts to end Afghanistan's 20-year conflict. Per Bloomberg, the government "has prepared a draft peace agreement that has been subsumed within the framework of the U.S. offer" to replace President Ashraf Ghani's government with an interim government (although Ghani is opposed to stepping down). An immediate cease-fire is reportedly included in the proposal. The U.S. helped facilitate the United Nations-led event, hoping it would clear the way for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan ahead of a May 1 deadline set in a previous agreement with the Taliban. Delegates from the U.S., Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan, were also scheduled to be at the conference, as well, Bloomberg notes. Read more at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkBiden gets positive GOP reviews after infrastructure meeting, a hard no on corporate tax hike7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • ‘Law and Order: Organized Crime’ Won’t Rip Stories From the Headlines Like ‘SVU’

    "The thing that really excites me about the show....is that this is the first 'Law and Order' with literally completely different storytelling," said creator Dick Wolf.